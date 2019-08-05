Buy Marketaxess And Profit From The Shift To Electronic Bond Trading

In this article I focus on Marketaxess (MKTX) holdings, a company that has created a patented electronic bond trading platform. It's still a $13 billion market cap company and I argue it has many years of growth to capture. Furthermore, the company has a sustainable competitive advantage which should enable margins to stay elevated. It also benefits greatly from operating leverage, so net income margins have been increasing over the years. This company has a 5 year total return of 586,8%, which is an annualized 5 year total return of 42,4%.

The business

Marketaxxes offers an electronic bond trading platform. While electronic trading for equities is quite standard, the world of bonds is different. Fund managers that buy bonds usually call a dealer over the phone and receive multiple quotes.

Marketaxxes offers stock-market like electronic trading and thus far better access to liquidity. The platform has a network of 1500 institutional investors and broker-dealer firms that are active users on the platform. This enables buyers of bonds to access global liquidity.

The traditional feature on the platform is the Request for Quote (RFQ) model, meaning that a buyer can simultaneously request for competing bids and offers from broker-dealer clients and execute trades from those that choose to respond.

Also, the firm offers a service called open trading or all-to-all trading. This further enhances liquidity by not connecting institutional investors with dealers but also with other institutional investors or anybody on the platform for that matter. In 2018, 22% of platform volume went through open trading compared to 15.7% in 2017.

Of all this bond trading volume, Marketaxess takes a commission. The average commission of the last three years is approximately 2.4 basis points as you can see in the table below:

Source: annual report 2018, own calculations

Apart from commission income, the company sells its pricing data to various data vendors. In the 2018 annual report this is referred to as information services income and comprised 6% of total revenue. For example MarketAxxes provides the corporate bond trading prices in the Wall Street Journal in the U.S.

Also, MKTX introduced bond indexes based on its composite + pricing algorithms. Composite + is generates prices for approximately 25,000 bonds by combining TRACE data (Trade reporting and Compliance Engine) and proprietary Marketaxxes platform data. Recently, Marketaxess signed an agreement with Refinitiv (recently acquired by London Stock exchange) to distribute its bond pricing data on the Refinitiv market information network. The company also offers post-trade services, but this revenue stream is even smaller then information services.

Opportunities

If you look at the magnitude of the US bond market, you can see the enormous opportunities that still lie ahead. As explained in another outstanding MKTX article on SA, the total amount of all US bonds outstanding in 2018 was $ 42.685 billion and MKTX platform volume was $1.713 billion. So total volume traded on the Marketaxess platform is still only 4% of total US bonds outstanding.

Furthermore, each year 16% new bonds get issued, so the potential revenue pool grows substantially each year. We're not even talking about international bonds as Marketaxess is also present in Europe and the emerging markets. Below are the market share numbers for MKTX in high grade and high yield bonds.

Trading volume growth from existing clients is another great opportunity. The amount of clients that traded three or more products has increased 67% since 2014, from 509 to 850, so the trend is that if clients are on-board, they tend to gradually assign more trading towards the MKTX platform.

Another trend is that capital requirements (Dodd Frank Act) for holding bonds on a bank's balance sheet have increased, so many dealers (banks) will hold less (expensive) inventory of bonds on their balance sheet and thus liquidity dries up. This means that more liquidity must be created in an all-to-all trading environment provided by the MKTX platform.

Strength of the business model

Marketaxess greatly profits from the network effect. The more liquidity that is offered on the platform the more participants it attracts. That results in more liquidity and results in more participants etc. As Peter Garnry from Saxo Bank outlines in this interview, when an investor wanted to have a quote for a bond, he would get quotes from 6 different London banks. Through Marketaxess that same bond will get quotes from 400 different dealers on the platform.

More moat lies in the fact that it is very hard to copy the amount of liquidity that is present on the platform. In this article from Bloomberg, the author explains that Blackrock tried to build a platform of its own in 2013, but halted the project because not enough liquidity was available on the platform. Goldman Sachs tried the same with Gsessions but folded because of similar reasons.

Also, a lot of institutional investors have invested in building interfaces with Marketaxess' platorm. In this environment the switching costs are high and clients will probably stick around for a longer time.

Challenges

As the Bloomberg article outlines, a lot of trades that are over $ 4 million are still done over the phone, because investors still want to talk to a dealer to know if they're not ripped off. (hadn holding) Paradoxically, chances are higher that they are indeed ripped off when trading OTC with a dealer.

So for Marketaxess to capture the market for > $50 million trades, more trust is necessary in electronic bond trading. My view is that confidence in bond pricing quality from electronic trading will increase with more liquidity being offered electronically. Bid- ask spreads will narrow and eventually the cost savings will be too hard to ignore for large bond buyers.

Financials

As one can conclude, we are dealing with a highly scalable, asset light company with a massive TAM. As you can see below, due to operating leverage, the profit margins have been increasing in the last 3 years and are up there together with Visa and MSCI.

Revenues have been growing between 10% and 20% consistently, but net income growth increased between 16- 30% in the last 5 years. I think the growth is actually just starting considering the TAM and the fact that big trades are still done through a dealer.

I think the market has discovered the uniqueness of this model and therefore valuations are stretched.

Marketaxess now has a TTM PE ratio of 77, and that is quite elevated if you compare it with the best high- margin businesses out there. You can see in the graph below that since 2015, MKTX has traded at a PE of approximately 50, so with 77, we are roughly trading at a (77-50)-1= 50% premium. This is a bit of a concern. Then again, cloud companies like Paycomare trading at PE ratio's of 97, so what is a fair valuation? Personally, I like owning a wonderful business and even in a 30-40% revaluation pullback I have enough confidence to increase my position due to outstanding business fundamentals. If I don't buy shares I risk not owning this company for the long-term and that is a far greater risk then enduring a sizable pull back.

Takeaway

MarketAxess is uniquely positioned for years to come to profit from the global shift to electronic bond trading. A first mover advantage is imperative as the platform that has the most liquidity will benefit the most from networking effects. Most probably more players like MKTX will emerge, but the market has ample room for multiple players since the bond markets are approx 70% larger then equity markets. Margins will increase due to operating leverage and thus supporting EPS growth going forward.

Valuation is somewhat high, but for potential investors the opportunity loss of not owning this company for the next ten years is greater then incurring a temporary revaluation pull-back.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MKTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.