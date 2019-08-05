Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth

The fourth quarter will see much of the benefits of this spending, which should be seen in the guidance at the end of the third quarter. Amazon is a buy.

Increasing spending on single day delivery, marketing, and technology will lead to higher growth in the future. Amazon (AMZN) is a high beta stock at 1.60. Volatility occurs not because of their market, but because of the management decisions to generate long-term growth. After the Whole Foods acquisition in 2017, Amazon focused on increasing efficiency in past investments to drive costs and cash flow. It went from a user of cash to a strong generator of cash, by the end of 2018. Now Amazon is increasing its investments in the future, which led to disappointing operating income growth in the second and third quarters. Amazon is a buy.

Second Quarter Results

In the second quarter, expanded one-day delivery was estimated to cost $800 million. However, the costs were higher than estimated. One-day delivery has already sparked the growth of Prime memberships, which receive this service free. As the following table indicates, there are other large investments. Marketing is up 48% compared to the prior year's quarter, an increase of $ 1.4billion for a quarter. Spending on technology has increased 25% or $1.8billion. .All of this happened with the higher costs of one-day delivery.

Jeff Bezos as decided that he needs to invest more to keep growing in addition to radically improving delivery to drive sales volume. .Amazon's founder and CEO commented: "Customers are responding to Prime's move to one-day delivery. We've received a lot of positive feedback and seen accelerating sales growth. Free one-day delivery is now available to Prime members on more than ten million items, and we're just getting started."

One-day delivery, as you might expect, has stressed the organization similar to the decision several years ago to go to two-day delivery for Prime. Productivity has declined, as the organization had to increase inventory and move inventory to local sites to make the one-day delivery happen. Amazon expects to lower the costs of this one-day service as they work down the experience curve. However, the number of items available for one-day service is increasing in the third quarter. How this all shakes out is uncertain. Longer term Amazon will experience even more acceptance of Prime so the revenue gains should increase and the costs should drop. However, it is still uncertain how the service will be expanded and how much costs can be reduced.

Amazon is planning to increase employee headcount by thirteen percent this year. This includes an additional twelve thousand employees, which will be added to the European operations, increasing the head count to 95,000. It is not just increasing employees but rather more employees are in technology and marketing and are more expensive than people in the warehouse.

Segment Performance

One-day delivery has the largest impact on North America. Operating income in North America was down 15% despite a 20% increase in volume. Many of the innovations are implemented first in North America so the costs of those innovations are seeing very clearly in declining income.

It should be noted that international includes more mature markets as well as developing countries like India where major changes are being made to expand the business. Delivery service improvements are being made in Europe to increase the volume.

AWS continues to grow rapidly with 37% year over year revenue growth and operating income increases of 29%. Marketing and new product development efforts for this segment will be sharply increased to continue to gain sales in the rapidly growing cloud market. Amazon has had success with Alexa Fire TV and other consumer products. Amazon is increasing the technical staff to grow this business even further

Guidance

Amazon guidance for the third quarter is an increase in revenue of 17 to 24 percent. That increase is expected to reduce operating income by 43 to 16 percent. The third quarter is expected to produce $2.1 to $3.1 billion of operating income compared to last years $3.7 billion. Had they not issued the lower guidance for operating income, most analysts, myself included, would be projecting flat to growing operating income. This is because the large investments should produce growth and the costs of one-day delivery should be decreasing. However, Amazon says now that profits will decrease as a result of the investments for future growth.

This is the old Amazon formula. If there is a chance for growth, spend the money despite the fact that earnings will go down in the short term. Most Amazon investors understand this very well. If Amazon achieves revenue growth of 17% to 24% and the income falls, as the guidance indicates, then the investors will be somewhat disappointed. However, the stock will be stable because this has worked for them in the past.

Amazon is a retailer so the volume surges in the fourth quarter. Thus, the market initiatives must be implemented in the first three quarters so that they are ready to handle the holiday volume. This means that operational improvements to resolve the issues caused by one-day delivery need to be nailed down in the third quarter as well as new product introductions for the fourth quarter. I would expect that Amazon reports operating income in line with its guidance. It will also raise the guidance for the fourth quarter stock price. Fourth quarter results in January 2020 will be good. Amazon currently has a P/E of 80 for the trailing 12 months. This is reasonable for a stock with this growth. I believe that the target price based upon fourth quarter net income growth of 15% to 20% available in January 2020 will be $2200 to $2300 per share.

Conclusions

Amazon's high growth and improvements in margin are the result of sacrificing short-term profits for long-term gain. That formula can be frustrating for investors but has paid off handsomely. Amazon is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

