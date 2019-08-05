O'Reilly: Great Bet Despite Long-Term Threats On The Horizon

Several existential threats exist for the whole industry, but how far out are they and what is the impact?

The company continues to improve its fundamentals outside of simply opening new stores, perhaps with a bit too much debt taken on.

Introduction

In the past decade O'Reilly (ORLY) has performed admirably well on a business and a stock basis. This was driven by an almost complete reversal in the capital structure from mostly equity to mostly debt and a large growth in store count.

The question now is whether or not there is more room for these growth levers to continue to produce. The industry as a whole has greatly expanded their store count across the board and I begin to wonder how much room there is left to expand further. Interestingly enough, this appears to be moving in the opposite direction of most retail niches where new store formats and less square footage is becoming the new norm to combat e-commerce.

Capital Restructuring

O'Reilly has thoroughly feasted on the low interest rate debt that has found its way onto most corporate balance sheets the last few years. This debt has been used to fuel growth through store expansion and provide a return to investors by dramatically reducing the outstanding share count and the corresponding equity component.

Buying back shares increases the equity account known as "Treasury Stock", which is a contra-equity component. This decreases the equity balance shown on the balance sheet.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

This can be very lucrative for shareholders as a lower share count means higher EPS which can translate to a higher stock price. But it does come with a long term risk. When companies take out long term debt, usually by issuing bonds, they do not typically pay those back out of what we would normally understand as cash when they become due.

If you look at many companies' balance sheets, most have a very small portion of their assets sitting in cash. The reason is that a build up of cash in a company' s bank account beyond normal liquidity needs can be seen as wasteful or inefficient. It should be used to buy back stock, to buy some short term investment to gain a little return, or a thousand other uses. It can also attract unwanted attention from the IRS in the form of the retained earnings tax or even activist investors who can pressure the company into being proactive with their idle cash.

So when the time comes for a $500 million bond to be due, companies typically will roll over the bond. This means that they issue another bond and use the proceeds to repay the bond coming due. When interest rates rise the new bond can cost more than the old one, which has the strange effect of causing the original dirt cheap bond the company issued to end up costing more than expected in an interesting and indirect way. O'Reilly has some large debts coming due in the near future, so while interest rates have not risen greatly as the once common logic thought they would, this is still a potential headwind for the company. Debt and interest expense is peculiar in that it is usually ignored until the business starts to under-perform or struggle. Then and only then does it get attention and can act as a downward accelerator.

Business Prospects

So clearly O'Reilly has done well, but can it to continue to do well, and what is that future growth worth? First, on the topic of a growing store count. Whenever I encounter a company with this situation, I look for a couple things. I want to see that the company is growing in a more holistic fashion, either by attracting new customers to all their stores, gaining market share, entering new markets, or some other way rather than just adding new stores.

O'Reilly presents some good data to see that this may be occurring. Their sales per square foot has been trending upward but has leveled off recently.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

The leveling off of the increase in sales per square foot along with weaker recent comps gives me pause. Is the company or the overall industry reaching market saturation. Across all the major players, Autozone(AZO) has 5,600 stores in the US, O'Reilly(ORLY) 5,200, GPC(GPC) 6,000, Advanced Auto Parts(AAC) 4,700, with numerous other smaller and independent players. How many stores of this sort can the market support?

It is not clear what the maximum is, but some of the drivers of demand include employment, average car life, percentage of people who want to DIY, and others. In their 2018 Annual Report, O'Reilly cites that the average car's life on the road today is 11.7 years. In addition, there are now 270 million active vehicles on the road.

In O'Reilly's most recent quarter, they posted a slightly disappointing comp stores sales stat of 3.4%. The company is guiding for 3-5% comps this year. They also had overall disappointing sales and growth results due to some store construction delays that they blamed on weather. Q1 comps came in at 3.2%. Overall Q2 and Q1 were business as usual in other areas. The company had slight Net Income improvement on the back of higher interest expense and higher taxes. EPS continued to grow faster than net income due to buybacks supported by the company's consistent free cash flow.

Source: Q2 2019 10-Q

So I can't find a real slow down as the slight disappoints in comps are likely just usual business fluctuations that happen for various reasons.

Overall, there is a lot to like with O'Reilly. The company continues the to perform well and enhance the value of the company for shareholders. After my Autozone analysis I became a shareholder and I am interested in O'Reilly as well. The differences between the two companies are fairly minimal, with AZO's international exposure perhaps being the biggest differentiation.

Valuation-wise the industry is in a pretty tight band with all the major players trading in the low 20 times earnings category depending on the data source.

Data by YCharts

A few looming existential threats are interesting enough to give some credence to. Cars and other vehicles have become more and more computerized and technological as the standard internal combustion engine has been supplemented with gadgets, microprocessors, and a host of other technology. There has been some discussion about how cars are now more difficult for regular people and even professionals to work on due to their increasing complexity and computerized nature.

A 2017 QZ article discusses how most repairs now start with a diagnostic by plugging your car into a machine rather than a good old fashioned look under the hood. At issue as well is data. If manufacturers, dealerships, or other players in the car sales and maintenance cycle control the data and auto parts stores are left out, this could affect their business.

Source: QZ

Another threat to not just auto parts stores but the whole vehicle industry is self driving and electrical cars. While these trends are still early, it appears that they have strong momentum and continue to creep into the mainstream. Self driving cars change the questions of ownership, maintenance, and insurance in ways that are not entirely clear. Similarly, electric cars are said to have fewer parts to change less frequently, instead having one very expensive and central component, the battery, which can make up a significant percentage of the car's cost.

Without the normal gas fueled ICE, gone are the filters, oil changes, and other items vehicle owners shop for on a regular basis.

Conclusion

My personal opinion on these threats is that they make sense in theory, but appear still to be long term threats to monitor rather than a current industry death-knell. I am a numbers guy at the end of the day, and all the public auto stores continue to put up impressive sales and profitability. It is really all about perspective, after all, as today's cars are vastly more complicated than cars 50, 30, or even 10 years ago, where a similar argument could have been made, yet the industry remains thriving.

O'Reilly is a strong company in a historically profitable sector with an intriguing valuation given that a case could be made that it is worth more than the market average in valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.