It's Tea Time: Our Top Growth And Income REITs In The U.K.

Our analysis suggests that Brexit's potential impact on some REITs is grossly exaggerated. You don't have to take our word for it; the numbers speak for themselves.

The UK is facing substantial challenges due to "hard" Brexit concerns. Market pricing for many companies indicate the U.K. is sinking into the ocean, never to return.

As subscribers know, we dedicate a sleeve of our model portfolio to out-side-the-box global investing ideas. We've recommended companies in Argentina, Turkey, and China. One is among our best performers.

For those who have not invested internationally, it may be interesting to find out that the UK adopted U.S. style REIT rules in 2007 via the Finance Act 2006. In fact, 36 countries have copied the U.S. model of providing special tax provisions for certain types of real estate focused companies.

The global market has come a long ways from Taubman Center's (TCO) UPREIT IPO in 1992 which is often credited for bringing the investment class into the modern era.

REITs exist in Pakistan, Thailand, Japan, and even Saudi Arabia, but our focus today is on the UK whose REIT index is down nearly 20% year-to-date alone. I already know what you are thinking; most U.S. investors face 20% withholding on UK REITs despite the two countries' otherwise favorable tax treaties. If it makes you feel better, UK investors face the same withholding rules on a large portion of distributions paid as far as we can tell. Our conclusions always take these considerations into account but we are not tax experts (particularly internationally) and you should perform your own due diligence on these matters.

Five FTSE 100 members converted to REIT status after the enactmecment including British Land (OTCPK:BTLCY), Hannerson, Land Securities (OTCPK:LDSCY) (OTCPK:LSGOF) (LAND.L), Liberty International, and Slough Estates which is now SEGRO (OTCPK:SEGXF) (SGRO.L). We included London and Pink Sheets tickers as it may aid in your research process. Other significant UK REITs include Derwent London (OTCPK:DWVYF) and Great Portland Estates (OTC:GPEAF). The EPRA out of Brussels provides information and reporting guidance on UK REITs which is ironic given the Brexit issues currently embroiling the nation.

Let's see how those original UK REITs have done in recent years.

The picture is not as gloomy for Liberty International as it appear; a few years ago it de-merged and changed its name to Capital Shopping Centres Group PLC. Based on what we could find, it's ADR was terminated in late 2010. What about SEGRO? As shown above, it has risen over 50% since its 2016 lows which seems almost impossible for a UK focused industrial REIT.

SEGRO plc is a property investment and development company. It develops and invests in property located in the UK and Continental Europe focusing on edge of town flexible business space.

This performance is more impressive than it looks as the British Pound is also down approximately 30% versus the USD in the last two year. SEGRO's management team, including its CEO David Sleath, has been re-positioning its portfolio for several years in anticipation of continued structural changes related to e-commerce and urbanization. Their warehouse focused portfolio has been performing well. Some would argue very well and you might soon join them. Highlights of the last reporting period include:

Adjusted pre-tax profit up 19 percent t o £131.8 million

o £131.8 million Adjusted EPS increased 13 percent to 12.2 pence

to 12.2 pence EPRA NAV per share increased 4 percent to 673 pence

to 673 pence Future earnings growth underpinned by over 700,000 square meters of development projects under construction or in advanced pre-let (pre-let in the UK translates to pre-leased for U.S. investors) discussions capable of generating £50 million of rent, reflecting a yield on cost of 7 per cent, most of which is de-risked through pre-leasing agreements

through pre-leasing agreements Interim dividend increased by 13.5 percent to 6.30 pence

This UK based REIT is experiencing double digit growth in revenue and earnings and just increased their dividend by 13.5%.

Let this be a humbling reminder not to let the news media overly influence your investment decisions. Whenever Williams Equity Research ("WER") notices talk of political cataclysms or assured economic mutual destruction, we quietly start looking for bargains. What we usually find is no matter what politicians or the media scream, things tend to keep going more or less the way they were before. Although the short-term impact can be substantial, good companies continue making money and poorly managed ones still struggle. Broader economic troubles are an incredibly powerful learning environment and tool for investors; weakness separates the wheat from the chaff. This does not mean stock values will not suffer declines; it means the attractiveness of the company, provides its fundamentals remain in tact, increases the farther the stock falls. In this case, however, SEGRO's business and stock are excelling.

REIT rules vary around the world but have similar themes. Leverage is often restricted, taxes paid at the company level are low, minimums are established concerning the percentage of pre-tax earnings paid to investors, and there are checks in place to make sure REITs are in fact primarily real estate companies. In the British context, leverage tends to be much lower than we are accustomed to in the U.S. SEGRO's loan-to-value ("LTV") ratio currently stands at a mere 24% compared to full year 2018's average of 29%. This is half the leverage of even the most conservative U.S. based REITS.

Source: SEGRO

SEGRO also gives investors diversification into continental Europe including Germany, France, Poland, and Italy. SEGRO's execution is enviable with valuation improvements in every region it operates and invests. I think we can all agree this is in the context of less than desirable economic circumstances in the UK and EU.

The valuations are driven primarily through improved rent growth which was also positive in every major market except for flat results in its UK Big Box division (not indifferent to what we are experiencing here in the U.S.). SEGRO has plenty of capital to continue its growth plans with a successful 451 million pounds in recent equity raises at only a 2% discount to the previous closing price combined 700 million pounds in debt capacity. SEGRO is also buying back higher coupon bonds to reduce its cost of debt and improve average duration.

These leverage statistics should make you do a double take:

Source: SEGRO

SEGRO is rapidly growing revenue earnings, and its distribution by 10%+ annually yet has reduced its LTV from 50% to 24% and average cost of debt from 4.6% to a mere 1.5% over the same period. You can give some credit to desperate European central bankers for the last one.

Source: SEGRO

The REIT is developing new assets at a responsible pace and focusing on maintaining low vacancies and rent increases come renewal time. Renewals have ranged from 3.3% to 12.8% higher than the existing contracts since 2015 with the first half of 2019 representing the largest increases of the last five years. SEGRO's momentum is extremely strong. Its top clients include Amazon (AMZN), CyrusOne (CONE), one of our marketplace model portfolio's core digital REIT holdings, and DHL, among many others.

Source: SEGRO

While my experience of reviewing the past performance of countless global institutional offerings has taught me hedging is generally futile, some may be comforted to know that SEGRO hedges 64% of its assets and 27% of its income against fluctuations between the Euro and GBP. SEGRO's EPRA NAV per share is 673 pounds compared to its current price of 750.0 as of August 2nd. We cannot blame investors for paying an 11.4% premium to the last NAV given SEGRO's performance.

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

SEGRO and its 2.6% yield, which represents 50-60% of earnings in recent reporting periods, is our UK REIT selection for growth investors.

Like SEGRO, you've probably never heard of British Land Company Plc (OTCPK:BTLCY). The company's 23 million square feet portfolio is about a fourth of Realty Income's and uniquely concentrated in and around London. Given the news of London supposedly collapsing into the Middle Ages due to Brexit, it might surprise you that British Land is increasing their annual dividend by 3% in 2020. They also have a 125 million pound share buyback program in effect.

Their loan-to-value of 28% is very conservative relative to U.S. REITs and comparable to SEGRO. British Land recently expanded their liquidity with 1.4 billion pounds in new financing. Their development projects are 76% pre-leased which strong and mirrors that of Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) and Brookfield Property REIT (BPR). British land maintains occupancy rates of 97.8% at the portfolio level with average lease lengths of 6.9 years; top U.S. REITs would be envious of these metrics. This all sounds promising but British Land's share price, unlike SEGRO's, is in free-fall.

After a brief recovery from $6.65 per share to $8.25, it recently broke multi-year lows which has garnered our attention. We successfully traded BTLCY years ago after what we perceived to be a massive overreaction to issues surrounding initial Brexit news and the pound. That stock chart above is not a complete, picture, however.

In its domestic currency, British Land is down 20.1% in the last three years compared to a loss 30.3% in U.S. dollars (BLTCY's chart). It's also moderately above its 52 week low unlike in the USD chart. One third of BTLCY's losses are currency related and likely to reverse at some point. To be sure, the currency will not decline at a steady state indefinitely. What about the other portion of the stock's decline?

Source: British Land

There is no doubt Brexit has had a negative influence on areas of London. This article is not a play on our personal opinions on the specific influence Brexit will have on the country. These days, sadly, that's impossible to discuss in a public forum without turning it into a political discussion generating little value despite the numerous experts that suddenly appear. Our objective is to measure the numbers and trends and assess whether the 50% decline in BTLCY's price since Brexit fears developed is rational or over done. Adjusted for the domestic currency, earnings per share declined 6.7% year over year with other key metrics in the same ballpark. The deterioration of the firm's financials has stabilized versus the much larger losses experienced from 2017 to 2018.

Source: British Land

Let's examine the underlying mechanics.

Source: British Land

As British Land de-risks its portfolio and adjusts to the economic environment, we want to see administration and interest expenses decline alongside the inevitable decrease in rental income. In the financial year ending March 31st, net financing costs declined 5.5% with administration costs declining modestly by 2.4%. That did not make up for the 7.6% decline in net rental income over the period but it helps. British land managed to increase its dividend by 3.0% which reinforces our need to evaluate distribution coverage.

The biggest issue facing British Land is not corporate office space in London as many would expect. Rather, it's the retail segment akin to what's occurring in the U.S.

Source: British Land

The firm took a 752 million pound valuation hit in its retail segment (45% of the portfolio) in the last year compared to a 80 million pound increase in the value of its larger office division (51% of the portfolio). On the positive side, less than 10% of the valuation loss was attributable to development projects which shows that part of the company is doing well despite challenges. To our firm personally, we are less surprised. Our lead portfolio manager spent time in London over the summer and (unsurprising to us) counted over 20 tower cranes from his train ride from the airport to central London. One would expect rents from the retail segment to be suffering given the revaluations.

Source: British Land

That is not the case with net effective rent in aggregate increasing for British Land's retail properties in recent periods. At worst, British Land's are stable but mixed depending on the division and line item reviewed.

Debt & Leverage Metrics

Leverage is an important but dangerous tool for real estate companies. Because they own hard assets and the asset class is well known and respected by lenders, borrowing funds to invest is the norm. Executed correctly, leverage provides incremental returns to investors with reasonable downside risk. Used recklessly, it destroys shareholder value with incredible reliability even if it takes the next recession to pull back the curtain.

Impressively, the firm's weighted average interest rate is 2.9% which is effectively unheard of for U.S. real estate oriented companies because of the variance in our interest rate environment. It's not quite as low as SEGRO's, however. It's weighted average debt maturity of 8.1 years is also very strong and better than almost all U.S. and UK REITs. Liquidity increased year over year from 1.2 billion to 1.5 billion pounds which is plenty for a firm of British Land's size. It's senior unsecured rating of A (Fitch) is also favorable though no surprise given the aforementioned data.

Strategic Goals & Execution

Management has been carefully disposing of less desirable retail assets.

Source: British Land

Since April 2018, British Land has sold 646 million pounds of property or nearly 15% of the segment. On a longer term basis, the asset sales have been even greater.

Source: British Land

British Land is expecting another 1.5 billion pounds in retail sales in the next five years. Because they are using the proceeds to buy back shares and other value add strategies, we consider these dispositions good overall. For those that perform research on British Land or other UK REITs, you'll see the term "EPRA" which stands for European Public Real Estate Association. It's worth familiarizing yourself with the organization and its unique reporting metrics if interested in investing in those markets.

Net Asset Value

Most healthy U.S. REITs trade near their net asset value ("NAV") per share though there is considerable variance. REITs considered to be poorly managed and or with default risk in the near to medium-term trade down to as low as 30-50% of book value or NAV. For context, Washington Prime Group (WPG), as an example, trades in this range. Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) is the only investment grade REIT with a sustainable payout ratio that trades at a considerable discount to NAV that we are aware of.

Source: British Land

A quick look at this diagram shows that effectively all the decrease in the NAV is due to lower property valuations. Why does this matter? If the underlying profit or "other" categories were weaker or financing activity costs higher, we'd have a different story. The weakness in the broader London markets has caused property valuations to decrease but not necessarily the underlying property performance. Poor performance across the board is more likely structural while valuations can quickly go the other direction in a market recovery. In addition, the distribution is not paid from valuation performance but from profits. For that reason, British Land is able to maintain and in some cases modestly increase the distribution rate without penalty to its operating performance.

Source: British Land & CRBE

CRBE, a real estate valuation company I use professionally on a regular basis, assigned a total real estate property value at the end of Q1 of 2.906 billion pounds.

The discount to NAV based on end of Q1 figures is appealing. Using the pound based share price of 508 versus NAV of 905 pence, the stock trades at a mere 56% of NAV. We looked back over the last 10 years and this is the steepest sustained discount we could find. Despite having among lowest leverage of any real estate company we cover and appealing 6.4% distribution, this real estate company is priced more along the lines of a junk rated U.S. REIT with severe leverage issues and an unsustainable distribution.

On that note, let's explore the specifics behind the 6.0% current yield. To do so, let's account for all the data over the past four quarters to achieve a more meaningful picture. Underlying profit per share was 16.7% higher than dividends paid over the same period. On a cash flow basis, the payout ratio drops below 80%. Unlike SEGRO, we cannot reasonably expect BTLCY to increase its distribution meaningfully in the near-term. It can however, comfortably support the current 6.4% yield and raise it modestly going forward.

Larger Context

When a singular event, such as Brexit, is the blame for a situation or justifies a particular stance on an investment, it's critical to remain skeptical. Even management will jump on the bandwagon if it gives them an excuse for under performance so they are not much help.

Source: British Land

Looking back a full 10 years, the firm's profit is indeed down from 2017's high of 390 million pounds. It's also higher than every other year outside of 2017 and 2018 in the period. Net debt is the lowest at any point in the last 10 years.

British Land Company is our choice for the strongest value play of established UK REITs.

Conclusion

As subscribers know, I (lead WER PM here) spent a month in London and Ireland this summer. I walked all around Canary Wharf and the key districts in London, and no surprise to you all, casually asked their opinion on the local market, vacancy, job losses, et cetera. We maintain coverage of several REITs with significant holdings in the UK, several which we've mentioned in this article, so I integrate "on-side due diligence" into many of my vacations.

Large companies are facing significant risks due to Brexit - no doubt about it. At the same time, there is still impressive new construction occurring all over the city and the local economy is doing quite well. I counted over 20 tower cranes on one train ride across London. The lower pound is causing a resurgence in tourism and the city has a deep history of overcoming obstacles. London is still more economically active and vibrant than many of the major European cities I have visited in Germany, Spain, France, and Italy, among others, in the past 24 months.

British Land's market capitalization is now 4.76 billion pounds against quarterly earnings of $340 million pounds. That is expected to rise 5-10% each year through 2022 based on relatively current economic and Bexit projections. IFRS, which is the European and frankly more global version of U.S. GAAP, is similar but different so certain adjustments are required for very detailed calculations. While it has been a few years since I completed the CFA program, it's fresh enough that it's not troublesome. British Land and SEGRO trade for approximately 10 times cash flow.

Within the financial reports, we can that the firm generated 613 million pounds in net cash inflow from operating activities which includes interest expense, operating expenses, and taxes. It also includes an unusually large gain from the sale of trading properties which we need to adjust for. Normalizing for the sustainable proceeds from asset sales, which is part art, results in cash flow of approximately 400-475 million pounds. This results in a cash flow multiple of approximately 10x which is low but not distressed pricing.

The reason for this is a colossal difference between London's property market and most of that in the United States. In fact, urban property prices in most of Western Europe make no sense in the U.S. Investors and home buyers in those areas generally pay at least twice the multiple of U.S. investors for a variety of reasons we'll save for a different article.

As such, the 9-10x multiple is distressed pricing in the European and London markets. The NAV per share for both REITS are likely to rise 10-50% after the nation adjusts to the new economic reality and markets recognize it has done so. It's impossible to gauge reliably but 24 to 60 months on the short and long end seems reasonable based on projections by those with more knowledge on the subject than we have. As important as Brexit is how the overall global economy performs over the period. The real key is that the media and many uneducated market participants believe that the U.K. economy "will be destroyed" by a no-deal Brexit. Our analysis of current versus historical valuations and yields indicates this dooms day scenario is fully or nearly fully priced in to the currency and equity markets. BTLCY's stock which just fell through previous 52 week lows in USD terms.

Using conservative guidance and the 6.4% yield as of today's close, British Land is set up to provide a potential 15-18% annualized return over the next several years. Similar to our recommendation to subscribers of MSCI Turkey iShares ETF (TUR) closer to $20, this is a higher risk opportunity with unknown variables at play. We believe BTLCY and SEGRO are attractive plays on fading the overreaction and fear mongering on the British economy and London's role as one of the premier global cities. We also like these opportunities as we can invest internationally without being subject to the inherent flaws of ETF investing.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting. -WER Portfolio Managers

