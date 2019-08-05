Issuer Direct: Q2 2019 Highlights

For an overview of Issuer Direct (ISDR) and my investment thesis on this company please refer to my May 1, 2019 Top Idea article found here. This article focuses on Issuer Direct’s Q2 2019 results.

Q2 2019 highlights

Source: Q2 2019 10Q

The table above sets out Issuer Direct’s revenues and gross margins for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, split between Issuer Direct’s two main divisions Platform, and Technology and Services. On a quarterly basis, the increase in total revenues can be attributed to Issuer Direct’s most recent acquisitions, VisualWebcaster Platform (“VWP”) and Filing Services Canada Inc. (“FSCwire”), which collectively contributed USD649,000 to revenues in Q2 2019 versus Q2 2018. On the negative side, a key partner of ACCESSWIRE (the newswire service that forms part of the Platform and Technology segment) no longer accepts investor commentary content. Issuer Direct lost about USD407,000 in revenues in Q2 2019 when compared with Q2 2018 which heavily impacted the top and in particular bottom lines.

Platform and Technology gross margins have also deteriorated from 80%+ range late 2017 and early 2018 to 73% in Q2 2019. This is primarily due to VWP which has lower gross margins as well as additional distribution costs associated with ACCESSWIRE. As the VWP integration progresses, Issuer Direct hopes to scale the business and streamline costs to bring margins inline with Platform and Technology’s historic levels. Margins may come under more pressure as Issuer Direct is still bulking up its sales force to take advantage of its enhanced newswire distribution capabilities and to meet client growth targets in H2 2019.

Source: Q2 2019 press release

As shown in the table above, net income is under pressure particularly on a per diluted share basis. Issuer Direct raised USD13 million in August 2018 to fund organic and inorganic growth at a price of USD15.50 per share, much higher than the current level. With much of the cash remaining on the balance sheet this has proven to be unnecessarily dilutive to shareholders. In addition to the lost investor commentary revenue and associated provisioning, all major expense categories from general and administrative to product development have risen from costs associated with headcount increases as the company pushes for growth.

Platform id.

In Q2 2019, Issuer Direct added 38 net new Platform id. subscriptions with a total annual contract value of USD227,000. This implies an ARPU of USD5,974 much lower than its Q1 2019 ARPU for net new subscriptions of USD9,450. This is probably due to the 38 net new Platform id subscribers being primarily made up of lower ARPU privately held customers. Private customers grew to 997 in Q2 2019 from 764 in Q1 2019 while publicly traded customers fell by 42 to 1,440 in Q2 2019.

Source: Issuer Direct June 2019 investor presentation

As shown in the slide above there is a wide variance in ARPU’s between public companies (USD12,000 to USD18,000) and private companies (USD3,000 to USD5,000). Management highlights that sales closure is improving with a refined marketing message and better audience targeting. As of June 30, 2019, total Platform id. subscriptions were 163 with an annual contract value of USD1,550,000. To gain a sense of relative size, on a quarterly basis this would represent 15% of Q2 2019 Platform and Technology revenues. The momentum in Platform id sales seem to be continuing with a dozen Q2 2019 sales still to be recognized due to future start dates and Q3 2019 has started off well.

ACCESSWIRE

As mentioned, one of ACCESSWIRE’s key partners stopped accepting investment commentary content which was quite a sizeable business in H1 2018 representing USD863,000 in revenues. The size of the commentary revenues in H1 2019 was a more modest USD403,000 but still material. Excluding the investment commentary business and FSCwire, ACCESSWIRE revenue increased 21% in H1 2019 when compared with H1 2018. Issuer Direct spent a lot of time in Q2 2019 building API (application programming interface) relationships with agencies and partners who wanted to embed ACCESSWIRE into their platforms. Management thinks this is crucial to drive volume in its news network which is a key strength for competitor newswires. Issuer direct is receiving positive feedback from customers for the simplified formatting function it introduced recently where turnaround time for complex press releases is reduced from hours to minutes. Distribution efforts continue to bear fruit with new brokers and trading publications added in Q2 2019 along with TD’s thinkorswim platform and an official ACCESSWIRE launch on the entire TD platform is scheduled for Q3 2019.

Updates on other key growth initiatives

Analytics and Insight Module: originally scheduled for a Q1 2019 launch but is still in trial demo mode with some clients. Issuer Direct is trying to refine the privacy elements of the module before a full commercial launch currently targeted towards the end of 2019. Professional Conference Organizer: completed 7 conferences by the end of Q2 2019 with 11 more signed and a target of signing 20 events by the year end. Attributable revenue is USD56,000 in Q2 2019, USD122,000 in H1 2019 and an expectation of USD150,000 in H2 2019. Management see this as a significant 2020 and beyond growth driver Acquisitions: Another important growth driver for Issuer Direct is acquisitions which onboards customers (cross selling opportunities), expertise (e.g. webcasting) and skilled personnel. Management are always on the lookout for buying businesses at the right price that enhance the existing portfolio but to-date no new acquisitions have been announced and based on the Q2 2019 earnings call none are imminent

Key takeaways

As I mentioned in my initial report, the key growth drivers for Issuer Direct are ACCESSWIRE, Platform id., and bolt-on acquisitions. I was more skeptical about the Analytics and Insight Module and professional conference organizer efforts. The latter two continue to be work-in progress with 2021+ timelines in my view to scale enough to impact the overall business in a meaningful way. Though management is right to be disciplined about acquisitions they are able to really enhance Issuer Direct’s growth profile. Services revenues comprise 36% of total revenues and remains large enough to mute the impact of Platform and Technology revenue growth.

An improvement in disclosure would help focus investor attention on key growth drivers. In particular, quarterly tables that break out Platform id.’s key metrics (e.g. churn, ARPU, gross additions, subscriber acquisition costs), some standalone ACCESSWIRE metrics (e.g. number of customers, revenues and margins) along with a reconciliation to reported revenues. Once the lost investment commentary business is adjusted out, it becomes clearer that Issuer Direct actually had a decent quarter revenue wise and continues to make steady progress. However, with margins and the bottom line under pressure from higher opex, Issuer Direct needs to show that the extra expenditure is driving strong top line growth for its share price to respond favorably.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ISDR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.