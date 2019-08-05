Arista Networks: Buy For The Long Term

Q3 revenue guidance implies a growth range of 15-17% y/y (in line with this quarter's 17% y/y growth) but is still ahead of Wall Street's consensus.

Investors are concerned over rather vague language from management regarding a possible slowdown in the second half of FY19.

For the second quarter in a row now, Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has been pummeled on its earnings release - not due to missing current results but due to management's vague commentary about the future. This quarter, both Arista's CEO and CFO pointed to potential headwinds in the second half of the year, despite offering a generally upbeat Q3 forecast. Rattled by this news, investors sent shares of Arista Networks spiraling - despite the stock having risen in the immediate reaction to the earnings print.

Historically, dips have been an opportune time to buy into Arista shares - especially when the catalysts driving the stock down are vague. Recall that last quarter, investors sold off shares of Arista on the news that a large cloud titan (which many presumed to be Microsoft (MSFT)) had temporarily halted purchases of Arista products, impacting Q2 revenues and driving a massive decrease in y/y growth rates to just 17% y/y this quarter, versus 26% y/y in Q1.

This issue was quickly resolved. CEO Jayshree Ullal addressed this customer directly during her prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

So speaking of second half 2019, as you all know, we experienced some turbulence in Q2 2019 with the pause of a specific cloud titan set of orders. They have now resumed spending, and we expect stabilization in second half 2019 for the overall cloud titan spend."

The resolution of this spending pause confirmed my earlier thesis that Microsoft's order delay does not represent perishable demand - in order for Microsoft or any other cloud infrastructure giant to continue growing, they must purchase hardware from vendors like Arista. While quarter-to-quarter cadence might be bumpy, Arista will still book the deals in the end.

I believe Arista (and its stock) deserves some upside credit for clearing this hurdle and for proving that temporary headwinds like this can often have quick resolutions. Shares are now trading below where they were last quarter and are valued at a bargain basement forward P/E ratio of 23.2x, based on consensus FY20 EPS estimates of $10.55 (per Yahoo Finance). Considering that Arista has grown pro forma EPS by 32% y/y through the first half of FY19 (even after accounting for the tough Q2 period due to the spending halt), this P/E ratio also translates to a PEG ratio of 0.73x - indicating that Arista is undervalued for its growth.

Buy the dip and stay long - Arista never stays down for too long.

A slower second half?

Let's dissect the commentary from the Q2 earnings call that spooked Wall Street. After discussing the success of new product launches and the resumption of orders from the cloud giant presumed to be Microsoft, Arista's CEO sounded off a downbeat note on the rest of FY19:

Certainly, second half will be an improvement over the first half, but we do not expect the cloud momentum to be a repeat of second half 2018. Naturally, these trends are consistent with the annual cloud CapEx forecast reported in recent weeks."

Similarly, CFO Ita Brennan's prepared remarks on the call echoed Ullal's caution:

Now turning to our outlook for the third quarter and beyond. As expected, we experienced some softness in demand from our cloud customers in the second quarter. While early indications are for improved demand from these customers in the September period, we believe that second-half growth in this business will remain somewhat muted as compared to prior years. We expect our enterprise and financial verticals to continue to perform well, offset by some declines in the service provider business."

The key takeaways here: Arista seems to have stabilized its demand for the second half of the year (as in, there are no company-specific sales execution issues - problems which are plaguing other cloud peers like DocuSign (DOCU), Pluralsight (PS), and others), but last year's second-half compare will be tough to beat.

Despite this dour outlook, however, Arista's revenue guidance for Q3 actually came ahead of consensus:

Figure 1. Arista 3Q19 guidance Source: Arista 2Q19 earnings release

Arista's range of $647-657 million, representing 15-17% y/y growth, came in higher at the midpoint relative to Wall Street's expectations of $650.5 million (+15% y/y). In my view, I'd focus first on the Q3 upside without worrying too much about Q4 and the prior-year comps there. Arista has shown that its order books can flip very rapidly, and it has a history of guiding conservatively and using muted language in the past.

Q2 download

Let's now turn to Arista's Q2 results in greater detail, which passed with flying colors on both the top and bottom line:

Figure 2. Arista 2Q19 results Source: Arista 2Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew 17% y/y to $608.3 million, surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $606.8 million. As previously noted, Arista's revenue growth slowed down rather dramatically from 26% y/y growth in Q1, but that's largely due to the spending halt from one of Arista's largest customers, presumed to be Microsoft. Arista's CFO additionally noted that its services business (which, unlike software companies, carries high 82% gross margins, better than Arista's product gross margins) saw strong renewal activity and bumped up its share of overall revenues by 50bps to 15.6%.

And, despite the large customer headwinds this quarter, Arista continued to make progress on the margin front:

Figure 3. Arista margin trends Source: Arista 2Q19 earnings release

Pro forma gross margins ticked up 20bps to 64.7%, while operating margins made a 190bps leap to 38.7%, driven largely by a reduction in R&D spending due to lower levels of prototype/new product expense activity in the period.

Overall, Arista managed to generate $2.44 in pro forma EPS, up 26% y/y and crushing Wall Street's estimates of $2.20 with 11% upside. Arista's first-half free cash flow of $357.8 million (representing $366.5 million of OCF, less $8.6 million of capex) also showed respectable 14% y/y growth, providing ample firepower for the $1 billion stock buyback that Arista announced earlier.

Key takeaways

Arista's steep share price decline despite strong Q2 results represents a good opportunity to buy shares of a perennially strong, category-leading cloud hardware vendor. It's also a good opportunity for Arista's management to push through execution of its $1 billion share buyback program, which at Arista's current share prices could repurchase just under 6% of its outstanding market cap.

Arista is a company that has historically been vague and conservative when guiding to its future; but as demonstrated with this quarter's resolution of the Microsoft spending pause issue, the company typically comes out on top. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.