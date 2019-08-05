CVR Partners: Bad Spring Weather Sets Up A Strong Year Ahead

CVR Partners, LP (UAN) manufactures and markets nitrogen fertilizers for the agricultural market. It is structured as a variable distribution MLP. I have written several articles on UAN. I will refer readers to the January article for the background on UAN.

2Q operational results were spectacular despite bad weather

The 2019 fertilizer year, which ended in June, was one for the record book. We had wet weather in the fall that prevented fall ammonia application. Spring planting was delayed in many parts of the corn growing regions due to an exceptionally wet and cold spring. Logistics in barges and rail were disrupted due to heavy flooding throughout the Midwest and the Southern Plain. Yet, UAN managed to produce spectacular 2Q operational results.

Table 1 shows 2Q results compared to my 2Q model. My model underestimated the realized prices, mostly because of the large differentials in the Midwest and the Southern Plain vs. NOLA as a result of the disruption of logistics. In addition, my model underestimated the amount of ammonia shipped as my model factored in a lighter pre-plant ammonia application due to weather. The shipment of urea ammonium nitrate (uan) was much lighter than I modeled. Management alluded to an 18-day rail disruption in May and June that prevented rail shipment through Kansas and Oklahoma. Some of that product might have shipped in July. While the operational results were spectacular, many unit holders may well be disappointed, however, with the reserves which significantly reduced distribution.

Table 1: 2Q actuals vs model. Source: Company 2Q release and author’s estimates.

The UAN board reserved $28M from the 2Q DCF: $7M for the E. Dubuque turnaround which will take 28 days starting in September, $16M for maintenance capital expenditure, and $5M for future operating needs. In the 2Q model, I discussed the risk of reserves for the E. Dubuque turnaround and operational reserve due to lower product prices and reduced volume. I estimated that should uan prices fall below $185 per ton, EBITDA may fall below $20M, resulting in no distribution.

It is worth noting that with the 2Q results, debt leverage based on TTM EBITDA falls to 4.1. The leverage should continue to improve as the ASP continues to rebound. It was not that long ago when the leverage was in the teens. UAN’s debt consists of a $645M 9.25% Senior Secured Note due 2023 that is callable starting June this year. With a lower debt leverage and with the fertilizer market in a more positive tone, UAN should be able to refinance this note with better rates. With regard to refinancing this note, management said in the 2Q CC that “We've been evaluating the market, the rates that are available to us and we'll look to see what the Fed does next week and continue the discussion with our Board around the call premium versus the rates available and make a decision in the future.”

Heavy reserve of DCF in 2Q sets up a potential 3Q distribution

My model for 3Q results shows that it is likely that with the heavy reserves, unit holders may see a modest distribution. The actual distribution, if any, will clearly depend on actual results and on how much of the reserve the board will release.

The estimated range of ASP is shown in Table 2. The 3Q ASP is affected by two items. First, because of late planting, side-dressing extended into late July. Products shipped in most of July were prompt shipment at late spring prices, which were higher than summer fill prices. Second, summer fill pricing and volume strategy are still very dynamic at the time of writing. So, it is likely that there will be volatility in the actual realized 3Q ASP. Underlying my price estimates is the normalization of the river and rail transportation systems, resulting in a more normal relationship between NOLA pricing and inland pricing.

Table 2: Estimates of 3Q ASP range. Source: Author’s estimate based on NOLA swap and river terminal differentials.

To estimate 3Q EBITDA, sales volume is another major variable. With the announced 28-day E. Dubuque turnaround, my estimate for 3Q production (assuming normal on-stream rate) is 42 Ktons of ammonia and 317 Ktons of uan. The other variable is the product in finished goods at the end of 2Q. UAN’s 10-Q shows $18M of finished goods inventory at the end of 2Q. I have been tracking the in-and-out of both ammonia and uan. My data point to lower level of ammonia and higher level of uan in finished goods. This is probably a result of the rail shipment disruption during May and June. There could be 45 Ktons or more of uan that can be sold from inventory. While management indicated that demand is high as a result of relatively empty tanks in the downstream supply chain, there is a possibility that management may hold back some 3Q volume as 4Q prices are expected to be higher.

With all of the aforementioned considerations, my model shows that there is a high likelihood that there will be a distribution based on 3Q results. The estimation is shown in Table 3 below.

Table 3: 3Q EBITDA, DCF and distribution per share estimation. Source: Author’s model.

Industry fundamentals point to higher ASP and distribution for the next twelve months

Poor spring planting is setting up a stronger ASP scenario for the current fertilizer year. The wet spring prevented many corn acres to be planted. In addition, the wet spring caused late planting. Both late planting and wet field conditions will likely result in lower yield. At this moment, there are no reliable data on the number of acres planted, but many different estimates. The actual yield will not be known until the harvest is completed in October/November but there are many estimates all pointing to lower yield. The different estimates are shown in Table 4.

Table 4: Current year corn acres and yield estimates. Source: USDA July 11 WASDE report, trade source, Nutrien (NTR) 2Q2019 earnings presentation, CF Industries (CF) 2Q2019 CC.

There is much skepticism in the trade regarding the July 11 WASDE corn acreage number as it used the number from the June 28 Acreage Report. When growers were surveyed for the June 28 report, only 83% of the acres were planted. Many in the trade believe that a portion of the 17% (15.6M acres) was prevented from planting because of lateness and wet field condition. The USDA did another survey in July and the updated acreage will be published in the August 12 WASDE report. We will have more updated yield information as the season progress, but the yield data will probably not be finalized until after harvest.

As a result of a potentially lower harvest, the price of corn has advanced to a multiyear high as shown in Figure 1. Higher corn price benefits growers who still have corn inventory from last year. It also encourages growers to plant more corn next season, especially with bean prices depressed due to trade tension.

Figure 1: Corn future price. Source: Barchart.com

In their 2Q CC, both NTR and CF provided their estimates of 95+M acres to be planted next spring, especially if price for corn is above $4.50. The higher acres planted will drive higher nitrogen demand, which in turn will drive a higher ASP.

Nutrien presented the picture shown in Figure 2 in their 2Q2019 CC presentation. The key takeaway from Figure 2 is a single-digit stock-to-use ratio under different acreage and yield scenarios.

Figure 2: Nutrien’s analysis of resulting corn stock-to-use ratio based on different acreage and yield scenarios. Source: Nutrien 2Q CC presentation.

The last time we had a single-digit stock-to-use ratio, corn prices went above $7 and uan price averaged over $300 and ammonia price averaged well over $600. I am not forecasting that prices will go that high, but the stars are lining up for a strong ASP year ahead. Strong ASP leads to higher distributions and higher unit prices.

Long-term outlook remains favorable

The worldwide capacity addition in the next four years is well below the long-term demand increase (see Figure 3). Given that it takes around 4 years to complete a greenfield project, we have good visibility on capacity addition for the foreseeable future. Chinese production has been constrained by environmental policy enforcement and higher coal prices, resulting in exports limited to around 3M tons annually in the last 2 years. Chinese export is expected to stay at this level. As such, the supply-demand balance will continue to tighten in the next several years, which will lead to higher ASP, higher distribution and higher unit prices.

Figure 3: Supply growth is expected to be below demand growth. Source: CF 2019 Industry winter-spring investor presentation.

Risks

The E. Dubuque turnaround may take longer than planned and have start-up issues, resulting in lost production. Management did not provide detailed guidance, but given the 28-day duration, the $16M reserved for maintenance in addition to the $7M turnaround expense, it is likely that the work is very extensive. We just hope that UAN will execute well in this turnaround. Even though the plants have been running well, any operational issues will impact volume and hence results.

Estimates for US corn production is too pessimistic. The yield may be higher than expected and acreage may not be as low as feared. We will have more information as time progress, but may not know for sure until well into early fall. However, it is highly likely that we will have a lower corn harvest this year.

The October EU anti-dumping decision results in even higher duty, resulting in higher level of imports. On March 21, the European Commission imposed a provisional anti-dumping duty for uan imported from Russia, US, and Trinidad and Tobago. The final decision will be made in October. Import increased this fertilizer year by about 450Ktons compared to last year, probably due to some shipment redirected to the US as a result of the duty. During the spring season, urea was priced higher than uan based on nitrogen content, whereas uan has traditionally enjoyed a slight premium. This differential might have been a result of the higher import.

CVR Energy (CVI) which indirectly owns the GP and about 34% of the units of UAN has “initiated the bank process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives for the company.” While this process is focused on the fuel business, strategic options regarding UAN will come up as part of this process. At this moment, the market price undervalues the assets of UAN. The ask-bid gap in the market is wide. My expectation is that CVI will keep the status quo regarding the UAN assets. Nonetheless, unit holders should follow this process closely and act accordingly should UAN become in play.

Takeaway

UAN had a spectacular 2Q operationally. Distribution was constrained to $0.14 per unit as a result of $28M reserved to covered the E. Dubuque turnaround, 2H maintenance capex and operation reserves. With the reserves and the strong demand in the supply chain, it is likely that there will be a 3Q distribution, albeit a modest one. The late corn planting will likely result in a low corn harvest, leading to higher ASP and distribution in the current fertilizer year. Long-term industry fundamentals continue to point to an increasingly tight supply and demand balance, favorable for ASP, distribution and unit price growth.

