GMAC Capital Trust I: Another Safe High Yielder

The Opportunity

As I wrote about in my previous article on Citigroup Capital XIII (NYSE: C.PN), certain trust preferred securities, “TruPS” for short, are offering enticing equity-like yields with half the risk of the stock market. I won’t repeat all that I wrote from that article and will focus mainly on the nuances that you should consider prior to investing, as well as include additional details I didn’t include in my first. But any way I slice it, and as with Citigroup Capital XIII, the high 8+% yield and relative safety also make GMAC Capital Trust I (NYSE: ALLY.PA) a strong buy in today’s market.

Source: Author's drawing

Ally Financials’ TruPS

Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) has a single TruPS issuance outstanding on its balance sheet, fully described as 8.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities, Series 2 of GMAC Capital Trust I in the offering prospectus.

Although it previously paid a fixed 8.125% per annum rate, GMAC Capital Trust I has been paying 3-month LIBOR + 5.785% since February 15, 2016. It has a final maturity of February 15, 2040. What is striking is the 578.5 basis point spread over LIBOR. This spread represents what the market had required of banks - like Ally (GMAC as it used to be known) - who were just coming out of the financial crisis, still on shaky ground, and were not quite (in the eyes of the market) fully recapitalized. Flash forward to today where all bailouts have been repaid to Treasury, and the banking industry has never looked safer since the end of the Great Financial Crisis.

As of this writing GMAC Capital Trust I is yielding 8.01%. In today’s low-yielding world where $14T of debt is negative yielding, this represents an equity-like return (which I define as 8% or greater) without imposing a commensurate amount of equity risk. Specifically, current realized volatility is low at 7%, along with a low market beta of only 0.1399. Compare these figures to 12.16% and 1, respectively, for the U.S. stock market as represented by the S&P 500 (SPY) and one can sleep very well at night

Finally, it’s worth highlighting that GMAC Capital Trust I and Citigroup Capital XIII are the two largest, and highest yielding, trust preferred positions in the Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSE: VRP). And both have (unsurprisingly) been in the Top 10 list of positions since VRP’s inception. VRP is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Floating and Variable Rate Index.

Genesis of GMAC Capital Trust I

The U.S. Treasury originally acquired its position in GMAC Capital Trust I as part of the bailout relief provided under TARP. Some might recall that TARP was established pursuant to the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008, as amended (“EESA”), and which was enacted into law on October 3, 2008 in response to the financial crisis. The law allowing Treasury to invest under TARP had run its course by October 4, 2010, and thus it was forced to dispose of GMAC Capital Trust I via a public offering.

Now let’s review the key risks prospective investors should consider.

Key RisksThe four key risks for holders of GMAC Capital Trust I are:

1) Default Risk

2) Call Risk

3) Tax Law Risk

4) Market Risk

The following sections cover each risk in turn.

Default Risk: Ally Won’t (be allowed to) Default

Ally has $180 billion in assets, $146 billion in risk-weighted assets, and its balance sheet quality and capital positions have never been stronger since emerging from the crisis under the GMAC moniker. Ally has told the market that it will increase its share repurchases in 2019, which is in addition to what it promised in 2018. Returning significant amounts of capital to shareholders with the blessing of its regulators is a sign of a healthy bank.

We also learned from the Great Financial Crisis that large and nationally important (important to the auto industry) banks like Ally are considered systemically important (although maybe not too big to fail). But while Dodd-Frank has put limitations on what can be done to save a financial institution, increased on-site supervision by the Fed and FDIC since the crisis means that regulators can be expected not to wait until the situation gets to the point of no return (i.e. an imminent bank default).

Ally is in excellent financial health and regulators have every incentive to ensure it stays that way.

Call Risk: Collins Amendment, Tier 1 Capital Treatment, and Dilution

One of the effects of the 2010 Collins Amendment was to eliminate trust preferred securities (TruPS) as an element of Tier 1 capital. In other words, TruPS securities would be considered as Tier 2 (subject to a multi-year phase-in period), which is a lesser form of eligible bank capital.

However, the Amendment did include some grandfathering language beneficial to banks like Ally. Specifically, debt or equity instruments issued to the Federal government, or any of its agencies, before the end of the Treasury’s authority to invest via TARP on October 4, 2010, are exempt from the Collins Amendment. The exemption explicitly and permanently grandfathers all TARP preferred issuances, regardless of the size of the institution. GMAC Capital Trust I is a TARP preferred security, whose origin commenced prior to October 4, 2010, and thus is included in Ally’s Tier 1 capital calculation. A recent email from investor relations confirmed that its TruPS issue was grandfathered and is being treated as Tier 1 capital.

Not losing the Tier 1 designation is important to Ally and thus they’ll not want to retire GMAC Capital Trust I unless they can replace it with another, possibly less expensive Tier 1 instrument like common equity shares. However, they’ll most likely not do this because:

The amount to replace GMAC Capital Trust I is relatively small: $2.5B versus Ally’s $12.5 billion market cap. Issuing new common equity to replace it would dilute existing shareholders. Retiring it would not increase EPS (as would a common stock buyback) They’ll need regulatory approval from the Fed

Thus, the risk of GMAC Capital Trust I being called early, even as yields continue to fall, appears fairly remote.

Tax Law Risk: Current Taxation Situation/Possible Impact from 2017 Tax Law Changes

Consistent with other debt instruments issued by banks, the distributions paid out by TruPS (which are hybrid debt/equity instruments) are treated as interest expense and thus tax-deductible by Ally.

For those wondering about the potential effects of The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, it does reduce the ability of corporations to deduct interest expense for debt and trust preferred securities. The new law reduces the benefit companies receive when they issue debt and preferreds. In particular:

1) lower corporate tax rates make the interest expense deduction less valuable;

2) companies may now only write oﬀ interest up to 30% of EBITDA, moving to 30% of EBIT (which is a more restrictive measure) after 2022.

However, interest expense is typically nowhere near this level for investment grade companies. Although Ally is not investment grade (BB+ for S&P and Fitch; Ba2 for Moody's...all on the higher end of non-investment grade), the reduction in deductibility will likely only aﬀect the more distressed high yield issuers...of which Ally Financial is not.

In short, the 2017 tax law changes won’t materially impact the tax-deductibility of GMAC Capital Trust I’s distributions. Like a home mortgage for you and me, it’s the after-tax cost of capital that matters to Ally.

Market Risk: Negative LIBOR Rates

Persistently low, to possibly negative, interest rates is the only risk I’m concerned about, although I’m not losing any sleep just yet. Why?

A review of GMAC Capital Trust I’s prospectus implies that there’s no protection from negative LIBOR rates. In other words, the quarterly distribution could theoretically become zero should 3-month LIBOR hit -5.785%. While we’ve never seen negative U.S. LIBOR rates, the risk of that happening cannot be entirely ruled out.

3-month LIBOR is trending lower (see below chart) and could continue to do so. A recession may be in the offing and the Fed could yet embark on a new full-blown easing cycle. However, given the trend of recent economic data, the odds of the U.S. experiencing a recession twelve months out appear to be relatively low. Barring a recession or some sort of crisis, the chances of ever seeing negative short-term LIBOR rates seem quite remote.

Source: 3-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), based on U.S. Dollar

It’s worth noting that the massive 578.5 basis point spread over 3-month LIBOR mitigates the negative rate risk concern. In other words, 3-month LIBOR would have to drop to -5.785% before the quarterly distribution would vanish. Most investors would likely be out of their positions well ahead of this situation.

Furthermore, and although not explicitly mentioned in GMAC Capital Trust I’s prospectus, floating rate securities customarily floor the rate they pay at zero. This means there’s virtually no chance of the distribution ever becoming negative to the investor. That is, we need not worry about paying Ally to hold GMAC Capital Trust I.

GMAC Capital Trust I Is a Strong Buy in Today’s Low Yielding World

With an equities-like yield of 8.01%, low historical volatility at 7%, and virtually no chance of being called in the foreseeable future, GMAC Capital Trust I is a strong buy in today’s low yielding world.

While ultra-low to (possibly) negative LIBOR rates do pose an important yet not imminent risk, this risk is easily monitored and managed.

I own GMAC Capital Trust I and continue to make additional purchases as its yield remains above 8%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALLY.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.