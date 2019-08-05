Pinduoduo's Intriguing Gains And ByteDance Coming For Baidu's Lunch

By ALT Perspective

Following a week where the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Nasdaq Composite (QQQ) posted record highs, the broader stock market experienced some profit-taking from Monday and through much of Thursday. Same goes for large swathes of the Chinese internet sector (CQQQ)(FXI). Then came the much-dreaded tweet from President Trump in which he announced the imposition of 10 percent tariff rate on another $300 billion worth of Chinese imports effective September 1, 2019. While he had long warned of such an eventuality, market observers had thought he would hold his guns to avoid displeasing the Chinese and derailing the trade talks which had only recently resumed.

The stock markets quickly plunged on the tweet and drifted lower the next day, Friday. In particular, the sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) declined 6.42 percent for the week, dragged down by steep losses in key holdings such as Alibaba Group (BABA), NetEase (NTES), and JD.com (JD). As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found this ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. Hence, allow me to provide an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself for convenient references in the subsequent sections.

Pinduoduo moving against the grain

Amid a gloomy week, I would like to begin the discussion with an obvious outperformer. Pinduoduo (PDD), the enigmatic fast-growing e-commerce player that has Seeking Alpha authors drawing contrasting views, saw its share price roaring northwards, closing 6.4 percent higher for the week, even as its peers were sinking.

A search for clues as to why the share price of Pinduoduo managed to defy gravity during a crushing week revealed nothing meaningful from English-medium websites. Chinese sources, on the other hand, noted the company announced several updates on its order volumes. Accordingly, the number of orders received on Pinduoduo's platform exceeded 7 billion in the first half of 2019 or a daily average of more than 38 million.

For the full year of 2018, Pinduoduo handled a total of more than 11.1 billion orders. With this in mind and the fact that the second half of the year has historically been stronger than the first half, Pinduoduo is set to surpass its 2018 performance. The company also disclosed it has more than 3.6 million merchants on its platform, and the number of active buyers per year has exceeded 443 million. While it received 7,000 complaints in the first half of the year, Pinduoduo unabashedly claimed that the complaint rate was significantly lower compared with the average level of the traditional retail industry.

Looking at the positive share price movement, shareholders of Pinduoduo must have been highly satisfied with the data revelation. Including the gains last week, Pinduoduo has appreciated 20.11 percent since a recent trough, a remarkable feat at a time when its rivals, Alibaba and JD.com, saw their share prices shedding 4.77 percent and 9.88 percent, respectively.

The disparity probably wouldn't surprise keen observers of the e-commerce space as Pinduoduo has already exhibited strong numbers during the shopping extravaganza in June. Its gross merchandise value ('GMV') was conservatively estimated to be at least RMB46 billion during the 18-day event, an increase of more than 300 percent over the same period last year. The jump was facilitated by a 48 percent increase in monthly active users ('MAU'), outpacing that of Alibaba and JD.com.

Source: QuestMobile, WalktheChat Analysis

What's the secret sauce adopted by Pinduoduo? Apparently not a big deal and nothing mysterious. Pinduoduo has managed to keep product prices lower than platforms operated by Alibaba and JD.com in two ways. Firstly, it charges much lower fees for merchants wanting to advertise on its platform. Consequently, the merchants could pass on the savings to consumers. Secondly, Pinduoduo provides attractive rebates to customers out of its own pocket, a practice derided by critics as 'buying sales', and explains the large operating losses it reported in the past quarters. How long before Pinduoduo comes hand in hat again and when it can become profitable are the real questions to ponder about.

Source: Pinduoduo Q1 2019 Earnings Call Slides

How concerned should we be regarding the threat of forced delisting of U.S.-listed Chinese companies?

While President Trump has made China the bogeyman for seemingly plenty of what ail the U.S., he is far from the only politician doing so. Republican Senator Marco Rubio had in February proposed legislation aimed at restricting and taxing Chinese investment in the United States in an effort to derail Beijing’s "Made in China 2025" industrial modernization program. He had deemed the program as a serious threat to the U.S.

More recently, the Florida senator requested information from MSCI, Inc. (MSCI) to justify the company’s decision to add Chinese companies in its equity indexes. In particular, he wanted MSCI to explain if it had "examined the potential for funding Chinese companies involved in the Chinese government and Communist Party’s military, espionage, human rights violations, and Made in China 2025 industrial policy."

Marco Rubio has gone further, working with Democratic senators to introduce the Ensuring Quality Information and Transparency for Abroad-Based Listings on our Exchanges (EQUITABLE) Act. The Act serves to increase oversight of Chinese and other foreign companies listed on American exchanges and accords the power to delist firms that are out of compliance with U.S. regulators for a period of three years.

"Beijing should no longer be allowed to shield U.S.-listed Chinese companies from complying with American laws and regulations for financial transparency and accountability... Beijing should no longer be allowed to shield U.S.-listed Chinese companies from complying with American laws and regulations for financial transparency and accountability.” - Senator Marco Rubio

When passed and enforced, the Act could make the Chinese internet stocks like Alibaba, JD.com, and Baidu (BIDU) vulnerable to delisting. If that is to happen, there is no guarantee it would be done at a reasonable price. With Alibaba trading at around $50 lower than its all-time peak, there would be many investors underwater if it is delisted at the current price. The same goes for several other Chinese internet stocks listed in the U.S.

I do not foresee this threat as credible, given the numerous powerful vested groups such as investment funds and banks that would lobby strongly against such forced delistings. Shareholders should, instead, be more concerned about domestic rivalry heating up.

ByteDance coming for Baidu's lunch?

The creator of TikTok, ByteDance (BDNCE), announced via a post on its official WeChat account that it is "building a general search engine for a more ideal user experience." A Bloomberg article covering the move suggested that a standalone search engine in the form of Baidu- or Google-like site where users go to from a personal computer or smartphone isn't the intention of ByteDance. This is because users of services from the ByteDance universe mainly access from apps rather than websites.

The numerous times I was in China, I never fail to notice my Chinese associates habitually activating the Douyin (TikTok's Chinese equivalent) app whenever we went on the road for trips lasting an hour or more. The pattern goes whereby someone would start a video clip, with the volume audible to everyone in the car. Others would begin to take out their phones and view video clips or surf news apps such as ByteDance's Jinri Toutiao. There were also sporadic instances of online shopping via the mobile apps of Taobao, JD.com, or Pinduoduo. Then there was the occasional ordering of food on Meituan-Dianping (MEIT) or Alibaba's Ele.me to their homes as the day came to a close.

With the wide coverage of the mobile network in China offering 4G speeds and a competitive employment landscape that increasingly demand longer work hours, it is no wonder that the number of users accessing the internet through mobile devices in China have ballooned multi-folds over the years. Nearly 100 percent of internet users accessed the internet through mobile devices in China as of 2018, up from just 39.5 percent in 2008. Along with the growth in users, 816.98 million in China had accessed the internet through mobile devices in 2018, up from just 117.60 million in 2008.

Source: China Internet Watch

While I was unable to find statistics clarifying the percentage of phone users accessing the internet via apps or the mobile browser, it would not be spurious to say that the majority would do so via apps. Given the success ByteDance has achieved with its apps, it is only natural that the company see the need for a search engine to maximize its wealth of content.

The allure of profits from search and display advertising could also prove too tempting to miss. There's even money to be made from offering the highest bidder the privilege of being the default search engine in iOS and Android devices. Just last week, Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) reported it will allow rival search engines to bid for the rights to be displayed on the default choice screen for devices in Europe. It's probably Google seeking payback time for its payment to Apple - $9 billion in 2018 and $12 billion in 2019 - to remain as Safari's default search engine.

Given Baidu's dominance in search, inevitably, market observers are concerned that yet another competitor in the field would further diminish its market share. Baidu had commanded nearly 80 percent of the search engine market share averagely over 2015-2017. That percentage fell after Alibaba-backed Shenma burst into the scene from obscurity in late 2017. Both Shenma and Baidu have succumbed to a resurgent Sogou (SOGO) since February.

Source: Statcounter

How has the jump in search engine market share done for shareholders of Sogou? Apparently not much. Its market valuation has plunged by 36.72 percent, and that is only barely better than Baidu's 37.08 percent decline. This lackluster performance was in spite of favorable first-quarter results benefiting from just two months of market share climb. Sogou reported search and search-related revenues increased by 13 percent year over year in RMB terms, a pace it claimed to be faster than the industry average.

As for Baidu, analysts are still expecting the company to do well in search and see hope in its own "smart mini programs". UBS analyst Jerry Liu wrote in a report last month that while he expected downside risk to core growth in the second half, he was optimistic that search and feed growth could accelerate into next year. At the same time, he saw the monetization of its smart mini programs a "bright spot." We would have to be careful about sharing the same optimism as the analysts though, as they have ostensibly been on the hopeful side when the share price started to slide last year.

Objectively speaking though, Baidu stood no chance to penetrate the ByteDance platforms in the first place. Hence, the latter coming out with its own search capabilities shouldn't impact Baidu much, if at all. The harsh reality of the declining relevance of its dominance in website-based search, however, is something for shareholders to pay great attention to.

That, of course, pales in comparison to the negative consequence to investor sentiment from the 'war' on various fronts waging between the U.S. and China. On trade alone, there are enough headaches and a prompt resolution is not realistic at this point. A simple compromise would not be accepted by either side. President Trump would need sufficient concessions from the Chinese for a deal that can stand up to scrutiny. On the other hand, President Xi would not want to agree to a trade pact that makes him appear weak in front of his political adversaries. There is no doubt we "live in interesting times."

“It is not so long ago that a member of the Diplomatic Body in London, who had spent some years of his service in China, told me that there was a Chinese curse which took the form of saying, ‘May you live in interesting times.’ There is no doubt that the curse has fallen on us.” - Sir Austen Chamberlain in a speech in March, 1936

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, BABA, NTES, JD, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.