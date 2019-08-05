Lonza: Growth Might Not Be Priced In Yet

I also believe that Lonza's strong growth combined with the low-risk profile of the business is still poorly appreciated by the market as the company focuses on its Healthcare Continuum.

The company is likely to meet its 2022 mid-term targets and will probably achieve a Net Debt/Core EBITDA ratio of under 2x in 2019.

Thesis summary

I believe that Lonza (OTCPK:LZAGF) is a great business that is underappreciated by the market due to its high business complexity, but strong growth should continue on the back of synergies, several global megatrends, and focus on the company's healthcare continuum. Also, the company is very likely to meet its 2022 targets.

Business

Lonza Group AG is a very old Switzerland-based holding company with over 121 years of operational history. The Basel-based company is a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life science industries. The company's offerings include custom development and manufacturing of drugs and drug delivery systems, as well as the development of anti-microbial solutions for commercial applications.

With more than a century of experience, Lonza has expanded its global footprint all over the world with many R&D sites and sales offices.

As of 2018, the Company divides its activities into two segments: Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Specialty Ingredients. Through those segments, the company focuses on creating a healthy environment, promoting a healthier lifestyle, and preventing illness through consumers' preventive healthcare, as well as improving patient healthcare.

In 2017, the company also acquired Capsugel which is a leading company in the field of advanced oral dosage delivery and hard capsules. As of 2018, the company is fully integrated into the business.

Pharma Biotech & Nutrition (57% of revenues, 13.9% growth) comprises the Company's Biologics, Small-Molecule, and Consumables and Research Tools businesses. The segment includes mammalian, microbial, chemical, bioconjugates, cell, and gene therapy technology platforms.

comprises the Company's Biologics, Small-Molecule, and Consumables and Research Tools businesses. The segment includes mammalian, microbial, chemical, bioconjugates, cell, and gene therapy technology platforms. Specialty Ingredients segment (43% of revenues, 3.4% growth) - this segment is skewed towards highly defensive consumer care markets like nutrition, personal care, and hygiene.

Thesis

I like Lonza as it combines safety, predictability, and growth into one top-quality business. The safety comes from the strong order book visibility and the predictable cash flow. The growth comes from synergies, higher utilization rates, and business restructuring.

Strong order book visibility

Because of its P&B segment, Lonza is a leading contract manufacturing provider (CMO) for biopharmaceuticals. The biologics CMO industry is marked by long-term contracts to support the customers strategic planning process. Here, contract duration ranges from 5-10 years and many contracts get renewed afterwards. Such contracts greatly reduce the risk of the company as revenues become much more predictable. Lonza's contracts are based on a take-or-pay structure which means that even if a product is withdrawn from the market, Lonza would insist that the customer honors the contract. With 20 commercial scale biologics in its portfolio, Lonza is not dependent on the success of any single product or customer. Since 2012, Lonza's management had worked on stricter contracts with longer duration which improved significantly the book visibility.

Possibility for further market share gains and a carve-out

My main hope lies within the development of the Pharma and Biotech segment (P&B) as I expect it to continue to be the main growth driver of the company. Last year, P&B managed to achieve a close to 14% growth rate, and I believe that this segment will continue to outgrow the industry in the long-run by growing at a double-digit rate due to Capsugel synergies and increasing pressure on customers to shorten time to the clinic and to the market. This implies further market share gains as the global biologics market is expected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR until 2026.

On the other hand, the Specialty Ingredients segment is currently growing at a much slower rate but should also improve based on improving mix from the future carve-out. The carve-out will reduce the volatility in this segment and enable it to strengthen its leading role in microbial control. Specialty Ingredients will operate independently but remain a fully owned segment of Lonza.

Both segments show great promise for the future based on several key global mega-trends including population growth, aging population, urbanization, and a growing middle class in emerging markets.

Financial analysis

Record Core EBITDA

2018 year was a strong year for Lonza as the company delivered a record 27.3% CORE EBITDA due to the outperformance of its P&B (32.8% CORE EBITDA) segment and synergies from the successfully integrated Capsugel business.

In 2018, Lonza excluded its Water Care business from its revenue due to the long-term strategy of the group to focus more on the Healthcare Continuum by removing the cyclical parts of its portfolio. I believe this strategy will bring much positives in the future as it will make future results less volatile and more predictable.

Growth through debt

In 2017, Lonza had to increase significantly the debt on its balance sheet for the acquisition of Capsugel. Although, Capsugel provided many synergies for Lonza balance sheet quality decreased as the company had to refinance the existing Capsugel debt of approximately $2 billion. Lonza had already some experience with deals like that as the company acquired Arch Chemical in an all debt deal. Several years after that, the debt was cut in half thanks to the company's deleveraging strategy.

Source: SA

Now that the company has acquired Capsugel at a 2.7 Net Debt to Core EBITDA ratio, I have no doubt that the company can execute its deleveraging strategy of reaching 2 times Net Debt/Core EBITDA as the company has already a strong track record of deleveraging capabilities and an investment-grade credit rating from the S&P.

In June 2019, the company reported its 2019 half year report where the Net Debt/Core EBITDA ratio was already at 2.12, very close to targets.

Valuation

Lonza is trading at a noticeable discount when we compare it to other Swiss healthcare companies like Straumann Holding (OTCPK:SAUHF), Sonova Holding (OTCPK:SAUHF), and Givaudan SA (OTCPK:GVDBF). I believe that the reason behind this discount is in the high complexity of the business and lack of much information about the markets that the company operates in. Also, Lonza is not a well-known company outside of its home market.

All that leads me to the conclusion that company's strong order book visibility and lower risk profile are yet to be reflected in the market price. Also, Lonza has been seeking to divest all cyclical businesses away from the group to position the company towards a fully-fledged healthcare company. As such, it deserves to trade on closer multiples to other healthcare peers.

Analysts recommendation

Currently, there are 19 analysts that cover Lonza. From all their recommendation, only one analyst is bearish while the others are neutral to bullish. However, when I calculated the median of their recommendations, I came up with 365 CHF per share which is only 6% above the current market price.

I expect more than 6% price increase as I think that the current share price is not reflected in the multiples and there is room for a significant multiple expansion. We must also note that Lonza has made more than 30% YTD and any pullback will be a buying opportunity based on my research.

Risks to Thesis

Not meeting 2022 outlook (high impact, low probability) - There are not many companies like Lonza that provide a mid-term targets guidance in addition to their next year guidance.

To reflect the divestment of its former Water Care business unit and to emphasize Lonza's focus on growth along the Healthcare Continuum Lonza adjusted its Mid-Term Guidance for 2022 in March 2019. The guidance now is the following:

Sales of CHF 7.1 billion

Core EBITDA margin of 30.5%

CORE RONOA 35%

Double-digit ROIC

Lonza has a strong track record of meeting its both short-term and mid-term guidance and even surpassing them noticeably due to the company's conservative approach. For example, in 2015, Lonza forecasted a Core EBITDA of CHF 1 billion for FY 2018 and in 2017 it was already CHF at 1.3 billion. As of 2018 Lonza is already close to some of its 2022 targets and it has 4 more years to go. I expect growth to be more rapid in the first two years and more linear in the last two due to Capsugel synergies. However, failing to meet this guidance will most likely result in a substantial correction in share prices.

Losing investment-grade (high impact, low probability) - the company has proven that it can manage its debt effectively and will most likely meet its 2019 targets to achieve a Net Debt/Core EBITDA ratio of under 2x as its deleveraging strategy has proven to be effective over its long history. Going forward, Lonza is committed to maintaining an investment-grade rating, but if the company fails to meet its targets that may result in a lower credit rating and share prices pressure.

Conclusion and recommendation

Lonza is a company with over 100 years of operational history that operates two high-quality segments that will continue to grow on the back Capsugel synergies, several key global megatrends, and business restructuring. I am very confident that the business will once again meet its Mid-term guidance in 2022 as it has done in the past and will be able to bring its Net Debt/ Core EBITDA ratio under 2x in 2019 due to its deleveraging strategy and good H1 2019 results. I also believe that Lonza's strong growth combined with the low-risk profile of the business is still poorly appreciated by the market.

Lonza is currently trading at around its all-time highs and I might wait for a small pullback before I open up a position. If you plan on doing the same I would advise you to buy the shares from where they are most liquid, which is the Swiss Exchange.

