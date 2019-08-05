Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) CEO Chen Dewen on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2019 6:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Zhao Yujia - Head, Investor Relations

Chen Dewen - Chief Executive Officer

Wang Yaobin - Chief Financial Officer

Wei Qing - Chief Games Development Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eddie Leung - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Alex Xie - Credit Suisse

Nelson Cheung - Citi

Operator

I would like to turn the conference over to your host for today's conference call, Changyou's IR Head, Mr. Zhao Yujia. Please go ahead Yujia.

Zhao Yujia

Thank you, operator, and thanks, everyone, for joining us. On the call today are Mr. Chen Dewen, CEO; Mr. Hong Xiaojian, COO; Mr. Wang Yaobin, CFO; and Mr. Wei Qing, Chief Games Development Officer. For today's agenda, management will discuss highlights for the second quarter of 2019. This will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Before we continue, please allow me to read you Changyou's Safe Harbor statement. Statements that are not historical facts including statements about the company's beliefs and expectations are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. For more information about the potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the SEC including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Chen Dewen.

Chen Dewen

[Foreign Language]

For the second quarter of 2019, our total revenue was $119 million, which was line with our expectations. Online game revenue was $102 million, which slightly exceeded the high end of our guidance. Excluding a one-off item which was an impairment charge that we determined was needed for our cinema advertising business, our non-GAAP net income was $31 million which exceeded the high end of our guidance.

For PC games, revenue for the second quarter rose slightly quarter-over-quarter, mainly as a result of the solid performance of several legacy PC games, which helped to offset a decrease in revenue from TLBB PC due to its natural declining life cycle.

During the quarter, we launched an expansion pack for TLBB PC's 12-year anniversary that introduced new content invoked some of the classic cultural themes of the original novel.

Overall, the new material helped to stabilize user engagement. However, due to fewer promotions during the quarter TLBB PC revenue decreased by about 7% on a sequential basis which was in line with our expectations.

In the third quarter of 2019, we will launch a new expansion plan and introduce more in-game content to sustain user interest. We will also roll out this year's second promotional event that ranks and rewards our highest-paying users. We expect TLBB PC revenue for the third quarter to decline about 10% on a sequential basis. Going forward, our key strategy remains unchanged. This is to maintain player engagement and maximize the longevity of our legacy PC games such as TLBB.

[Foreign Language] For mobile games, revenue from Legacy TLBB Mobile was flat in the second quarter on a sequential basis which was actually better than we expected, mostly thanks to new content that we introduced during the anniversary event as well continued improvements that we made to the game. Mr. Wei Qing, our Chief Games Development Officer will give you an update later on our latest progress with this game.

Going forward, we will continue to execute our cost strategy of top games by further improving our capability and efficiency in game development. MMORPG mobile games will continue to be our strategic focus and we will continue to work on improving the quality of the key games that we are developing. In the meantime, we are also developing some casual and strategy games to make sure that we maintain a diversified product portfolio.

With that, let me turn the call over to Mr. Wei Qing, our Chief Games Development Officer to give you an update on TLBB Mobile.

Wei Qing

[Foreign Language] During the quarter, the expansion pack we launched for Legacy TLBB Mobile's second year anniversary, introduced great new gameplay for players. And some new items that we specifically designed for the anniversary and other seasonal events also drove higher user satisfaction. Therefore, both the user engagement and payments remained very stable during the quarter.

In the third quarter of 2019, for our upcoming expansion pack, we plan to introduce a new underwater world map and corresponding plots and quests as well as a new clan that is more popular with female players. For Legacy TLBB Mobile, we will continue to focus on long-term-oriented operational strategies and introduce new content in order to provide a better experience to players.

Now let me turn the call over to our CFO, Mr. Wang Yaobin to discuss the financial highlights.

Wang Yaobin

[Foreign Language] Now let me walk you through our financial highlights for the second quarter.

Total revenue was $119 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year and a decrease of 4% quarter-over-quarter in line with our guidance. Online game revenue was $102 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year and 3% quarter-over-quarter exceeding our guidance. The year-over-year increase was due to the improved performance of some of our older games.

Online advertising revenue was $4 million, a decrease of 28% year-over-year and a increase of 19% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to fewer games being marketed on the 17173.com website. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to more web and PC games being marketed on the 17173.com website.

Cinema advertising revenue was $13 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year and a decrease of 38% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increase was a result of a recovery in revenue following a strategy adjustment in the same quarter last year related to the acquisition and sale of advertising resources.

The quarter-over-quarter decrease was primarily due to a seasonal trend in cinema advertising typical of the second quarter, as well as the commencement of a winding-down of the company's cinema advertising business.

Now let me provide some more details about our other financials. From now on most of the figures discussed will be on a non-GAAP basis. As a reminder you can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures in our published earnings release. Gross margin was 68% compared with 66% in the second quarter of 2018 and 71% in the first quarter of 2019.

Gross margin of the online game business was 82% compared with 85% in the second quarter of 2018 and 86% in the first quarter of 2019. Operating profit was $11 million compared with an operating profit of $21 million in the second quarter of 2018 and an operating profit of $41 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited was $14 million compared with net income of $28 million in the second quarter of 2018 and net income of $37 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Fully diluted net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS was $0.27 compared with net income of $0.52 in the second quarter of 2018 and net income of $0.69 in the first quarter of 2019.

Now, I'd like to give a bit more color on the one-off item that we decided to book this quarter. Over the past two fiscal years, our cinema advertising business has been generating significant net losses. Efforts to restore the business to profitability or identify a suitable buyer for the business have been unsuccessful to date.

Our indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Shanghai Jingmao filed a voluntary petition in court for relief under the country's bankruptcy laws on July 23, 2019. Based on the current value of the asset and the future expected return of the cinema advertising business, we decided to recognize an impairment charge of $17 million to the relative current value of the business. Excluding the impairment charge our non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $31 million which exceeded the high end of our guidance.

Next moving on to the balance sheet and cash flow statement. As of June 30, 2019 we have net cash of $217 million compared with $673 million as of December 31, 2018. The decrease was mainly due to the distribution of a special cash dividend of approximately $503 million in the second quarter of 2019.

For the second quarter we had net operating cash inflow of $66 million. Finally, for the third quarter 2019 guidance. We expect total revenue to be between $90 million and $100 million. This implies a sequential decrease of 24% to 16%.

Moving to the revenue, online game revenue will be between $80 million and $90 million. This implies a sequential decrease of 22% to 12%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited to be between $22 million and $27 million. Non-GAAP fully diluted net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS to be between $0.41 and $0.50. Share based compensation expense to be around $0.01 million assuming no new grants of share-based awards.

In our guidance, we have adopted a presumed exchange rate of RMB6.9 to $1 as compared with the actual exchange rate of about RMB6.81 to $1 for the second quarter 2019. Like with the last quarter, we won't take questions regarding the going-private proposal in the Q&A session of this call.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Thank you. Operator we would now like to open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Eddie Leung of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Eddie Leung

Good evening. Just two questions. The first one is about Jingmao. Could you share more color on the potential benefits of coming back from the business, for example how many headcounts you can save? And then secondly, could you also talk a little bit about the upcoming new game launch event? Thank you.

Zhao Yujia

Now, Jingmao has about 190 employees. And along with the progress, I think later on these employees will be dissolved. For the near-term, new game launch pipeline, we will launch a TLBB HTML5 version game recently. And then we will test another -- more animal game called Duke of Mount Deer, DMD in the fourth quarter -- in around fourth quarter.

Eddie Leung

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Elner Chang [ph] of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks management for taking my questions. I would like to ask about how we should think about the Legacy TLBB in coming quarters and how we should think about our outlook in 2020? Thank you.

Zhao Yujia

You mean the Legacy TLBB Mobile right?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Yujia Zhao

We see that actually from the end of 2017, we switched our focus from revenue to user engagement and we believe it works. So you can see that the whole 2018 and also the first half 2019, you can see a very stable user metric.

So if you see from the active users numbers, we believe in the future it can still generate stable revenue for us.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Alex Xie of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Alex Xie

Hi, management, thank you for taking my questions. My first question is in terms of breakdown between PC game and mobile games in this quarter what is the breakdown in terms of gross revenue and gross billings?

And secondly, I would like to ask in terms of bottom line benefits from Jingmao cuts, how much do we expect it to help our bottom line in Q3 or Q4? And these are my questions. Thank you.

Zhao Yujia

[Foreign Language] Yes. Of our online game revenue actually PC game accounts for two-thirds of the total gaming revenue and mobile game accounts for 33%. And in terms of gross billings or cash receipts it's half and half. Legacy TLBB Mobile was licensed by Tencent.

It will help. And -- but it depends on the legal progress, because in the future we won't consolidate Jingmao's financials. But in the third quarter I'm sure that we have to consolidate part of its financials. And we expect to have no impact in the fourth quarter if everything goes well.

Alex Xie

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Nelson Cheung of Citi.

Nelson Cheung

Hi, management, thank you for taking my question. I have a question regarding your recently launched game, the Legend of Heroes, which was launched in July and distributed by Bilibili. Just wonder if management can provide some metrics of feedback during the first month of launch? And what the management share ratio was distributed through Bilibili? And from a longer-term view, are there any change in company's strategies on self-developed and licensed mobile games? Thank you.

Zhao Yujia

Let me clarify. The first game is about The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the game, we licensed out to Bilibili, right, the performance.

Nelson Cheung

Yeah.

Zhao Yujia

And what's your second question?

Nelson Cheung

The second question is can management share some metrics of feedback for this game? And what's the long-term company strategies regarding the self-developed and licensed mobile games?

Zhao Yujia

Okay. Thank you. [Foreign Language]

Thank you.

Zhao Yujia

[Foreign Language] The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky, we haven't got enough metrics to share with the market right now.

For our longer-term strategy actually in terms of self-development, in this year, we reduced the total number of our projects under development. We like to allocate more resources to each of our important or key projects.

And in the meantime, we will also license or develop some games together with other developers. So, it's several -- we will take several measures on the new games. We will pay only attention to the real quality of the game but not the quantity. Thank you.

Nelson Cheung

Thank you very much.

Operator

Zhao Yujia

Thank you, operator. And once again, I would like to thank you for joining today's call. If you have any follow-up questions, please don't hesitate to contact. Thank you.

