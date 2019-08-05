Trade War Turns To Currency War. We Have Our 25% To 35% Cash, So Get Your Shopping List Ready

No bounce this morning

Yes, I am sure my critics will ding me on my Sunday headline that we should get a bounce this morning. A bounce is a weak trend that could never stand up to a devaluing of the yuan. The yuan has not been allowed to dip below 7 to the dollar for 10 years. I could have caveated and conditioned my prediction to the point where it's meaningless; I don't like doing that. What I try to do is to expose the mind of an active market participant. If anyone bothers to read the actual content of the note, I adjusted the range of the selloff to deepen to 5% to 7%. Enough about me or my critics. Let's talk about the strategy. Everything is on schedule. Fear is building, and the futures for the S&P 500 -39 takes us right back into "congestion" of the 2,880-2,900-2,910 support level. Now we are forced to look at the "what if" if we break this support, the next stop in the 200 Day Moving Average - DMA - somewhere around 2,800 2,790. I can't predict whether we hold our initial support level (2,900), and that heightens the anxiety. Stock market participants crave visibility and loath the unexpected and the lack of granularity it brings.

It is said that there is an ancient Chinese curse "May you live in interesting times"

This abandoning of the yuan is historic, and this is clearly causing some panic in the market. This is the first shot across the bow, so does the US retaliate and manipulate the dollar by buying other currencies? Certainly, the Fed is going to cut rates further at this point. All these new data point talks roil the market and will pressure living traders, and also the robots; the algos will cause selling. As a market observer, this is more than interesting. As someone who wants to benefit their readers, I am concerned and hope you heeded my warnings.

When I first started pointing out that the rally was stalling, starting with how Microsoft (MSFT) behaved after its earnings report and then the SMH behavior. I was also pointing out that the VIX was trading at 12.5; it's now at 20. There were ways to hedge against this sell-off, and I hope some of you heeded my warning and also built up your cash as I asked. On July 29, my note, Looking At Signs That The Market Is Stalling Out. Sell Before Powell's Interest Rate Cut News, I came right out with it. So I am assuming that my loyal readers have the cash, and now we are getting very close to using that cash. When this first started back in June, I did not imagine that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) would be down 20% from its all-time high, but my discipline says wait for it. Right now, AMZN is in the 1,700s in the premarket, and it now seems quite plausible that we WILL see the 1,600s in AMZN before this drop is done.

How to buy Amazon without paying $1,600 per share

The easy answer is to buy an in-the-money AMZN call at the 1,640 strike (20% down) and spread it at 1,900-2,000. I would have the long call expiration at three months and the short call at a nearer date so that you can spread it again. This will likely cost around $10kish, and no I didn't price it out. I don't want to encourage those that have not used options before to just do this without understanding the risks and the ramifications. Those who know will do it if it makes sense to them and they take responsibility for it. So how do regular speculators take advantage of this drop in AMZN and the other FANG names? I rarely recommend ETFs, mostly for special situations. If you are a long-term investor, then just buy a few shares of AMZN if you want to. ETFs charge fees, and they may not have the liquidity you want if you want to buy them. That said, for a trade or a longer speculation, consider going long with the FDN ETF.

Top Holdings

Name Symbol % Assets Amazon.com Inc AMZN 9.99% Facebook Inc A FB 8.43% Netflix Inc NFLX 5.76% PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL 5.15% Salesforce.com Inc CRM 4.87% Alphabet Inc Class C GOOG 4.63% Alphabet Inc A GOOGL 4.53% eBay Inc EBAY 3.29% Twitter Inc TWTR 2.83% VeriSign Inc VRSN 2.78%

You get 10% of Amazon, but also 10% of Alphabet (GOOGL and GOOG). You have other great names here: Netflix, PayPal, and Salesforce. I think this makes sense. It closed on Friday @ 142. Obviously, it's going lower today. I still think you should follow AMZN and make 1,640 your trigger. It's likely that all the other names here will likely be at similar lower levels.

What about Apple?

I know I dissed Apple (AAPL) recently. It was really about the over-optimistic acceptance of its earnings report. As I have said many times before, price is everything, and at some level, AAPL becomes very interesting. You may have guessed that being down 20% from the recent highs, so let's say somewhere around 160. We do the same with Microsoft and the junior Internets that are really volatile. You should be able to recall them in your sleep and figure out the -20% price level. As they come in, I will likely call attention to them as well.

Selling begets more selling

August is very often the cruelest month. That's because the volume is low and moves are exaggerated. I pick down 20% because in my experience, once a position is down 20%, it creates MORE selling. So please take very small positions at down 20%, and more aggressively as it breaks below that level. I know it boggles the mind to think that a Microsoft could fall to $110 and then fall even MORE. It can and may very well fall below that level, in a panic.

You want the market to panic; what you don't want is for YOU to panic

Stocks are on sale, wait for further discounts, and then buy with discipline. Make sure you know how much you are going to allocate to a particular name BEFORE you start accumulating. Once you've reached that level, STOP and look at other names or areas to allocate funds. You don't want to be "all in" in any one name, especially if you weren't planning on it. You want to be calm and organized. You should also be very excited because this is where wealth is created. This is where you beat the market. You generated that cash and now you are going to allocate all that cash into great names on sale.

We are almost there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.