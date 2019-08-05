ConocoPhillips: Buy On Weakness, With ROE Going Forward Likely 9% Instead Of Advertised 12.6%

However, the production volume is holding steady and management seems to have no interest in increasing volume through expansionary projects.

ConocoPhillips is the largest independent E&P company in the world and enjoys the advantage of holding some of the highest quality assets in the industry.

Introduction

ConocoPhillips (COP) is the largest independent oil producer in the world, and the company enjoys incredible competitive advantages in holding high quality assets, but its production growth prospect is nonexistent.

Here are some more key basic facts about the company:

Current Share Price: $54.71 per share

Market Cap: $64.33 billion

Dividend Yield: 2.2% per year

Advantage: High Quality Assets with $30 CoS

ConocoPhillips' major competitive advantage in the E&P space is that the company holds some of the highest quality assets with largest reserves and lowest production costs. To summarize Conoco's core assets, the break-even cost of the assets are just below $30 per barrel WTI and can continue production for nearly 20 years without much capital expenditures. Since owning oil producing assets is much like owning houses and motels on a Monopoly board, Conoco's high-quality holdings truly make it stand out compared to competitors. Here is a summary from the company's annual meeting.

Source: Conoco's 2019 Annual Meeting

As mentioned above, ConocoPhillips has the lowest sustaining capital for flat production in terms of dollar per barrel of oil equivalent.

Source: Conoco's 2019 Annual Meeting

Modest Production Growth, Strong Balance Sheet and FCF Generating Machine

Conoco has actually increased its production volume from 1267 MBOE to 1330 MBOE from year 2018 to year 2019. That is a slight 4.8% increase in production, although management intended to hold production steady. On a debt-adjusted basis, Conoco has increased production by 18% on a per debt adjusted share basis, and its current debt level at $14.8 billion is a very healthy number as compared to a $27 billion debt level just more than two years ago. Per management's goals, the company has reached its debt target 18 months ahead of target.

Although lacking in production growth, Conoco is a free cash flow generating machine with its cost of production just below $30.00 per barrel WTI and current realization prices at $55.10 per barrel WTI. Basically, for every barrels produced, COP can generate $25.00+ of free cash flow. With such high quality assets and low sustaining capital for flat production, the company is nothing short of a free cash flow generating machine. However, the recent quarterly report is quite disastrous.

Caution: Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) Likely Much Lower Than Advertised 12.6%

Not only did COP's latest report show a $1.00 billion revenue miss, its capital expenditure numbers are significantly higher than expected at a forecast of $6.3 billion for 2019 - that is excluding cost of acquisitions. Contrast this to $5.5 billion for 2018 and $4.5 billion for 2017. This increased capital expenditure of 40% from two years ago, along with a $1 billion revenue miss certainly eats into company's prospects, despite Conoco having incredible quality oil-producing assets.

To illustrate the depth and scope of the problem, see the chart below:

COP Quarterly Revenue $8.1B Cost of Revenue -$4.092B Revenue Miss -$1.04B Capital Expenditure -$1.73B (or $730M more than a two years ago) EBIDTA $1.58B Average EBIDTA of three previous quarters $1.9B

As depicted, the company's EBIDTA is down to $1.5 billion, or a $400 million decrease from previous months (which is 115% that of its dividend paid quarterly) despite the fact that energy prices have not dropped during that time. In fact, after the end of the second quarter, the WTI spot price dropped to $55 from around an average of $59 earlier this year, which is projected to eat into another $200 million of the company's quarterly profits, dropping it down to $1.3 billion.

Despite these woes, the company remains in strong health even though it has lost 30% of its free cash flow in recent months. However, potential investors should keep this in mind, as the company will likely suffer from a string of decreasing quarterly reports going forward, at least if viewed from the $1.90 billion EBIDTA per quarter level enjoyed for the three previous months.

Hence, the Return on Capital Employed going forward will likely be around 9.0% due to a 30% drop in EBIDTA, in contrast to the 12.6% trailing 12 month ROCE the company's management boasts in its quarterly investor report. (See page 4 here.) Any investor looking to purchase the company's shares has to be very wary of this fact, as the company's shares are not as valuable as advertised.

Valuation, ROCE and Recommendation

See below for a summary of a few valuation metrics for ConocoPhillip as compared to its major competitors. After a comparison, it can be seen that ConocoPhillip is cheaply valued compared to its competitors despite having a major competitive advantage in holding the lowest cost of production assets in the industry.

Company P/E Forward ConocoPhillip (COP) 13.00 Exxon (XOM) 19.90 Chevron (CVX) 15.80 Occidental (OXY) 14.40 EOG Resources (EOG) 15.50

In addition to being valued at 13 P/E, Conoco did also achieve a 12.6% Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) which is among the highest in the industry. However, potential investors do have to be wary that since Conoco hold no downstream assets, it is very possible that the company can drop or gain in excess of 4% to 5% per day, even consecutively, based on the fluctuation price of Brent crude. This type of volatility is quite high if compared to the company's market cap.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ConocoPhillips is an incredible oil producer holding very sustainable and impressive competitive advantages. However, the company is projecting a very high capital expenditure and has missed its recent quarterly report by $1 billion. As such, I would recommend new investors to buy with caution at the price of $54.70 per share, and maybe wait for it to drop slightly lower to buy at around $52.00.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.