Twilio Is Riding A Strong Secular Tailwind And Disrupting The Communications Industry

Twilio is the lead horse in the field of digital and business communication, its customer base and revenue will continue to expand in the future due to the secular tailwind.

Overview

Twilio (TWLO) is a CPaaS (communication platform as a service) company founded in 2008. Through its product offerings, communication, such as voice and message, is accessed over the cloud. Today millions of developers across various industries (retail, travel, financials, healthcare, real estate, education, SaaS) are using Twilio’s products to programmatically send and receive calls, texts, and other communication services throughout the globe. Through Twilio, companies can better communicate with their customers digitally, with solutions including marketing, operations, customer service, and more.

Solutions at a Glance:

Marketing – text marketing, call tracking, instant lead alerts, SMS surveys Operations – dispatch notifications, account notifications, appointment reminder, anonymous communication Customer Service – account security, intelligent chatbots, cloud IVR, contact center

Company Milestones:

2008 - launched Twilio Voice, an API to make and receive phone calls completely hosted in the cloud

2010 – released text messaging API

2011 – released SMS shortcodes

2014 – introduced programmable video and programmable chat for companies to interact with their customers and employees.

2015 – surpassed $100MM in annual revenue

2016 – IPO @ $15

2019 – acquired Sendgrid and is on the path to generating $1B in annual revenue

Twilio is certainly the lead horse in the field of digital and business communication. Currently, Twilio is the only company that offers multiple communication APIs, customers can rely on Twilio for virtually all types of communication channels. It is a company that’s riding a strong secular tailwind and disrupting the communications industry that hasn’t seen much change for years. With Twilio, communications become programmable, communication network turns superior in terms of quality, and its easy-to-use platform allows developers to quickly build innovative models and application.

As an $18B company, Twilio may not be “scratching the surface” anymore, but we believe the runway is still a long one, and the company is worth owning, especially for growth investors.

Investment Thesis:

Twilio’s customer base and revenue will continue to expand in the future with a fixed gross margin rate (mid-50% level) due to TWLO’s ability to pass costs to its customers. The ability comes from Twilio products’ omnichannel, scalability, ease of deployment, and global reach.

TWLO’s business relies on reselling the telecommunication network service to its customers. This mostly constitutes of SMS and voice services from carriers. TWLO links all the communication channels and services of different carriers to its customers through one universal API dock so that customers can easily cover most of the channels and services in different geographic areas with low costs.

Although worldwide SMS usage has been decreasing year over year, RCS (Rich Communication Service) continues to rise during the past several years. RCS is an upgrade of SMS as it offers more features such as group chat. TWLO’s omnichannel business strategy makes it well-positioned to cover most of the essential communication channels of consumers such as Facebook or WhatsApp (WeChat is a different case, which does not open API for any outsiders and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) itself handles all business accounts. So, in that case, Tencent is also TWLO’s competitor in China. That’s one of the reasons why TWLO does not have a strong presence in China.).

Source: Business Insider

After acquiring SendGrid, email becomes one of the channels for TWLO’s products. The logic behind this acquisition is sound: to offer more comprehensive products and services to its clients. While phone call remains the number one channel to contact customer service in each country, email is also essential for customer interaction. According to the market research done by MarketingSherpa, email also plays a vital role in marketing.

Source: Microsoft

Source: MarketingSherpa

The channels for business and organizations to interact with customers are getting more and more diverse. While many people suspect that since the usage of traditional telecommunication service such as SMS is shrinking, TWLO’s resell business model of this kind of service will also suffer. But we believe that TWLO’s cross-selling business model and multi-channel products will still position itself as the market leader in the communication industry. Most businesses will continue to use phone calls for post-sale customer services, and SMS for verification. And when they are using these kinds of services from TWLO, it is natural for them to try other products because of the ease of adoption with a universal API dock.

The Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate is a good illustration of the company’s cross-selling model. The rate is calculated based on a cohort of active account revenue quarter by quarter, it has been at 130%+ level for the past year. The cost of adopting one TWLO product is low (you can create an account with free credit given to try for any service you want). And after the client has relied TWLO on one product, the cost of expanding into more products is minimal.

Source: Company Press Release

Another critical aspect of TWLO’s product is its global reach. By consolidating carrier resources around the globe, TWLO can provide communication services to companies with international communication needs at a low cost. Currently, TWLO supports sending/receiving SMS in 221 countries around the globe. The estimated average cost of sending and receiving international SMS is around $0.06 per message. Users may have different price depends on the services they are using and the traffic of their communication. In comparison, the average price for AT&T (T) international SMS is$0.25 per message (this is the retail price, the actual price for business may be lower).

By consolidating carriers and offering clients low-cost global communication services, TWLO was able to expand its international revenue in the past several years. And it is also expected that international usage will still be the emphasis for TWLO’s next stage of growth. Last year the number of international employees increased from 215 to 351.

Source: Company press release

Another advantage of TWLO’s business model is the ease of deployment. TWLO’s Flex bundles applications and aims to help clients to build customer centers deployed on TWLO’s cloud. It can finish a prototype of a customer center within an hour. For startups and small business owners who are eager to take their products to market as soon as possible, this feature is precious to them. It takes months or even half a year to construct a customer center for normal companies. So only enterprise-level companies are willing to inhouse their customers center (such as Uber (UBER), even though Uber still uses TWLO’s call feature). And not everyone wants to build the support center as the cost for it may be very high.

Most of TWLO’s product functions do not require the user to have coding experience and can be deployed at a relatively short time. DX2 built a demo for the SMS customer service system using Studio, which only took about 10-20 mins, and none of us have coding experience (the function uses TWLO’s autopilot feature which will be explained in later paragraphs).

In sum, TWLO’s product offerings are shielded from the so-called disruptors such as SIP Trunking and VoIP (TWLO itself offers such products). And it can pass the rise in cost for carriers’ service fee to clients because it creates important values: adaptability, global communication, and multi-channel coverage. In 2018, Verizon (VZ) increased the A2P service fee and TWLO was able to pass the cost to its clients, as disclosed by management.

TWLO is also in the process of developing new applications for its communication platform such as Autopilot, Super SIM, and Narrowband. These new products will help increase the margin for TWLO as their cost was an initial investment in R&D, and marginal cost for deployment will decrease.

Autopilot is an AI chatbot that can help business navigate through different scenarios for customer support on multiple channels. (the prior screenshot of DX2 interaction was built using Autopilot, no coding needed. Although coding certainly helps to utilize some of the more complex functions of Autopilot). Currently, Autopilot can help clients gather information, take orders, make reservations through chatting apps or phone calls. The value created through Autopilot is obvious. It saves the cost of human labor in customer services while also provide small business to deploy an AI in service more easily.

The trend for AI in customer service is that while older generations are more inclined to talk to an actual human agent, the younger generation prefers to self-service through the system. And the market for chatbot is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.69% from 2018 to the year 2027.

Source: Aspect

Source: The Insight Partners

As technology advances and AI handles more scenarios, companies will rely more on chatbots. The competition in this field is also intense: Google’s (GOOG) DialogFlow, Amazon (AMZN) Lex, and IBM (IBM) Watson are all contestants in this field. TWLO’s unique advantage is that it already has a dominant position in communication channels and the customer acquisition cost will be minimal for new products. For companies who already use TWLO’s product, it is natural to try the new product. Currently, Autopilot is still priced on usage base, starting at $0.001 per message.

As a communication service provider, TWLO is also well-positioned for the IoT wave. It is developing products such as Narrowband IoT (which offers low-frequency narrowband connection from machine to the network, currently in beta) and Super SIM (connect devices to the network, still under development). The Narrowband IoT will have a usage-based revenue structure.

Source: Strategy Analytics

Source: Grand View Research

According to estimation, the number of IoT connected device will grow at CAGR of 8.37% from 2018 to 2025, and the market revenue for cellular IoT market will grow at 18.05% CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The pricing for Narrowband IoT is based on monthly subscriptions: self-service at $2 per month per device with 2MB included. And for longer subscriptions is $20 over 5 years per device for 100k – 500k devices. It is still unclear for now how the two IoT products will do for TWLO in the future. But on a 5 to 10 year timeframe, it should be able to boost part of the revenue and increase the profit margin.

In conclusion, TWLO’s business still has much room to grow because customer communication is a sustainable need, no matter how the communication channels change. TWLO is well-positioned for this kind of change and remains many customer’s top choice because of its global scale and product maturity. Because these services are very much dependent on carriers’ cellular services, so at the time when TWLO’s revenue expand, it is expected that the gross margin will remain at a 55% level.

In the future, to increase the margin level for TWLO’s business, it very much depends on the new application TWLO develops and launches on its platform. Autopilot has the potential to charge a premium price for each SMS or RCS usage, and its marginal cost of deployment is low (AWS fee). Narrowband IoT has the potential to generate some upfront revenue potential and enhance TWLO’s operating cash flow.

Acquisition and Financials:

The acquisition of SendGrid in February 2019 has both increased the number of active customers as well as revenue. According to company disclosure, SendGrid had 169,000 customers as of the acquisition. While it is unclear how many of those customers were added into the number of active customers, the general trend for customer number in the past several quarters for TWLO is as follows:

The increase in the active number of customers in Q1 2019 comparing to Q4 2018 is 140.79%. In the past few years, the increase was at a 6% - 7% level while in the past three quarters the increase was 5% - 6%. Assuming TWLO's organic growth of active customers was 5%, the implied active customer number for Q1 2019 without SendGrid should be 67,500, and the implied SendGrid contribution to the number is 87,279.

The net dollar expansion rate management disclosed has been steady at 135% - 145% level in the past several quarters. Another important metric to measure the growth of TWLO is Average Revenue per Customers, which is Total Revenue (active customers contribute to 99% of TWLO’s current revenue) divided by the number of active customers:

Without any adjustment, the ARPC decreased by 49.81% in Q1 because the ARPC for SendGrid is so much lower than TWLO’s. However, if excluding the revenue contributed (and add back the transaction cost of the acquisition) by SendGrid, which was $28.6 million in Q1 2019 and using the organic active customer number, the ARPC was $3.45k (Q1-adjusted). The result was an 8.68% increase from Q4 2018. In the management’s discussion, TWLO’s management team discussed a decrease in the price of its products to boost sales for the past quarters. But even with the decrease in price, TWLO has demonstrated consistent growth and high reliance on TWLO’s products from its customers.

The dollar-based net expansion rate, which was 146% for Q1 2019 and 140% for Q2 2019 can be different from ARPC for two different reasons:

First, the number of active customers tracks the accounts with different account identifiers, which means that ‘a single organization may constitute multiple unique Active Customer Accounts.’ However, the net expansion rate tracks the number of actual customers and their usage; it combines different accounts for each customer. So, if customers choose to open new accounts for different channels or different business segments, it may enlarge the number of active customers account and thereby create a difference between these two metrics.

Second, the net expansion rate tracks the same cohort of customers from quarter to quarter, therefore exclude new customers in each quarter. So new customers with different ARPC may also create different in measuring.

On July 31st, TWLO released its Q2 earnings result, which was in line with the street's growth forecast. Revenue growth is on the right track and management has raised projections for the full-year revenue of 2019 to $1,113 million to $1,119 million from the original $1,102 to $1,111 million in Q1 2019. The dollar-based net expansion rate is 140% compared to 146% for Q1 2019 or 137% of Q2 2018. While many investors are concerned that the metrics drop from high 140% level to just 140%, we believe that this is a normal fluctuation. From the products side, TWLO is on track of integrating SendGrid’s email products into its own products family. Also, TWLO has launched Trust Onboard, which is an IoT SIMs, to accelerate its products developments in the IoT market.

Excluding the effects of the SendGrid acquisition, TWLO still demonstrated strong organic growth in 2019. Management from TWLO expects that the combination of the two can realize synergies in terms of free cash flow provided to TWLO:

While TWLO’s revenue has increased at a fast pace in the past years, the gross margin for the company stayed at a steady level of around 55%. Although SendGrid has a higher gross margin level of around 75%, it is unrealistic to expect the acquisition of SendGrid will drastically improve TWLO’s margin level because of two reasons. First, SendGrid’s revenue base is much smaller than TWLO’s. Second, TWLO is likely to bundle the products SendGrid offers with TWLO’s existing products for pricing. Management has expressed that they are focusing on customers expansion instead of financial performance.

TWLO discloses both GAAP financials and Non-GAAP financials. While Non-GAAP financials do not include stock compensation and non-recurring costs, GAAP financials is more accurate because stock compensation is a real cost to the employees of TWLO and should be counted in the financial analysis. However, as TWLO’s stock price has increased in the last year, the stock compensation as a percentage of revenue has also increased from a 10% level to a 25% level in the first quarter of 2019.

So, when reading about TWLO’s financial information, one should take both the GAAP and Non-GAAP numbers into consideration. Even though GAAP includes all costs, it is hard to realize how TWLO’s business performed without the adjustment of change in stock compensation and other non-recurring charges such as acquisition-related expense. On the other hand, Non-GAAP excludes some of the cost that should be counted in the operation.

The Q2 2019 financial performance was decent. While revenue is still expanding at a gross margin of ~55% level, fees and costs are all a bit higher than the previous quarter’s, except for G&A. The stock compensation stayed at a high level of 25.72% of revenue. Both sales and research fees have increased by 1% - 2% of revenue regardless of GAAP or Non-GAAP metrics. This is an indication of TWLO’s continued investment to expand its business. At the current stage, the company’s priority is to sustain a high growth rate.

Forecast and valuation:

Given the nature of TWLO’s business, it is hard to make projections on a long-term timeline. Management has expressed that they are not going to make guidance beyond 2019. However, in the TWLO and SendGrid acquisition announcement, TWLO’s management has prepared an unaudited long-term forecast regarding the acquisition in December 2018. Here is the revenue projection:

Revenue for the year ended in January 2019 was $650 million. For 2019-2020, the revenue projection is over $1.1 billion, which was recently raised in the Q2 earnings release.

The revenue projection makes logical sense because after TWLO reaches the $1 billion revenue level, the increase in revenue will slow from the 60% level to 35%-40% level and continue to decrease until reaching a long-term growth rate.

Although the accuracy of looking five years or even three years into the future will not be very reliable for companies like TWLO, the revenue for 2019-2020 is very likely to surpass $1 billion. Because TWLO has a relatively fixed gross margin rate, and the company has just breakeven (from Non-GAAP aspect, still losing money on GAAP standard), P/S ratio is reasonable to use for valuation.

In the past several quarters, TWLO has delivered strong YoY revenue growth at 60% level, and the P/S ratio continues to rise because the market believes in TWLO’s growth story. Currently, the stock is trading around 14 forward P/S. In the future, as TWLO continues to expand on its revenue level and reach a peak of revenue growth rate, the forward P/S level is expected to revert to a lower level. The reversion may also be partly offset as TWLO starts to breakeven and makes improvement on its profit margin. Using a range of forward P/S ratio of 10 – 15, with 15x for January 2020 and 10x for January 2022, 145 million diluted shares outstanding, and a -15% to 15% range of revenue sensitivity test, the stock price predicted for each January for the next three years are as follows:

For example, In January 2020, assuming a forward P/S multiple of 15, the price of TWLO is expected to be valued at a range of $131 to $177 per share, versus the current price of $125.

Looking into 2021, assuming TWLO surpasses the $2B revenue mark then, a 12.5x P/S multiple puts the stock in the range of $149-$202 per share.

Risks:

Growth is still the most important story for TWLO for this and next year, and if growth falls below the market expectation, the premium currently built in the stock price will be gone. After TWLO breaches the $1 billion revenue mark this year, the growth rate is likely to slow down because, in the end, no company can continue to expand at a ridiculous rate forever. At that time, the market is going to pay more attention to TWLO’s financial performance and its ability to improve its margin, and how much profit TWLO is going to return to its investors. With that being said, the risks of TWLO not only comes from the company’s operation but also on how TWLO could realize the expectation of the market.

If the company fails to expand its customers base or increase the per-customer spending on its products or services, the growth prospect of TWLO may be impacted. This could happen due to a change in market structure (such as emerging communication channel, or continuously increasing service fees from carriers), a security breach on TWLO’s products or shift in demand from customers.

If fees from carriers or AWS (which is TWLO’s direct cost) rise and reach the limit of TWLO’s ability to pass onto its customers, or significant enough to impact the demand of customers, the profitability of TWLO will be impacted.

The integration of communication network is complicated and requires constant maintenance to keep running smoothly. Any impact on TWLO’s system will negatively affect TWLO’s ability to deliver service or products to its customers. It could be, but not limited to a security breach, server’s outage or a glitch in the integrated network of carriers.

Malicious attacks on the pricing and usage billing system aimed at financial gains may cause a loss in TWLO’s operation. An example is that a local carrier could collude with others to maliciously cause a large amount of usage for one of TWLO’s clients which would result in local carrier’s gain. (It happened before and TWLO detected the attack and stopped the usage from the suspected accounts).

The newly acquired companies, such as SendGrid, still need a process of integration into TWLO’s products system, sales channels, and teams. If TWLO fails to integrate these businesses or any future companies it acquires, it will severely impact the predicted synergies or realize a loss from the goodwill on the balance sheet.

The new products under development could fall below the expectation and fail to be monetized, decreasing TWLO’s future profit margin.

