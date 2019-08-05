Trupanion: $8 Price Target, More Hamster Wheel Than Flywheel

The company currently trades at a 70% premium to where the comps are being purchased, and TRUP is losing market share to those comps.

The company has repeatedly stepped over the line of legality regarding the licensing of their sales force and marketing techniques.

Trupanion (TRUP) is the most expensive insurance company on a price to book ratio (~10x) that I can find on the exchange (at least 3x the nearest comp Progressive Insurance).

It's important to highlight where we started this journey and how risks to the model have come home to roost in the form of higher costs and slower growth. I believe the company is worth less than $10/share and the most recent quarter highlighted the kind of dramatic deterioration of fundamentals that I predicted would happen once the regulators stepped in.

To be clear, TRUP is the worst value available to investors within the pet insurance industry (public or private) and the comps bare this out (report here). The pet insurance product offered by TRUP is the most expensive and non-competitively priced product available to consumers in the space. The company is in the process of converting a largely unregulated and poorly paid Multi-Level Marketing ("MLM") sales force - the "Territory Partners" - into a compliant and more expensive properly licensed insurance sales force. Because the product is priced non-competitively, the cost of acquiring these customers is ballooning and churn has hit an all time high.

The Nightmare Is The Hamster Wheel

Because TRUP under-priced its business to get off the ground they need to continually raise prices on existing customers, but the regulators have begun pushing back on said pricing increases. That forces TRUP to increase the cost of its insurance to new clients. Several years in, TRUP policies are so overpriced compared to their peers, that the company is forced to spend ever increasing amounts of money on acquiring new pets. This reduces TRUP's ability to generate profit, which reduces TRUP's ability to build statutory capital by which to underwrite new clients and grow the business. The tell tale signs of such a cascade will be decreased Gross Margins (due to not being able to raise rates fast enough to cover increased claims), increased customer acquisition costs (due to the need to price initial offerings higher), which lead to negative incremental EBITDA growth per dollar spent on marketing. And eventually to the need for additional capital.

The most recent quarter offers much cause for concern.

The Brief History of My Coverage of Trupanion

For those new to the story this is the short and sweet of what has transpired:

The Financials Are Telling A Treacherous Story

The TRUP thesis has always been a fundamental short with a regulatory component. The loss of the cheap unlicensed sales force is an important catalyst however fundamentals are telling the tale of a business that:

Is struggling to generate additional subscriber growth Has priced it self out of the market Is spending increasingly large amounts of money acquiring policy holders for negative returns Is showing tell tale signs of a rate spiral (including very high rates for new policy holders, rapid increases in customer acquisition costs, increased churn, and a willingness to destroy value in the name of top line growth)

Lets go through this step-by-step starting with the sales trajectory over time because TRUP has two different sales lines that highlight important issues facing the business.

Throughout this section I will use Italics to symbolize my narration of concerns and commentary as opposed to defining what you see in the slides above.

Figure 1: Revenue Broken Down by Sub-Segment

Source: EDGAR Filings and Author's Calculations

As you can see the growth in the "other" segment is far outpacing the gross adds in the subscription business. The "other" business represents the pet insurance sold by "Pets Best" (and others) that TRUP underwrites in a white label offering for "Pets Best", its new owner Synchrony Financial (SYF), and other competitors to the TRUP business. This highlights a bizarre competitive issue facing TRUP. Even with the knowledge of its own high pricing, TRUP is providing underwriting services for competitors who then under-price them and drive them out of the market. Presumably TRUP is only engaging in such a self destructive business practice because they are desperate for the money.

Attempting to overcharge initial customers is a tell tail sign of real trouble, from an underwriting perspective. The fear that grips investors is that the insurance company (TRUP in this case) is attempting to "back-fill" the losses from their legacy plans by overcharging the new customers. In TRUP's case there is ample evidence that they have begun to aggressively overcharge for their service.

Figure 2: Evidence of Being Non-competitively Priced

Source: Author's Previous Report

As I detailed in this previous report, TRUP is the highest priced product among its peer group. In fact the other policies are between 24% and 34% less expensive than what TRUP offers clients. We saw the effect this is having on topline growth in Figure 1 - here you can see that Pets Best averages at a 28% discount to TRUP, which explains why they are growing so much faster (recall they are the "other" category).

The next phase of concern - after accepting that subscription growth is slowing and that the offering is no longer competitive - would be to examine Gross Margins for signs of stress and double check that the company isn't over spending on marketing in an attempt to overcome their noncompetitive pricing.

Figure 3:Gross Margins Are Collapsing At The Same Time That CAC Is Rising

Source: EDGAR Filings and Author's Calculations

Deterioration of Gross Margin is due partly because of the growth displayed by the lower margin "other" business. Regardless it will be impossible for TRUP to hit the long range GM targets set forth by CEO Darryl Rawlings given this trajectory. As you can see the cost of acquiring new pets is moving steadily higher suggesting that either the high pricing paradigm TRUP has entered into is creating a headwind - or the Total Addressable Market "TAM" is much smaller than expected.

Finally we have to examine churn, if customers begin churning off the service at a rapid pace it will be nearly impossible to functionally grow the business.

Figure 4: Churn vs Growth in Gross Additions

Source: EDGAR Filings Author's Calculations

TRUP's rates increase every year as the policy holders pet ages. The basic problem with rates that increase yearly is that eventually you reach a price whereby the customers with the healthy dogs can't justify the cost, the policy holders with sick animals have far greater incentive to continue paying premiums. As a result you generate two distinct problems: 1.) TRUP's book of business becomes considerably less profitable over time pressuring them to add new pets 2.) The number of pets churning off over time eats into your new pet adds damaging TRUP's ability to meaningfully grow its subscription business. In fact the number of pets churning off has grown from a low of 38% of new pet adds in Q3-2015 to an all time high of 58% in Q1-2019.

The steady growth of this trend also points to the hamster-wheel affect taking over, the churn is simply catching up with the additions... One should expect this dynamic will lead to lower profits per dollar of revenue because of the pressure to spend money acquiring additional lives as the book displays a higher level of atrophy each year.

Figure 5: Culmination of Stresses Results in The Destruction of Incremental Profits

Source: EDGAR Filings and Author's Calculations

In the chart above I look at the gross dollars added in sales each quarter on a YOY basis (to remove seasonality). In the early days TRUP maintained a respectable EBITDA growth rate but that has been in steady decline despite record high increases in revenue. This speaks to the hamster wheel phase that the company has entered. Despite hefty - record in fact - absolute dollar growth in revenues the company is now destroying shareholder value as YOY EBITDA is negative.

(Note: I have removed the ~1m benefit that the company receives from renting their building as it was not included in prior years and is not descriptive of the operating business that I am trying isolate. To be conservative I DID NOT add that rent back into the quarters prior to the purchase of the building... although reasonable - it would have made this slide look MUCH worse)

Evidence of Being Over Valued Compared to Peers

Source: Author's Previous Report

As you can see Pets Best was taken out for ~$720/pet by Synchrony Financial. TRUP's current share price reflects a $2,340/pet valuation implying that the stock price needs to fall by ~68% to be on par with the Pets Best acquisition. The Embrace transaction offers no quarter as it was completed at a significant discount, as well.

Source: Author's Previous Report

Conclusion

At a steady state TRUP is worth the $9.67 - $7.75 per share value supported by its comps (Pets Best/Embrace). However, the business looks to be in a state of collapse, that if left unattended can deteriorate into a book of business which is essentially worthless. Longs holding this company are paying full value for a (healthy) book of business that is 300% larger than what the company has today. Subscription adds net of churn last quarter were just over 16k pets - at that rate it will take the company 21 years to grow into the valuation you are buying today.

I continue to believe that TRUP is one of the most Asymmetric valuations available to short, the longs should have sold when it was clear that the business model had to change its sales practices and stop paying veterinarians. All internal metrics have inflected negatively sense that key admission.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. Additional disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.