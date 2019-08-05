D.R. Horton: A True Winner
About: D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)
by: Leo Nelissen
Summary
The domestic housing market has been in a declining trend since the start of 2018.
Nonetheless, D.R. Horton continues to report strong new orders thanks to its unique position and ability to outperform in a tough market.
The stock is one of the go-to stocks if you want to be long homebuilders thanks to its interesting valuation, low debt levels, and market positioning.
I had very mixed feelings when writing this article. I did look forward to analyzing one of America's largest homebuilders even though I knew I would be defensive no matter what the results were given