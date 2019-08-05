U.S. Steel Rebound Hopes Are Dying

The stock becomes a huge buy once economic growth bottoms. For now, I am convinced that the sideline is the place to be.

Even though the company beat both sales and earnings expectations, there is no indication that shipments and prices are going to rebound anytime soon.

'United States Steel Is Capitulating' is the title of my previous article covering this steel giant. United States Steel (X) has been in a very tough spot recently as slower economic growth has pushed down steel prices and forced the company to idle some production. Just released quarterly results show that the company is suffering indeed. Nonetheless, the company beat both sales and earnings expectations and is trading more than 10% above its 2019 lows. Unfortunately, the company will continue to be pressured as economic growth is not recovering which is clearly visible when looking at US raw steel production and pricing. The calls for a rebound are getting louder, but I advise everyone to stay very cautious as this stock is not yet out of the woods.

Source: United States Steel

What Happened?

United States Steel has been in a downtrend since the start of 2018 when the global economy peaked. The US economy started to slow at the end of 2018. The company's adjusted EPS growth rate have been in the double digits in every single quarter of the current economic expansion - until now. We are at a point where economic growth slowing has hit the company's bottom line, a few quarters after the economy started to peak. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.45 in the second quarter which is $0.05 above expectations. Nonetheless, it is 69% lower compared to the prior-year quarter which marks the first quarter of lower EPS since the start of the economic recovery in 2016.

Source: Estimize

The problems start at the top. The largest segment of the company, flat-rolled, reported shipments of 2.80 million tons. This is higher compared to Q2 of 2018 when flat-rolled shipments hit 2.58 million tons. Production is higher as well and at 2.98 million tons compared to 2.83 million tons in Q2 of 2018. The reasons are higher than expected automotive sales in both May and June and stable vehicle inventories. Also, better weather conditions in June caused construction demand to improve.

Unfortunately, these tailwinds were more than offset by a lower average selling price. The company received $779 per flat-rolled steel ton on average, which is down from $819 in Q2 of 2018. This 5.1% decline is the result of a steady steel price decline as investors are unwilling to buy this cyclical commodity.

Midwest hot-rolled coil steel prices are down roughly 15% since the start of the year which is damaging the company's top-line tremendously.

The U.S. Steel Europe segment did see both lower prices and shipments. Prices declined from $707 per ton to $652 per ton while shipments declined from 1.16 million tons to 1.00 million tons. EU car production was down 2.3% year-on-year with construction expected to grow 1.9% in 2019. Nonetheless, economic expectations are falling in Europe as well which is causing significant price declines on top of lower shipments.

The company's tubular segment saw a shipments decline of 201 thousand tons to 195 thousand tons with average selling prices steady at $1,524 per ton, which is up from $1.449 in Q2 of 2018.

The bigger picture shows that the company continues to suffer from weak selling prices, rising input inflation, and higher than expected planned outages. Especially, the higher price of iron ore is hurting the company's EBITDA.

Source: United States Steel Q2/2019 Earnings Presentation

Adjusted EBITDA was down across the board with adjusted EBITDA margins falling to 8% which is down 400 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter.

The financial stability has declined a bit this year as total liquidity is down to $2.48 billion in the first half of this year while net debt has increased to $1.76 billion. Total debt continues to be in a downtrend while the bankruptcy indicator Altman z-score is in a downtrend as well (lower means higher financial risk). On top of that, it needs to be mentioned that the company has a current ratio of 1.5 and faces its first significantly bond maturities in 2025.

The problem is that the company still has a debt/equity ratio of less than 0.60 which is adding to the selling pressure. The stock soared more than 30% from its May lows to its recent peaks and is currently more than 16% down from those highs. Just last Friday (08/02), the stock declined more than 8%. This shows how quickly things can change in a situation where bottom buying is everything except a no-brainer.

Source: FINVIZ

The stock becomes a buy once economic growth starts to bottom. Without an economic bottom, there is no guarantee of higher shipments and better prices. It's that simple. Unfortunately, the latest economic data showed that the ISM index declined further to 51.2 in July which marks a new cycle low and erases the hopes of a quick economic turnaround.

Personally, I did not regret not having bought the stock in the first months of this year during the past rally. We are in very difficult situation of slowing economic growth, the problems connected to economic tariffs and a Federal Reserve that has cut rates for the first time since the GFC after they got the growth slowing memo as well.

I like U.S. Steel as a trading vehicle which is why I will continue to stay away. The stock is a very dangerous place to be and I do not see enough reasons to start bottom buying. We need to get signs of an economic growth bottom before we start buying industrials and the most cyclical steel companies. Until that happens, I think this company is not worth the risk.

Let me know whether you agree or disagree with me!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.