T2: Navigating The Extreme Danger Zone

T2's future is hardly predictable except I can safely divine that it will be filled with severe recurring challenges, particularly for retail shareholders.

Ugly yes, but curtains for T2 as implied by the share price, not necessarily.

T2's share price collapsed to below $1.00 in after hours trading on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, after the close of its earnings call and kept right on falling afterwards.

T2 Biosystems (TTOO) is a medical device company in the midst of new product rollouts that placed it, until very recently, squarely in the danger zone between FDA approval and commercial success. Now, after its Q2, 2019 earnings CC, it has exited the danger zone landing squarely in an extreme danger situation.

This article describes how T2 got where it is and why it is premature to act as if its liquidation is imminent.

The danger zone has nearly gobbled T2 whole during the years following its seminal FDA approval for its initial panel. Sales of its device with only its Candida testing functionality, FDA approved in September 2014, were anemic. Not until its May 2018 FDA approval of its T2Bacteria panel has it had a fighting chance of achieving significant sales.

Critically for many, optimism around this approval sucked them into the name. T2 actually showed signs of a price recovery beginning in August 2017 up to June 2018 when it hit an interday high of nearly $10 only to collapse into its current malaise.

The chart below shows T2's post-Candida approval misery to date.

T2 has been the proverbial falling knife; its share count has risen in stair-step fashion with its share price heading inexorably (with the one exception noted above) southeast. Its market cap has collapsed to a minuscule ~$26 million.

A quinfecta of perturbing earnings announcements have lead to a credibility gap that undermines the stock.

When it rains it pours. Bad news rained down on T2 during its Q2, 2019 reports on July 30, 2019. T2's terrible quinfecta included the following:

T2's Q2 revenues came in at $1.8 million at the bottom of its guided Q2, 2019 revenues of $1.8-$2.1 million. T2's Q2 product revenues came in at $1.3 million widely missing its guided product revenue target of $1.5-$1.8 million. T2's optimistic forecast of a significant ramp in research revenue for the second half of 2019 has been pushed back to early 2020. T2 has readied itself for up to $60 million in ATM financing. T2 is undertaking a broad search for a new CEO.

This combination of challenges has totally unnerved many of T2's shareholders, not the least being yours truly. They undermine a bull narrative for the stock and suggest that T2's products are struggling to find their footing in the broader market.

The research revenue (Issue 3. above) is particularly disturbing. Go back to guidance given during T2's Q4, 2018 earnings call. CFO Sprague outlined expectations for 2019 as follows:

In 2019, we expect product revenue to grow over 100% and for research revenue to grow by 40%.

Previously in the call he had referenced 2018 earnings which formed the base for the 2019 guidance as:

Revenues for 2018 were $10.5 million .... Product revenues, ... were $4.8 million, a 41% increase over last year's product revenues of $3.4 million. Research revenues were $5.7 million compared to research revenues last year of $1.2 million.

Taken together this makes for a 2019 product revenue guidance of $9.6 million (2 X 4.8) and research revenue guidance of ~$8 million (5.7 X 140%) for an aggregate ~$17.6 million. The research component of this forecast was cited later in the call by CEO McDonough in response to a question from analyst Brozak in refutation of an unnamed blogger who had questioned whether research revenue was recurring, as follows:

...I'll just say, the report also downplays research revenue and that that's not recurring. I believe John Sprague just provided guidance that we believe our research revenue is going to grow 40% in 2019. So, seems like we're doing okay on that front.

During T2's Q1, 2019 earnings call, Canacord analyst Mark Massaro drilled down on this component, asking:

...if you do over a 100% of revenue in products this year, that should get you in the $10 million range or higher, so just making sure I'm with you on the research revenue. That would suggest research revenue of up to $11 million for the full year?

CEO McDonough confirmed Massaro's understanding, emphasizing the significant research revenue ramp expected for the second half of 2019. Next Massaro asked to be reminded what collaborators were to be providing this revenue. McDonough responded that CARB-X would be contributing to it as hypothesized, but that the bulk would come from an unspecified new contract.

During its Q2, 2019 earnings call, T2 dropped its guidance as follows:

For the full year 2019, total revenue is expected to be $8.7 million to $9.6 million and we expect product revenues in the range of $5.7 million to $6.1 million.

This implies the new guidance of 2019 research revenue as the difference between product revenue and total revenue of $3.0 million to $3.5 million. Taking the midpoint of $3.25 million, it is a ~60% research revenue miss from the previous guidance of $8 million. Management expressed confidence that this revenue will still materialize, just on a delayed basis.

At this point some shareholders are no doubt questioning their own confidence in management thereby diluting the impact of management assurances.

Ugly yes, but curtains for T2 as implied by the share price, not necessarily.

Q2, 2019 was truly awful; it brings forward the question as to whether or not T2 will have the resources to ever achieve commercialization of its diagnostic devices for the benefit of current retail shareholders. Yes, it raises the question; no, it does not answer the question either positively or negatively.

If you are reading post Q2, 2019 comments to T2 articles you are no doubt seeing self-satisfied and self-serving comments from shorts to the effect that T2 will soon be totally worthless for retail shareholders. Such may indeed turn out to be the case, but it is far from preordained.

If current management can steel itself to prosecute its plans as outlined in its conference call, it should have enough cash to take it into next year. At that point we can see if it can generate the missing research revenue. At today's (8/1/19) <$1.00 share price, many will elect to let this play out for some portion of their holding rather than liquidating their position in disgust.

It affirms sufficiency of cash on hand to take it through Q2, 2020, without the need for using the ATM or its equity credit line. With cash on hand as of June 30, 2019, of $28.4 million and midpoint cash expense for Q3 and Q4 2019 of ~$20 million, T2's revenue generation under its reduced guidance should get it there.

Certainly, it will make sense for many to let this play out. If T2 ever rights its ship and if its tests find wide currency in hospital practice as bulls expect, its technology will be worth far more than today's market cap of ~$26 million, plus the estimated $40 million to take it to cash flow breakeven.

T2's future is hardly predictable except I can safely divine that it will be filled with severe recurring challenges, particularly for retail shareholders.

What terrible tempests will we face as retail shareholders of T2? The one that seems most inevitable is a reverse stock split. I discussed the ramifications of such an event, not too awfully prematurely, in "T2: A Catch With A Catch".

I am thinking that a 20 for 1 reverse split in which T2's share count is reduced by a factor of 20 is most likely. If such an event takes effect when T2's shares are trading at $0.50, then a shareholder with 2000 shares will own 100 shares of a stock trading at $10.00.

Another indignity which seems very possible is that some class action lawyer will start a lawsuit. If it happens, suits will likely multiply. From my point of view as a shareholder such suits, allegedly for our benefit, are in fact anything but.

They drain management focus and scarce resources. I challenge anyone to cite a concrete benefit that any shareholder has derived from such a suit, much less a benefit equivalent to the more widespread waste of resources resulting from such suits. Nonetheless, they are a fact of life. Such suits may arise based on the flimsiest of excuse, once they do they must be dealt with.

A third exercise I expect is bear attacks from short sellers. T2 has already seen its share of articles advancing short theses. At this point T2 has enough questions swirling about it that it is hardly a challenge to write a blood curdling attack piece postulating that the stock is headed to imminent or perhaps more charitably inevitable liquidation.

Conclusion

T2 has been a harrowing ride for its shareholders. If you own shares in this name you have a decision to make. I am trying to evaluate how best to proceed. I do not regard its current woes as being an obvious overreaction of the sort which makes me want to double down on my stake.

Nonetheless, I am expecting T2 to climb out of its current malaise. I am a long only investor. I expect that I will stay long watching opportunistically to trim or add as seems most appropriate with unfolding events.

I have sized my position such that I can evaluate it without undue stress. I consider that as an important element of investing in danger zone shares.

For those who might view this situation as an opportunity to pick up a bargain on the cheap, I say stop unless you are an experienced biotech investor. I do not regard T2's current situation as anything more or less than a misfortune for its shareholders and employees.

While I hope that T2 will pull itself back to a respectable market cap without undue delay or dilution, I know that delay and dilution are most likely to play heavily in T2's near term future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in T2 over the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.