Weekly Cannabis Report: Aphria Delivered The Unexpected

We are heading into earnings season soon and we expect financials to improve across the border (both U.S. and Canada).

Aphria delivered positive earnings that drove the shares up more than 40% on Friday, lifting the whole sector.

The cannabis sector staged a small rebound last week but remains down significantly over the last few months.

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks saw a slight rebound last week. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) rose 3.2% and the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) dropped 1.0%. Meanwhile, the Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF gained 0.4%.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Canadian Large- and Mid-Cap: Aphria (APHA) reported better than expected earnings which led to a 33% jump in the stock. Aurora (ACB) recouped most of the losses benefiting from improved investor confidence after Aphria earnings. CannTrust (CTST) was flat after the OSC launched an investigation and it hired Greenhill for a strategic review. Cronos (CRON) dropped 7% after acquiring U.S. CBD firm Lord Jones for $300 million.

Canadian Small-Cap: Aleafia (otcqx:ALEAF) jumped 12% after the company was rumored to be nearing a bid for CannTrust. Extraction players saw broad weakness led by the 11% decline at Neptune (NEPT). Emerald (OTCQX:EMHTF) jumped 17% after it appointed a new CEO.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

U.S. Large-Cap: Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) rose 7% after the company reported preliminary Q2 revenue and announced a $225 million asset-backed financing. Green Growth (OTCQB:GGBXF) dropped 7% after closing its Florida acquisition. Meanwhile, Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF) continued to drop after the Canopy deal and now trades at a 53% discount to its RTO price. Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) jumped a whopping 42% after it announced a Kroger supply deal. CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) also announced a similar deal.

U.S. Small-Cap and International: TILT (OTCQB:SVVTF) jumped 21% after refiling its MD&As. Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF) rose 4% after announcing F2020 Q1 results. Elixinol (OTCQX:ELLXF) dropped another 6% after announcing its 2019 half-year results. Sunniva (OTCQX:SNNVF) rose 11% after securing a C$5.7 million 6-month bridge loan.

We also initiated coverage on Vireo Health (OTCPK:VREOF) last week.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

Industry News

Looking Ahead

The big news last week was the Aphria earnings that lifted the stock up more than 40% on Friday, one of the best one-day performances we've seen. Aphria reported a strong rebound in its cannabis revenue, up 84% from the prior quarter. However, in the context of its bad execution last quarter, revenue actually only grew 35% from two quarters before. As a result, we think the surge in Aphria's shares was more a relief rally considering how cheap the stock was before last week.

(Source: Author/Public Filings)

More importantly, we think investors should be happy to see what Aphria was able to do for the industry. The whole sector saw big gains thanks to Aphria as optimism is hard to come by these days in the cannabis industry. CannTrust shattered investor confidence in management and governance and every company has been a victim as investors bailed on the sector. Aphria was also a big disappointment with its governance and deal-making, however, new management got off to a pretty good start by righting the ship operationally last quarter.

The company is now guiding net revenue of C$650-$700 million and EBITDA of C$88-$95 million for the fiscal year 2020. Half of the projected revenue will come from the cannabis business which should bode well for the overall industry. While the Canadian market has been slowly growing in the recent months following more retail store openings, Aphria's forecast still hinges on a successful rollout of the edible and beverages this November in Canada and the company needs to gain additional market share.

When Aphria and CannTrust floundered, the whole cannabis industry struggled as a result. Now that Aphria is nearing a turnaround, we think the industry will benefit from more examples like this. The success of the whole industry is dependent on investor confidence and Aphria just gave investors a big boost of confidence. Hopefully, the industry will find a solution for CannTrust soon, either a sale of the company or settling with Health Canada, which should remove another overhang for the sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.