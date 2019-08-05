NovaGold: Key Considerations For An Investment In A Very Promising Future Gold Miner

NovaGold Resources (NG) is a gold pure-play that owns a 50% ownership stake in the DG (read: Donlin Gold) project. This project entails massive gold production potential together with attractive mining dynamics. In this article, I have tried to highlight how NG's DG project could help it generate strong returns for shareholders and have also discussed the key risk factors that could impact those expected returns.

Moreover, NG's share price has largely followed the recent uptrend in gold prices. Given the fact that NG is not producing anything at present, I believe the direction of gold prices will largely determine where the share price is headed (during the remainder of FY 2019). Time for the details.

Figure-1 (Source: MotleyFool)

Fundamental strength

Before we analyze an investment case in NG, let's fact-check its key mining asset, namely the Donlin Gold project. Donlin Gold is jointly owned by NG and Barrick Gold (GOLD). It represents a world-class gold project located near Donlin Creek in the Yukon Kuskokwim region. The DG project is estimated to contain ~541 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.2 g/t. This translates into ~39 Moz of gold, out of which 50% (or ~19.5 Moz) is attributable to NG. DG's resource potential is massive compared with peer gold projects (Figure-2). Plus, the project's gold grades (at ~2.2 g/t) are almost twice the average gold grades (of ~1.1 g/t) observed for peer miners.

Figure-2 (Source: VisualCapitalist)

NovaGold's DG project will employ open-pit mining, which is relatively cheaper compared with underground mining. Open-pit mining is usually characterized with low-grade deliveries; however, the same does not hold true for the DG project. We've already seen how its average expected gold grade is twice the world average gold grade. Plus, once DG becomes operational, it's capable of delivering ~1+ Moz of gold in full-year production, and that too for approximately 27 years. Sounds interesting? At present, there are only six gold mines that are capable of producing 1+ Moz in annual production (Figure-3) and DG project would become the seventh in the list.

Figure-3 (Source: VisualCapitalist)

My expectations

Gold prices have largely been on an uptrend since the end of May 2019. They have climbed up from ~$1,280/oz to ~$1,440/oz (or ~13%). Similarly, NG's share price has moved up from ~$3.75 to ~$6.45 (or ~72%) during the same period (Figure-4). This shows that NG has a correlation of ~5.5x with gold prices.

Figure-4 (Source: Seeking Alpha)

An interesting report at "Long Forecast" suggests that gold bulls might touch the ~$1,600/oz mark by the end of the year. This estimate appears way too optimistic, but in any case, it does indicate that gold bulls will likely hold the reins in the near term, which is good news for NG investors.

NG's forecasts are linked with varying levels of gold prices, and the company claims the DG project's NPV to grow 20x (Figure-5) in case gold prices double (surely, that's not coming). I have drawn two base cases from the table below.

Figure-5 (Source: VisualCapitalist)

Base Case 1 (red): The forecasted NPV at a discount rate of 0% and gold prices at ~$2,500/oz is ~$27 BB (or $13.5 BB for NG at 50% ownership). This implies the stock will eventually grow to $41.4/share, assuming zero growth in debt and that the project is completed in time and runs smoothly. In my view, this is a very optimistic assumption and one that's less practicable.

Base Case 2 (green): Let's move to a more realistic case. Long-term gold prices are projected at around $1,700/oz. Using a discount rate of 5%, DG's NPV comes out at ~$5 BB (or $2.5 BB for NG). This indicates the stock will grow to $7.7/share. I believe NG would move much higher than this target price since long-term gold prices may well move above $1,700/oz. This price forecast represents a conservative estimate, and we are talking many years before this price would theoretically be achieved. This leads us to a discussion of the key risk factors that could impact the shareholder returns going forward.

Risks

In my view, the DG permitting process with the Alaskan authorities represents a Tier-1 risk factor. Currently, there are three regulatory approvals impending a permitting decision on the DG project. These permits pertain to land usage rights, pipeline authorizations, tailing storage facility and water retention/diversification infrastructures and need the approval of the ADNR (read: Alaska Department of Natural Resources). Most of these approvals are likely to be accorded by year-end, but if (for any reason) there is a delay in grant of approvals, or worse, the authorities provide a contingent decision, I think the stock's recent rally would halt and may well reverse, as negative sentiments pour in.

The arrangement of finances represents a Tier-2 risk factor. The DG project's development CAPEX is estimated at ~$6.5+ BB, and NG only had ~$18 MM in cash, another ~$139 MM in term deposits, and another $100 MM (present value = $91 MM) in notes receivable. This makes NG's total liquidity position come out at ~$250 MM. Besides development CAPEX, the company needs ~$24 MM (annualized) in cash flows to provide for its mineral property expenditures. Following permits from the Alaskan authorities, the arrangement of CAPEX funds would be instrumental in framing board decision for construction of a mine. If the mine were to be developed, NG would need significant funds. It could go for increasing its debt, or Barrick Gold that owns the remaining 50% of Donlin Gold may arrange for the development CAPEX. Either way, existing shareholders' value would be diminished, but for good.

Finally, the downside from the current price levels should also not be ignored. In my view, weaker gold price action would hamper share price growth and if gold drops below $1,400/oz, then NG could show a greater proportionate decline.

Investor Takeaway

The preceding discussion reveals that a major breakthrough is expected towards the end of FY 2019 when NG will likely receive three key regulatory permits for its DG project. Until then, the gold price direction will determine the track of NG's price movement. Once permits are received, NG would jump to higher levels and the arrangement of funds for development CAPEX would then become the key concern for the company. However, given the promising mining potential of its DG project, I believe NG won't have much trouble in obtaining financing. That said, investors could book some profits at current prices or wait a bit longer (year-end, maybe) for stronger returns. In any case, the DG project promises phenomenal long-term growth for the investors of NG.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.