Dell's Crown Jewel, With Thomas Lott (Podcast Transcript)

Daniel Shvartsman: This week on Behind the Idea, I speak with Seeking Alpha author, Thomas Lott, about an idea of his which comes out tomorrow on Seeking Alpha. The idea is a long Dell thesis. Dell is a name that comes with a reputation for a shareholder unfriendly behavior. But Thomas explains why this time might be different with the management.

Thomas Lott: These are really smart guys. And they were smart enough to figure out how to pick up DVMT from those holders at a very large discount. And the good news is we're actually now on the same side of the negotiating table with Michael Dell and Silver Lake.

DS: The story here is less about Dell though and more about VMware, which Thomas points out is just a great business.

TL: The VMware business is in that top 100, right. I mean, it's compounded earnings at 19% over 15 years, which is incredible when you think about it. They have a monopoly in their business right and generate piles of free cash, and they never do acquisitions. They don't need to -- they own the market, right.

DS: Still, we have a sum of the parts story here and a CEO in Michael Dell who has drawn a lot of criticism from investors over the past few years. Does that make a case like this too hard? We discuss on this week's Behind the Idea.

Welcome to Behind the idea. I'm Daniel Shvartsman. Mike Taylor is out this week and next. But don't worry listeners he will be back soon. In the meantime, we're doing something special as we're digging into an idea that has not yet hit the main page of Seeking Alpha. We're looking at Dell, the personal computer giant, which returned to the public markets last year after five years in the private wilderness where it bought itself out, it bought EMC out, and then it bought out its own tracker of its stake in VMware.

The company trades cheaply and per Seeking Alpha author and today's guest, Thomas Lott, that discount won't be around forever. In a Seeking Alpha Pro+ top idea that will come out tomorrow (editors' note: last Wednesday), as you listen to this, Lott argues that the company is cheap on a standalone basis trading at a 12% plus 2020 free cash flow yield. But what will really unlock the value in his view is a spin out of the 81% VMware stake embedded in Dell, which could happen in the fall of 2021.

For what sounds like a legacy tech company, the triple digit upside that Lott is suggesting is available here is really considerable. So the question that begs is this too good to be true? And does this complexity lead to opportunities or headaches? So I'll ask Tom today on today's Behind the Idea.

Before we begin Behind the Idea is the podcast that looks at what makes great investing analysis work. We take ideas from the Seeking Alpha ecosystem and break them down either between ourselves or with guests. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. I have no positions in any stocks we plan to discuss, though, for what it's worth, my brother works at Dell. Tom is long Dell. I'll also just disclose quickly, I've been a big fan of Tom's work since starting as an editor at Seeking Alpha in 2012. And in my non Behind the Idea work at the company, I'm working with Tom on the launch of a pending Marketplace service free cash flow compounders. So just for what it's worth, I'm really excited to have him on. So Tom, welcome to Behind the Idea.

TL: Great, thanks. Thanks very much for having me. I appreciate it.

DS: So just walk us through -- this isn't out yet on the free site. So just what's the quick summary of your thesis here for Dell?

TL: Sure, sure. It's really at its core, a very simple sum of the parts story, as we've seen in many cases before, that's something I wrote this before, like Fox and Vodafone, which were huge winners, and had businesses held within those that ultimately were unlocked by a management team that sold them. So with Dell, Dell Technologies, as you mentioned, they started trading at the end of last year, under the ticker DLL. There's really three pieces of value here. And I'll go through them quickly. There's the kind of core computer business which most people when they think of Dell is what that is it's PCs and laptops. It's about -- a little over 20% of the company's EBIT, probably much smaller than people suspect. It's a skinny margin. It's a difficult business. They compete with the likes of Hewlett Packard (HPQ) and margins are razor thin. That's the first part of the business.

The second part is the EMC storage asset that they bought in 2016. That's about 47% of the company's EBIT. It's a good business. They do 10% to 12% margins. They compete with Cisco (CSCO) and NetApp (NTAP). They are the number one storage company however, and it's a good hardware business and has plenty of growth last year and going forward.

The third piece of the business, and the most valuable piece here, and really the crown jewel is their stake in VMware (VMW). Dell owns 80% of the VMware company. The other 20% is publicly floated right now. And it trades a little around $178 today. And if you do the math on what each of these pieces is worth, just the VMware stake alone, using $178 price gets you about $79 per share for Dell. So you have a $55 stock who's kind of main asset is worth $79.

The other two businesses if you add up what they're worth, and you know, I use kind of the Hewlett Packard multiple for Dell and a NetApp and Cisco multiple for the storage business, that adds about another $8 and $9 respectively. So $79 plus the $17 gets kind of in the $95 range, but perhaps as high as $100.

So at 55, you are really creating this at a kind of a 40% plus discount to the sum of the parts, which is quite wide, just for some of the part discount stories, these are typically 20% discounts is what people usually throw on a HoldCo. I'm not sure why it's so large, but I think that's part of the opportunity. And really the key with any sum of the parts stories, as you mentioned kind of earlier is that you need to realize that you need a management team that's going to go out and actually either sell an asset or business to get that value realized for your public shareholders.

In this case, you have Silver Lake and Michael Dell, who together own almost all -- it's like almost all of Dell. they own 76% combined, makes Michael Dell's around 55%, Silver Lake the other 20% or so. And Silver Lake's a private equity firm. And I'm more than 100% certain that Silver Lake will monetize this asset. And they're converting their shares, by the way from B shares to C shares, which are the publicly traded shares that I own, and you can trade in the market. They're converting to the same share class we are.

So I'm 100% certain that they will want to monetize this. And the way that's going to come about in my opinion is probably a tax free spin-off of the VMware business. And that's possible in September 2021, which is five years from the acquisition date of EMC by Dell. You can't spin off an asset in under five years on a tax free basis. So in September 2021, which is only a couple of years away, plus a couple months, I think you have a good chance to collapse that discount.

And not only that, you have a great business in VMware, we can talk about this more later. But VMware is what I call a cash flow compounder. It's a super business model. They have a fantastic growth rate in terms of earnings and, and revenue growth. Their balance sheet has been debt free its entire life. They didn't lose money in '08 or '09. It's just a very well-run company. And their market share is something like 76% in virtualization software, they own the market. So they will be around for a long time. And they've got years of growth ahead of it. So I'm kind of very happy long on Dell, to be long indirectly VMware. So that's kind of the basic thesis there.

DS: Okay, there's a lot to kind of go into, and I think, especially sort of the sum of the parts and the mechanics and just sort of reputation, that sort of idea has, will be worth breaking out. But I guess just to go into sum of the part, sorry, not intended pun. But to go into the parts here, the VMware, sort of like you said, is the crown jewel here It sits at the heart of the thesis. This is going to be a little bit of a dense question, because, of course, if we can get that for cheaper, that's great. But given the complexity around it, like what would keep you from? What would keep you from just owning VMware outright? Like, is it is there any argument to be made that just get it simpler? Ignore this sort of any of the time that you have to wait or anything else? Is there any argument here for just own VMware be happy with us, great company, like you said,

TL: In my opinion, as I've done the math, it just makes so much more sense to buy Dell and own it kind of indirectly, because I think you can own it directly in the future. You really get paid to own it indirectly, too, right? In cases like this, and I've heard people say that they're like, well, I'm just on VMware, because I don't really like the computer or the storage business that much. And that's a fair comment. But they're really not much -- you're really getting them for free if you're in Dell, right. That's one thing.

But I kind of -- when I see these situations, I really call them, I call it complexity arbitrage, right? I mean, in my opinion, and maybe I'm wrong, a lot of people just aren't willing to kind of do the work and dig in and understand the math behind what a Holdco owns and what they do, they say, yeah, but you can't realize it. And in this case, I'd rather capture that 45% -- 40%, 45% sum of the parts discount, in addition to the growth in VMware over the next couple of years. But yeah, sure. I mean, if you buy VMware today and your stock's trading kind of 24 times next year's earnings and they're doing 650 and EPS roughly, and I think that number goes to $9 to $10, over the next three years or so, you can own that. And you put this in similar multiplier, you can make 30% to 40%. But if you own Dell, you can in a spin off situation in 2.5 years, you can, if VMware ends up being kind of the 250 range from 180 today, you can make much more, right. You can double your money at Dell from 55 to get a 125 to 230.

So I like that trade. And I you know, and that's I guess that's my argument.

DS: Got it. Okay, so yeah, I mean, obviously, the discount is important. So maybe looking at some of the other aspects too, that you're getting with this. I'm thinking about EMC which I used to own before the acquisition by Dell, but just I remember, it was always a sort of legacy company that still like the growth numbers, but traded at something like a 12 to 15 PE. Not, in this decade, not super exciting, either way. And Dell obviously went private, in part because of the headwinds around the PC business. And Michael Dell kind of opportunistically took it private so that they wouldn't have to deal with the pressures of the market. And so he could make money. But you like you pointed out, there's a 40% discount where usually you see a 20% discount in a hold Co? I don't know is there anything, I might come at this in a couple different ways. But I'm just curious if you'd see, like, from your research, from talking to other people in the industry, like what would drive such a wider -- is it really just the complexity or what would drive a wider discount here?

TL: Wider discount, I struggle seeing much more than about 45%, honestly, which is where DVMT empty, traded at its widest and I don't think it even got to 50% of course, with DVMT you had a very tangential tracker stock, which meant basically it had no economic legal right to the VMware subsidiary, it was issued out of Dell, the HoldCo. So it was no different than really Dell shares anyway. So that that discount made sense. And obviously, Michael, Dell bought that for a pretty big discount as well.

And you bring up EMC, that's a great question, really, because I owned EMC, I don't know, back in 2005, I want to say for a year or two, and it never really, I think I made a little money, I'm not really sure. But you know, I kind of gave up thinking, I'm never going to get the value of VMware out of EMC, right? That's kind of the -- that was always the knock, and maybe why people view this today is a name that should continue to have a big discount. I think the difference now, though, is that, you know, and 2 like, as you mentioned, you know, have like, talking to I did talk to like a VMware sales guy and a Dell sales person. And so the way it works is Dell sales people actually sell a lot of VMware products, the Dell sales force is huge, the VMware, sales force is much smaller.

So there's obviously kind of strategic reasons to keep them together, right? Including EMC. EMC sells the hard hardware. And VMware sells software that goes on. So definitely, there's a lot of thought, well, they never really can split these up. I think the difference though, is that Michael Dell owns, you know, 54% of Dell Technologies, right. And if they do a spin off, they will actually own 40% of VMware. And you can also and with Silver Lake in the picture, owning another kind of 20% of Dell, these are really smart guys. And they were smart enough to figure out how to pick up DVMT from those holders at a very large discount.

And the good news is we're actually now on the same side of the negotiating table with Michael Dell and Silver Lake. So that's a difference. But I really think these guys are very, very smart. And they're going to figure out a way to realize this value, right. And so by suggestion, or by kind of thought, and this is purely speculation, honestly, but they could set up a marketing agreement of some kind that was 30 years long. There could be a partial spin of the business, sales force, individuals could be compensated for both, right? If you sell VMware product and Dell product, you get paid even if VMware is only 20%, owned by Dell in 2.5 years.

So I think you have some really smart players who are now on our side of the negotiating table that probably have a good chance of making this work for you.

DS: It was interesting when we covered CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) a few weeks ago, one of the things -- one of the advantages that, that company had was that Dell actually sells them as well. And so yeah, I guess that's something when you try to just think of what is Dell, you think of it's computers, but then like they're this huge enterprise computing company at this point, I think. Maybe that's part of it -- is this legacy perception? I want to get back to Michael Dell in a second.

But the one of the things that also occurs to me, you sort of already talked about PCs skinny margin business, we haven't really heard the death of the PC so much recently, but it's not considered a growth category. I think you pointed out that they're still managing to grow it, but it's not considered this really exciting industry. I'm curious what you think about the core businesses here for EMC and VMware, I know they have other stakes and other things going on, but Dell, but EMC, on the one hand, they've got to deal with -- they're the way I understand their business is on-premises hardware storage, like you said. That's something that would seem to be sort of threatened by cloud businesses that are growing server capacity and sort of on the cloud storage. And then on the other end, VMware, it's a little bit, seems to like you said to be a stronger business, but it's also not trading cheaply.

And that sort of tenet of your thesis. I know, this kind of contrasts with me saying, why not just own VMware, but I'm just kind of curious how you think about those two, those two aspects of the story here, EMC's competitive pressures, and then also just VMware's valuation?

TL: That's a good question on, you know, the storage business at EMC, as you look at it though, it's really quite good. I mean, they have a full array of kind of next gen storage products, and they will say they could cover you from the Edge to the cloud, right, and a full array of kind of storage devices. I think, in my view, I don't really see, the death of the PC is, is kind of over, I think once cell phones became saturated, and now people are buying PCs again. And PC growth was, I think up, or I should say, Dell, their computer business up, revenue wise, like I think 10% last year. The EMC storage business was even better. It was up I think, 19% last year. So I think as guys are moving to the cloud, there's still tremendous opportunity for EMC. And their number one is storage. I mean, they have larger market share than anybody else.

So I like that, this is a good business, and I'm not -- not even -- there definitely will be kind of cycles, of course, refresh cycles with windows can affect PC buying. And IT budgets can fluctuate, and that can affect the EMC business and storage purchasing. So there will be ebbs and flows here. And look last quarter, the storage business was down in terms of revenue. I think it was done 10%. So and that was apparently, according to company anyway, weakness in China. And I think some of the tariff issues maybe weighed on Chinese buyers of storage product, but I think that'll come back, honestly. And so overtime EMC has been a good business, and I don't worry too much about it, anyway. So did I get to all your questions there?

DS: Yeah, like I kind of squeezed two together there. Yeah. So that addressed EMC on the VMware side. You feel confident that the valuation is reasonable, is something that they can continue to sustain. I mean, you said they own their segment, but you feel comfortable with given that sort of the underpinning of a lot of your thesis, you feel comfortable with generally how it's valued.

TL: I do. And in fact, as I modeled it, I used I think an eight and a half multiple of EBITDA. And Cisco trades at 12. So NetApp trades kind of eightish. So I think it could get as good a multiple as perhaps Cisco on a standalone basis. Hard to know, but I feel like I put enough kind of margin of safety in the value of it that I'm not too worried about a lot of downside. I don't think I've seen these names trade for much less than 7.5 times EBITDA. So I don't -- there's a lot of valuation risk with EMC.

Now with VMware, there is kind of the valuation risk, I think you're kind of bringing up right. And VMware as a stock, has traded pretty wide range, I'd say between 20 and 28 times earnings over the past five, six, seven years. And it'll bounce around. I mean, look, they disappointed, VMware also disappointed in the first quarter. Their numbers were fine. I think revenue was up 13% still. But they didn't beat and raise they just beat. I think people were looking for a raise.

So the stock fell from $205 to $175. Fell, a good, what 50% or so. So it will bounce around. And there can be some multiple compression perhaps if you're buying it at 24 today, you could, you know, maybe it goes to 20 times, so there should be some pullback. But as I was kind of alluding to before, I really think earnings are going to be in that nine plus range in kind of, you know, three to four years pretty, pretty easily from 650, today, and so they could certainly kind of grow into evaluation at 20 times very easily and the stock, if it's flat in two years, and then they spit it off, you still have a lot of upside with Dell.

DS: Okay, fair enough. Okay, so let's go back to Michael Dell for a second. Because you've said we're on the same side. And I understand just fundamentally, that seems to be the big shift from past sort of shareholder interactions. But I guess there, there are two things that I view in the thesis that seem real relevant to management decisions. One is that the company does have quite a bit of debt. And your argument is that they're committed to paying it down. And then also, whatever happens with VMware shares in the next two or three years?

I guess just could you just go into this again, about why what gives you confidence in Michael Dell? I mean, I know -- I understand the incentive alignment here. But just, I think a lot of listeners familiar with -- Carl Icahn, essentially, I came again to Michael Dell at different points, like if Carl were -- if Uncle Carl were listening, what would your argument be of this time is different?

TL: That's a great question too. I think he's not universally liked in the investment community, right. I mean, he bought Dell in 2013, I believe, when the stock was really beaten up, and the market was kind of beaten up. And I think he kind of stole it from guys. And I think back then Icann fought against that deal. And I'm not sure he got much more in value, maybe he got an extra dollar, I'm not really sure. And he again, fought against the class 5 DVMT conversion, which is the tracker stock being converted to Dell stock back in December, right. And he did actually extract a little more value there. I forgot it was $5 to $10. but it was still a pretty big discount.

So he might be one that would be unhappy with Dell. But I mean, if you look at the holdings today, I mean, Carl Icahn owns 10 million shares of Dell. He's got a pretty big position on the stock. And I think that tells you something. I think he knows that Dell is a value creator. And he grew Dell, from when he was a very young, I don't know how old he was in 1983, when he launched Dell, probably in his 20s. And he grew Dell up to be one of the biggest computer companies in the world single hand, right? And then he has orchestrated kind of three deals that were super value enhancing. For him, his incentives are to create value for himself. And I think shareholders got, maybe the short end of that stick along the way, right?

Look, he's been a fantastic manager. One individual was in Dell I spoke to, has so much respect for Michael Dell. I think he's universally considered extremely talented within the company. And now that we're on the same side of the table, as I mentioned before, I'm much more pleased at owning this. I didn't own DVMT. But I own DEL, D-E-L-L ticker that is. So then kind of the last thing just in terms of the next like couple of years is that really a way you can, take advantage of shareholders now that he is kind of on the same page with us. He can do -- any management team could do things that aren't smart, right, bad acquisitions, levering up when they shouldn't, any number of things. And if you listen to these guys on the call their number one priority is to pay down debt, right.

So as you brought up the debt picture, it is -- it on the surface looks very high. I mean, there's $50 billion $56 billion or so of gross debt. Now some of that is from the financial service business. So there's receivables, you can completely offset that, that's about 9, $9 billion, and there's another $9 billion of cash, roughly speaking. So the net debt number, that's the right number is around $36 billion. They kind of break that up for you, which is a pretty large number. I mean, EBITDA is around $10.8 billion this year, roughly speaking. So it's, you know, three and change times consolidated leverage. And if you exclude VMware from that, because the debt, a lot of the debts at the HoldCo and VMware is at sub you know, it's five. So five times on the debt to EBITDA basis is high, no doubt. But these guys have already on their last call, they said they intend to pay down $4.8 billion of debt with free cash flow, I believe. And as I model this, and you can see this in my write up on a detailed basis anyway, they should throw off about $5 billion to $6 billion of free cash flow on an annual basis.

So in two to three years, that $36 billion of debt gets taken down to $20 billion. And if EBITDA grows from $10.8 billion, to say, $13 billion, or $14 billion, you're talking about a company that's, you know, 1.7 times. So I understand their business model on a consolidated basis is a really high free cash flow business, even though some of the margins are skinny, I mean, on a $10.8 billion company, their CapEx number is $1.7 billion. And I consider any company where CapEx is less than 10% of EBITDA to be a highly desirable type of business model, right? I mean, CapEx isn't $5 billion. It's only $1.7 billion.

So a lot of free cash, debt will be paid down. And when they pay down the debt, they will move back into investment grade land. And when they do that, I think they can maybe put a little debt at VMware, and leave a little bit of debt at the parent where you have the EMC and the Dell core business, not the PC business. And you'll have nicely relatively clean balance sheet of both with maybe 1.5 turns of leverage. So they've already said stated, they'll do that. And I believe they will. And they've already done it. And in fact, between 2016 from when they bought EMC until the end of 2018, they pay down to $15 billion in debt in 2.5 years. So they have the track record to do it. And I think they'll do it again.

DS: Has there been talk yet of what they're going to do with VMware? Like is that a common theme on the calls or anything that Michael Dell has said? Or is it still just because they can't really do anything until the five year window expires? It hasn't come up much?

TL: That's exactly right. And the Classified transaction just closed last December. So I think people are still -- a lot of people don't even cover, they're just -- the sales side just picked up Dell Technologies back in probably, you know, the spring. I saw a bunch of reports pop up. But it's probably too early is my gut. And I think when you get to kind of early 2021, I think you're probably going to -- maybe even a year before, you know, a few months before that, rather, you might hear some speculation, but it's probably early. It's probably early. And I think a lot of people say hey, two years is a lifetime. I think there's a lot of people in our market who aren't patient investors. So does require a little patience here to wait till then but you know, the company hasn't directly addressed it, no.

DS: You go on Seeking Alpha, you can see this, but also on Twitter or whatever else, people who, on the one hand, quote Warren Buffett or whomever else and on the other hand talk about daily market moves and wonder why their stock is up or down.

TL: Right, that's funny.

DS: So the sum of the parts stuff here, I have a couple sort of questions around this, like what makes it so that they work, or that they don't work? What -- because they are, I think there's a bit of a reputation around sum of the parts that it often leads to overthinking and there's not a catalyst or whatever else. And so I'm curious what you think about that -- the example that I think I emailed you about, as we were preparing was, it's different, obviously. But the Yahoo, AliBaba (AABA) shares, which I didn't do the math on whether that ended up working out in the end, but it feels like it didn't work as a great trade, ultimately. I'm just curious, what distinguishes a good sum of the parts, you've had success here? What makes that a good situation versus what can go wrong with that sort of thesis?

TL: You know, I -- my memory is a little stretched, I looked at that Yahoo trade a while back. And if I remember though, a sale of that stake would entail pretty large taxes. So I remember doing the math and thinking I could get that 10% cheaper on an after tax basis. But I didn't really and I never invested in it honestly. So that can certainly be the taxes could certainly be a problem, right. And that's why here, they can't do a spin off for a couple of years till September 2021. Right. So but that can be solved that problem can be solved. You know, I've seen some sum of the parts, thesis that don't work. And they're just --, and you could argue that EMC was kind of one of them. It just didn't have a catalyst, as you said, to realize the value.

You need a management team that is incented to create that value. And as I mentioned, Silver Lake will most undoubtedly be very, very incented to make sure that they realize the full value of the sum of the parts, right. And in fact, they invested in this in 2013, and I noticed they had it in one fund that was already kind of toward the end of its life. So they transferred it to another fund. But generally these funds last 10 to 15 years. So if you're talking about an investment in 2013, they'll want to monetize that probably within 10 years of that date. So yeah, I think I think you need the catalyst. And I think you have to do the work on the taxes, that's probably a pretty important part of it.

DS: Is that -- so something that one of one of the Pro editors brought to me, having reviewed your article as part of publishing, is that one -- something that stands out from this thesis is the incentives argument. And I don't remember if you had made that point about the private equity, and that sort of window they have for monetizing. But then, obviously, Michael Dell and just being on the same side as him, do you feel like that's in this day and age where it's so easy to -- or I don't know if it's easy, but you have so many funds, running Quant approaches, and you can just see sort of this is a cheap multiple, and that's kind of arbed out a lot of those classic quantitative approaches of Walter Schloss, or whatever, of Ben Graham. Is that -- do you feel that this sort of incentive work is a frequent thing that you can find to get a step ahead of what a programmatic approach can take? Or is this something that you commonly look for? Or did it just happen to stand out in this case, because the value still is pretty low, even in the first place? And then you add in the incentives.

TL: No, that's a critical factor. In fact, if you listen to Warren Buffett, like I do, and all of us do, and you mentioned him before, he talks about whatever -- if you follow the incentives, you'll probably follow the actions, right? So no management teams that generate huge, just cash comp, they just want to like grow an empire, right? So they have this best stable business. But if you're paid on a per share basis, I think that makes a huge difference to me. And here, it's funny, because I almost put this in the article, and I'm glad you brought it up. I didn't. But I was talking to one of my colleagues. And I said, what do you think Michael Dell got paid last year in comp for being a CEO of $75 billion company or whatever, right? And he said, I don't know, $20 million dollars? And I said no, $3.6 million in total comp, which is obviously a lot of money, but he owns $20 billion of stock in Dell, right? So and if he spins out, VMware he will own $30 billion of VMware stock.

So I think his incentives are very aligned with ours. He is -- he cares about growing his network, his comp is a drop in the bucket. So and I like that about the story.

I really can't comment on what the Quant guys do. I know, I use quantitative type work for screening purposes, sometimes. But I still believe that if you dig in and do the work, that's the best way to kind of make money. But yeah, no, I think the incentives here are pretty solid for you, as a CEO you got to…

DS: So you sort of -- this isn't quite related, but if the way you were saying, not sure what other people are doing, one of the things, definitely this played out with DVMT. And I don't remember exactly what the end result is, but there were a lot of people, I think running that pair trade with VMware. And that's something you sort of turned down and you argue that that's not really worth it. Just how do you think you said, for example, potential short squeeze? How did you think about that aspect? You know, the idea would be for listeners, the idea would be to hedge out if VMware's valuation is one of the risks. So the thesis, you short VMware so that at least you're not stuck with -- like, in the end, you just get the core Dell for, for the discount, it's already trading at. So how did you derive that.

TL: Right, I don't do a lot of shorting, honestly. And I call these tricky trades, really, personally. You can certainly try to capture that discount. And I checked the short interest in VMware is about 10%. So it is relatively high, but it's not crazy, like Tesla (TSLA) or something. And but you know, I, I've seen cases where and I don't know, if you ever -- this is definitely worth looking up. But in 10 years ago, the 2008 Porsche bought Volkswagen, and there was a limited float, and that stock literally went from like EUR100 to like EUR900 per share, within like, a few weeks. And I remember watching it being like, this is unbelievable, these hedge funds, we can't even destroy it.

So you could certainly get hurt very badly if it doesn't work for you. And I just wouldn't want to, it's a risk I wouldn't want to take, and like I said before, I'm happy being kind of long it to be long VMware at a discount, because as I said few words in awesome business, it generates a ton of cash. And I don't want to be short great businesses, right. So I'll take the volatility, I don't think it -- Dell and VMware kind of track, you can watch the trade, they track each other fairly closely. So there is an argument that each keeps track but in a short squeeze, it could go against pretty painfully.

DS: It's -- I feel like that I wasn't paying attention to the markets when that Porsche Volkswagen story happened. But that seems like a story that somebody should go back and just kind of do an oral history of or a podcast or something like break, because I feel like everybody talks about that as the example of what can go wrong…

TL: I remember watching. It was unbelievable. I think the market cap of Volkswagen exceeded Exxon (XOM) for a while, it was nuts.

DS: Right, well, and that's what's I think that's what's just interesting about hedging in general is, on the one hand, it makes sense, you want to -- you want to risk adjust it, or you want to have success in all markets. But I think case like this, where your thesis is in large part that VMware is the crown jewel, to then go short it to protect. So it almost gets a little too cute. Like you were saying.

TL: Yeah, part of it too -- I didn't do the work on this right when it came out. And I kind of regretted that when, when DEL went to $70, I thought I had rented a piece in Barron's, and I knew the sum of parts is high, but I hadn't done the work yet. And so I was actually happy that it fell back to the low 50s. You know, after they reported Q1 numbers and what it looked like late May, early June. It got me a chance to get in. And I think the point is, if you can find a good entry point, when a stock pulls back, that's a good company. That to me is a better hedge than trying to be long, short.

DS: Right. Well, and it's just it's sort of -- you're thinking about punch card investing, or what like, if you have conviction, you sort of want to express that conviction, and hopefully your work is good enough to back it up.

TL: And you need some patience.

DS: Right, for sure. So maybe that sort of sets up a last question here, which is just, you know, we sort of alluded to at the beginning, you're looking at starting a Marketplace service. You're calling it Free Cash Flow Compounders is I think what you're targeting as a name. And I'm just curious, a name like Dell, how does that come on your radar? How does it fit into your style? Like, what are the beyond? We talked about the discount, we talked about the attractive business here, but just kind of what are the general things that you take from this case that are worth, as a trivial example, I really liked what you said about EBITDA CapEx ratio as kind of a nice way. But like, what are other things that stand out about this story that that got you interested in the first place in that ledger…

TL: Sure. Great question. And just to kind of, as an aside, you know, back in early May, when the market fell 6% that month, it I think a lot of people view that it marked the end of cycle. And so what I thought I would do is really kind of, and I've been doing this for over 20 years. So I've been a long time and a lot of stocks, I just kind of notice, hey, this is a great business, this is not a great business. And like you pointed out if CapEx is under 10% of EBITDA these are t just usually high free cash flow businesses, if companies generate a lot of cash, they can do great things with that, right?

They can pick their stocks, they can buy more stock, they could buy it other companies, if management is good, they can buy them at attractive valuations, usually, if they're a business that generates so much free cash, they're looking for other businesses that generate that much free cash flow. So there's a kind of compounding. And so back in May, what I did was I went and I scraped through literally, like 5,000 companies, some just through screening, but I went personally through like every company has to be 500 and NASDAQ 100. And a lot of them I just know, because this is a great business, look at Exxon's EBITDA versus their CapEx, it's not very attractive and very cyclical, these companies don't turn it your cash.

So I kicked out all these kind of like low free cash businesses, and I focused on ones that were very steady. And ones that have honestly grown earnings faster than the market. And I picked a 15 year timeframe. I said, okay, what companies have grown earnings per share basis, over 8% over the last 15 and 5 years, right. And so I got this list. And then I went through them and I kind of carved out a few and I narrowed that down to about 100 stocks. And VMware was one of those stocks.

So and I also have kind of a mathematical approach to like, okay, these are great companies. Where's my entry point, right? I want to look for some reason to get involved. And so how does Dell fit into my message? Well, the VMware business is in that top 100, right? I mean, it's compounded earnings at 19%, over 15 years, which is incredible, when you think about it, they have a near monopoly in their business, right and generate piles of free cash, and they never do extra they don't need to, they own the market, right.

So it fits into all the kind of criteria I want. And also one of the criteria was that a company didn't lose money in 2008, or '9 or '10, right when the Great Recession happened. Because if we're one or two years away from the next recession, I want companies that are just going to continue to be profitable. And so only the profitable companies made that list. So it's pretty rigorous analysis. And so Dell itself wouldn't necessarily fit into that, because, the computer business probably struggled a little bit back then. But the VMware business fits perfectly in with these compounders and, and what I want to own, and honestly, my best investments have been ones I bought, and put away and didn't look at for years. Those are the ones that I know, compound earnings. And those would be some of my next articles. And we can talk about that on the next podcast, or one at a time. But that's the kind of -- that's basically the Marketplace value I want to add, is finding these great companies, at the right entry point, and saying here buy you can own this for a long time, it's going to be a great stock for you.

DS: Yeah, that's a --- happy to have you on when we get those future articles. I think they'd be fun. Let me just I wanted to ask just to ask just the last thing is about the entry points. You're talking? Is that a -- is there any technical analysis involved, is it just something like this where there was a pullback or like what when you think of entry points, is it just that the margin safety is high enough? How do you think about that?

TL: That's a great question, because there's no great answer, right? I looked at a couple of ways. I mean, one is to say, and you can -- so much stuff on Bloomberg, it's amazing. I think they have it. But I've looked at PE ratios, high and low standard deviation over the last seven years, just one way I looked at it and I said, Okay, this stock trades, let's just take whatever stock XYZ trades at 15 times earnings, on average, the last few years, here's the range. Now when you get to one half standard deviations below that kind of standard range, you're in the cheapest 15% of the time, that it's cheap, right. So I'm not a big technician, I'm not a real believer in that stuff. Maybe you can find technicians who make money, but I don't know any billionaire technicians, right? I know a lot of billionaire value investors. So I think that's the way to go, in my opinion.

But yeah, there's certainly in my mind, the entry point is to find -- maybe it's a little bit of bad news. And JPMorgan's a great example, because, you know, I wrote that up in 2012 or 13, when the Whale losses happened, stock went to $34 bucks, I bought a bunch of shares. And Jamie Dimon's probably the best CEO in the world, I still own it today. And it's now $112, or something. And what a great way to just own a great company that had some bad news, it was temporary bad news. So I'm really looking for that setup, where I get that margin of safety where the stock falls. And I could create an entry point. So that's what I'll also be looking at with the service very carefully.

DS: Okay, all right. That's yeah -- yeah, I think it's -- we so often think of entry point tied with technical analysis, but it's nice to hear other ways of thinking about it, whether it's the statistical stuff or like you said, the temporary news. So all right, Tom, this was great. This is a lot of fun. Thanks for coming on. And best of luck with the thesis here with Dell. I guess. We've got a, we've got a couple years to wait for it. But sounds like it should be an interesting story to watch it play out.

TL: I hope so. Well, thanks very much for having me. I appreciate the time.

DS: All right. Great, thanks so much.

