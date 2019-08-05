Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Now Walking A Fine Line

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) management reported earnings for the second quarter on July 31 and provided a little more context and detail about the situation with Sanofi (SNY) regarding the latter’s attempt to exit the development and marketing collaboration for SGLT-1/2 drug Zynquista in diabetes. Although the update does reinforce the notion that Lexicon has some enforceable rights here, management is realistic that the collaboration is effectively over.

Lexicon is in a precarious place. Relative to cash burn, the company probably has around a year’s worth of cash left, and it seems unlikely that any legal disputes with Sanofi could be resolved that quickly. Although the pipeline has some upside potential and Zynquista could still be a marketable drug, management will really have to thread the needle for the potential value of the stock to be a relevant concern.

Xermelo Disappoints Again, But Still Growing

Sales of the company’s only commercialized drug, Xermelo for diarrhea associated with carcinoid syndrome, have disappointed relative to Street expectations virtually every quarter since commercialization, and the second quarter was no exception, but at least the magnitude of the miss is becoming less meaningful at about 5% this quarter. For the second quarter, Xermelo sales rose almost 40% year over year and about 10% sequentially, approaching an annualized level of almost $30 million.

There’s nothing really new on the challenges with Xermelo. Many patients within the targeted population lack insurance coverage, limiting commercial sales, and the drug’s efficacy profile likewise remains problematic – it doesn’t work in all patients, and it frequently doesn’t work well enough even among those patients who do respond. Although patient education aimed at getting patients to stick with the drug beyond just a few weeks has helped, this remains a challenging and disappointing commercial ramp.

Zynquista And Sanofi – Still Many Unknowns, And No Quick, Clear Path To Resolution

Given the considerably larger revenue potential of Zynquista, the Xermelo results were basically background noise relative to the company’s updates and comments on the fractured collaboration agreement with Sanofi. Investors can refer back to this earlier article for some of the highlights and background information.

In terms of incremental information provided by Lexicon, it is clear that Sanofi has not made any attempt to commercialize Zynquista in Europe, despite receiving approval to do so several months ago. It is also clear from management’s comments and information in the recent 10-Q that there was a joint steering committee established to evaluate the clinical performance of Zynquista, and Sanofi basically ignored/bypassed that process in declaring the failures of the SOTA-CKD3 and SOTA-CKD4 studies and using that to justify exiting the collaboration.

Management was less clear about what milestones it believes that the company has already earned under its collaboration. There were up to $110 million in potential milestone payments related to four Phase III outcomes in Type 2 diabetes, up to $220 million tied to four regulatory milestones in the U.S. and Europe for Type 1 and Type 2 (with the “substantial majority” tied to Type 2), and $100 million tied to results from longer-term Type 2 outcomes studies.

Presumably Lexicon earned a milestone for the EU approval, and I would expect Lexicon management to argue that Sanofi’s failure to commercialize has unfairly deprived it of a second milestone (approval and commercialization are common milestone triggers in agreements like this). As for the Phase III-relate milestones, I can only speculate, but I would expect that the three announced top-line results (metformin, CKD3, CKD4) would be relevant; the SOTA-MET metformin study was a top-line success, as was the CKD3, even if the CKD3-Stage IIIb subgroup did not achieve a statistically-significant reduction in HbA1c.

Lexicon also made it clear that Sanofi is obligated to continue funding the Phase III program for Zynquista, meaning that Lexicon will have a complete data set when it ultimately regains full rights to the program. Whether Sanofi is obligated (and will honor its obligation) to complete the longer-term outcomes studies seemed more uncertain.

Where Does Lexicon Go From Here?

As management indicated in the call, Sanofi’s decision is not shocking in the greater context of that company’s deprioritization of diabetes within its clinical focus. Nevertheless, Sanofi’s approach here seems to be relying on a pretty cold calculus regarding Lexicon’s ability to enforce its contractual rights.

I am not a lawyer, but it seems to me that Lexicon has definitely earned some milestone payments and Sanofi has definitely breached the terms of the collaboration agreement, possibly establishing a claim for damages at a later point. What Sanofi may be counting on, though, is that Lexicon has limited funds to cover its cash operating expenses beyond next year, and the cost and time of legal action may well stretch beyond Lexicon’s cash runway. Likewise, even if Lexicon could find a new marketing partner, it would seem likely that litigation would tie up the rights to Zynquista in a way that would make it difficult for Lexicon to get much in the way of near-term funding. Lexicon could shut down non-essential spending and put all of its resources behind litigating its Zynquista rights/claims, but that would be a tough call that would essentially put all of its eggs in one basket.

Given all of the above, Sanofi may well be thinking that it can buy Lexicon off with a pennies-on-the-dollar settlement that represents only a fraction of earned milestones and potential damages, with the idea being that Lexicon couldn’t afford protracted litigation and Sanofi could do everything in its power to drag the proceedings on. Honestly, this is the outcome I expect.

As far as what Lexicon can do with Zynquista from here, I’m not very optimistic. The failure of the drug to achieve statistical significance in diabetics with Stage 3b or Stage 4 kidney disease is a big deal. Competing SGLT-2 drugs like AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Farxiga, Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Invokana, and Lilly (LLY)/ Boehringer’s Jardiance are all contraindicated in people with glomerular filtration rates below 45mL/min/1.73m^2, meaning patients that would fit into CKD Stage 3b or worse.

Not showing efficacy in these patients is a big problem for Zynquista, as it will severely limit attempts to differentiate the drug from its existing competitors and generic options that will emerge over the next decade. Look at the difficulties that companies like Lundbeck (OTCPK:HLUYY), Allergan (AGN), and Pfizer (PFE) have had with depression drugs that are insufficiently distinguished from generic options and you’ll see what I mean. Likewise, while some Lexicon investors seem to think features like weight loss and insulin reduction will be important selling points for Zynquista, there’s no clinical evidence yet that Zynquista is meaningfully better than other SGLT-2 drugs in this respect (other SGLT-2 drugs have shown weight loss benefits and reductions in insulin usage).

All of the above is going to make it difficult for Lexicon to find a new partner for the manufacture and marketing of the drug. Remember, Lexicon shopped Zynquista for years before finally getting Sanofi to say “yes”. I think Lexicon may be able to find somebody, likely a smaller company, but it isn’t likely to be a deal that offers much in the way of upfront cash, and I don’t like the odds that Zynquista will establish significant market share in either the Type 1 or Type 2 market.

The Outlook

So what is Lexicon worth today? Even with sharply reduced peak sales expectations, I do still believe that Xermelo in carcinoid-related diarrhea is worth more than $1/share, but I don’t believe this drug can get Lexicon to cash flow breakeven. Clinical programs for Xermelo in cancer drive the total value closer to $1.50, and could go meaningfully higher if proof-of-concept studies pan out. LX2761 is not worth much now given the uncertainty of the diabetes platform overall, and I’m not assigning much in the way of peak revenue or odds of commercial success for LX9211 in neuropathic pain without real data (and even then, it’s tough to make headway in the pain market).

With a new manufacturing and marketing partner, I believe Zynquista could still be worth around $2/share, and that assumes over two years of delays in commercialization, lower market share, and lower odds of success (whether Lexicon can get Zynquista approved for Type 1 diabetes in the U.S. is still very much in doubt). Are those assumptions way too conservative? Quite possibly, but let’s also remember that with quarterly cash expenses of around $20 million to $25 million (my estimate), cash on the balance sheet of $106 million, and little chance of commercializing Zynquista in the U.S. until 2021, conservative estimates seem prudent.

The Bottom Line

There’s a line from motorsports that I’ve used before and will use again here – “in order to finish first, first you must finish”. Lexicon is not valueless, and the share price already discounts a lot of bad news, but this is by no means a “money for nothing” clear-cut buy. I believe $2/share is a good approximation of fair value excluding Zynquista, or closer to $4 with Zynquista. There’s a real risk, though, that Sanofi tries to bleed Lexicon dry through protracted litigation, and/or that management will have to pursue funding on very disadvantageous terms. While the shares could indeed offer a big return from here if a few things go Lexicon’s way, this is a very risky proposition and largely now just a retail stock.

