2U: This Education Play Does Not Look Like A Wise Investment

Unfortunately, the company is seeing stiff competition from colleges and universities going online as well.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) has surfaced on my radar as the free fall in the share price continued last week, with shares trading at just $13 and change currently, while shares nearly hit the $100 mark this time last year.

That makes me interested to review the situation on 2U, something which I have not done since I initially covered the company when it went public in April of 2014, more than five years ago.

The Original Thesis, How Has It Played Out?

Back in 2014, I looked at 2U which was a fast-growing SaaS education business provider which reported accelerating topline sales growth, while losses were stabilising. While this looked quite compelling, I required greater improvements before becoming appealed to the shares.

The online learning platform looks compelling with the cost of education on the rise and people, including students, desiring to have more control over their time and schedule. Increased flexibility and greater cost-effective solutions make sense, certainly in an education market waiting to be disrupted.

Back in 2014, shares were sold at $13 apiece, which implied a $510 million equity valuation for the company at the time. This was based on 31,000 equivalent full courses being enrolled, with roughly 8,500 individuals having enrolled to 2U's education solutions. The company generated $83 million in sales in 2013, up 48% on the year before. Despite, or perhaps as a result of, the rapid growth, the company lost about $28 million.

With operating assets trading around 5 times sales, I noted that the sales multiple looked reasonable in relation to the sales growth and potential market opportunity, which made me cautiously optimistic, if not for the fact that losses were quite big.

Growth Ever Since

Since 2013, the company has seen solid growth over time. Revenues rose by 33% to $110 million in 2014, with adjusted losses narrowing slightly to $21 million. Revenue growth accelerated to 36% in 2015 with revenues hitting the $150 million mark, while adjusted losses contracted to $14 million.

The company continued to report similar growth rates with sales up 37% in 2016 to $206 million, while adjusted losses came in at $5 million. With adjusted losses coming down and sales growth slightly accelerating, operating results started to translate into higher share prices as well.

By the time the 2017 results were released in early 2018, shares were rapidly moving towards the $100 mark. For 2017, the company reported a 39% increase in sales, marking the fourth year in a row in which sales growth accelerated, as revenues hit $287 million. With a diluted share count of 56 million shares, the company was almost awarded a $5 billion valuation. This is about 10 times the value of the business at the time of the IPO, mostly because the huge run-up seen in the share price, accompanied by some dilution as well.

What Went Wrong? 2018 Still Okay

The 2017 results were accompanied by a decent outlook for 2018. The company saw sales at $398-403 million, setting the company up for another year of nearly 40% revenue growth. Adjusted net losses were no longer expected to contract, seen at $6-8 million according to the original guidance.

After reporting the first quarter results for 2018, the company even hiked the midpoint of the sales guidance to roughly $408 million and in fact sold 3.3 million shares at $90 late spring of last year! Momentum continued as the full-year sales guidance was hiked to $411 million when the second quarter results were released later that summer.

Yet something went wrong at least in the share price performance. During the fierce sell-off heading into Christmas of 2018, notably high-fliers have seen shares come under a lot of pressure. Shares briefly fell below the $50 mark, yet recovered to levels in the mid-seventies in March of 2019, as the wider market recovered as well. Momentum in the actual business was still pretty good as revenues for all of 2018 were up by 44% to $412 million, although fourth quarter sales growth of 33% was less impressive.

The company guided for 2019 sales at a midpoint of $548 million, suggesting continuation of the impressive growth. While adjusted loss of little over $3 million for all of 2018 was a good result, the guidance which called for 2019 adjusted losses of around $20 million is rather disappointing. This is most certainly as it excludes projected $54 million in stock-based compensation expenses.

A couple of things happened in spring. In April, the company acquired Trilogy Education in a $750 million deal, financed through both cash and stock. The company guided for a 2019 revenue contribution of $135 million, depending on the timing of deal closing. In May, shares fell to the low forties upon the release of the first quarter results, with growth decelerating to 32% as the company cut the full-year sales guidance to around $535 million.

The issue is with the second quarter results, released last week. While the company hiked the full year guidance to $570 million, note that this suggests just a $35 million net increase compared to the guidance issued alongside the first quarter results. At the time of the Trilogy deal announcement, a $135 million revenue contribution was expected for 2019. With the deal closing within roughly 6 weeks following the announcement, it seems that there were no major delays in closing the deal.

That suggests a $100 million revenue shortfall on a revenue base of $570 million. In fact, it gets worse as the entire revenue shortfall is only "seen" in a period of just two quarters. Furthermore, adjusted net losses are now seen at $74 million at the midpoint of the guidance, a more than $50 million headwind from the original guidance.

What Now?

Little over a year ago, 2U was a $5 billion company trading at nearly $100 per share, while shares now change hands at just $14. With 60.5 million shares outstanding, the equity valuation has been crushed to $850 million, as the company operates with a modest $25 million net debt load, or closer to $90 million if lease liabilities are included as well. In either case, the valuation for the entire business comes in short of a billion.

The reason for the low expectations is simply the crushing losses reported by the business. This stands in sharp contrast to years of impressive sales growth being combined with narrowing (adjusted) losses, as progress on the bottom line has reversed in a big way.

With realistic losses seen far above $100 million (remember that adjusted losses of around $75 million exclude more than $50 million in stock-based compensation), it is very hard to become even remotely upbeat on the business and shares. Given the current losses, the company will rapidly incur a growing net debt position as EBITDA metrics are both very modest and questionable, while the stock is trading at depressed levels. The latter makes it far from attractive or possible to use stock as a currency to raise funds.

Not Signing Up

The company admits that competition from colleges moving online themselves is creating huge headwinds, making that the business is disrupted in its own game.

That is quite ironic as this should have been the business which should have seen this trend coming. While I am always attracted to huge declines in share prices, this decline is really "supported" by the fundamentals and exploding debt levels in the quarters to come. Hence, I fail to see why I should become upbeat here. I want to give a big compliment to fellow author Gary Alexander who has written numerous articles on this platform on the stock and has been very accurate with his views. I share a very cautious view, despite the move seen in the shares already.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.