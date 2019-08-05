Pinterest Is The Best Social Media Stock Right Now

Although Pinterest trades at the highest valuation of Twitter, Snap, and Facebook, it is not unreasonable for the growth the company is achieving.

Introduction

Pinterest (PINS) crushed it on virtually every metric in Q2 2019 earnings. The company has just surpassed Facebook (FB) as my favourite social media growth stock. With International monetization just beginning, and US revenue growing at 55%, Pinterest has a bright future ahead of it. User metrics were up nicely as well making Pinterest the fastest growing major social media stock in the market.

Q2 2019 Earnings Recap

Revenue came in at $261M vs high end guidance of $202M from last quarter. This was a 62% increase year over year, which accelerated from 59% year over year growth in 2018. Pinterest also tripled international revenue as they continue to roll out advertising on the site in new countries.

Source: Pinterest Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation Slides

Source: Pinterest Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation Slides

MAUs also had accelerating growth globally. Pinterest hit 300 million monthly active users this quarter. While growth is stagnating in the US, internationally the company continues to put up impressive numbers.

The interesting thing to note here is that while international users make up 72% of the user base, they only bring in 9% of the revenue. This is a massive hyper-growth opportunity for Pinterest as they expand advertising across the globe.

Source: Pinterest Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation Slides

Social Media Growth

Comparing growth rates with Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), and Snap (SNAP) shows that Pinterest is by far the fastest growing social media company in both users and revenue. Pinterest is only beaten by SNAP in ARPU growth (SNAP's user growth has slowed significantly, but they've maintained solid revenue growth, therefore ARPU is increasing at a faster rate). Pinterest is well ahead of Facebook and Twitter in every category.

Source: Created by author with data from Facebook investor relations, Twitter investor relations, Snap investor relations, Pinterest investor relations

Note: Twitter does not disclose ARPU, thus I first calculated ARPU for Q2 2018 and Q2 2019 by dividing revenue by users (global, US, and International all separate), then calculated the respective growth rates.

Valuation

Pinterest's valuation is intriguing if not attractive. Analysts are estimating 1.11B in sales in 2019 which, after this quarter, I believe to be on the conservative side. This works out to annual growth of 47% in revenue, compared to SNAP at 44%.

As far as valuation goes, I would expect to see Pinterest trading at the highest price to sales multiples in the sector. Sure enough, that is exactly what we see. At these valuations, Facebook and Pinterest remain my favourite picks. Facebook still has revenue percentage growth in the high 20s and is by far the most profitable, yet trades at the lowest valuation. Pinterest has the most growth and the smallest market cap. These are powerful combinations that I think could cause Facebook and Pinterest to outperform over the next 18 months.

Source: Created by author with data from Facebook investor relations, Twitter investor relations, Snap investor relations, Pinterest investor relations

I thought it would be interesting to also look at market cap per monthly active user. As Facebook and Pinterest are the two companies that report MAUs (as opposed to DAUs) I used these two in my analysis. I found that Facebook trades at a market cap per MAU 3.6 times greater than Pinterest. This is a reflection of Facebook's current superior ability to monetize it's user base. As Pinterest increases their ability to monetize users for the long term, I would expect the market cap per MAU to increase closer to Facebook's number.

Source: Created by author with data from Facebook investor relations, Twitter investor relations, Snap investor relations, Pinterest investor relations

Conclusion

Pinterest has the most growth of any social media stock. As a growth oriented investor, this makes Pinterest appealing to me. At the same time, Facebook has the most value. I like both of these stocks more than Snap or Twitter. Pinterest's valuation of 16 times 2019 sales, and just 12 times 2020 sales is very reasonable. Pinterest should be able to maintain growth like this for some time as they continue increasing international advertising, and work on bringing video to the platform, which will ultimately bring more advertisers and higher ad pricing. Pinterest had significant IPO related costs this quarter, thus I did not go into depth on profitability, but I would expect them to be profitable within 2-3 years. These factors to me make Pinterest the most attractive social media stock right now after 2nd quarter 2019 earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.