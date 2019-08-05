4 Variables That Suggest A Bright Future For BJ's Restaurants

My valuation model based on these variables suggests that BJRI's fair value should be at least $42.05 to $43.26. This implies a 9% to 12% potential upside from current levels.

Lastly, BJRI's CAPEX is concerning because it suggests it isn't investing as much in new restaurant openings. Still, as previously mentioned, its current footprint is enough to justify its price tag.

First of all, restaurant openings by themselves seem to be enough to justify the current valuation.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) is an exciting option for investors looking for exposure to the casual dining sector. In my view, the company offers an above-average experience to consumers, which I believe will help it secure its long-term growth. Nevertheless, the recent stock decline has seemingly disillusioned investors. Still, I think that the stock’s fundamentals point to a much more optimistic picture going forward. Thus, I believe that initiating a small position on BJRI at these levels is granted.

Source: TradingView

The key variables for BJRI

In this article, I would like to explore the key variables that influence whether or not BJRI is a good investment. In my view, these are the main factors to keep in mind:

Restaurants owned and openings. Revenue per restaurant. Operating cash flow margins. Capital expenditures.

Restaurants

First of all, let’s talk about restaurant openings. Here BJRI is forecasting a long-term target of 425 restaurants, eventually. After all, I couldn’t find a precise date for when management expects to hit this figure. Nevertheless, as of today, BJRI only has 204 restaurants, which is a far cry from 425. Still, what it is essential keeping in mind about this is that, unlike many other similar stocks, BJRI actually owns and operates its restaurants. In my view, this gives BJRI a competitive advantage versus its peers. After all, this allows BJRI to control its customer experience across all of its locations much better.

Typically, a lot of casual dining restaurant chains tend to prefer the franchising model over owning and operating their restaurants. I think there are pros and cons to both alternatives, but generally speaking, I think it boils down to flexibility and profitability. You see, franchising gives companies more flexibility to withstand fluctuations in consumer demand at the expense of higher profits. On the other hand, owning and operating the restaurants themselves is generally more profitable. However, this comes at the cost of assuming the risks related to fluctuating consumer demand. This dynamic is primarily due to fixed costs associated with operating restaurants (operating leases, salaries, ingredients, among other cost inputs).

Source: BJRI’s investor relations.

Still, I think that in BJRI’s case, owning and operating their restaurants is the smartest choice. After all, I believe that the company is relatively small in the casual dining space. Therefore, it’s still nimble enough to withstand such consumer demand fluctuations. However, I believe that if BJRI became as big as Applebee's (DIN), then a blended approach of franchising and owning could make more sense.

Source: BJRI’s 2018 10-K.

However, as it is today, “restaurant openings” is a crucial variable for the company. Hence, this is why I think management needs to focus on expanding its footprint going forward. After all, this should translate into higher revenues. Unfortunately, it seems that BJRI is opening new restaurants at a very sluggish pace. You see, by February 2019, BJRI had 202 restaurants. Then, by May 2019, BJRI disclosed that it was operating 204 restaurants. This means that in approximately three months, BJRI managed to open only two more restaurants. Thus, I think that at this pace, BJRI’s 425 restaurant goal seems unrealistic any time soon. Nevertheless, I believe that even 212 restaurants (a 5% increase) for 2019 would be enough to justify BJRI’s current stock price (more on this later).

Revenue per restaurant

(…) our last eight restaurant openings had weekly sales averages over $116,000 just in -- in this second quarter marking some of our best openings in recent years. – Gregory Trojan, BJRI’s CEO (see link above).

Moving along, revenue per restaurant seems to be a more volatile variable for BJRI. Nevertheless, BJRI’s internal for this figure goes from $4.5 million to $5.5 million per restaurant in yearly revenue. In BJRI’s last earnings report (see link above), the company reported a healthy revenue per restaurant figure of $5.5 million (annualized). This means that BJRI’s restaurants are seemingly performing exceptionally well.

Furthermore, this is consistent with strong consumer demand and a value proposition that is resonating with clients. Hence, this is why I think that most consumers seem to leave positive reviews about the company and its food. Thus, it’s overall nice to see that BJRI isn’t sacrificing quality for revenues.

Source: Yelp

Operating cash flows

Then, BJRI’s next variable is the margins on the previously mentioned restaurant revenues. For this, we can look at different types of margins. However, the critical figure that BJRI discloses is its operating cash flow margin. Here, the company claims to aim at a 17% to 20% operating cash flow margin. Unfortunately, as of the last quarterly report, it seems that the consensus was to 17.9% for operating cash flow margins. However, the company reported softer than expected margins of only 17%. This drop was mainly due to rising labor costs. Still, this figure was in line with BJRI’s internal expectations. Thus, I don’t think investors should feel concerned about this miss. Nevertheless, if these margins drop below 17%, then it could signal that BJRI’s business is deteriorating. However, until that happens, I think we should interpret this miss as a blip, rather than a sell signal.

Capital expenditures

Moreover, the last crucial variable that investors have to keep an eye on is BJRI’s capital expenditures. In particular, this figure seems to have been decreasing year-over-year. You see, in 2016 the company reported CAPEX of almost $110 million. However, that figure dropped to only $60 million by 2018. The majority of this drop was due to fewer restaurant openings. In my view, it isn’t bullish to see BJRI reducing CAPEX this way. After all, spending on new restaurant openings is paramount for its long-term success. Nevertheless, as you’ll soon see, even its current footprint is enough to justify its valuation.

Source: BJRI’s 2018 10-K

Valuation

Putting it all together, we can build a valuation model that incorporates all these critical variables. Below you can find my results.

As you can see, my valuation model suggests that the company is probably a decent investment at these levels. This is because even after I discount the cash flow at a very high discount rate of 15%, the shares still look undervalued. If we use a discount rate of 10% in this model, then the potential upside for the shares jumps up to almost $70 (80% potential upside). However, have in mind that this doesn't include the fact that the company recently took on a large amount of debt. However, even then, I think there's a wide enough margin of safety for investors at these levels (see figure below).

Notice how, even under stringent conditions, BJRI’s valuation appears to be compelling at these levels.

Conclusion

In my view, BJRI is a good business at a reasonable price. I think the company is very much a viable investment at these prices. Naturally, its success will hinge on management's ability to keep growing comparable restaurant sales at healthy margins. However, I think that this objective is viable because BJRI owns and operates the restaurants by itself (unlike competitors operating under the franchising model). Overall, I feel that BJRI’s valuation offers a reasonable margin of safety for investors at these levels. Therefore, I think it is fair to initiate a small position in the company at this point.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BJRI, DIN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.