Abiomed: Looking For The Perfect Entry Point

The fundamental idea of investing can be best described as paying for a part of a company at the current price to receive the initial amount plus some premiums in the future. Therefore, it is very important that you don’t overpay as it harms your expected return. That is the reason why investors should carefully investigate the company’s revenue and potential future growth to make a proper decision.

In my last article, I have raised some concerns about Abiomed (ABMD) financials and got some backlash from Abiomed investors. This is understandable due to the conflict of interest. No investor wants to read a non-bullish article on a stock they are holding. It’s like hearing someone say something bad about their kids, and as a normal reaction, they protested. However, the market seems to agree with my thesis as the stock price has been going down quite a significant amount. At this moment, it might be interesting to evaluate the company to seek an entry point.

Despite the recent drop, we think that there is still some good news for the company:

Even though revenue growth has slowed down, the company’s balance sheet is healthy

Abiomed has resolved the issue on the Impella heart pump with the FDA.

The FDA granted label expansion for Impella 5.0 and Impella LD heart pumps for the treatment of cardiogenic shock for up to 14 days

Financial Modelling

At this point, it would be interesting to build a model to see how fast Abiomed needs to grow to catch up with its market cap. Let’s first take a look at the company’s revenue growth.

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 TTM Revenue 85.7 101.2 126.4 158.1 183.6 230.3 329.5 445.3 593.7 769.4 Growth percentage 18% 25% 25% 16% 25% 43% 35% 33% 30%

In the most recent 9 years, Abiomed has experienced average revenue growth of around 28%. Now, let’s calculate how long the company might take to reach an industry price per sales ratio of 5. Abiomed’s market capitalization is around $9.28B (08/01/2019), meaning that it would need to generate $1.86B to be able to reach the price per sales ratio of 5. With around 28% growth per year, the company needs at least 3.6 years to reach this target.

Based on the company’s previous report, the company’s earnings are around 30% of its revenues. This margin is quite impressive, and the company can return significant profits for its stakeholder in the long run. If we take $1.86B and 30% as pure earnings numbers of the company, then the PE ratio would be around 15, which is also quite attractive compared to the industry PE of 20. However, this only holds true if the company can manage its growth at least at the same pace to complete the promised picture.

Unfortunately, the recent numbers from Q1 and Q2 2019 show that the company’s growth has suffered and slowed down to 4% in the period from Q4/2018-Q1/2019, and stagnated in Q1/2019-Q2/2019. In the future, the company expects a 15-20% revenue growth instead of ~30% like in the past. This means that the company will meet the above target in 4.8 years-6.3 years, with 20% or 15% annual growth.

In our opinion, Abiomed has a strong technology moat, and the stock price is attractive if the company can grow into its valuation in less than 4 years. This is a safe time frame for the company to generate its expected revenue growth without worrying about the potential sales losses due to future competitors. As mentioned in my last article, Abbott Medical Device is running a trial for HeartMate PHP - a direct competitor to Abiomed’s pumps. This trial is expected to be finished by December 2020. If the results are good, Abbott still has to pass the regulatory process, which normally takes around 1–2 years.

So in the foreseeable 2-3 years, Abiomed won’t need to worry about new competitors. If Abbott succeeds in introducing its HeartMate PHP to the market, it is still unlikely that Abbott will steal a significant part of Abbott’s revenue, since it normally takes ~5 years for a company in the healthcare industry to reach peak sales. Therefore, I believe that 4 years is a relatively safe time frame for Abiomed to grow without worrying too much about potential competitors.

Regulatory Issues

Currently, Abiomed experienced a large decline in its stock price, and one explanation could be the FDA warning letter. In the post-analysis, the FDA has found out that the survival rate for the device Impella RP was significantly lower than previously seen in the clinical trials. This bad news and further confusion might have led to a lower sales growth than expected for the first few months of 2019.

However, there are two things to consider. Firstly, the Impella RP is the first of Abiomed's generation of pumps to help in the case of right ventricular dysfunction. Previous Impella series support the left ventricle. So concerns relating to the Impella RPs have nothing to do with the previous generations. However, the letter seems to cause some confusion and sales growth have been lower than expected.

Secondly, the company has also explained why the survival rate was lower. In their post-analysis, the FDA included all patients including those who didn’t meet the criteria presented in Abiomed’s trial. After analyzing the subgroup who fall in the proposed criteria, the agency saw a similar rate of survival as reported in Abiomed’s trial, 73.3% vs. 64%, respectively. In May 2019, the FDA announced these findings in the updated letter and recommended the usage of the Impella RP system.

Another important positive news was the label expansion for “Impella 5.0 and Impella LD heart pumps for the treatment of cardiogenic shock for up to 14 days (from six days).” This will help to drive sales in the future.

Balance Sheet

(Source: Seekingalpha.com)

The balance sheet shows that the company is in good shape and it has managed to double its earnings from 2017-2019. Other than slower growth, the company doesn’t seem to have further issues and there is no obvious superior competitor. However, Abbott Medical is in hot pursuit and Abiomed might not have enough time to grow into its expected valuation unless it manages to improve its revenue growth to >20%.

Conclusion

Abiomed’s revenue growth has suffered because of the previously unfavorable news. However, this might reverse in Q3 and Q4 due to the updated findings. The company has a good track record in developing and commercializing its products. Besides that, Abiomed has performed well by solving its regulatory issues with the FDA, and its growing portfolio, as well as the label expansion, will help the company to excel in the future. If the company manages to raise its revenue in 2019 and bring its sales growth over 20%, then it would be a good investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.