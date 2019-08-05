Rationalizing Shopify's Breathtaking Climb

Those buying shares at these levels must be acutely aware that 90%+ drawdowns are possible, yet should the vision come through, Amazon like rewards are possible. I remain neutral.

Thesis

Investors can't seem to get enough of e-commerce platform Shopify (SHOP), which is defying gravity with a $37 billion market cap. The company is losing money and trades at 33x sales. While there is no chance I will be buying shares here, don't call it a bubble.

Shopify has created a unique platform that tailors to the needs of small e-commerce merchants. Shopify has given small businesses the opportunity to compete in the digital world. While Amazon (AMZN) has been terrorizing smaller retailers with one day shipping on a huge selection of merchandise, Shopify is attempting to give the smaller players a fighting chance. This strategy was made clear when Shopify began adding fulfillment and distribution. While this makes the Shopify ecosystem more complete, it comes with enormous costs. Shopify isn't turning a profit with its asset-light tech business, adding the cost of physical warehousing and distribution will weigh on the bottom line.

This speaks to how early we are in the Shopify story. While the market is optimistic, we must not fall victim to euphoria, and realize this could still go horribly wrong. Transportation and logistics is a slugfest, Shopify could be biting off more than it can chew. But, this big vision is what has made shareholders very happy so far. The Shopify story can draw parallels to Amazon. The company's small-business centric model is more attractive to merchants than being a minuscule part of the Amazon ecosystem. There are also drawdowns as the small retailers will be forced to advertise and drive traffic to their stores, a challenge Amazon partners do not face.

These big ideas have not been backed up by big cash flows yet. A changing Shopify narrative would be disastrous for shareholders. But, should the story stay intact, Shopify investors will see further gains ahead.

Valuation

No one knows what the future holds, particularly with a high growth company like Shopify. We can do are best to project future cash flows, but Shopify's story could change tomorrow. This could cause a waterfall-like capitulation because the valuation is illogical based on current measures. The valuation is currently narrative driven.

Source: Estimize.com

There's no way around the valuation. The stock is very expensive and aggressively priced. Wall Street's nonsensical forecasts do little to add clarity to the picture. Analysts expect a huge slowdown from 48% y/y growth down to 38% next quarter. Yet, price targets are north of $350 for the most part. This is contradictory, and should this type of slowdown take place, investors will feel the pain next time the company reports. It is no surprise Shopify has beaten on revenue and EPS 100% of the time the past two years. The bar is incredibly low.

The most important observation I take away from the chart above is the steadily declining revenue growth. While I don't believe that growth is subject to perpetual deceleration, attempting to modestly forecast what will happen requires inclusion of such. This is the most important element of my discounted cash flow below. With technology companies I generally equate net income to cash flow as depreciation and CapEx expenses generally don't have a huge effect.

Source: Author

On average, growth has been decelerating by about 3 percentage points per quarter. In adjusting for the potential that this trend does not continue, I choose to model revenue in decline by about 4% per year over the next decade. I modeled faster deceleration of both S&M and G&A expenses in the beginning of the forecast as the company gains scale. I did the opposite for R&D expenses as the business should be able to cut this spending as the company's competitive position is bolster.

With growth slowing to just 11% in the final year of the forecast, I would expect shares to only be trading at the market average of about 15x earnings. I discounted cash flows by just 5% to compensate for a low rate environment along with Shopify's strong balance sheet and low risk to potential creditors, as the company has no debts. All said and done, I reach a fair value of $19 billion, or $191.85 per share. This indicates that shares are 43% overvalued at current levels.

But Wait...

Making sense of Shopify's valuation requires investors to think to the far distance future, a decade isn't enough time. It will be years before Shopify has any semblance of cash flows to justify the current valuation. Shopify has shades of Amazon, but sometimes looks can be deceiving.

I suspect Shopify investors have an eye to Amazon's 3P revenues when valuing the company. Amazon's 3P service revenue climbed 34% in 2018 to $42.8 billion. Shopify offers a much different service to merchants than Amazon. Amazon is a marketplace where merchants have the benefit of the popularity of Amazon's platform, but the drawdowns of marketplace competition. Shopify enables these merchants to create and express their own brand as opposed to merely being a part of the Amazon machine. While its never a good idea to shout about TAM from the rooftops as apart of a quality investment thesis, the TAM is incredibly large.

Amazon's marketplace is one large conflict of interest. It's discouraging for smaller competitors to compete against Amazon's in-house products. With even mattress brands creating exclusive lines for Amazon, navigating Amazon is indeed a jungle for small players.

WebsiteBuilderExpert named Shopify as its top pick for best all-around e-commerce platform. When looking at the company through an opportunistic lens, we can begin to rationalize why investors are paying up for Shopify. Yet, there will be challenges catering to smaller retailers. The biggest bear thesis is Shopify's churn.

Shopify makes it so easy to start a business, yet it aids little in helping that business succeed. This makes the business a risky bet over the long term. But, perhaps the bears are wrong and churn is not an issue. Amazon's 3P business is quite prosperous considering it has the same underlying principle. I believe this is the primary reason for the Shopify optimism.

Source: FactSet

If you were to pull a valuation expert out from under a rock that knew nothing of Amazon, at no point over Amazon's 20 year history could you rationalize a market cap of 900 million dollars. Yet, here we sit with those early investors reaping incredible rewards. This vision is what has made Jeff Bezos the richest man in the world. While I haven't done a deep enough dive to give a confident valuation of Amazon, it appears like shares are fairly valued at worse as the profit machine starts rolling.

Data by YCharts

It was June 2009 when Amazon traded for $37 billion like Shopify does now. At that time, during the height of the recession, most investors could not have dreamed what the next 10 years would entail for the e-commerce giant. While Shopify could indeed have a meltdown of epic proportions should the narrative change, the possibility in which the company does become a major player in commerce is possible.

As investors, we look for insights that enable us to see the future unravel before it does. While the precursor to a great investment is a solid thesis, events are going to unfold that we have no foresight of whatsoever. To believe that Shopify is overvalued and that the market is completely wrong appears to be too simplistic, and possibly naive. But, the contrary is simplistic as well. Investing in hope doesn't work, and shares are indeed expensive. But, I think Shopify differs from stocks like Tilray (TLRY) and Beyond Meat (BYND) that have much less substance behind the optimism.

While I believe my forecast is an accurate assessment of cash flows, the valuation could very well be neglecting unforeseen positive events that warrant Shopify achieving such an astronomical valuation as Amazon has. The management team under Tobi Lutke is brilliant, and the vision of this almost collective conscious of small retailers fighting back against the mighty Amazon is certainly compelling. Not to mention, Shopify is still attractive to large brands. Shopify powers websites for large brands such as Tesla (TSLA), Budweiser (BUD), Red Bull, and Kylie Cosmetics.

Timing is King

Only true believers in the vision are buying Shopify shares at these levels. If an investor has any inclination at doing so, he or she must be willing to forget about it for a decade or two and ride the roller coaster. Amazon investors who bought at the height of the tech bubble would have seen their investment crash by over 90%. I don't think we're in the same environment today, but anything is possible.

If you were to have had an iron stomach and held on after buying the top, you would have realized a 20x return, just under 20 years later. It would take a very special type of active investor could handle that type of psychological stress to see an investment go from -90% to +2,000% over a 20 year period. Yet, that will be what it takes should that scenario play out. Shopify has big potential and big risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.