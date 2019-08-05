AT&T: There Is Still Room To Run Even At A 52-Week-High

AT&T closed the Time Warner deal with 3.0x adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA and it now stands at 2.7x. This is expected to be close to 2.5x by year-end.

Since June 2018, overall debt has been reduced by $18 billion and management expects a reduction of an additional $12 billion in the 2nd half of 2019.

AT&T (T) has been a company that investors have shared a love-hate relationship with over the last 10 years, and I'll be the first to admit that management has made some pretty dumb moves in recent years. Here are just a few of the most ridiculous acquisitions made by AT&T:

AT&T purchased NCR Corp (NCR) for $7.4 billion in 1991 and spun off NCR at a $4 billion valuation on January 1, 1997. AT&T spent $105 billion to form AT&T Digital Cable in 1999, which made it the largest provider in the United States. These assets were ultimately sold for $47.5 billion in November of 2002 to Comcast (CMCSA). AT&T's purchase of DirecTV came at a cost of $67.1 billion and closed on July 24, 2015. DIRECTV Now saw a decline of 168k subscribers in Q2-2019.

AT&T's most recent acquisition of Time Warner (TWX) for $104 billion has been anything but controversial, but Q2-2019 results indicate that the acquisition has already started to produce real results. What is exciting for investors' is that AT&T is pushing to develop additional services that maximize the value of TWX and I expect that these should help fully realize the total value of the acquisition.

In my opinion, the addition of TWX appears to be the missing link that AT&T needed in its efforts to boost free cash flow and begin the process of truly deleveraging its balance sheet. By purchasing TWX, AT&T is leveraging its network/size in the same way that Coca-Cola (KO) or Pepsi (PEP) began utilizing their distribution networks to become more than just beverage companies.

This article discusses why I believe that AT&T will see tremendous benefit from TWX and how the company we know today is preparing to evolve its business model. At the current price of $34.17/share AT&T is undervalued and compensating investors with a nearly 6% dividend yield.

AT&T Stock Performance

As most investors would agree, AT&T derives a significant amount of its value from the number of dividend growth investors (DGI's) that continue to hold the stock as a regular source of income. Investors looking for capital growth would be extremely disappointed if they were to invest in AT&T primarily because it's 10-year total price % change stands at less than 30% or an average of 3% per year.

In other words, investors who have owned AT&T for the last decade would have seen a greater return from the dividend. There were even some stretches where the dividend yield associated with AT&T stock offered more than double the return (6% or more).

One of the most important concepts of the DGI model is that we have to consider the total return from capital gains and the dividend. For anyone who truly understands why they invest in a dividend-paying stock, this concept should ring true especially when the stock price is down or trading sideways because the idea is that the company is always providing you with a steady component of return (dividends) even when the share price is struggling.

Dividend reinvestment is one possible option that can boost returns in the total return method whereby dividends are automatically reinvested at the current share price to purchase additional shares. The benefit of this method is that you are able to reinvest capital without any additional costs (trading fees, etc) and the purchase of the shares is especially beneficial when the share price is trading below fair value. The image below demonstrates the total return AT&T with dividends reinvested over the last 10 years.

The investment community seems much-less bearish on AT&T over the last few months as the share price climbed back from its 52-week-low of $26.80/share at the end of 2018 and currently rests just below its 52-week-high of $34.64/share. At the current price of $34.17/share, AT&T is offering a yield of 5.94%.

AT&T's current yield of 5.94% is attractive from a historical perspective given that only year where the average yield has exceeded 6% is YTD-2019 with an average yield of 6.41%. It is also important to note that a yield of 6% has typically served as a strong resistance level when we look at the last decade of AT&T's max yield. With Q2-2019 reports available, I expect that $34/share will serve as a major bottom resistance point going forward.

Free Cash Flow

One of the most important metrics that we can measure AT&T by is the free cash flow it generates on a quarterly basis. In the most recent quarter of Q2-2019, AT&T announced that free cash flow reached the $8.8 billion which is an increase of $3.7 billion over Q2-2018's $5.1 billion. This has resulted in a trailing 12 month (TTM) annualized free cash flow of $29.1 billion. During Q2-2019, AT&T raised the FY-2019 free cash flow guidance to $28 billion.

Source: AT&T Investor Presentation

The benefit of free cash flow is that the funds can be used for practically anything under the sun but shareholders have definitely emphasized that the most important use for AT&T's free cash flow at this point in time is reducing their debt load, which totaled $180 billion when the merger closed on June 14, 2018.

According to FASTgraphs, AT&T is currently trading at a Price/Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) of 9.93x compared with its 10-year average P/FCF of 13.16x. Using the 10-year average of 13.16x and the estimated FY-2019 FCF of $3.55/share, we would expect AT&T to be trading at roughly $46.72/share. Given the current price of $34.17/share, there is at least a 25% upside in the current price which is significant because it is currently resting just below its 52-week-high.

In the image above, notice how the free cash flow (highlighted in green) bottomed in 2017 and is expected to continue with its upward trajectory going forward. In fact, the expected free cash flow of $3.55/share for FY-2019 will be the highest level since 2012 when AT&T's FCF peaked at $3.34/share. Using FASTgraphs 20-year history it also appears that FY-2019 FCF will be the highest FCF the company has seen since 2000.

Net Debt Reduction

Investors need to give credit to AT&T's management for its emphasis on debt reduction over the last 12 months as the company has utilized a combination of dispositions and free cash flow to reduce the overall debt by approximately $18 billion over the last 12 months and is expected to reach a total of $30 billion by the end of 2019.

Source: AT&T Investor Presentation

Management has chosen to emphasize the use of Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio when highlighting its efforts to pay down long-term debt. The use of this measurement is to show how many years it would take AT&T to pay back its debt if the net debt and EBITDA were held constant. The number supplied by the image above is similar to the figures provided by the YCHARTS image below.

Data by YCharts

When considering AT&T's debt paydown, it is important to remember that the amount of free cash flow achieved over the last year includes a couple of one-time events in Q2-2019.

$2.6 billion of WarnerMedia receivables sold. $3.6 billion in dispositions (Hulu, Hudson Yards).

It is unlikely that we will continue to see AT&T pay down outstanding debt at a similar pace in 2020 although it is possible that management will choose to continue paying down the debt instead of repurchasing shares (now that shares have moved closer to the 52-week-high). Regardless, as AT&T becomes even more of a cash flow generating machine it will continue to open up doors that should ultimately benefit investors.

Conclusion

As a shareholder of AT&T I am pretty darn happy with the results and direction of management since the TWX acquisition. The transformation of AT&T from a stodgy telecommunications company into a hybrid telecom and content/media provider is something that I see as a major improvement for shareholders going forward.

Geoff Colvin wrote an extremely interesting article about AT&T's CEO Randall Stephenson titled AT&T Has Become a New Kind of Media Giant that discusses how AT&T's original rivalry with Verizon (VZ) is just as applicable to Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) because of the TWX acquisition. For anyone who is interested in better understanding Stephenson's vision for the future of AT&T I highly recommend this article.

Q2-2019 numbers have shown that AT&T is the right company to extract more value from TWX's content and I believe that the addition of an AT&T is going to have a lot of success doing this through its 170 million distribution points.

Given the Q2-2019 figures, I am even more bullish on AT&T stock than I was six months ago when it was trading at an even greater discount. My positive outlook is supported metrics like FCF and net debt reduction which should continue to steadily improve over the next several years.

I rank AT&T (T) as a Buy with a year-end target price of $38/share (or a short-term upside of roughly 10%).

