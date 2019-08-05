Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (PPAMF) CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCPK:PPAMF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2019 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Marco Tronchetti Provera - Executive Deputy Chairman & CEO

Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci - EVP, Business Unit Prestige & Motorsport and COO, Europe

Maurizio Sala - EVP and Chief Planning & Controlling Officer

Conference Call Participants

Monica Bosio - Banca IMI

Martino Ambroggi - Equita

Thomas Besson - Kepler Cheuvreux

Henning Cosman - HSBC

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today. Let me start with a brief overview on the current market dynamics and how Pirelli is addressing the new challenges, both in the short and medium terms. The car industry is grappling with an external environment that continues to be uncertain with trade tariff negotiations slowly proceeding, Brexit approaching, and a weak demand. The transition to hybrid or full electric power trend, combined with the introduction of future strict permission regulations are calling for higher research and development efforts and heavier investments.

The transformation of mobility supply chain, more skew towards services is getting more complex in acquiring new skills and capabilities. As a consequence, car makers are adopting exceptional cost measures. Temporary factory shutdowns, for instance, BMW and Daimler in Europe. Provision of the Pace, Nissin cutting 2,700 jobs globally by 2022, reducing the production by 10% for cutting the workforce and units that will be closed in Europe. New partnership to share development and production cost, and first half car production was weaker than expected, minus 6.7%; the worsening trend in second quarter minus 7.5% leading to a decline in the original equipment market demand and an increased pressure on pricing in both, the original equipment and replacement channels. With major tire makers redirecting production, originally planned for OEMs to the aftermarket.

In this context, Pirelli choice of position in eyeing [ph] value is bringing to a better resilience. However, we are not completely new to this downturn. In the first half, the more prolonged crisis of the original equipment impacted our volumes, while price mix improvement still at the top of the industry were dented by challenging prices environment in the standard segment, and in a non-specialties high value. We limited the impact of these headwinds on easing [ph] through increased efforts in our cost-cutting program raising the full year target to €70 million, equal to 1.3% on sales.

For the second half of the year we expect milder than expected recovery of the original equipment, 18-inches and above tire market, driven by an increase in Prestige and Premium car production. Prestige, we expect a plus 4.7% year-on-year in second half versus 2.7% in first half, and Premium, plus 3.5% in second half versus minus 2.4% in first half while a double-digit growth in replacement is 18-inches and above is confirmed. As a consequence, we are adjusting our full year guidance providing a floor, in case of further market deterioration. The mid-range of the guidance is €5.3 billion for revenues, €980 million of adjusted EBIT and €370 million of net cash flow before dividends and external operations.

In case of a weaker market environment, weaker than what we already described, the floor of our guidance is €950 million of adjusted EBIT and €350 million of net cash flow before dividends and external operations, this is the floor. The tough kind of situations is challenging us to be even more selective, technologically advanced and efficient, requiring structural actions that we are already implementing. As with the standard market decline, we are promptly reacting to the original equipment crisis. We are already setting the ground for several actions that would be better explained in a new plan. We are recalibrating our original equipment presence by reducing the exposure to clients and products when integrated profitability with replacement is low and not due to improved, and also increasing our presence in the new original equipment customers and fitment for electric cars, also in Asia whose profitability stands out.

In the replacement business, we are planning to strengthen our focus on Prestige high rim sizes and specialties, those products are characterized by high technological content and less exposed to pricing pressure. We'd enforce our distribution coverage expanding partnerships, and increasing our share-of-wallet. On the cost side, we will continue to restructuring of the standard footprint and work on the decomplexity probably with low print cost and planned overhead reduction. Our new 3-year plan to be released next November will authorize the deployment of all these actions and a continuous innovation in products and services offering capable of capturing future shifts in mobility consumption.

Finally, on the shareholders agreement; the current governance has been confirmed in China [indiscernible] and shareholders are stable -- and stable shareholders. And I will continue to have responsibility as CEO of Pirelli after Spring 2023 ensuring execution [ph].

Let us now briefly review Pirelli key performance in first half 2019. The topline trend was marked by strengthening high value, now accounting for more than 67% of total revenues and the ongoing reduction of the standard segment. We recorded, once again, an outstanding price mix improvement, plus 6.4%, around 3x versus our peers. Despite the more challenging environment our performance was driven by solid trendy replacement channel due to the pull-through effect and by the ongoing product mix improvement. In a very tough market environment, we were able to limit the impact of the external headwinds on our profitability, namely weak demand, pressure on prices, and increase in a cost of production factors through our internal levers such as price mix, efficiency and further efforts in our cost-cutting program. A better financial management and a one-off positive impact related to the Brazilian tax rate's recognition worth €102 million drove to a net income increase of plus 69%.

Finally, we closed the first half with a net financial position of €4 billion or €4.5 billion, including the IFRS 16 impact discounting the usual seasonality of the working capital and the dividend payments in the first and second quarter of the year respectively. In a couple of slides Mr. Sala will show you how the net cash flow before extraordinary operations and dividends improved year-on-year with a lower cash absorption than in the first half of 2018.

On the basis of the new assumptions on the market scenario and pricing environment, we are revising our full year guidance; introduced a target range for all indicators, considering the lower end as a flow in case of further deterioration of the external scenario. Revenues are expected to be approximately €5.3 billion, €5.4 billion, the top line implied the previous guidance where the delta is attributable to the new assumptions on the original equipment of our high-value sales and on standard business taking a more cautious view on long-term and a more contained price mix contribution. Mr. Casaluci will comment on that later.

High value rate is confirmed at 67% of our revenues and 85% of the adjusted EBIT before start-up costs. On profitability, we now forecast an adjusted EBIT margin between 18% and 19% with further efforts in our cost cutting program to limit the impact of the external headwinds. We revised our CapEx estimates to €380 million or 7.2% on revenues. Finally, our leverage target is now raised to 2.33 to 20x net debt EBITDA over adjusted EBITDA without startup costs due to the more content growth in operating profit. In any case, we confirm net cash flow generation before dividends and extraordinary operations between €350 million and €380 million.

To summarize, the mid-range of the guidance is €5.3 billion for revenues, €980 million of adjusted EBIT, and €370 million of net cash flow before dividends and extraordinary operations. In case of a weaker market environment, the flow of our guidance is likely below €5.3 billion for revenues, €950 million of adjusted EBIT, and €350 million of net cash flow before dividends and extraordinary operations.

I now hand over to Mr. Casaluci, our General Manager, Operations, who will review our first half results and expand full year market expectations, and the operational drivers underpinning our guidance. Later on Mr. Sala will give you an overview of net cash flow dynamics, in both, the first half and full year.

Please, Mr. Casaluci.

Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci

Thank you, Mr. Tronchetti. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. The first half of 2019 closed with €2.6 billion revenues recording an organic growth of 1.4% with a solid price mix more than offsetting the volume trend. High value volumes grew by 3.9% in the first half and performance market by different trend in the replacement and the original equipment channel.

In the replacement, we improved our market share in 18-inches-up across regions recording a plus 13% in the first half, which means 3.1 percentage points more than the market, as a result of a pull-through effect of 83%. The overperformance was more marked in the second quarter with Pirelli growing 14% versus the 9% of the market. In the original equipment business we discount in the first half the weakness of the premium car production in Europe and in China, minus 7.3% and minus 6.3% respectively. The tough year-over-year comparison since last year, we recorded a plus 23% growth in original equipment 18-inches-up, mainly in Europe and in China. And Pirelli's decision to adopt a more selective policy and more oriented to value with regard to some supplies to regional equipment to safeguard profitability.

In the standard business, we reduced volumes by 13.9% at a lower pace on a quarter-on-quarter basis. We are progressively phasing out products with lower ring diameters and profitability, given the general slowdown of the standard market. We recorded a solid price mix improvement, plus 6.4% in the first half; we stand at the top of the industry. Mix was a driver of such improvement given the strong replacement weight, the progressive migration from standard to high value and the mix improvement within each segment. Compared to the first quarter, the price mix trend in the second quarter reflects a lower contribution of the migration from standard to high value, and the worsening of the pricing environment. Many tire players are redirecting production originally intended for the original equipment channel to the replacement market. This impact is more contained on high value due to specialties that account for more than 50% of our high value sales.

Forex was negative, minus 0.5% due to the volatility of exchange rates in emerging countries versus the €o, mitigated by their evaluation of the U.S. dollar and the adoption of high inflation accounting in Argentina.

Looking at profitability, Pirelli adjusted EBIT closed at €441 million for the first half with a 16.6% margin. Internal levers contributed to containing the impacts of the external scenario, exchange rate, volatility, increase in the cost of production factors, weakness in the market demand and pressure on prices. In more detail, our industrial efficiencies are generating savings of 1.4% of sales offsetting rising inflation costs. Price mix and cost cutting plan were not sufficient to fully offset the volume decline and raw material and Forex headwind since the drop through of the price mix reflects the tough pricing scenario in the second quarter.

Let's now move to the performance by region. EMEA closed the first six months with an organic sales of minus 3.2%, impacted by the fall in car production in Europe during the first half and the more challenging pricing scenario. In these volatile market we maintained our market share in car 18-inches-up supported by our diversified homologations portfolio in original equipment and the pull-through effect in the replacement channel. Reduction of exposure to the less profitable products continued in the standard segment. Overall profitability was in the mid-teen range for the region, lower than the first half of 2018 due to the previously mentioned slowdown in the original equipment channel.

In North America, we recorded an organic growth of 4.6% driven by high value sales where we improved our market share through the success of our specialties 18-inches and above, and our regional all-season products. Profitability improved by more than 2 percentage points to the 20's range as a result of the higher weight of high value sales, cost efficiencies, and progressive strengthening of the U.S. dollar.

Asia Pacific remains, the Pirelli region with the highest adjusted EBIT margin. The 5% organic growth in the high value sales was mainly driven by the replacement channel with a better market share in car tires 18-inches-up supported by the pull-through effect and a vast distribution network accounting over 4,500 point-of-sales. The negative performance on the original equipment side reflects the weak demand, the tough year-on-year comparison and the selective approach to OEMs to supply. Standard organic sales were up about 2%, thanks to the recovery in the replacement market for the 17-inches-down diameter tires.

Russia and Nordics recorded an organic growth of 2.5%. The focus on the most profitable segments and the market recovery boosted the results of the first six months with an organic growth in the high value revenues of 34% compared to a decline of standard organic sales of minus 6%. Profitability keeps improving in the region, adjusted EBIT margin is now in the mid-teen range, as you say, mid-single digit level for the same period of 2018.

South America grew organically by about 9% and was the result of a drop in volumes, about 11% in a weak market environment, both in the original equipment and in the replacement channel. The market improvement on the price mix, thanks to price increases in Brazil during the fourth quarter of 2018 and the strong improvement in the product mix with a progressive reduction in sales of less profitable, standard products with lower diameters. Profitability has improved in the first half of 2019 due to continued efforts aimed at cost efficiencies and to the improvement and conversion of the mix, price mix is at plus 20% in the first half.

Let's now move to the market outlook for 2019. Second quarter trends are pointing to a more prolonged weakness of the original equipment market for 2019 with the second half recovery expected to be slower than previously estimated. In Europe, fleet channels have brought forward many orders through first half, so that in the second half might suffer lower demand from them. In China, final government car incentive schemes are supportive, but below the initial expectations. The early introduction of China 6 lower emission system has pursued sales in June creating another pre-buy effect that will likely hurt second half sales.

Given these scenario, our new -- our view on the high value original equipment is more casuals [ph] with the market expected to be almost flat for the full year 2019, plus 2% to 3% was the previous expectation. Replacement, we confirm the soundness of demand driven by the car park shift towards high rims, double-digit growth is confirmed at around 10% within all high value regions, accounting for 95% of 18-inches-up global demand. In this scenario, we are reinforcing our cost cutting program by additional €20 million as a result of further actions on marketing and advertising, reducing budget on standard regions while exploiting more digital tools on the high value, purchasing negotiation by extending the revision of contracts especially in non-core products and services, G&A and other leveraging on new travel policy and other discretionary cost rationalization. At the same time, we are working on a more structured and expensive plan that will allow us to further optimize our cost structure, also streamlining our standard capacity. This is one of the chapters of our new business plan.

Let's finally move to the operational drivers of our guidance. On the basis of the regional equipment market outlook before mentioned, we foresee an high value grow between 6.5% and 8% in volumes, higher than 9% the previous indication, outperforming the market in both channels. In the original equipment, we will leverage our homologations and new supply contracts in North America and Asia Pacific becoming effective in the second half of the year. In replacement, we will benefit from the pull-through effect, around 83%. The low part of the range reflects a potentially more prolonged weakness of the regional equipment market, especially in China, where the demand is affected by both, macroeconomic and regulatory issues.

For standard, we forecast a double-digit decline between 11.5% and 12% assuming a further slow down on the regional equipment channel, especially in Brazil and Argentina. The combined trend of high value and standard will bring volumes down between minus 2.5% and minus 2%, minus 1% the previous indication. Price mix improvement is now expected at 4.5%, 5% -- from 5% to 5.5% was the previous indication, due to a different product and regional mix and the more challenging pricing environment in the standard business and in the non-specialties high value. Fixed, slightly negative, minus 0.5%, in line with the first half. Hence, the top line is expected at approximately €5.3 billion [ph].

High Value weight overseas is confirmed at 67%, in line with the previous indication. Adjusted EBIT margin is expected in the range of 18% or 19%, higher than 19% the previous indication, with a lower volume and price mix contribution partially offset by higher cost cutting measures; €70 million plus €20 million versus previous indication, and lower raw material impact now at minus €70 million versus the minus €85 million previously indicated.

For volumes, we confirmed a 40% drop-through. For price mix, the drop-through will be in the range of 45% to 60% where the low end reflects mainly a worsening of the price trend. Efficiencies will more than offset the increasing cost inflation, roughly €10 million of net effect. D&A and other almost zero since cost cutting, worth almost €70 million will offset the increase of depreciation and other costs.

Finally, start-up costs are confirmed at €40 million, mainly linked to additional efforts in the digital transformation program and cyber. Value business is almost at breakeven.

I now leave the floor to Mr. Sala.

Maurizio Sala

Thank you, Mr. Casaluci and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. We closed the first six months of 2019 with a net income of €307 million or 6.7% of sales. The improvement from the first half of 2018 was driven by a higher EBIT reported, which benefits mainly from the one-off income equal to €72 million due to the recognition of tax credits in Brazil following the judgment of the Brazilian Regional Federal Court which recognized the right to exclude the local value-added taxes from the base calculation of PIS and COFINS [ph] contributions. And this positive one-off income more than offset the lower adjusted EBIT minus €9 million and increased non-recurring restructuring costs, minus €15 million. And better financial income and charges, which reflected a one-off positive effect of €100 million deriving from the mentioned tax credits, lower financial charges for €8 million including the impact of IFRS 16 leases.

Tax expenses were negative €410 million. The tax rate in first half was at 26.4%, consistent with the expected tax rate for the 2019 financial year and including the impact of the Brazilian tax credit. Excluding all the one-offs and non-recurring items, net income adjusted amounted to €256 million versus €233 million in the first half of 2018. We ended the first half with a net debt of €4 billion excluding the impact of the IFRS 16 reflecting the usual trend of the working capital, in line with the seasonality of the business and the dividend payment in the second quarter. In the first half, the net cash flow before extraordinary operations, dividends, and equity transactions amounted to minus €623 million, €207 million less negative than last year. And this improvement is attributable to the operating cash flow with €214 million, less in terms of cash absorption, mainly related to working capital which benefited from the continuing improvement of payment conditions with suppliers and the recovery actions on receivables and inventories.

More specifically, on trade receivables, we are allowing the payment terms with the main dealers in Brazil which had temporarily been extended to the end of 2018 due to difficult market conditions. And on inventories we reduced volumes by 4% with a 16% decline in standard products, in line with the recovery plan announced earlier this year. And with a 6% increase on a value products to guarantee a better service level to final customers. The stock mix improvement and Forex impact brought a slightly increase of the value of the stocks versus full year 2018, but stable versus the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, we recorded a positive net cash flow before dividends and extraordinary items, equal to €73 million, twice the value of second quarter 2018.

For the full year 2019, we expect to generate a net cash flow before extraordinary operations and dividends between €350 million and €380 million, and this result will be achieved through the operating performance improvement, a tight control of the working capital. Over the year, we are taking actions on stock to reduce the incidence on sales between 20.5% to 21% based on the new revenues guidance versus almost 22% in 2018, and lower investments, €380 million versus €400 million, previously indicated, and €463 million in 2018. In the second half, we expect a positive reversal in contribution in working capital and other by around €800 million concentrated in the fourth quarter for the use of seasonality with collection of winter sales within year-end, considering the slow season in Europe and Russia, and for the further reduction in inventories and benefiting from the expected improved results.

Pirelli's gross debt amounted to €5.5 billion at the end of June 2019 with an average life of 2.7 years as more than 66% of it is now due beyond 2021. These figures include IFRS 16 impact, while they don't include the discretionary borrower's only-extension option, upto two years on our committed bank lines, which can therefore be extended at -- in changed economic conditions to 2022 and 2024 respectively. By considering such extension option, our €1.4 billion liquidity margin allow to cover 2.5 years or forthcoming maturities. Our cost of debt on an annual basis related to the last 12 months stands at 2.97% from 2.95% in December 2018. The reduced exposure of the net financial debt to high interest rate currencies made it possible to offset the negative effects mainly related to the exit from the perimeter of net positive accounting efforts, the repricing of the debt, and the make-whole [ph] option for the early repayment of the bond loan during the first half of 2018.

And now, I leave the floor back to Mr. Tronchetti.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Thank you, Mr. Sala. This ends our presentation, and we may open the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) The first question is from Kai [ph] of Bank of America.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, thank you very much for taking my question. The first one is really on the OEM production environment. I don't see the same recovery in the second half as we've seen before. Can you give us a little bit of color by region, how you see that? And have you had particularly OEMs that have been weaker than what you had expected because you said, obviously, you want to grow with some of the newer startups, especially in the [indiscernible] as well? And on the second point on pricing, you mentioned a point, especially in the European market, is that a European phenomenon or do you see it somewhere else as well? And is that really related to OE contract or is it those OE volumes going into the replacement markets that cause somewhat more pressure in the replacement market itself? Thank you very much.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Thank you, Mr. Casaluci.

Andrea Casaluci

So concerning the first question on the market of the original equipment, I will give you a -- our vision on the 18 inches up market, which is our core in the first half starting from Europe. In the first half, we had a decline of roughly 3% in the market. In the second half, we do expect the market growing roughly at 7%. This is mainly due to a favorable comparison with last year because the last year in the second half in Europe we had the negative effect of the introduction of the WLTP regulation that influences the seasonality of the market. If we move on North America, we do expect a stable market which is basically flat in the first half and we do expect the same trend in the second half flat or slightly negative maximum 1.2% negative. While in Asia Pacific. The picture is similar to Europe. We had negative 2% market in the first half and we do expect a positive market in the second half in the region of 2.5%, 2.6%.

And again, here the major effect is a favorable comparison with last year where the carriage station started to decline in the last quarter mainly in China and also the introduction of some new incentivization that as I said before are less effective that was expected before. As far as price environment, the price pressure that we perceive in the high-value regions is mainly due to the fact that the decline of the regional equipment demand is creating, let me say, capacity available and the need for finding volumes and demand that is moving into the replacement channel. And as a consequence a little bit more -- there is a bit more of pressure on the price environment as far as the replacement is concerned. But this pressure is concentrated on the standard segment and the high value not protected by specialties or market types or prestige with that counts today that in the high-value regions, roughly half of our sales. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from Monica Bosio of Banca IMI. Please go ahead, madam.

Monica Bosio

Yes, good afternoon, and thanks for taking my questions. The first one is on the prize mix drop through. If I have heard well, the price mix drop through will be in the range of 45% and 60%. Can you just highlight how much was in the second quarter? I can imagine the close to 40 -- 45% and what can we expect in the third and in the last quarter? And -- as for competition and pricing pressure can you just give us a flavor of the inventories, the original equipment level and also the replaced one? And where do -- which regions do you mostly feel the competition? And very last, given that there is competition, your price mix assumption, I can imagine that they mainly derived from the mix and not from pricing. Is it correct?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

I live in out to Mr. Sala. One point I want to underline is that, as you see there is a recovery in the original equipment in the second half related also to the comparison to last year. So this is one of the reason why we see the price mix lowering. But anyhow, Mr. Sala, please.

Maurizio Sala

Thank you. For your concern, the price mix in the second quarter drop through was in the region of 55% while in the first quarter was 62%. And this came from the more pressure on price that we suffer in particular in Europe but concentrated on the standard part of the business on the high-value part that is less subject to our business model. So the part that is not specialty from this point of view. Our guidance for the full year is taking a consideration at the current situation of the market is in a range from 45% to 60%, in which the lower level of the drop through -- the price mix is considering the continuous pressure on price. Thank you.

Monica Bosio

It should be very high if the price mix drop might feel to 45%? Do you think is the case for the second part of the year?

Maurizio Sala

We gave this range so in case the pressure on price will be less negative, we will position our self in term of drop through of price mix in the top part of the range.

Monica Bosio

Okay, thank you.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Keep in mind that the price effect is going down 100%, the drop through is 100% so that's the reason why one point of price is dropping drastically. So the fact is negative because of price.

Maurizio Sala

If I may add also another point is the fact that in the second half of the year, we will have -- versus the first half of the year a negative channel mix because of the strong growth that we had in the replacement in the first half that will continue in the second half. But in the second half for low concern region, we will have a recover in total volumes for the different comparison basis of the previous year. And the second element is that the reduction of standard will be lower than the previous year because of the fact that last year there was a strong reduction in the volume since starting, particularly in South America. So we will have also a channel mix negative. A region mix negative from this point of view but they drop -- the final drop too is in the range from 45% to 60%.

Monica Bosio

Okay. Got it. Very clear. Thank you.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Mr. Casaluci on inventories

Andrea Casaluci

Yes, thank you, Mr. Tronchetti. So as far as original keeping is concern that we talk about the stock of cars into the trade. No major relevant information from the U.S. and Europe, while there is good news coming from China, where after the month of June, we have recorded a strong sellout and a very low production. So there was a high improvement in the car registration and the store reduction in car production. So we do expect a normalization of the stock of cars into the trade. This effort is due to the China 6 regularmentation that was introduced before than expected. And so we had a discounted fact on the old stock of cars produced before these new regulations. While if we move into the replacement channel, again, we see a level of stock in some that is a bit higher than the normal and a bit higher than last year and this is mainly due to awake sellout season in summer mainly in Europe. And now we do expect that these will go back to the normal level in a couple of months. What -- while in winter, the stock that we measure into the trade is in low level compared to the normal situation in this period of time. So this is opening a good opportunity for the winter season. Thank you.

Monica Bosio

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from Martino De Ambroggi of Equita. Please go ahead, sir.

Martino Ambroggi

So, thank you. Good evening, everybody. On the original sales by division. If I take your figures in your guidance, I derive at the high value but please correct me if I'm wrong. The high-value return on sales should go down for the full year by 150 BPS while the standard roughly 50 BPS. So first of all, if it's not correct, please stop me but I was wondering why the impact on profitability is more evident in high value where you have aftermarket which is holding well and price pressure which is more on standard? So I would have expected a significant declining standard, not worrying me, rather than a higher decline in profit and high value due to the above-mentioned conditions.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Mr. Casaluci?

Andrea Casaluci

Yes, I guess you refer to the second quarter versus the first quarter. So the lower pace of growth in the high value of the second quarter versus the first one is mainly due to the slowdown of the original equipment. Okay, there is a limited impact of the price in this part of the range. The measure in negative impact in the difference of pace of growth of the high value in the second quarter versus the first one is related to the slowdown of the original equipment mainly in China and Europe.

Martino Ambroggi

Well, actually, I was referring to the full year guidance, taking the 67% high-value weight on sales and 85% high-value weight on adjusted EBITDA. So I derive 150 BPS of lower return on sales instead of the 25% of last year. So this was my real question.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

We don't see what you are mentioning in our second half focus because we see let's say, a stable second half compared to last year in terms of profitability of the high value. We don't see a drop in the high value. What we see is a risk that we have underline on volumes that could be -- could come mainly from the original equipment. That is what we see. But the fact you see as to be considered only related to the original equipment and in case the standard continue to reduce the -- to continue the reduction more than expected. We don't see a deterioration on high value in the second half.

Martino Ambroggi

Okay, and volumes, what are the separation of the plants in the high value? Just a rough indication today compared to one year ago when the market was, let's say skyrocketing compared to today.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

If you look to the adjusted EBITDA margin for -- we expect -- we estimate for the full year is in range of last year. So, to achieve it is obvious that we stay in the same range of profitability for what concerned a value. And we put a flow on these in the worst-case scenario that is in line with last year.

Martino Ambroggi

Okay, this was referring to the first question. But in terms of saturation of the plants, capacity utilization for the high value there is a big difference compared to one year ago?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

No, is fully saturated.

Martino Ambroggi

Okay. And very last in your flow scenario, is there a possibility to further cat in CapEx or CapEx cannot be touched anymore?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

No, we consider that we have done what is necessary and what was feasible considering also the values that are lower than expected. These 380 will remain the number.

Martino Ambroggi

Okay, thank you.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Sasha [ph] of Jeffries. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good evening. Thank you for taking my questions. The first one would actually be on pricing in NAFTA. I think some of your competitors are talking about price increases. So I was wondering if you can share your view on how you see pricing at the moment in NAFTA and how you see it evolving for the rest of the year. Then my second question would be on restructuring charges. I think the initial guidance was €50 million. So I was wondering if this has changed given that you step up your cost savings efforts. And then my last question would actually be on the item -- of the input costs. Maybe you can remind us what exactly that is and why we should assume that the impact in the second half should be lowered in the first half. Thank you.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Mr. Sala. First of all price, NAFTA stable. For the other questions, Mr. Sala.

Maurizio Sala

Probably when you mention the €50 million were related to the guidance on non-recurring and restructuring cost. We added in the first half V50 million on action on right off in Brazil and Italy for further extracting action. So our current guidance for the full year is in the region of €70 million for your concern, restructuring costs and non-recurring costs because we are increasing the actions to face the current situation of the industry. For your concern, the input costs -- the major difference in the input cost we are including inflation for your concern, labor costs, for your concern, energy, for your concern transport. These are the major issues. And we are seeing a trend that will be slightly lower in terms of inflation in the second half versus the first half would. Will be definitely lower in the second half versus the first half. Is the head win related to the raw material cost because in the first half raw material costs were negative by almost €60 million and our guidance for the full year is a negativity of €70 million. So in the second half, we will have a lower third win versus the previous year by around €50 million.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Can I sneak one quick one? You're factoring level at the end of the quarter, how much was that roughly?

Maurizio Sala

Table versus the corresponding period of the previous year.

Unidentified Analyst

I appreciate it. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from Gaitan [ph] of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead, sir.

Unidentified Analyst

Two questions. The first one is when I looked at your volume in standard tires; you end up with approximately minus 25% in 2 years. And even if selling price margin is low, the volume may be important to absorb fixed costs. So is there a limit there? If we project ourselves to next year, the following year, you should expect to decline by this type of magnitude in terms of volume? That's my first question.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Mr. Casaluci?

Andrea Casaluci

Yes, we have a target of floor level of standard. We don't want to go completely out from the standard because in the standard segment, there's still a niche of value products with different technologies. I'm talking, for example, about the hot season, the winter tires, even for small rim size. So we have a target by region and we will communicate during the next plan. We are not so far in the high-value region from the target as far as at Asia Pacific and North America is concerned otherwise, we'd still have opportunities to optimize in Europe.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. But if I understand well, we're close to the floor in terms of volume decline, is that correct?

Andrea Casaluci

Yes, of course, we're not really close to the minimum but from the third quarter, 2019 on we do expect to reduce in the speed of declining of the standard. So no more than the double-digit reduction that we saw in the last five -- six quarters.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's pretty clear. I have a second question regarding the free cash flow. You gave us a number which is around €350 million -- €370 million. I get that number pretty easily without including any positive from Latin America, negative working capital of last year where I thought that you wanted to recuperate part of it this year. Does that mean that there will be no positive working capital impact for the full year this year? Is it the way I should understand that?

Andrea Casaluci

We mentioned from €350 million and €380 million. And for your concern, working capital we are doing further actions on stocks. We already did use the stock -- the stocks in absolute value in terms of volumes by 4%. But we are continuously reducing the stock and we will have a further reduction of stock in September. For your concern, in working capital, we are forecasting this target growth of working cabin in the region of €50 million. Taking in consideration that also in the other receivables we are aiming for the receivable that are coming from the fiscal crisis that will not generate immediately during this year cash but will generate cash in the following year. So when we released in April, the press office related to the fiscal fancy show, we said that the cash from this will impact in our numbers in the next 4 or 5 years. So practically this will be a credit -- a receivable. At the end of this year, will generate cash for the following year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. But you don't expect to recover from Latin America from last year where the fourth quarter has been very negative?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

We see already in the first half of the year the recovery. So the cash flow production shows that we clean what was the excess of stock in Latin America, end of last year. So I think that part of the generation of the cash flow is due to this.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's clear. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Thomas Besson of Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead, sir.

Thomas Besson

Thank you very much. I'd like to continue on the topic of inventories. If I look at Page 19 of your presentation, the absolute inventory figure you show is at the nearly €1.2 billion on nearly 2 points higher in terms of proportion of revenues than the previous year. So can you help us reconcile this with the comment you just made on the reduction of inventories by 4 points? And also explain the big change we've seen in payables here and there that are up €150 million year-on-year. That's like my first question.

Andrea Casaluci

For your concern, stocks, we mentioned the reduction of stock in volume. So I mentioned a reduction of stock or 4% from the end of last year, till June, in total volumes out to which minus 16% was a reduction of stock in volumes for concern, standard. And the more important -- the most important part of it happened in South America, which had a reduction of stock was more than 20% as we answer to the previous question. And an increase in high value by 6% coming from the better service level the increase of volume that we are in any case also having for this year. For the full year, in terms of stock, we are targeting to arrive at the end of the year with further reduction to a level that is not already delivered that we have in June. A level that will be in the region of 20.5% -- 21% of net sales. So having a recover versus the 22% of incidents on net sales that we had at the end of last year.

For your concern, payables, we are doing as we did in the past. All the activity with the supplier to increase our payment terms but in continuity versus the previous year. So not doing any further actions or any particular criticisms from this point of view. We are a good the level of efficiency. We want to keep the same level of efficiency from this point of view.

Thomas Besson

Okay, thank you very much. Second question, please. We've seen a trend that I found surprising in terms of extend Q1, Q2 between volumes and price mix. So your volumes have improved first the market but your price mix deteriorated. And your new guidance suggests that you're going to privilege in H2 again, volumes and price mix. So would you say that the relative price positioning of Pirelli has come down or would you say that the absolute market have come down a lot and therefore you have to adjust as well to just follow the markets and not lose too much volumes?

Andrea Casaluci

Yes, so as far as the price mix of the second quarter versus the first quarter, we have roughly two point of difference. These are 2.4 point of difference are mainly driven by two factors. The first one is the lower reduction of standard. So we had a lower reduction of standard in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. And this is anticipating what I said before and you will see in the second half, this will also contribute negatively into the price mix. So less reduction in standard. The second aspect in the performance of the second quarter compared to the first one, as we said before is the negative price effect. If we go into we look at the second half will have two negative impact on the price mix. One as I said is the lower reduction on standard. And the second is the negative channel mix because we do expect a recovery of the original equipment. And with a favorable comparison with the last year and also because we are enlarging the customer base and we will start new supplies and new contract mainly in the U.S. and in Asia Pacific.

Thomas Besson

Thank you. I have the last question, please. Startup cost. Can you remind us how -- why you decided something is startup cost or not a startup cost? Initially, it was supposed to end and you said that the businesses that are related to this startup cost are nowhere at equilibrium. So should we expect zero startup costs in 2020 or are we going to continue to have startup cost in 2020, please?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

The startup costs are in line with what we forecasted to be €40 million. For next year, we expect to go down to €10 million as it was in our plan. So no news on startup costs if not in line with the past.

Thomas Besson

Great, thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Henning Cosman of HSBC. Please go ahead.

Henning Cosman

Thank you. And Good evening, I'm afraid I'm still a bit confused with respect to the range and floor communication that you've now introduced. I calculate an adjusted EBIT range of €950 million and €1.010 billion roughly. So that's a range of €60 million top to bottom of the adjusted EBIT range. And I think you said for free cash flow, you have a €350 million to €380 million range. That's only €30 million different. So besides the change in EBIT, can you help us what moving the range and the free cash flow? And then I also wasn't sure if you suggested that the €380 million compares to €980 million adjusted EBIT midpoint whereas for the free cash flow, it seemed like you meant the top end. So if you could just clarify that again, please?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

We are referring to the result -- the expected result. We put a floor just to consider the market environment considering the worst-case scenario. All the numbers you see, the €30 million you see in terms of cash is due to the tax. So the difference you see from the €60 million and €30 million is just related to the tax rate and nothing more than this.

Henning Cosman

Okay. And just to reconfirm the €380 million free cash flow corresponds to the midpoint of the adjusted EBIT range, which is €980 million.

Andrea Casaluci

The cash flow of €380 million correspond to the level of results in the top part of the range, the floor correspond to the level of results in the bottom part of the range.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

€380 million means 918x of EBIT.

Henning Cosman

Okay. So midpoint and midpoint, okay, fine. And then, just to clarify on the changed net financial position over adjusted EBITDA, that appears to suggest a larger change in the net financial position, than what's implied by the net financial cash flow itself. So I was just wondering if there are other moving parts in your net financial position bridge outside of the free cash flow, please?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

No. Nothing else.

Henning Cosman

So, if we compare the €400 million original indication for free cash flow with the €380 million that's only a €20 million difference, but you're -- the change in the indication for the net financial position I think that implies just over €100 million. So, is that somehow rounding related or how would you explain that?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

You do not consider one thing that could -- had been positive for everybody, the dividends.

Henning Cosman

Okay, thank you.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Thank you.

Operator

At this time, there are no questions registered. You'd like to make some closing remarks?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

If you have any other question, you can call the IR and I will conclude today's program. Thank you for your attendance. And have a good evening and enjoy your summer holidays. Thank you, everybody.