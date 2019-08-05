Verizon's High Yield May Be Too Hard Too Ignore

Verizon's (VZ) stock may be an attractive option at this point, with a dividend yield of about 4.3%. Compare that to a 10-Year US Treasury yield that pays 1.75%. The spread between the 10-Year rate and Verizon's dividend yield is at one of its widest points since September 2017.

Meanwhile, the price to earnings ratio for Verizon is heading back toward its lows, currently around 11.4 times 2020 earnings estimates. Together, the high yield of the dividend and the low PE ratio may suggest that Verizon's currently priced too low in the current environment.

Spread Widens

The spread between the dividend yield and the 10-year Treasury is now at 2.3%. The last time Verizon's dividend yield was this high when compared to the Treasury rate was in late 2017. That was when Verizon's stock was trading around $45 per share, or about 20% lower than the stock's current price of $55.75 on Aug. 5.

Low Valuation

Meanwhile, the stock is now trading at roughly 11.5 times 2020 analysts consensus earnings estimates of $4.85 per share. Again, like the dividend spread, the PE ratio is approaching levels not seen since March 2018 when it was at 10, and when the stock was trading around $47.

The PE ratio also is at a significant discount to the S&P 500's one-year forward PE ratio of about 16.

Technical Take

Verizon's stock also has been stuck in a trading range of $54 to $60 since November. To this point, $54.5 has been a potent level of technical support for Verizon on several occasions. That price should continue to serve as support in the future.

Additionally, the relative strength index has been trending higher since the beginning of 2019, which would suggest the stock continues to rise. It may be suggesting that the stock rises back to around $60.

However, should the stock fall below support around $54.50 it could result in shares falling to around $53.

There are some risks to Verizon, and that is most notably because the stock does not offer much in the way of earnings or revenue growth. Earnings for the company are only forecast to rise to around $4.96 per share in the year 2021 from $4.71 in 2018, an increase of just 5.3%. It gives the stock a compounded annual growth rate of about 1.75%. That makes the growth adjusted PEG ratio of 6.5%. That's much higher than a fairly valued company which would trade somewhere between 1 and 1.5.

(Data from Ycharts)

Verizon does offer investors looking for an attractive yield at what seems to be an interesting point given the widespread that has formed. The only remaining question is how long it will take until the market jumps on the opportunity to close the gap.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction. I use videos, audio, and written commentaries to get the story out. Also, I now use audio to provide mid-day market updates, and explainers on Articles. Additionally, I have started to create educational videos to help people catch on to my approach. Hope to see you soon -Mike



Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.