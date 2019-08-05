Outsmart Central Bankers With Unconventional Portfolios And Gold

Who on earth invented the 60/40 Portfolio?

Everyone knows about the 60/40 portfolio, but who started it? I searched around and I can't say with certainty who started the trend. Some people have credited the late Jack Bogle with popularizing it, but when you dig a little deeper, a lot of the history seems to point to a group of academics in the 1970s who advanced an obscure group of theories collectively called "dedicated portfolio theory." Most of my readers are familiar with "modern portfolio theory", which outlines many of the principles of family office and hedge fund portfolio management. Dedicated portfolio theory is less well-known. Despite the lack of debate on it, dedicated portfolio theory has gone almost unchallenged at asset management companies. The main ideas of dedicated portfolio theory are to have a hefty allocation to bonds, to match liabilities to guaranteed return assets, and to minimize the volatility of the portfolio. This works reasonably well for pension funds and insurance companies but fails for retirement investors in practice.

There is even an entire class of mutual funds known as target-date-funds that virtually guarantee investors won't be able to reach their retirement goals without significantly larger contributions than they would need if they were willing to up their level of sophistication or take a little more equity risk. This, in turn, boosts the AUM and fees of the sponsors. The fund companies blame it on the "low return environment" when the real problem is their strategy. Failing to harvest risk premia, due to a small increase in long-term volatility (in the case of holding bonds to maturity), is guaranteed to make you poorer in the long run.

The relationship between diversified portfolio risk and reward is summed up nicely by this graph.

Following dedicated portfolio theory puts you in the far left quadrant of the blue triangle on the left. However, with bond yields as low as they are, the problem is that your money is guaranteed to grow around the rate of inflation, and no more. To achieve your goals, you must take some risk.

When you dig down into dedicated portfolio theory, you realize that the principles were designed in the 1970s when interest rates were much higher than today, and as such, are badly outdated at best. In the 1970s and 1980s, for example, 10-year Treasury yields averaged from the high-single-digits to low-double-digits. Therefore, the academics were able to show portfolio managers how they could purchase bonds today with a large portion of their portfolio and have the cash in the future that could guarantee that they could cover their liabilities in the future. Today, dedicated portfolio theory is the hidden script behind much of the marketing done on Wall Street by asset management companies. Instead of following the hidden script, investors should rethink 60/40 and consider making changes. One of these changes is to add gold to the portfolio. Gold as an investment tends to attract some outlandish people as its biggest proponents, but it's hard to argue with the results. Portfolios with gold do better than those without gold, and this trend will likely continue in the future.

Why conventional wisdom and 60/40 is flawed

1. Having 40 percent of your portfolio in bonds in the 1970s and 1980s was appropriate given the relative valuations of stocks and bonds. Today, the 40 percent in bonds is only useful as a ballast-extra weight to keep the boat from rocking. If interest rates are at 6 percent and you can expect the stock market to return 10 percent, a 40 percent allocation to bonds won't cost that much. But today, my models price a 9.5 percent return for equities and less than a 3 percent return for bonds. This makes holding a large bond allocation much more expensive in terms of lost returns than it was 40 years ago.

2. The proponents of dedicated portfolio theory typically recommend holding bonds to maturity. This prevents investors from earning a risk premium from bonds from roll-down. For example, if I have a 7-year bond, I can wait a year and it becomes a 6-year bond. Since the bond has less risk of default with less time remaining (if the borrower is corporate) and now carries less interest rate risk (for both corporate bonds and Treasuries), this roll-down effect creates capital gains over time. If you hold the bonds to maturity, you simply get redeemed at par, losing your chance to earn your risk premium. This is similar to investors not hedging their covered calls and failing to earn the volatility premium, which I wrote about in my last article.

3. Many of the other principles of dedicated portfolio theory are helpful for the masses to stay out of trouble and for portfolio managers avoiding getting sued or fired for making poor investments, but not helpful if you want to be above average. Beliefs like "the market is completely efficient," or "returns are not at all predictable," are limiting beliefs. The debate of whether markets are completely efficient has effectively been settled in the last 20 years in favor of only partial market efficiency. Just because markets are chaotic does not make them random.

4. If you truly believe in dedicated portfolio theory and liability-driven investing, your bond allocation should be larger than the lower yields. This is an obvious contradiction.

5. To quote something I learned from one of my favorite financial writers, Aaron Brown, risks should be managed while dangers should be minimized (subject to reasonable constraints). For example, football players wearing helmets minimize danger. Risk is when you throw the football more often when your team is behind. Throwing the ball, if successful, is likely to lead to quicker scores and increases the odds that your team wins the game. Risks are symmetrical and relate to things like money and who wins or loses a game. Dangers affect things like safety and survival. Dedicated portfolio theory treats risks as dangers and tries to minimize them rather than finding the correct amount of risk to take. Understanding the difference can help you make better decisions. To treat risks as dangers make you a coward. Some people go too far in the other direction, however. To treat risks as opportunities make you a daredevil, which puts you in the red part of the above graph. The trick is to think about risks for what they are and manage them properly. That, in the end, is what will make you achieve your financial goals. Investing in gold serves two purposes, to minimize danger (of rapid, unexpected inflation) and to manage risk in the portfolio.

What's changed since 2008

1. Central banks around the world are tripping over themselves to weaken their currencies. The real reason Europe wants to weaken the euro and has negative interest rates is that the weakest economies in Europe stand to gain from tourism and net exports, so weakening the euro is a backdoor way of bailing them out. Germany is happy with weakening the euro because it boosts their exports, and Switzerland and the UK are weakening their currencies to keep up also. Japan also has embarked on the QE merry-go-round. Bond yields are mostly negative in Europe and Japan. This isn't rocket science.

When you look at German bunds and say, "wow, who on earth would buy a bond with a negative yield!?" and buy US Treasuries or gold instead, the ECB has done their job and weakened the euro. This won't stop until the euro is significantly weaker still and Southern Europe stops spending more than they make in tax revenue. Central banks aren't evil and they won't willingly wreck their respective economies, but they are willing and able to slowly lower the value of their currencies to make it easier to service their debt. A nice phrase for this tactic is export-friendly monetary policy. A less nice word for it is financial repression.

2. The US doesn't want the dollar to strengthen too much more because it will exacerbate the trade deficit, so they're cutting interest rates into a strong economy to slow down the deficit down and give Trump room to negotiate on trade. As such, with interest rates falling, we're likely to see the price of real assets rise as investors realize that central banks will weaken currencies to make it easier to pay off their debt. However, the issue with going 100 percent stocks is that they are correlated strongly with the global economy, so if you completely take bonds out of the equation, you have concentration of risk. This is where gold comes in handy.

Why you should supplement your bond holdings with gold

1. 60/40 is not optimal in the new economic regime. Bonds are likely to see very low returns going forward, regardless of the direction of interest rates. I'm a big proponent of risk parity portfolios, but recommend a decrease in the allocation to bonds as yields fall rather than increase it as dedicated portfolio theorists would do. As bonds become sketchier, gold becomes more attractive, making a gold allocation a natural protector in a portfolio composed mainly of stocks and bonds.

2. You have options with the 40 percent of your portfolio that would go into bonds. The first tactic I'd recommend is taking 5-10 percent allocation to gold out of the allocation in your bond portfolio. 10-year US Treasury yields are under 2 percent currently, which is the Fed's current inflation target. However, inflation is not that hard to create! All you have to do is print money and distribute it to the common people. This is called helicopter money, and former Fed chair (and noted historian of the Great Depression), Ben Bernanke, liked the idea, as have many other economists. Since the beginning of the decade, inflation has averaged about 1.8 percent. That's pretty close to exactly the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target. On the other hand, gold should theoretically appreciate close to the rate of global inflation, which is 4+ percent per year. Gold can be invested through the classic SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) or through its lower cost cousin, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU). There's really no reason to choose GLD over IAU unless you like the ticker better as it's about 10 dollars more expensive per $10,000 invested per year.

3. A sensible approach for using capital more efficiently in bonds is to increase the duration of the bonds you own but hold less of them, using something an ETF like the iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT). This allows you to get the same risk exposure for less money and earn a higher yield in a way that is negatively correlated with equities during bear markets. This frees up money for increased positions in equities and gold. Instead of going 60/40, an investor with the preference for a simple portfolio could increase the duration of the bonds and go 70 percent stocks (with half in low volatility ETFs like USMV to target the same risk as 60/40), 20 percent TLT, and 10 percent in IAU. This is a simplified approach to my portfolio strategy research but certainly an investable, market-beating portfolio.

Key takeaways from the backtest:

1. The portfolio with gold has a lower correlation with US stocks. The 60/40 portfolio has a 98 percent correlation with the S&P 500, which sounds crazy, but it's accurate because the equity portion of the portfolio typically contains 90-95 percent of the risk. The gold portfolio gets this down to 82 percent and would likely do even better in an equity bear market.

2. The portfolio with gold has a smaller maximum drawdown.

3. The risk-adjusted returns of the portfolio with gold are better.

4. The portfolio with gold returns about 1.2 percent per year more than 60/40.

5. The standard deviation is slightly higher, likely because the components are less correlated during a time that would favor the correlated assets since both bonds and stocks have been in a bull market.

6. I re-ran the test to get rid of the factor exposure to minimum volatility stocks and to extend the backtest time frame to pre-crisis, and the portfolio with gold again showed strong outperformance. It appears investors should have some exposure to bonds, but 40 percent is almost always too high.

Conclusion

However unconventional central bank policy has become or will be in the future, it isn't evil but rather creates new winners and losers in the economy. Changes in the value of currency inevitably lead to the redistribution of wealth, so it's essential to make sure you're on the right side of the central bankers' moves. One way to adapt to this new paradigm is to invest 5-10 percent of your portfolio in gold and to forget the outdated ways of investing in bonds. As major central banks continue to force interest rates lower, they are likely to decrease the value of their currencies further still, increasing the price of gold and real assets over time. My risk parity models are designed to allocate more/less to different assets based on my forecast for that asset, but one asset always stays in the portfolio at a constant allocation. That one asset is gold.

