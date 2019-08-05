Mastercard: Why I'm Not Interested In Taking Profits

Mastercard has been on fire, up over 40% YTD and almost 300% in the last four years.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has been a core holding of mine in my growth portfolio - Project $1M - since 2015. Over that time, the business is up almost 3x, delivering a compound return of 32 % p.a. This year alone, Mastercard has appreciated almost 43% compared to gains of just 20% for the S&P 500. Given such a strong run, it naturally begs the question of whether the stock has run too far too fast and whether it may be time to take some profits. In spite of its heady growth, I don't plan to sell a single share. There are four key reasons why.

Mastercard's "war on cash" is far from over

While it seems that credit cards have been around for years in Western economies, the level of credit card penetration globally is still surprisingly low. Cash payments and checks still dominate in an international context.

While the level of cash-based purchases has been steadily declining in developed economies, Mastercard cites a global credit card penetration of just 10% of addressable payments volume, which includes cash, check and ACH payment. There are likely years of growth to come in addressing the remaining 90% of global transaction volume that is still non-card based.

Source: Mastercard 2017 Investor Day

Online commerce is still a small but growing share of retail commerce in the global economy. It is a trend that has barely scratched the surface in developing economies. Online commerce lends itself to card-based settlement rather than cash. Even in developed economies, e-commerce is just touching double-digit percentages in terms of total transaction volume.

There is an increasing acceptance of credit card payments in areas that were dominated by cash. The emergence of mobile POS systems such as Square (SQ) allows for acceptance of credit cards by a variety of mobile professionals who were previously cash based only.

The steady growth in disposable income and GDP per capita in emerging economies will result in an increase in consumption and purchase volume, much of it likely to be put on cards. Given non-US GDV accounts for almost 65% of Mastercard's business, it is particularly well positioned to benefit.

Mastercard has a competitive edge that can't be displaced

Credit card networks have huge moats. It's not an easy task to set up a network, with banks needing to issue the cards, consumers to use the cards, and merchants to accept the cards. The network effects are significant and not easy to replicate. To be successful in removing incumbents in a payments ecosystem requires immense consumer awareness, significant capital, and a great deal of sophistication in risk management.

There are very few players that can say they have that combination of skills. Sure, there's been a lot of noise about new payment systems, bitcoin, litecoin, and other cryptocurrencies. The lack of success that any of these technologies have had in creating broad based payment acceptance is painfully obvious to witness. With such dramatic variation in price of these instruments, people are loathed to look at these new currencies as any type of store of value.

Any pretenders to the throne would need to win over both consumers and merchants, and do so at scale. It's hard enough to convince just one of these groups, either consumers or merchants, that they should consider an alternate payment mechanism, let alone being able to simultaneously convince both, in large numbers.

Mastercard shows no sign of slowing down

Mastercard continues to post some impressive numbers for such a large business. For a company that reported almost $15B in revenue in 2018, it's natural to expect growth rates to decelerate over time; however, MA isn't showing any signs of a noticeable slowdown. The company recently reported 2Q revenue of $4.1B, a year-over-year increase of almost 15%, impressive for a business of Mastercard's scale. This revenue growth has been relatively steady and consistent over an extended period of time, with the business averaging revenue growth of almost 13% on an average five-year basis.

Mastercard tends to share some of the spoils of success with its merchant customers in the form of client incentives and rebates, best considered as promotions and incentives for winning and retaining business. While the amount of these incentives varies from year to year, it has been generally steady in recent years, allowing MA to report consistently improving operating margins as a result of economies of scale benefits from increasing transaction volume and generally fixed technology costs. Operating margins have consistently increased from 53% in 2014 to 57% in 2019.

Source: Morningstar.com

Any potential sale raises a "quality of reinvestment" dilemma

While Mastercard's long-term outlook appears sound, with ample room for growth and an entrenched competitive position, the company's valuation multiples have been steadily increasing, with the business now sitting at the high end of its historic forward P/E multiples. Forward earnings multiples over the last five years have ranged from 23 to 36 currently. However, even if Mastercard is only valued at the midpoint of its historical valuation range, at say 28x earnings, if the company can continue to grow earnings over the next five years at a similar rate to the last five, it will still produce relatively low-risk, mid- to high-single-digit returns.

Source: Morningstar.com

More important than the steady returns the company promises, a sale of Mastercard raises the "quality of reinvestment" dilemma in needing to find an alternate home for the proceeds. Unless one chooses to park the proceeds in cash and earn 2% returns, alternative homes for the cash in the equity markets face a number of structural risks, whether it's retail disruption from online commerce, a low interest rate environment for commercial banking, or consumer brand disintermediation by technology firms.

Mastercard's historical consistency of earnings, coupled with riding secular tailwinds and propelling future growth, provides the prospect of continued, stable if not spectacular future returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.