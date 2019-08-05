Prospect Capital's Fiscal Q4 2019 Projected NII And NAV As Of 6/30/2019 (Includes Current Price Target)

However, I believe PSEC’s current stock price has already taken these trends into consideration. My buy, sell, or hold recommendation and current price target are within the “Conclusions Drawn” section.

I am also projecting a minor decrease in PSEC’s NAV for the 6/30/2019 quarter. This is mainly due to the recent slight “widening” in spreads within most middle market/leveraged-loan investments.

This NII decrease is mainly due to a projected low amount of quarterly loan originations and the recent decrease in LIBOR which negatively impacted the company’s floating rate debt investments.

Author’s Note: Since many readers have recently asked about this topic (both in public and private), please see the following articles regarding my thoughts onProspect Capital Corp.’s (PSEC) dividend sustainability:

Prospect Capital's Calendar Year 2019 Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis - Part 1 (Includes Per Share Projections)

Prospect Capital's Calendar Year 2019 Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis - Part 2 (Includes Per Share Projections)

Focus Of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed projection of PSEC’s net investment income (“NII”) for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 and net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of 6/30/2019. Prior to results being provided to the public in late August (via the company’s quarterly press release), I would like to analyze PSEC’s quarterly NII and NAV as of 6/30/2019 and provide readers a general direction on how I believe this recent quarter has panned out.

I believe this quarter has a heightened level of importance for readers due to the recent events that have impacted the business development company (“BDC”) sector; mainly the recent reversal in the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and slight uptick in volatility in middle market/leveraged-loan investments (spreads slightly widened) which negatively impacted asset valuations in broadly syndicated loans and where credit risk was heightened (prices decreased). This includes impacts from the recently passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”). I will also include my quarterly earnings per share (“EPS”) (also known as “net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations”) projection. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for PSEC will be in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of this article.

Side Note: Predicting certain accounting figures within the BDC sector is usually more difficult when compared to other sectors due to the fair market value (“FMV”) fluctuations that occur within a company’s investment portfolio each quarter. Specifically, the following PSEC accounts are typically more difficult to project in any given quarter: 1) unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments; and 2) realized gain (loss) on investments. As such, there are several assumptions used when performing this type of analysis.

This especially holds true when there is a “spike” in credit spreads across broader markets during any given quarter. Such events directly impact underlying asset valuations. In addition, PSEC’s actual reported values may differ materially from my projected values within this article due to unforeseen circumstances. This could occur because management deviates from a company’s prior business strategy and pursues a new strategy that was not previously disclosed or anticipated. This could also occur when the company has a “one-time” extraordinary event which was previously unforeseen or disclosed. Readers should be aware of these possibilities.

All projections within this article are my personal estimates and should not solely be used for any investor’s buying or selling decisions. All actual reported figures that are above the mean of my account projections will be deemed an “outperformance” in my judgment. All actual reported figures that are below the mean of my account projections will be deemed an “underperformance” in my judgment.

Overview Of PSEC’s NAV As Of 6/30/2019:

Due to the fact that several figures needed to project/calculate PSEC’s NAV as of 6/30/2019 come directly from the company’s consolidated statement of operations, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows PSEC’s consolidated statement of operations from a twelve months ended time frame. One must calculate certain account figures from the fiscal first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2019 for purposes of projecting a suitable NAV as of 6/30/2019.

Table 1 – PSEC Projected Fiscal Twelve Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Operations (FQ1–FQ4 2019)

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and projected valuations)

Having provided Table 1 above, we can now begin to calculate PSEC’s projected NAV as of 6/30/2019. This projection is calculated in Table 2 below.

Table 2 – PSEC Twelve Months Ended NAV Projection (NAV as of 6/30/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and projected valuations. All figures, with the exception of the number of outstanding shares of common stock and NAV per share figure/range, are in 000’s)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, let us take a look at the calculation for PSEC’s projected NAV as of 6/30/2019. Unless otherwise noted, all figures below are for the “twelve months ended” time frame. Let us look at the following figures (in corresponding order to the “Ref.” column shown in Table 2 next to the June 30, 2019 column): A) Operations; B) Stockholder Transactions; and C) Capital Share Transactions.

A) Operations:

Net Increase in Net Assets From Operations Estimate of $143.7 Million; Range $83.7-$203.7 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “A” in Table 2 Above Next to the June 30, 2019 Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations” figure consists of the following three amounts that come directly from PSEC’s consolidated statement of operations: 1) net investment income (see blue reference “A” in Tables 1 and 2 above); 2) net realized gain (loss) on investments (see blue reference “B” in Tables 1 and 2 above); and 3) net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments (see blue reference “C” in Tables 1 and 2 above). It should be noted a fourth amount, PSEC’s gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, is also included but is excluded from the detailed discussion below. Since I have refrained from writing a quarterly consolidated statement of operations projection article for PSEC, I will summarize what I believe occurred within these three amounts during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. Let us first discuss PSEC’s NII account.

1) Net Investment Income:

Estimate of $313.0 Million; Range $298.0-$331.0 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Blue Reference “A” in Tables 1 and 2 Above Next to the June 30, 2019 Column

PSEC reported NII of $85.2, $80.8, and $77.3 million for the fiscal first, second, and third quarters of 2019, respectively. I am projecting PSEC will report NII of $69.8 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. When combined, this is a projected NII of $313.0 million (rounded) for the twelve months ended 6/30/2019. As previously stated in prior PSEC/BDC articles, during calendar year 2018 there was a continued rise in the U.S. London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) which benefited PSEC’s floating-rate debt investments (net increase in stated rate through LIBOR “resets”).

This was the main reason why PSEC’s weighted average annualized yield net increased during 2018. As of 12/31/2017, PSEC had a weighted average annualized yield of 12.5%. As of 3/31/2019, PSEC’s weighted average annualized yield increased to 13.1%. This includes a nice “bounce back” in yields within PSEC’s collateralized loan obligations (“CLO”) portfolio. This is partially due to the calendar year 2018 increase in LIBOR. In addition, PSEC’s CLO portfolio experienced a modest-notable improvement in yields through a combination of refinancing/resets/reissues (when excluding the immediate quarter after such an event occurs; one-time expenses incurred).

However, as a direct result of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) more “dovish” rhetoric regarding overall U.S. monetary policy (first a “halt” to further Federal [Fed] Funds Rate increases through at least December 2019 and more recently a quarter-point decrease in July 2019 and possibly another quarter-point cut by the end of the year), U.S. LIBOR across the 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month maturities continued to reverse course during the second quarter of 2019 and net decreased by (10), (28), (45), and (53) basis points (“bps”), respectively. As readers can see, U.S. LIBOR has basically “priced in” two quarter-point Fed Funds Rate cuts by the end of 2019. As stated throughout my mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) articles, there is a very strong, direct relationship between the Fed Funds Rate and U.S. LIBOR.

As a direct result of broader market volatility during the fourth quarter of 2018, middle market (“MM”) and leveraged loan (“LL”) lending “dried up” during the first quarter of 2019. This general trend alleviated a bit during the second quarter of 2019 but only modestly. In other words, late 2018-early 2019 volatility caused “market jitters” when it comes to originating/refinancing high yield bonds/loans during the first half of 2019. I believe this broader trend directly impacted PSEC’s loan originations during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019.

Per PSEC’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, management disclosed the company had approximately $140 million of loan originations and add-on debt investments (that were “publicly” disclosed) during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. Simply put, this should be considered a below average figure. Management also disclosed PSEC had portfolio debt sales/repayments/restructurings (that were publicly disclosed) of approximately ($140) million. When combined, I am projecting PSEC’s total debt investment portfolio remained relatively unchanged for the quarter (prior to all quarterly FMV fluctuations and scheduled principal payments).

The projected modest decrease in PSEC’s quarterly NII ($69.8 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 versus $77.3 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2019) is mainly attributable to the following factors when compared to the prior quarter: 1) minor decrease in accrued interest income within the company’s investment portfolio (mainly due to the company’s floating-rate debt); 2) modest increase in dividend income; 3) modest decrease in other income (accrued structuring/fee income); 4) minor decrease in combined base management and income incentive fees; and 5) minor increase in operational expenses. Now let us discuss PSEC’s net realized gain (loss) on investments account.

2) Net Realized Gain (Loss) On Investments:

Estimate of $11.0 Million; Range $1.0 – $21.0 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Blue Reference “B” in Tables 1 and 2 Above Next to the June 30, 2019 Column

PSEC reported a net realized gain of $1.0 million, $3.0 million, and $9.5 million for the fiscal first, second, and third quarters of 2019, respectively. I am projecting PSEC will report a net realized loss on investments of ($2.5) million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. When combined, this is a projected net realized gain of $11.0 million for the twelve months ended 6/30/2019. This projection mainly stems from the following realized activity within PSEC’s investment portfolio during the fiscal year 2019: 1) $13.9 million gain from sale of equity interests in CCPI Inc. (“CCPI”); 2) minor realized loss from partial sale of debt investment in Broder Bros., Co. (Broder); and 3) several minor, miscellaneous gains (losses) from repayments/sales.

If any undisclosed realizable events occurred this quarter (for instance the potential unrealized to realized loss reclassification of United Sporting Companies, Inc. [United Sporting]), these gains (losses) would simply be reclassified out of the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments account discussed next to the realized gain (loss) account described here (net effect of $0).

3) Net Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation) On Investments:

Estimate of ($172.7) Million; Range ($207.7)–($137.7) Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Blue Reference “C” in Tables 1 and 2 Above Next to the June 30, 2019 Column

PSEC reported net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments of $1.0, ($150.7), and $5.4 million for the fiscal first, second, and third quarters of 2019, respectively. I am projecting PSEC will report net unrealized depreciation on investments of ($28.5) million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. When combined, this is a projected net unrealized depreciation on investments of ($172.7) million (rounded) for the twelve months ended 6/30/2019. This account takes into consideration the quarterly FMV fluctuations that occur within PSEC’s investment portfolio. This account’s projection is formed from a very detailed and visually large investment portfolio model that will be omitted from this article due to the sheer size of the tabulated data (also above and beyond information that is usually provided via a “free to the public” article).

First, contrary to what occurred within pockets of debt markets during the calendar third quarter of 2018 where pricing experienced modest decreases (for instance government-guaranteed investments such as U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-related agency securitizations), most MM and upper middle market (“UMM”) loan prices with low credit risk experienced less severe/more muted valuation fluctuations (especially floating-rate loans; lower durations). However, this relationship completely “reversed course” during the calendar fourth quarter of 2018. Government-guaranteed investments experienced a “surge” in pricing as volatility across most credit markets “spiked” (rush to safety).

Outside this minor pocket, there was a quick, sharp reduction in asset valuations across most other investing sectors. This included, but was not limited to, institutional loans/corporate-grade bonds, high yield bonds, broadly syndicated loans, leveraged loans, and U.S. equities. MM and UMM investments were not “immune” to this trend either as yields spiked during the quarter (spreads widened). As yields increase, pricing typically decreases (underlying notion there could eventually be an increase in credit risk; indication of recessionary fears).

However, during the calendar first quarter of 2019, both government-guaranteed investments and broader market investments experienced an increase in pricing. This included institutional loans/corporate-grade bonds, high yield bonds, broadly syndicated loans, leveraged loans, and U.S. equities. A similar trend occurred within MM and UMM investments with low credit risk as prices rebounded from the sharp decrease experienced during the prior quarter.

This same generalized trend occurred, to a lesser extent, during the calendar second quarter of 2019 with most types of investments listed above. However, when it comes to MM and LL investments, lower-rated credits experienced a minor-modest widening of spreads (which I stated to readers, as it occurred, in several BDC articles). Some of this widening narrowed during the final few weeks of the quarter. Still, there was a bit of pressure on pricing which did impact the sector to some extent.

Consistent with the general trend discussed above, CLO pricing was under considerable pressure during the calendar fourth quarter of 2018. This was not a result of actual decreases in weighted average yields or any immediate rise in credit risk. This pricing pressure was a direct result of price decreases on the underlying assets that make up a CLO securitization. CLO prices experienced a quick, sharp “dent” in pricing which was reflected in 12/31/2018 valuations.

Partially offsetting this trend, a majority of PSEC’s CLO portfolio had refinancing/resets/reissues during the calendar year 2017-2018 which reversed prior negative trends and recently boosted overall yields/returns (when excluding the immediate quarter after such an event occurs; one-time expenses incurred). During the calendar first quarter of 2019, similar to the trend discussed above, there was a partial rebound in underlying valuations (hence CLO prices increased as well). A majority of CLO investments experienced relatively stable–minor price decreases during the calendar second quarter of 2019.

Second, some portfolio companies have continued to directly benefit from a reduced effective tax rate due to the passage of the TCJA. Upon enactment of the TCJA, the U.S. corporate income tax rate for C-Corps. was lowered from 35% to 21%. A key provision of this reduction is that this cut is permanent in nature. Most pass-through entities (S-Corps./partnerships/limited liability companies/etc…) also had positive changes to their pass-through income tax rate (exclusions apply; for instance “service” companies as defined by the Internal Revenue Code [IRC]). In a nutshell, a lower effective tax rate typically equates to a higher enterprise value (“EV”) for most portfolio companies.

For BDCs with an equity investment in these types of entities, I previously correctly anticipated an overall increase in the underlying FMV of these portfolio companies during 2018 (prior to the calendar fourth quarter of 2018’s volatility). While this increased FMV may not be the case in every single equity investment a BDC holds, I believe it is a general assumption a majority of companies benefit from the recent passage of the TCJA. While I am projecting less of an increase in overall equity valuations during 2019 (initial “true-up” occurred during 2018), I still believe a continued lower effective tax rate going forward will solidify higher valuations.

Third, PSEC still had some investments that likely continued to experience heightened credit risk during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. A detailed discussion of the investments that were experiencing heightened credit risk over the past several quarters was provided in PART 2 of the linked article earlier. I am projecting some of the portfolio companies discussed in that linked article continued to experience poor operating environments which put pressure on loan and/or equity valuations.

In particular, I continue to believe Pacific World Corp. (Pacific World), Interdent, Inc. (Interdent), and Universal Turbine Parts, LLC (Universal Turbine) need to be closely/heavily monitored. I also believe CP Energy Services Inc. (CP Energy), MITY, Inc. (“MITY”), Nationwide Acceptance, LLC (Nationwide), Engine Group, Inc. (Engine Group), and RGIS Services, LLC (RGIS Services) need monitoring.

However, it should also be noted Spartan Energy Services, Inc. (Spartan) and Venio LLC (Venio) were taken off non-accrual status during PSEC’s fiscal second quarter of 2018. This should be seen as more of a positive trend. In addition, I believe the following PSEC control portfolio companies were performing modestly-materially above expectations as of 3/31/2019: 1) Echelon Aviation LLC (Echelon); 2) First Tower Finance Company LLC (First Tower); 3) NMMB, Inc. (“NNMB”); 4) National Property REIT Corp. (“NPRC”); and 5) Valley Electric Company, Inc. (Valley Electric). As important, contrary to some recent “bearish” assumptions/opinions that were made public, with strong underlying qualitative factors and quantitative data as support, I do not anticipate any material change in credit risk regarding these control investments. This is important for readers to understand.

In addition, the probability of underperforming/non-performing investments within the oil and gas sector has recently decreased with the recent net increase in crude oil prices and recently announced mergers and acquisitions (M&A) which have begun to “heat up” the sector. As of 3/31/2019, 3.37% of PSEC’s portfolio (based on FMV) had debt and equity investments within the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had “oil and gas” characteristics and/or services linked to the sector; includes portion within the company’s CLO portfolio).

I have calculated Apollo Investment Corp. (OTC:AINV), Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), Medley (MDLY) Capital Corp. (MCC), Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Oaktree (OAK) Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), Solar Capital, Ltd. (SLRC), BlackRock (BLK) TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), and TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) had a 6.59%, 2.86%, 3.74%, 0.70%, 0.74%, 6.31%, 5.10%, 0.00%, 6.75%, 6.76%, 0.00%, 1.54%, 0.00%, and 1.92% exposure to the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had oil and gas characteristics and/or services linked to the sector) as of 3/31/2019, respectively.

Let us now combine the three amounts described above (including one additional account not discussed) to come up with a projected net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations figure for the twelve months ended 6/30/2019. When combining NII of $313.0 million, a net loss on the extinguishment of debt of ($7.7) million (mainly in relation to the prior quarter’s redeemed 2020 Convertible Notes), a net realized gain on investments of $11.0 million, and net unrealized depreciation on investments of ($172.7) million, I am projecting PSEC had an increase in net assets from operations of $143.7 million (rounded) for the twelve months ended 6/30/2019 (see red reference “A” in Table 2 above).

B) Stockholder Transactions:

Net Decrease in Net Assets From Stockholder Transactions Estimate of ($263.6) Million; Range ($268.6)–($258.6) Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Red Reference “B” and Blue Reference “D” in Table 2 Above Next to the June 30, 2019 Column

As shown in Table 2 above, PSEC’s “net increase (decrease) in net assets from stockholder transactions” figure is the equivalent to the company’s “distributions to stockholders from net investment company taxable income (“ICTI”)” figure. Since this is the only amount within this specific classification, both figures will be the same. This is a fairly simple calculation. This is PSEC’s dividend distributions for the fiscal first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2019.

I am projecting the number of outstanding shares of common stock as of 4/29/2019, 5/30/2019, and 6/27/2019 was 367.0, 367.1, and 367.2 million, respectively. As such, I am projecting a total of 0.3 million shares of common stock, net were issued during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. This consists of common stock being issued under PSEC’s dividend reinvestment plan. The monthly common stock dividend for April, May, and June 2019 was $0.06 per share. When calculated, I am projecting monthly dividend distributions totaling ($66.1) million during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019.

When this is combined with the nine-months ended dividend distributions of ($197.6) million, I am projecting PSEC had a decrease in net assets from stockholder transactions of ($263.6) million (rounded) for the twelve months ended 6/30/2019 (see red reference “B” in Table 2 above).

C) Capital Share Transactions:

Net Increase in Net Assets From Capital Share Transactions Estimate of $18.6 Million; Range $13.6–$23.6 Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Red Reference “C” in Table 2 Above Next to the June 30, 2019 Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net assets from capital share transactions” figure consists of the following four amounts: 1) issuance of common stock, net of underwriting fees; 2) offering costs on issuance of common stock; 3) issuance of common stock under dividend reinvestment plan; and 4) repurchases of common stock. Out of these four accounts, I am projecting there was only activity within PSEC’s issuance of common stock under its dividend reinvestment plan.

Originally discussed within PSEC’s distributions to stockholders from net ICTI figure, I am projecting 0.3 million shares of common stock were issued under the company’s dividend reinvestment plan for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. I am projecting PSEC will report an issuance of common stock under the company’s dividend reinvestment plan figure of $1.9 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. When calculated, I am projecting PSEC will report an issuance of common stock under the company’s dividend reinvestment plan figure of $18.6 million for the twelve months ended 6/30/2019.

Side Note: Under most scenarios, when a BDC’s stock price is trading at a material (at or greater than a 10%) discount to its CURRENT NAV, I believe the rewards of repurchasing outstanding shares of stock outweighs the potential returns via asset purchases/investment originations. With the level of discount PSEC has recently been trading at, I believe stock repurchases continue to be attractive. As such, my assumption of PSEC not recently repurchasing outstanding shares of common stock is a strategy I am not in agreement with.

When combining equity raised in common stock issuances, net of underwriting fees of $0, offering costs associated with the issuance of common stock of $0, equity raised in relation to the company’s dividend reinvestment plan of $18.6 million, and repurchases of common stock of $0, I am projecting PSEC had an increase in net assets from capital share transactions of $18.6 million for the twelve months ended 6/30/2019 (see red reference “C” in Table 2 above).

Conclusions Drawn:

To sum up all the information discussed above, I am projecting PSEC will report the following NII per share for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019:

PSEC’s Projected NII for Fiscal Q4 2019 = $0.193 Per Share

PSEC’s Projected NII Fiscal Q4 2019 “Skewed” Range = $0.183 – $0.223 Per Share

Again, this lower quarterly NII projection is mainly due to the temporary low amount of quarterly loan originations generated by PSEC and the continued net decrease in U.S. LIBOR. I am also projecting PSEC will report the following NAV per share as of 6/30/2019:

PSEC’s Projected NAV as of 6/30/2019 = $9.00 Per Share

PSEC’s Projected NAV as of 6/30/2019 Range = $8.80 – $9.20 Per Share

This projection is a ($0.08) per share decrease from PSEC’s NAV as of 3/31/2019. This minor (less than 1%) NAV decrease can be attributed to the following quarterly per share changes:

Table 3 - PSEC Quarterly NAV Per Share Changes

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and projected valuations; figures may not “foot” due to rounding)

Using Table 3 above as a reference, I am projecting PSEC’s net increase in net assets resulting from operations (also known as EPS) was $0.11 per share for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. In comparison, I am projecting PSEC had dividend distributions of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. I am also projecting PSEC had less than ($0.01) per share of NAV dilution in relation to the company’s dividend reinvestment plan. After adding these three amounts together, a ($0.08) per share NAV decrease (rounded) for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 is obtained.

A more severe NAV decrease versus my projection would be deemed an underperformance in my opinion. A less severe NAV decrease versus my projection (or a NAV increase) would be deemed an outperformance in my opinion.

I believe PSEC’s quarterly results will be viewed as somewhat “cautionary”. However, I also believe PSEC’s current stock price has already taken these projected results into consideration when it comes to valuation which is important for readers to consider.

My BUY, SELL, Or HOLD Recommendation:

When combining the analysis above with various other catalysts/factors not discussed within this specific article, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at less than a (17.5%) discount to my projected NAV as of 6/30/2019 ($9.00 per share), a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (17.5%) but less than a (27.5%) discount to my projected NAV as of 6/30/2019, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (27.5%) discount to my projected NAV as of 6/30/2019. These recommendation ranges are unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article (approximately one month ago).

Therefore, I currently rate PSEC as a BUY (however, extremely close to my HOLD range). As such, I currently believe PSEC is slightly undervalued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for PSEC is approximately $7.45 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $6.55 per share. This price is also unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article. Simply put, I believe PSEC’s current valuation has already “priced in” this projected NII and NAV decrease.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Recent/Current BDC Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. On 10/16/2017 and 11/6/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.285 and $5.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my PSEC position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.077 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each PSEC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 2/2/2018, I re-entered a position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $37.425 per share. On 2/5/2018, 3/1/2018, 10/4/2018, 10/23/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.345, $35.365, $37.645, $36.674, $35.305, and $33.045 per share, respectively. When combined, my MAIN position had a weighted average purchase price of $34.713 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 7/12/2019, 7/15/2019, and 7/16/2019, I sold 33%, 26%, and 41% of my position in MAIN at a weighted average sales price of $42.23, $42.605, and $42.681 per share as my current price target, at the time, of $42.20 per share was met. When calculated, this combined sale had a weighted average total return of 31% in a little over a year. Each MAIN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a SELL recommendation on MAIN (strictly based on valuation).

On 6/5/2018, I initiated a position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $18.502 per share. On 6/14/2018, I increased my position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $17.855 per share. My second purchase was approximately double the monetary amount of my initial purchase. When combined, my TSLX position has a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each TSLX trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on TSLX.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.40 per share. On 12/10/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.195, $15.305, and $14.924 per share, respectively. When combined, my ARCC position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.293 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each ARCC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on ARCC (however very close to my BUY range).

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $20.655 per share. On 12/18/2018, I increased my position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $19.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my SLRC position has a weighted average purchase price of $19.909 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each SLRC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on SLRC.

On 3/13/2019, I initiated a position in GAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $11.625 per share. On 6/6/2019, I increased my position in GAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $11.085 per share. When combined, my GAIN position has a weighted average purchase price of $11.257 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each GAIN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on GAIN.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of July 2019 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 92.9% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 42 total positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out [no realized total losses]). I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC, ARCC, BLK, GAIN, GAINM, SLRC, TSLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AINV, BDCL, BDCS, BIZD, FSK, GBDC, MAIN, MCC, MDLY, NEWT, OAK, OCSI, OCSL, PFLT, or TCPC.