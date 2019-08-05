Microsoft Azure: Enabling Big Shift In Hybrid Capabilities

The positive outlook for MSFT hinges on its hybrid cloud capabilities that developers can leverage and customize.

Cloud computing sounds like something that is already well-understood by traditional brick and mortar consumers.

All three major cloud vendors - Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cloud Platform, Amazon (AMZN) Web Services and Microsoft (MSFT) Azure - are fighting for the biggest slice of market share, given an extremely large cloud opportunity ahead. The strategic goal for each of these cloud players is to enhance their cloud infrastructure by gaining traction of many users as possible. Of the three, I see Microsoft Azure stands out as being able to leverage technology to create differentiation in its business.

Azure commands a compelling enterprise reach and growth momentum, which enables it to significantly surpass the overall cloud market's growth. The company's cloud and on-premise revenue currently follow an upward trajectory over the past several years. This is its huge advantage despite that it's in the midst of cloud transition.

Inflection Point

According to a Credit Suisse (TVIX) research note, Microsoft Azure is undergoing an inflection point. MSFT experienced the largest improvement among all cloud vendors based on their discussions with selected consumers. Google cloud ranked second. Around 40% of these consumers said that Azure was their top choice for cloud vendor (which doubled from the previous 21%).

Thus, TVIX expects Azure to increase market share in the PaaS and IaaS markets attributed to its competitive differentiators such as hyper-scale infrastructure, hybrid cloud platform and enterprise-grade capabilities. This comes along with a more enhanced market/product positioning in enterprise edge, open ecosystem and interoperability.

On the other hand, Google Cloud is getting more traction with its offerings. But analysts see GOOG as coming from a position of weakness and late to the party. The company is missing out the "enterprise DNA" it needs to efficiently sell enterprise software to consumers after it appointed Thomas Kurian as its new CEO.

Kurian is a 22-year database veteran from Oracle. He was the company's President of Product Development before joining GOOG in November 2018.

Intelligent Cloud: On Track at 73%

Total intelligent cloud revenue rose by 22% year-on-year to $9.7 billion in the third quarter of 2019 due to the sustained growth in Azure at 73%. The revenue growth of Azure declined sequentially from 76% in the second quarter (89% in full-year 2018) due to forex headwinds. The company guided Azure total revenue of $13.5 billion in 2019.

Source: Company data. Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

The increase in intelligent cloud revenue is accompanied by huge demand in hybrid solutions and on-premise products. The 22% sales growth was able to beat the analyst consensus estimate of 17%. The improvement in Azure margin was more than offset by higher investments into the cloud, Github, artificial intelligence (AI), and commercial sales capacity.

Intelligent cloud operating margin declined from 35% to 33% in the second quarter this year. However, when we compare the growth trajectory to Amazon Web Services (AWS) from the same starting quarterly revenue of $600 million, Azure appears to outpace AWS.

The traction in Azure premium services remains ahead of Azure's overall growth rate. This is because the revenue of Azure premium services tripled for the fifteenth consecutive quarter during the third quarter of 2018. Hence, Azure can well expect gross margin leverage from economies of scale and a bigger mix of premium PaaS services over time.

Consumers are still in the public cloud adoption stage. Thus, they see the strength in MSFT's edge computing as becoming a key differentiator.

Source: Credit Suisse. "Microsoft Initiation: The Cloud Forms"

I believe that Azure will focus on gaining traction from enterprises experimenting with AI development. Because Azure can handle the large volume of data needed to effectively train a machine learning algorithm. Thus, I expect that enterprises will be now moving from experimenting to deploying and training AI across several applications this year. I can consider this as another catalyst for public cloud adoption.

Talend SA (TLND) CEO Michael Tuchen commented about MSFT and Azure:

"We're seeing a big shift right now in the cloud market, as we're moving to a more mainstream buyer profile, and we're seeing some of the use cases evolve. If you were to talk to me two years ago about what we're seeing in the cloud, we would have said 90% Amazon and everyone else is fighting for the 10%. These days, we're seeing 60% Amazon; Microsoft, probably about 30%; and Google 10%. Microsoft is appealing to a mainstream corporate buyer that's now just leaning into that public cloud opportunity. They have strong Microsoft premise relationships. They have a development team that's using SQL server, that's using a Visual Studio and .NET, plenty of Windows Servers sitting around in that thing. And in that world, Azure is a pretty natural choice for them in particular, because Microsoft created something called the Hybrid Use Benefit."

Strong Performance in Commercial Cloud

MSFT expects to have sustained strong performance in the Commercial Cloud business. Although they have challenging comps, more specifically in the on-premise server, LinkedIn, Windows OEM, and in gaming. The strong Commercial Cloud gross margins will be partially offset by the mix shift of revenue towards the lower margin Azure consumption-based services. Hence, MSFT initiated the growth moderation strategy in Azure per-user base services such as Enterprise Mobile Security (NYSE:EMS) to lessen the challenging comps.

I'm positive that the company remains in a favorable position to hurdle the initial impact of its growth moderation strategy on its revenue this year. MSFT has strong enterprise relationships. Also, the incremental dollar revenue to be generated by new Azure sales will be supported by the market's continued shift towards public cloud.

Source: Company data. Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

The shift to Azure will increase from 28% of Commercial Cloud in 2017, 30% in 2018, to 36% in 2019 and 43% in 2020. Azure gross margins will be pegged at 49% in 2019 and 57% in 2020. Commercial Cloud gross margins are forecasted at 66% in 2019 and 68% in 2020.

Source: Company data. Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

International Data Corporation (IDC) estimated that MSFT's revenue share in Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) was $377 million in 2017. This income is revenue recognized as an Azure premium service. The EMM market grew 23% in 2017, 14% in 2018 and it's expected to grow by 8% in 2019.

Azure Hybrid Benefits

Azure Hybrid Benefits may also create challenging comps for Azure revenue growth. This is because previously, a new Azure workload would be charged for both IaaS and software license. Through this product scheme, the customer will be required to pay for only the IaaS portion, on the condition that they will continue paying for Software Assurance (MSFT's maintenance program).

Customers will also be required to own an on-premise license that they can bring to the cloud. I believe that bolstering user base through this scheme will only weigh down on revenue growth this year.

Source: Credit Suisse. "Microsoft Initiation: The Cloud Forms"

Leveraging Developers with GitHub Acquisition

On October 2018, MSFT acquired code repository GitHub for $7.5 billion. The company is integrating GitHub by providing enterprise-level access to the site through a new Visual Studio subscription, access to Azure Active Directory from GitHub, and access to Azure via a developer's GitHub account. MSFT will report GitHub under its Intelligent Cloud segment and it will operate independently as a business.

The GitHub site now has 36 million accounts, with 8 million being added over the past 12 months. GOOG, Apple (AAPL) and AMZN along with other major tech companies use GitHub.

I noted that MSFT is deliberately yet surely creating more innovative product development strategies by embracing open-source projects. The company is on track to cross-promote Azure with the support of GitHub without pushing its user base away and reassure MSFT with GitHub's more than 28 million developers.

Stock Valuation

My buy rating on MSFT (price target of $150, EV/FCF of 25X, EPS of 4.58) is centered on high investor confidence in the company's hybrid cloud strategy and execution based on the investment premise that there will be significant earnings power potential in the long term. This could be derived from strong commercial cloud growth (specifically in Office 365 and Azure) and higher cloud margins due to economies of scale.

Source: Company data.

My Takeaway

To recap, Azure leverages on MSFT's unique cloud positioning among the three major public cloud vendors by allowing customers to move into a more mainstream cloud computing experience. Azure allows for significant cost savings for customers. MSFT has helped customers in terms of the renewal value proposition, and customers do not have to choose between MSFT product offerings to reach an optimal deal.

Despite the headwinds in forex, Azure revenue dollar growth outpaces the legacy server and tools business' dollar declines. This leads to accelerating cloud and on-premise revenue growth. The incremental dollar revenue to be generated by new Azure sales will be supported by the market's continued shift towards public cloud and the company's strong enterprise relationships and competent management.

MSFT is undergoing an inflection point where demand for its enterprise software is being driven outside its organization by commercial enterprises aiming to leverage technology to spur differentiation in their businesses. We are at present seeing the second wave of cloud adoption. Thus, I expect more enterprises to migrate a considerable amount of production workloads to the cloud that should allow ongoing momentum for MSFT.

I consider MSFT as the best positioned mega-cap tech name to battle it out against industry giants in the public cloud market such as AMZN and GOOG. Hence, I expect the company's valuations will outperform the market, as EPS and FCF will start to inflect upward once more.

MSFT is one of those vendors that introduced the on-premise version of its cloud offerings. Having this product means that enterprises are no longer required to move their existing applications to the cloud. But they can instead extend on-premise applications to the cloud with the slightest disruption. This removes the barrier to entry for enterprises that have a significant and more complex on-premise footprint. As these software solutions mature, we can expect that this year is full of hype around hybrid computing which could turn into dollar revenues for MSFT.

