Biopharma Investing With Avisol Capital: A Careful Balance Of Rules, Instincts (Podcast)

The firm generally invests in companies whose drugs have passed Phase 2 trials and exists once its drug enters the market.

Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:

By Nathaniel E. Baker

Dr. Ashok Dutta of Avisol Capital Partners joins the Marketplace Roundtable podcast to discuss his approach to investing in biopharmaceutical stocks, as plays out on his Marketplace service, The Total Pharma Tracker.

Avisol has two styles: On the one hand a long-term buy and hold strategy with active monitoring and profit taking. On the other, a non-algorithmic, short-term momentum trading model supported by fundamental data and catalyst. "We believe in moderate risk taking," says Dutta.

Avisol never invests in companies that do not have efficacy data, which usually only emerges after Phase 2 trials. Once a company moves from late-stage to market-stage it is generally no longer of interest to Dutta and his team. "Historically stock prices fall after approval," he sais. "We have a very strong rule: exit at approval," though it does sometime re-enter later.

The firm has a few other rules, avoiding companies that do not have 18-month cash runways and where insiders are not purchasing shares. If there is poor safety data, Avisol also avoids investing in the company.

"We like orphan drugs, drugs with clever mechanisms of action, drugs whose lead indication is a disease we have never heard of." Right now some of Dutta's favorite ideas include Amarin Corporation (AMRN), Odonate Therapeutics (ODT), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), and Ascendis Pharma (ASND). Amarin is one of the rare stocks where Avisol re-invested after approval.

Over more than two decades of investing, Dutta has learned to carefully balance rules with his instincts. He calls this "a healthy mix of rule-bound investing with smart improvisations when required."

Contents:

2:00 - Description of investing strategy

4:45 - What's exciting in the drug pipeline and how do you do your analysis?

8:45 - Lessons learned

11:00 - Why do these stocks sell off after an approval?

12:00 - Favorite stocks (AMRN)(ODT)

21:00 - Additional recommendations (VKTX) (ASND)

24:00 - What gives you confidence in your approach?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dr. Dutta is long AMRN, VKTS.