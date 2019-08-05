Trevali Hit By The Weak Zinc Prices, But The Operational Performance Was Good In Q2

Trevali Mining (OTCQX:TREVF) released its Q2 2019 financial results. The financial results were negatively impacted by the weak zinc prices and a subsequent provisional sales adjustment of $23.4 million. A similar situation occurred also in Q3 2018. However, back then, the impacts were much worse, and the provisional adjustment was as high as $46.2 million, or almost 100% higher. However, from an operational point of view, Trevali did good in Q2, and the management was able to fulfill its promise to cut the costs.

Very positive news is that Trevali was able to set a new quarterly production record, by producing 105.2 million lb zinc in Q2. It represents a 4.6% improvement in comparison to Q1. During H1 2019, Trevali produced 205.8 million lb zinc, and it seems to be headed to beat its 2019 production guidance of 361-401 million lb zinc. On the other hand, lead production remained almost flat, and silver production keeps on bouncing between 300,000 and 400,000 toz per quarter.

Source: own processing, using data of Trevali Mining

Very positive developments could be seen on the costs front. Compared to Q1, both C1 cash costs as well as AISC recorded a meaningful improvement. The cash costs declined from $0.95/lb zinc to $0.86/lb zinc, or by 9.5%, while AISC declined from $1.07/lb zinc to $1/lb zinc, or by 6.5%. The improvements are attributable to higher production volumes, some cost-cutting initiatives, and also to lower sales volumes that resulted in lowered offsite costs. The bad news is that the costs are still well above the same period of last year. In Q2 2018, the cash costs equaled $0.68/lb zinc, and AISC stood at $0.85/lb zinc. Unfortunately, the difference is attributable to higher zinc concentrate smelting and refining charges, that increased from $147/t in Q2 2018 to $245/t in Q2 2019, which equates approximately to $0.28/lb, according to Trevali. This factor is out of Trevali's control.

Source: own processing, using data of Trevali Mining

As mentioned above, the Q2 revenues were negatively affected by another provisional sales adjustment, this time worth $23.4 million. As a result, the revenues declined to $64.4 million. The revenues declined by more than 50% quarter over quarter, which was caused also by lower sales volumes. While in Q1, Trevali sold 125.4 million lb zinc, as it was reducing its zinc inventories accumulated over the preceding quarters, it sold only 93.2 million lb zinc in Q2. However, as the Q2 zinc production was 105.2 million lb, the zinc inventories increased once again, and they will have a positive impact on the future revenues.

Despite various issues, Trevali reported operating cash flow of $54.1 million in Q2. According to the statement of cash flows, the positive operating cash flow is attributable especially to "Settlement and other receivables" that contributed by $65.188 million. On the other hand, the adjusted EBITDA was close to zero, and net loss equaled $31.6 million.

Source: own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Trevali Mining

Trevali's cash position improved in Q2, to $52.8 million The company was also able to reduce its debt by $13.8 million. The net debt declined by $26.9 million, to $34.8 million. This is very good news, as the lower the debt, the lesser should be Trevali and its investors stressed by weak zinc prices or their potential further decline. Although weak zinc prices are not good for any zinc producer, they are much worse for highly indebted companies. Trevali's indebtedness is fortunately under control. As can be seen in the chart below, the total debt volume keeps on declining relatively consistently.

Source: own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Trevali Mining

During Q2, several events that should have a positive impact on future results of the company occurred. At the Perkoa mine, the heavy fuel oil power conversion plant was completed on time and on budget. It should start reducing the Perkoa mine operating costs as soon as in Q3. And at the Rosh Pinah mine, an internal expansion study was successfully completed. An expansion feasibility study should be completed in Q2 2020. The vision is to increase the Rosh Pinah mine production by 50%, which should lead also to a reduction of production costs.

Trevali's new management team is trying to optimize also the Caribou mine operations. The AISC of the mine was $1.23/lb zinc in Q2, which is unsustainable at the current zinc prices. As a result, Trevali is considering several options, including an alternative sub-level caving mining method, extraction of sill pillars currently excluded from the reserves, and finding new ore sources to utilize the excessive mill capacity.

Data by YCharts

As can be seen above, Trevali's price chart looks pretty scary. Shares of the company rallied strongly in 2016, along with recovering zinc prices. However, after the trade war-related metals market fears emerged during 2018, and the zinc price started to decline from its highs, Trevali's shares followed. Right now, the share price is back at its late 2015 lows, although the zinc price is significantly above its 2015 levels. The market capitalization of Trevali Mining is slightly higher, compared to 2015, due to the share dilution related to the 2017 acquisition of the African assets. But Trevali is generating much higher cash flow (the 2015 operating cash flow was $13.4 million, and 2016 operating cash flow was $34.5 million), and even its net debt is much lower now ($81.5 million in 2015 and $71.5 million in 2016). These comparisons indicate that Trevali's current market valuation is too low.

What I like about Trevali's Q2:

compared to Q1, the operating costs decreased by $0.09, to $0.86/lb zinc

compared to Q1, the AISC decreased by $0.07, to $1/lb zinc

the zinc production reached a new quarterly record of 105.2 million lb

the total debt was reduced to $87.6 million, and net debt was reduced to $34.8 million

What I don't like about Trevali's Q2:

despite a positive trend, the production costs are still high, a further decline in zinc prices may cause serious problems

the Caribou mine recorded cash cost of $1.09 and AISC of $1.23/lb zinc, raising some serious questions about the sustainability of this mining operation

Disclosure: I am/we are long TREVF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.