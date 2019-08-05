This is a special contribution article by Prof. Grant Henning based on his published research on the BLM technical theory. The model, his trailing stop-loss approach, and comments are expressly based on his own proprietary methodology and forecasts in the references below.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks for Week 32 of 2019—8/5-8/9

The Bounce/Lag Momentum algorithm continues to be an effective stock-picking guide. It is essentially a numerical derivative of the ratio of the percentage bounce from the 52-week low to the percentage lag from the 52-week high. As such, it is a sensitive positive momentum measure that works well to identify stocks that are within the upper half of their momentum trajectory. Because they are often well into their momentum cycle, it is necessary to watch them closely for sudden reversals. Stop-loss orders may be useful for this purpose. On average, however, these stocks continue to show upward momentum. It is also useful to enhance bounce/lag ratio scores with money-flow index scores to sharpen timing of purchases and sales.

Bear in mind that there is much more to successful trading than merely picking good stocks. I suspect that finding good stocks is only about 40% of possible success in equities trading. The remaining 60% is determined by money management and capital preservation. Decisions about entry and exit points and how long to hold a position are especially important. In today’s volatile marketplace, “buy-and-hold” strategies are unlikely to be successful. Therefore, although I am offering weekly stock picks, this should not be interpreted as a recommendation necessarily to buy all of these stocks nor to hold the stocks for an entire week.

In these updates I explore opportunities in three areas: individual high-momentum stocks, leveraged Dow 30 and FANG stocks, and leveraged exchange-traded funds. This is analogous to fishing for the largest fish in three adjacent ponds simultaneously. This past week leveraged Dow 30 and Fang stocks afforded the best returns of these three approaches—up 2.98%, with leveraged exchange-traded funds in a close second position—up 2.42%.

Performance of Last Week’s Picks

Last week’s five BLM stock picks gained an estimated overall average of 2.52% on the week in spite of challenging market conditions. However, as the table below illustrates, this positive performance was possible only by using 2% trailing stop-loss orders. Otherwise, the overall averages showed a loss of 7.90% for the week. This outcome shows the practical advantage of trailing stop-loss orders. During the same week, the S&P 500 Index lost 3.10%. Clearly, this was an uncharacteristically poor week for stock picks

Stock Symbols - Last Week 31 Weekly Gain (Loss) Weekly Gain (Loss) with 2% Stop-Loss* Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) (7.22%) 0.63% Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) (21.54%) 1.28% Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) 1.22% 10.98% Okta, Inc., (OKTA) (5.66%) (0.59%) The Trade Desk, Inc (TTD) (6.31%) 0.28% Average (7.90%) 2.52%

*Use of 2% trailing stop-loss orders is a personal trading-style decision with the advantage of preventing large losses and the disadvantages of triggering premature sales and increased portfolio turnover. In my personal trading style, I tend to err on the side of caution by preferring to suffer a small loss and to repurchase the same stock later, rather than to suffer a large loss if the stock falls and does not return. Note that this is just a matter of personal trading style, and it does not work well at all times with all stocks for all persons.

Another reason for considering stop-loss orders for these picks is that they all have already had big momentum moves and are somewhat “long in the tooth.” The BLM method identifies stocks with positive momentum only after they approach their 52-week highs. Thus, they are often vulnerable to sudden downturns, and then capital preservation becomes a more serious issue than with picks made using some other trading strategies. High-momentum stocks are subject to more volatile price swings than low-momentum stocks. The Dow 30 and FANG stocks, as reported below, due to large capitalization, tend to be less volatile than the high-momentum picks. Thus, there is often less need to use trailing stop-loss orders with them, and consequently they involve less portfolio turnover.

Please bear in mind that I do not hold positions in all of these BLM-identified stocks. Therefore, although weekly performance of the stocks from Friday close to Friday close is a matter of record, performance with trailing stops must necessarily be estimated. This is a difficult process because of two facts of life. One of these facts is “slippage”; i.e., the fact that the price at which an order is placed is not necessarily the price at which it will be executed. The other fact is that we have to deal with after-hours and pre-market trading, and intra-day volatility. News events and block trades with low liquidity can move stock prices massively between sessions. Because of this, it is not always possible to make a suitable entry purchase on Monday mornings. Therefore, in calculating the estimated gains with stop-losses, I have gone to using the mid-range trading point on Mondays as the point of entry and the point which is 2% below the weekly trading high on any subsequent day as the point of exit. These prices can be found as part of the historical record presented at Yahoo finance.

Remember also that the picks offered here represent a weekly snapshot of stock opportunities in motion. Because I perform analyses and trade daily, I often find picks that run their course during the week and are no longer viable at the weekly report time. Trading stocks is analogous to shooting an arrow at a moving target. Also, because I frequently enter trading positions not viable at the time of this weekly report, my personal trading results tend to exceed the recorded performances of these weekly picks.

Comparative BLM/S&P 500 Performance through 31 Weeks of 2019

Bounce/Lag Momentum +121.02% YTD

As you can see in the above chart, where the vertical y-ordinate represents percentage gain and the horizontal x-axis depicts number of weeks, the estimated average performance of the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock picks is greater than six times the performance of the S&P500 Index. BLM 31-week estimated composite gains of 121.02% compare favorably with S&P500 composite gains of 18.03%, and have exceeded my strategic objective of 10% per month. While past performance is no guarantee of future gains, I remain optimistic going forward.

For those with the temerity to trade these stocks on margin, I estimate year-to-date average gains of 279% when fully margined, to the extent that these stocks were marginable. However, note that, unlike Dow 30 stocks, I do not advocate trading most of these particular stocks on margin because they tend to be too volatile.

While these year-to-date gains of 121.02% may seem impressive, it is instructive to note that you could have surpassed these gains by merely holding Facebook (FB) in your portfolio on margin. Fully margined, the year-to-date gain on that stock was 145.8%.

Equity Market Conditions

Last week held some negative surprises for those who follow market trends. The Federal Reserve Board lowered the interest lending rate by 25 basis points, but that had already been priced in and failed to offset its massive roll-off of debt holdings. Then the President announced steep additional tariffs on China that brought the market lower yet. Last week’s positive Outlook Ratio failed to counter these negative developments. The S&P 500 Index lost a whopping 3.10% on the week. Markets are often driven by events that are beyond any one person’s prediction or control. However, in the absence of market-moving external developments, technical indicators remain dependable.

For this coming week, eleven stocks were found to reach or exceed the critical BLM value of 30, enhanced by money flow, from among more than 5000 stocks surveyed, the top five of which are reported below. In addition to noting the number of qualifying BLM stock picks, another way to gauge market conditions is to examine the ratio of the relative strength index--RSI--to the money flow index--MFI--for a major index of interest. Values above one suggest a positive outlook; whereas, values below one imply negativity. Thus, I call this an “outlook ratio.” It is a very short-term indicator that may change direction within the week. As you can see in the following chart for the S&P500 Index, the RSI Index now stands at a low value of 39.85, but the MFI Index is at a lower value of 20.41. The ratio 39.85/20.41 is 1.952, which is above 1.00 and implies a strongly positive bias for the coming week. Bear in mind, however, that major news events can swiftly affect market trends as we saw last week.

Note also in the chart above that there is now an opportunity for the S&P 500 Index to bounce off the 50-day moving average this week.

A Look at Next Week’s BLM Picks

For next week, the BLM algorithm has identified five stocks with a qualifying BLM score at or above 30, from among over 5,000 stocks examined. Recall that a BLM score at or above 30 is normally required to qualify as a weekly pick. Because timing is critical, these scores have also been weighted by money-flow-index scores. In the table below the top five qualifying stocks are reported along with each stock’s BLM score and relative ranking.

Stock Pick - Week 32 B/LM Score Combined Ranking Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) 108.0 1 Sea Limited (SE) 90.2 2 Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) 83.7 3 GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (GSB) 78.6 4 NovoCure Limited (NVCR) 66.0 5

Charts of each of these picks are available below. The live tracking spreadsheet for the Bounce/Lag Momentum selections is available under the Tools pull-down menu for members,although it does not as yet reflect the benefits of trailing stop-loss orders.

You can see from the following charts that all of these stocks are experiencing upward momentum surges and are reaching new annual price highs. However, it is precisely for these same reasons that extreme caution is warranted in each case. It is also useful to apply the fore-mentioned outlook ratio for individual stocks.

REFR

Research Frontiers Incorporated--Research Frontiers-- is engaged in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light. The Company develops and licenses its patented suspended particle device--SPD-Smart--light-control technology to other companies that manufacture and market either the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, lamination services, electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, or the end-products themselves, such as smart windows, skylights and sunroofs. Research Frontiers has approximately 40 companies that, in the aggregate, are licensed to serve over four SPD-Smart application areas, including aerospace, architectural, automotive and marine products. Its VariGuard business unit markets and sells SPD-Smart products directly to customers for specialty uses, such as the protection of artwork and light-sensitive documents in museums and private collections.

SE

Sea Limited, formerly Garena Interactive Holding Limited, is an Internet company. The Company operates through three segments: digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. The Company has developed an integrated platform consisting of digital entertainment focused on online games, e-commerce, and digital financial services focused on e-wallet services. Its platforms include Garena, Shopee, and AirPay. Garena provides access to engaging mobile and personal computer—PC-- online games, live streaming game play, as well as social features such as user chat and online forums. Shopee is an e-commerce marketplace where users come together to browse, shop and sell on-the-go, anytime, anywhere. AirPay App is the Company’s digital financial services business that provides e-wallet services to consumers through the AirPay App and to small businesses through the AirPay counter application.

APPS

Digital Turbine, Inc. is engaged in delivering end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers—OEMs--and other third parties to enable them to monetize mobile content. The Company operates through one operating segment, Advertising. The Advertising segment consists of the Operator and OEM--O&O--business. The O&O business is an advertiser solution for carrier and OEM inventory consisting of services, such as Ignite, a mobile device management platform and Discover, an intelligent application discovery platform.

GSB

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. provides secure information exchange capabilities for enterprises and consumers through the development and distribution of software, delivery of managed and hosted solutions, and provisioning of associated services. The Company's primary product is Enhance File Transfer--EFT. Its software products and services include Managed File Transfer Solutions--MFT, Secure Content Mobility Solutions, Wide Area File Services--WAFS, Managed E-Mail Attachment Solution, Consumer-Based File Transfer Solution and professional services. Its solution portfolio facilitates transmission of critical information, such as financial data, medical records, customer files, vendor files, personnel files, transaction activity and other similar documents. The Company enables transmission of critical information using servers, desktop and notebook computers, and a range of network-enabled mobile devices. Its products also provide customers to monitor and audit file transfer activities.

NVCR

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline. In addition to its clinical and commercial progress in GBM, it is planning or conducting clinical trials evaluating the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small-cell lung cancer--NSCLC, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and mesothelioma. TTFields are delivered through a portable, medical device. The complete delivery system, which is designed to allow patients to go about their daily activities while receiving continuous cancer treatment, includes a portable electric field generator, transducer arrays, rechargeable batteries and accessories.

DOW 30 and FANG Picks

Many readers are especially interested in large-cap, low-risk DOW 30 and FANG stocks that experience low volatility and may also pay dividends. These stocks also tend to be fully marginable, which means that it is possible to leverage gains by a factor of approximately 3.3. Dow 30 and FANG stocks also offer opportunities for options traders. However, because they do not usually produce my targeted 10% monthly growth, I tend to leverage gains by purchasing them only on margin.

My five Dow 30 and FANG picks for last week are listed sequentially by combined-ranks desirability followed by weekly performance percentages as follows: 1- Microsoft (MSFT), -3.14%; 2 - International Business Machines (IBM), -2.72%; 3 – Procter & Gamble (PG), 1.49%; 4 – Visa (V),-3.41%; and 5 – Home Depot (HD), -2.19%. Note that, due to market declines, average performance for the week was -1.94%. However, when 2% trailing stop-loss orders were applied as described above, the average loss was only 0.36%. When fully margined as recommended, the average loss was 1.19%.

For next week the five best picks among the Dow 30 and Fang stocks using combined-ranks analysis, along with their combined-ranks scores, are as follows: Procter & Gamble (PG), 30; Disney (DIS), 34; Microsoft (MSFT), 35; American Express (AXP), 39; Facebook (FB), 44. Note that, with combined-ranks analysis over six predictive variables, lower scores are preferable to higher scores.

Leveraged ETF Picks

For this past week, the three Exchange-Traded Funds—ETFs—that were chosen by analysis, along with their weekly percentage performances, are listed as follows: Direxion Daily Technology Bull, -12.90%; Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares (PALL), -5.45%; and ProShares Ultra Technology (ROM), -9.26%. The average weekly loss across the three leveraged funds was 9.27%. However, by using the 2% trailing stop-loss procedure described above, that loss was reduced to 1.24%.

For next week, the three best leveraged ETF picks from among all listed ETFs, along with their combined-ranks scores ,are listed as follows: iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap (EWZS), 29; Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull (DRN), 32; ProShares Ultra Real Estate (URE), 36.

Although ultra ETFs are already fully leveraged, it is possible to augment their gains (or losses) an additional 10% by purchasing them on margin.

Procedural Disclosures

Although the BLM algorithm is a proprietary analytical procedure that is the end result of years of statistical analysis, much of its conceptual design is described in my books listed below. However, it currently involves the maintaining of a 100-column spreadsheet with daily updates including inputs from an AI expert system and a regression residual analysis. Use is made of rank statistics in the belief that a trader should not only find good stocks, but should also have a means for comparative ranking of those stocks. Computations proceed throughout each trading day, but these results are posted weekly through this medium.

An illustrative difference between these Weekly Bounce/Lag Momentum stock selections and the Weekly Momentum Breakout stocks is shown below. While both models typically have some overlap in the strong momentum growth selections, the B/LM model is looking for the strongest momentum stocks in closer proximity to 52-week highs as shown in the blue area. The Momentum Breakout model tends to look for early positive price reversals that are attracting high investor inflows for strong breakout gains as illustrated by the red area. It is not uncommon for Momentum Breakout stock selections to move into strong Bounce/Lag Momentum scores with sustaining positive momentum conditions from prior weeks.

For comparison between the 2 momentum approaches you can find last Week 31 Momentum Breakout Stock selections available HERE. If you have any further questions about the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock-selection procedure, you can probably find the answers in my books referenced below.

Best wishes in your trading decisions,

Professor Grant Henning, Ph.D. (Ret)

My last article is available at the link below, and each set of weekly stock selections are updated on the live tracking spreadsheets and V&M Dashboard available to members under the Tools section.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 31 Of 2019

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.