RYN: Timber REITs & What You Didn't See Coming

Source: Rayonier Inc. | RYN Website

Introduction | RYN's Deteriorating Outlook

This report will focus on explaining the forecasted outcomes from the direct drivers of RYN's operations. This covers not only the lumber price collapse but of the broader Timberland segment as it relates to Raynoier's earnings. In summary, my analysis has shown that Rayonier (RYN) in 2019 will experience intense operational distress focused around deteriorating margins similar to historical periods of late-stage macroeconomic over-expansion and a comparable lumber price-range. RYN's margins are not strong enough to withstand the recent lumber price declines and under various scenario's RYN's bottom line should decrease in the short-to-medium run causing the stock price of RYN to decrease significantly.

Company Overview | RYN A Pure Play Timberland REIT

Rayonier Inc. is a pure-play soft-wood focused Timberland REIT without manufacturing assets. They were founded in 1926 and are currently operating with 349 employees and FYE18 revenues of ~$816mln. Their primary timberland growing regions are the U.S. South with 1.81mln acres, U.S. Pacific Northwest with 378k acres and New Zealand with 408k gross acres. Their FYE18 operating income of ~$170M is broken down as follows: USA Southern Timber [26%], USA Pacific Northwest Timber [5%], New Zealand Timber [37%], primarily USA Real Estate [45%], Trading [1%], and Corporate & Other [-13%].

Why Short RYN & Why Short Timber REITs Now

When it comes to cyclically charged events, we must be careful of the timing. My thesis on the erosion of margins in the short-term is based on analyzing RYN's operational drivers and historical operational strategy while comparing this to several periods with similar lumber price ranges.

The lumber collapse of mid-2018 takes time to be realized, but the trade data and macroeconomic updates in the last 6-months show the timing is soon. Stock price effects on RYN are based on a regression analysis which shows a price-lag up to 1 week, but this doesn't fully consider the realizing of NI losses. These losses are verified via corporate filings. 2Q19 corporate filings will be released on Aug. 7th, 2019 and this should give us a perspective on how the company realized these losses and how the timing of the position should be constructed. The conservative investor can wait until rate effects come into play and until successive financial results are released; however, this position does offer stronger rewards for the early anticipator. The notion, "too early is just as wrong as being too late", must be considered strongly for this position. Note: RYN's CFO Mark McHugh sold 14% of his stock in May of 2019; therefore, I'd consider the time to be close.

Macroeconomics | 2019's Weak Lumber Demand & Poor Exports Results

Timberland REITs are explainable through the factors that affect their relative performance. The corporate strategy will affect the individual performance of REITs, but the broader macroeconomic, sector-based, and political drivers will be the primary driving considerations.

The first of which is the demand for pulp, paper, packaging within the USA. The US-South segment which represents 26% of RYN's OI ((FYE18)) relies mainly on the consumption of pulp, paper, and packaging. In March of 2019, Moody's changed their outlook on the global paper and forest products industry from stable to negative with subsequent declines to be realized during the next 12-18 months. We are currently 4-months into their forecast and thereby we expect this segment of RYN to underperform significantly now and into 2020.

The second factor is the Northwest Segment, which has more exposure to timber exports to China. This includes tariff concerns. From trade data gathered by the US Census Bureau, we can see that the tariff concerns are real and have damaged 2019's exports with further confirmations from RYN management in the negative effect on their FYE18 and 1Q2019 results ((see MD&A)). Although some sources have cited positive expectations stemming from Chinese policy changes, this is not a strong enough short-to-medium term catalyst to counteract the drawdown. We can visualize 1H2019's retraction of RYN's key wood-related exports to China in a simple graphic below:

Title: Wood Related Exports from the USA to China: 1H2019, 1H2018, 1H2017, 1H2009 Graphic Source: U.S. Census Bureau: Economic Indicators Division USA Trade

RYN's operational performance is also affected by global demand. RYN's 1Q2019 results have already been posted and Q/Q sales declined -6% and net income fell -39% which is line with the export decreases seen in the graphic above. We also want to consider the exports directly affecting 1H2019's results to be posted next month. Below you will find a 3Y comparison of April-May's wood export breakdown.

Title: Wood Related Exports from the USA to the World: 3Y Comparison of 2Q [April-May] Graphic Source: U.S. Census Bureau: Economic Indicators Division USA Trade

As you can see above, the results of wood-related exports for 1H2019 will be disappointing. By summing each year's 2Q [ex June & July] export results, we saw 2019 post a decline of -11% from 2018. This is in contrast with 2018's growth of 13%. We can expect this to show on RYN's 2Q results, although we must consider we have no data for June or July. The trend for Jan-May of 2019 is quite negative and I foresee no strong recovery that will surpass 2018's numbers.

US Housing Starts represents the other major exposure for RYN. The results are just as negative. For the 1st half of 2019 [until End of June] total New Residential Construction posted a -5% 1H/1H. On RYN's 2Q results to be posted in August 2019, we can expect them to deteriorate even further. Residential constructions for April-June posted a -6% decrease on 2018's numbers. This data has not been incorporated into RYN's results yet, but 2Q2019 will show. Total permits authorized also decreased -5% for 1H/1H and -5% for 2Q/2Q respectively.

Title: New Residential Constructions, Single Family [Thousands of Units] Graphic: Self Created | Data: US Census Bureau

The New Zealand segment is also exposed to demand changes stemming from market uncertainty. This is inadvertently affected by the US-Chinese tariff situation. In addition to concerns of demand changes from trade disputes, there is a beneficial factor that non-tariffed countries like New Zealand will receive a greater share of timber exports at a higher price point.

The real estate segment has recently sold it's highest value properties through its subsidiary Raydient. Of its for-sale properties based in Jacksonville, we did see strong growth in 2018 property values for the area with seller's market strength, but still below historical RE growth of 10%. Given what's left of the properties split between the Houston area and Jacksonville, the growth is projected to slow in 2019 to ~2-3%. In the past few years, this segment has recently gained in importance for RYN's bottom line representing 45% of OI (( FYE18)).

Continuing on the Real Estate segment, sales in New Zeland have begun to be classified into this segment and timberland sales for strategic aims also fall into this category. They are converted upon sale. We must understand property value growth has significantly slowed in 2019 from strong numbers in 2018 and our housing-related authorizations and starts have also decreased substantially in 2019. RYN does employ the right to bolster EPS through these sales and it is up to the company's discretion. However, my research suggests that if the company is truly focused on the long-term, they will hold out for higher-priced asset sales allowing their earnings to take the brunt of the pain. They can also increase debt up to their covenants to strategically acquire under-priced timberlands. This is not a short-term benefit and my EPS deterioration expectations remain. RYN's Real Estate segment is an important factor to follow in subsequent earnings calls.

Company Introduction | RYN's Story

As I alluded to earlier, the macro factors are going to drive the top line changes for this company and the falling lumber prices will be eroding the bottom-line, specifically the margins. We are already seeing both these changes taking place.

Revenue to EPS Analysis | Why RYN's Margins Are Key

In terms of revenue changes, the rainy weather in 1Q19 posed a barrier towards sales growth, but the macro factors including the China-US trade war of 2018 and into 2019 seem to be proving detrimental to any future growth outlook. We saw evidence of the poor start to 2019 when Q/Q revenue decreased by ~-6%. We saw the operating margin decrease ~-8% to a final margin of 20% and net income attributable to Rayonier decreased a massive ~-39%. I do not foresee any improvement in any of these numbers for 1H2019. With the slowing-construction season starting now and decreased seasonal demand, there isn't a lot of time to recover. The company may be able to introduce extensive asset sales like historically to bolster their returns [see RE Segment], but generally speaking, the macro factors will keep the pressure down. In 2017 and 2018, we have seen EPSs of $1.16 and $0.79 respectively. This showcased a decrease in investor value of -32% and -33% y/y. This is during what should have been strong years not only for the markets reaching several-year highs but the US economy as well with growth figures of 2.2% and 2.9% y/y. This doesn't look good for the future either. The IMF projects that the US GDP growth will slow in 2019 to 2.3% and the Chinese economy will slow from FYE18 at 6.6% to FYE19 at 6.3%. It's difficult to see an upside.

Strategy and Management | Low Timber Prices & RYN's LT Strategy

RYN focuses on LT value from their timberlands and real estate properties. This focus is positive for the LT perspective, but in the short-medium term, they realize significant losses. In their 1Q19 earnings call, they spoke about how they postponed a wide variety of potential sales due to not realizing prices they had desired. This period we are entering now, low sawtimber prices and decreased timberland valuations, is conducive to expanding CAPEX in cheaper land acquisitions as they are doing now and did in 1998-99 when prices were also low. This is in addition to the silvicultural investments they are making which expands their LT potential value, but not for the realization in 2019. This period is not conducive to increasing sales and maintaining margins; these two aspects are key in the 1-2 year stock price expectations. As each quarter's results disappoint, so does the optimism related to RYN and the timberland industry as a whole. The LT-nature of RYN's strategy is positive in some aspects, but in the ST, it presents an RYN short-position.

Price Effect | How Deteriorating Margins Will Affect Price

This is a key catalyzing factor for the subsequent financial changes up ahead for RYN. This doesn't include any sales projections or demand changes. It presents what historically has occurred under a similar lumber price range (($303 - $422)). When analyzing periods of similar lumber price ranges as 2019, we get operating margins of:

1996 = 13.5%

1997 = 13.9%

2004 = 14.9%

2005 = 15,5%

2014 = 15.75%.

This helps to confirm the fact that when lumber prices fall within a certain range, the pure-play REITs margins also fall within a range, especially for companies that lack the counteracting benefit of a manufacturing arm to take advantage of lumber price inputs. RYN does not have this beneficial arm to protect margins and I expect that the margins will fall to historical levels with the average being a margin of 14,9%. Currently, 1Q19/1Q18 has seen margins fall from 1Q18 28,1% to 1Q19 20,1%. I foresee a continued decline in operating margins as the lumber price remains in the $303-422 range. We can assume based on futures prices, with the Jan2020 lumber contract at $343, that lumber will remain within our range for the next year. This increases the likelihood of experiencing historical margins noted above. What does all this mean? If we do some basic financial modeling, we can see that based on FYE18's operations and assuming no further sales decline, which is optimistic given average analyst expectation is a -6.6% decline in growth, we would realize a -37% decline in EPS to a level of around $0.50. If we incorporate the most-optimistic analyst expectations for revenue changes for FYE19, we would realize a greater -39% decline in EPS.

Valuation | Losses & Low Analyst Expectations

Applying a base case to RYN's recent P/E Multiple of 43.4 ((TTM)), we can see that RYN's price is forecasted to decline to $23.57 which represents a -19% loss from the current stock price of $29.08, as of 07/28/2019.

Breaking down the base case, we have revenue as of the most optimistic analyst revenue expectation at -3,1% and an operating margin of 15% with a NI margin of 9%. With a price standard deviation of 23.60% for the period since 1995, we can assume a price loss of -19% is not extremely unlikely. 2015 had a price loss of -17%. 2013 had -15.7% and at the extreme in 2008, RYN fell -30%. These display that it may be too early to assume with strong certainty that a full -19% loss in 2019 will occur, but it is likely to be around this area.

RYN's current one-year price target is $23.57.

Conclusion | The End To a "Short" Story

Overall, it seems that the negative economic risk factors outlined by RYN have begun to erode the earnings potential for 2019. There are many political factors to follow and consider, but the fundamental drivers including housing starts/authorizations, economic trade barriers, export decreases, property value growth slowing, low-lumber prices and general negative economic trends should erode RYN's EPS in 2019, and possibly further into 2020. Modeling the margin effects of the above-outlined drivers, we can realize more than a -15% price loss. This is why I consider RYN to be a short position for investors looking to gain exposure to a cyclical change in the timber-industry before the major implications set in.

Disclosure: I am/we are short RYN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.