International Game Technology: More Patience Required

Admittedly, this has been a "next year" story for too many years, but there's still hope for big returns.

That said, there's still a nice case here at a cheap price, with second-half results likely to be better.

Deleveraging is too slow, growth is too light, and management is getting near the point of being overly promotional.

On paper, International Game Technology (IGT) has a strong bull case. The company's lottery business should provide consistent free cash flow. Its Italian operations are stronger and more stable than one might think, given the political uncertainty and macro weakness in that country. Gaming operations have struggled for years now, but the installed base has stabilized amid a mini-turnaround in that segment.

The debt load is heavy - nearly $8 billion, even on a net basis - but manageable, particularly with guidance for strong free cash flow in 2019 and 2020. Indeed, IGT bonds all trade above par at the moment, with yields at 5% or lower. Deleveraging offers a catalyst for IGT stock, particularly with the equity slice around 27% of enterprise value.

And yet, IGT stock has struggled since it was created by the merger of the former IGT and Italy's GTECH back in 2015, touching a post-merger low in late June before a recent ~14% rally:

The problem is that the results haven't quite matched the potential - for reasons that actually are a little hard to pin down. Nothing significant really has gone that wrong. There haven't been enormous market share losses or significant strategic missteps. Rather, each of IGT's businesses seems to hit little potholes which, in sum, wind up being material - particularly when amplified by the company's debt load. A negative change in sentiment - fellow diversified supplier Scientific Games (SGMS) is down by ~two-thirds from 2018 highs - hasn't helped, either.

The question is if, and when, those factors will change. Because if IGT can convince investors that the bull case can finally play out, the potential upside is enormous. It doesn't take much for IGT shares to double. In fact, it roughly takes a bit of growth and a turn of EBITDA multiple expansion. As results continue to show, however, that's easier said than done.

A Quiet First Half

Net/net, there's not a ton of material news in IGT's first half. That's reflected in the stock price. IGT stock trades about 1.5% lower than it did the day after Q4 results in March, when disappointing 2019 guidance led the shares to fall 16%. As I wrote at the time, ~zero EBITDA growth (as reported) and a reduction in guidance for 2019-2020 free cash flow (due largely to higher gaming taxes in Italy) seemed like "same old, same old" from the company. Certainly, there hasn't been enough in the reported results to offset the disappointment toward the preliminary outlook.

Q1 was the weaker of the two quarters, with revenue down 1% in constant currency (-5% reported) and Adjusted EBITDA flat (-4% reported) on the same basis. Q2 looked stronger: IGT posted a nice beat relative to consensus and drove y/y growth in the quarter. Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA both climbed 3% as reported, with ~2 points of negative currency impact on each line. IGT did lower full-year EBITDA guidance after the quarter by $25 million - But it emphasized that the reduction solely was driven by the weaker euro, with the operational outlook unchanged from where it sat after Q4.

Looking Closer

At the segment level, the results are mixed. In North America Gaming & Interactive, the company bounced back from a 2% constant-currency revenue decline in Q1 to 8% growth in Q2. The long-declining installed base finally appears to have stabilized: the base actually grew (albeit very modestly) through the first half excluding a conversion agreement in Oklahoma. (I'm guessing, given its size, that the agreement is at the WinStar World near the Texas border. IGT sold previously leased machines, with no impact on revenue but an unspecified benefit to operating expense.) Here, too, Q2 was stronger, with initial placements at Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) Encore Boston Harbor and Class II (tribal bingo) wins elsewhere, per the Q2 conference call.

Stability in the installed base is an improvement after declines that stretch back to before the GTECH merger. Units shipped are up 5% in the first half, including a 54% y/y increase in replacement units in Q2. And The Price is Right should be launched in the second half, which along with new cabinets suggests that IGT can keep the business headed in the generally right direction.

That said, the performance isn't necessarily great in context. IGT is outperforming SciGames YTD (that company's installed base has declined), but it's smaller operators that are gaining share. Aristocrat Technologies reported 29% revenue growth in the first half of its fiscal year, and called out strength in its Americas business. PlayAGS (AGS) and Everi Holdings (EVRI) haven't yet reported for Q2, but both companies posted solid first quarter results. EGM (electronic gaming machine) revenue for PlayAGS rose 13.7%, and Everi's Games segment posted top-line growth of 12%.

The space as a whole has struggled somewhat as operators benefit from watching every dollar in spend - but the larger players clearly have underperformed:

Even though NAGI isn't a huge segment for IGT in terms of consolidated profit, (22% of segment-level earnings so far this year), it's still the business with the most growth potential if it can get fixed. Stability is helpful - but more is needed to really drive IGT higher. We'll see if second-half launches can create that boost.

In North America Lottery, results don't look impressive: revenue is flat and EBIT is down over 1%. But same-store figures actually are reasonably strong, with sales up roughly 5% in the first half. CEO Marco Sala noted on the Q1 call that pricing strategies are helping, along with better promotions. The issue in the first half was the company's Northstar joint venture (50/50 owned with SciGames) that lost its Illinois concession last year. That loss should be lapped in Q3, while IGT hopes to poach the lucrative Pennsylvania contract from SciGames.

Overseas, the International business saw profits fall double-digits in both quarters despite a seemingly impressive Q2 (+20%) on the top line. It's not exactly clear why that is: CFO Alberto Fornaro on the Q2 call cited lower service revenue and "non-wager-related" items, while the earnings slides highlighted increased SG&A and forecast a rebound in Q4. Currency likely isn't helping either, but at least that segment remains a small part of overall profit (~7%).

In Italy, meanwhile, the company's largest business, the news looks pretty good. Operating profit is basically flat YTD, rising less than 1%, but in the context of two key headwinds the performance looks solid. As noted, the company is seeing higher gaming taxes this year, a ~$40 million headwind net of mitigation. Per the Q2 call, about two-thirds of that hit came in the first half - which represented a roughly 10% headwind to EBIT growth. Currency took off another ~8 points or so.

On a unit-by-unit basis, then, the performance so far this year probably looks stronger than consolidated numbers, or the IGT stock price, would suggest. But that's kind of the point.

Looking Forward and the Case for Upside

Again, going back to the merger, or even 2018 highs, there really isn't one major factor that explains why IGT shares have dipped. North American Gaming probably has been weaker than expected/hoped; suppliers continue to wait for the replacement cycle to pick up steam, and some of the recent improvement appears to have been offset by market share gains by the likes of Aristocrat and Everi. The Northstar loss hit U.S. lottery results this year, but that wasn't a surprise: Illinois had been looking for a different supplier for years. Results in Italy seem to be roughly in line with expectations, and certainly better than the worst-case scenario, even if upfront concession payments did significantly hit free cash flow in recent years.

It's the little things, like currency taking $25 million off EBITDA, and an unexpected $40 million increase in gaming taxes. Those two items alone, at the current ~7x EBITDA multiple (which backs out payments to noncontrolling interests), hit the equity value by ~$450 million, or over 15% of the current market cap. Higher SG&A in the international business hurts. Northstar, expected or not, provides a hit. All these little aspects are magnified in the equity value by the 70%+ of enterprise value accounted for by debt.

And it is frustrating to hear commentary (including after the last two quarters) that seemingly ignores those little things. It always sounds positive, focusing on the good and eliding the bad. There are outside factors at play, but the fact is that IGT simply hasn't made any progress. Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA was $1,704 million in 2015, per the Q4 2016 earnings release. (We'll ignore the fact that, at the time of the merger, the two companies were projecting $2 billion-plus.) The midpoint of 2019 guidance is $1,705 million. Net debt was $7.569 billion at the end of 2016; it's risen $68 million over the past ten quarters.

An investor can point to progress in the key segments: stabilization in the North American installed base, renewed concessions in Italy. She can point out that free cash flow (and thus net debt) was hit by upfront payments for those Italy wins - and that the company is guiding for $410-$510 million in free cash flow in each of this year and next year even after payments to JV partners (mostly in Italy). But those factors aren't moving the IGT stock price any higher right now, after steady declines through most of 2018.

So this is a stock that requires some faith at the moment. It's certainly cheap: it's valued, again, at ~7x EBITDA and roughly a high-single-digit multiple to free cash flow, normalizing for the lumpy concession payments. But it's been cheap for all of 2019, and on occasion before that. The dividend, currently yielding 5.66%, might help the case in some investors' eyes. Those of us who aren't income-focused, however, might wonder why IGT is distributing $164 million in cash annually when it's still targeting a 4x EBITDA leverage ratio that is a long ways off. (The year-end figure, based on guidance, probably comes in around 4.3x.)

The case for IGT right now, however, is that waiting a little bit longer will be worthwhile. And there is some reason to finally see real improvement in the second half. Management on the Q2 call reaffirmed its free cash flow target for 2019 of $410-$510 million before the payments to partners. The first-half figure looks to be about $160 million - which means in the range of $300 million is coming in the door in Q3 and Q4. That leaves (net of ~$82 million in dividends) over $200 million for deleveraging.

EBITDA guidance looks a bit conservative, even with currency effects, as analysts seemed to point out on the Q2 call. There's usually a modest sequential strengthening in the second half; current guidance suggests a decline. Fornaro noted some first-half help from Encore Boston Harbor and VLTs (video lottery terminals) in Sweden, but even ~flat sequential performance in Q3-Q4 probably leads to two more earnings beats - and hopefully a gain in IGT stock as a result.

And, again, like most leveraged plays the upside here is substantial. Back in February, I modeled a path to $36 by 2020 - and that math still works. If IGT can finally make the results in practice match the models on paper, then investor patience will surely, and finally, pay off.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.