Berkshire Hathaway - In Need Of A Catalyst For Further Growth

There is little surprising information to take away from Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) (BRK.B) second quarter results released on 8/3/2019. The insurance businesses showed a significant drop in underwriting income compared to 2018, however this is not something to be concerned about. Underwriting income swings considerably from quarter to quarter, and much of this year’s shortfall relative to 2018 resulted from changes in estimates for unpaid losses on claims that occurred in prior years. Investment income showed a nice increase as interest rates on cash and short term investments are higher than last year and dividend income continues to grow. In the non-insurance businesses, both the railroad and utility businesses saw mid-single digit growth while manufacturing, service, and retail income was basically flat. While CEO Warren Buffett de-emphasizes short-term changes in investment gains due to their large fluctuations, they continue to be stellar in 2019 in-line with the performance of the overall stock market.

Berkshire spent about $442 million on share buybacks in the second quarter, down from the first quarter, resulting in year-to-date buybacks of $2.133 billion. This is only about 0.4% of shares outstanding. Average buyback price in the second quarter was $202 per B share which is right where the shares closed on the day before the earnings release.

While there is no breaking news in the earnings release that would lead me to buy or sell Berkshire, it always provides a good opportunity to update one’s valuation model. I present a sum-of-the-parts valuation here that shows Berkshire is currently trading very close to fair value. In light of that, I am not surprised that Buffett is buying back shares at this level but not higher. Like many have done, I will value the non-insurance businesses, equity investments, and insurance businesses separately. The often-controversial topic of how to value the float will be addressed as I match up Berkshire’s cash and fixed income investments with its insurance liabilities. This should also demonstrate why Berkshire is more valuable together than broken up.

If you buy Berkshire today, you are getting a “great business at a fair price” to paraphrase Warren and Charlie. The stock is a hold to me based on current valuation. Upside potential will come mainly from opportunities to deploy some of Berkshire’s cash hoard in low-value or high cash flow assets. At a company as large as Berkshire, patience is needed while waiting for the market to present these opportunities.

Non-Insurance Businesses

Starting with the railroad, BNSF’s earnings grew 5.6% in the first half of 2019 compared to 2018. This includes a $120 million accounting gain based on a pension plan amendment. Without this gain, first half earnings would still be up slightly. Most types of freight saw volume decreases which were offset by per-car rate increases. Costs were lower as well. I value the railroad using a comparable P/E of 17.5 which is the average of Union Pacific (UNP), Norfolk Southern (NSC), and CSX. (CSX)

Berkshire Hathaway Energy showed about 3.9% earnings growth in the first half. This business enjoys a negative effective tax rate due to credits for its renewable energy generation. It’s difficult to find exact comps, but I averaged Exelon (EXC), Con Ed (ED), and Dominion (D) and got a P/E of 17.4.

Manufacturing income was about flat compared to 2018. Berkshire divides manufacturing into three segments in the earnings report: Industrial Products (close to flat compared to 2018), Building Products (up vs. 2018), and Consumer Products (down vs. 2018). For comparable P/E’s, I chose United Technologies (UTX) for Industrial and Masco (MAS) for Building Products. For Consumer Products, I used a blend of Winnebago (WGO), Energizer (ENR), and Skechers (SKX) as proxies for Berkshire companies Forest River, Duracell, and Brooks. While far from a perfect comp, a weighted average of all these companies gives you a P/E of 15.6 for the Manufacturing companies.

Things get even more complex when you look at Service and Retail, whose businesses “cover the waterfront” as Warren used to say. Based on the fact that most retail stocks are currently out of favor, I assigned this segment a P/E of 12. First half earnings overall were about 5% higher than 2018, but began to decline in the second quarter, so a low P/E is warranted here.

Putting all these together, I value the non-insurance businesses at $271.2 billion.

I value Berkshire’s stock portfolio at market value, minus 21% deferred tax on the unrealized gains. Kraft Heinz and the other equity method investments are valued at fair value as shown in the earnings release.

Note that I have not included the value of Berkshire’s cash, Treasury Bills, or fixed-income securities here. These will be addressed in the next section in the insurance businesses.

Valuing Berkshire’s insurance businesses always seems to be the hardest part with a wide variety of methods used. I will take the approach of valuing what is left over after having split off all the non-insurance businesses and equity investments. In the table below, I show the insurance-related assets and liabilities directly from Berkshire’s balance sheet. I assume insurance-related PP&E and non-cash working capital nets to about zero. To represent this as a stand-alone business as best as I could, I included the cash, T-bills, and fixed income investments in with the insurance assets. You will see that doing this almost balances assets and liabilities, but there is still a net asset value deficit of -$6.7 billion. Now no one would want to own such an undercapitalized insurance company if the regulators would even permit it to operate. So, if some hypothetical semi-trillionaire wanted to come along and break up Berkshire, they would need to contribute some additional capital to the insurance business. I assumed a stand-alone company would need equity equal to 20% of assets. (For comparison, this value is 13.4% at Swiss Re, 20.7% at Allstate, and 26.0% at Progressive.) To get the hypothetical Berkshire insurance spinoff to that level would require an additional $31.9 billion.

The insurance business also has ongoing value from future underwriting and investment income. To value this, I estimated investment income from cash, T-bills, and fixed income only. (The value of the other investment income is reflected in the market value of the equity portfolio.) I then subtracted 21% tax on this income. Finally, for underwriting income, I used an average of 1H 2018 and 2019 and annualized it to get about $2.1 billion per year after tax. Using a P/E of 12, I calculate a value of $53.4 billion as the present value of future underwriting and investment earnings.

Putting it All Together

As a final step, I subtracted off just the parent company debt of $16.8 billion. The other debt would stay with the operating businesses. Adding up the pieces, I got a breakup value for Berkshire of $188.87 per B share, which is about 6.8% below the last closing price. Thinking about it further, I believe this mathematically shows the value of keeping Berkshire Hathaway together. Berkshire’s equity portfolio serves as a backup source of capital for the insurance businesses even though it may never be needed for that purpose. Given the infinitesimally small probability of insurance losses totally erasing Berkshire’s cash and fixed income hoard, the ongoing case does not need to subtract the extra capital contribution I calculated for the breakup case. As shown in the table below, the ongoing case values Berkshire at $204.62 per B share, a 1% premium to its last close.

Conclusion

Berkshire Hathaway continues to show the slow growth that is has for the past several years. Using a sum-of-the-parts valuation, the company is trading very near fair value. The fact that Buffett has repurchased shares at this level reinforces this conclusion. While not a screaming buy, it is still worth owning if you believe management’s track record of deploying cash into low-cost or high-yield investments will continue into the future. This has not been the case in recent years due to high market valuations in general, but a downturn will come at some point. That is when Buffett’s legendary patience will pay off.

