Mpact - Earnings Cycle Has Turned, Market Hasn't Realised It

Business Overview

Mpact (OTC:MPPTF) is an integrated packaging company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. The business has its origins in the Mondi Group (OTCPK:MONDF), where it was spun out in 2011. Prior to that, Mondi was spun out of the Anglo American Group (OTCQX:AAUKF) in 2007.

Mpact's ticker on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is MPT (JSE: MPT on google finance) and the market cap is ZAR3.8bn, or $260m. I have valued the business in its reporting currency i.e. ZAR (South African Rand). Please note important points in the risks section on currency if you are a non-ZAR based investor.

Mpact is a South African focused business, deriving 87% of total revenues from the country, with minor operations in neighbouring countries. The business does export into the rest of the world, but this is still relatively immaterial at 2% of revenues.

The operations of Mpact are paper and plastics manufacturing. Paper is dominant in the mix, contributing 78% to revenues and 93% to EBIT, with plastics making up the balance.

Source: Company financials, compiled by author

From a product perspective, Mpact is active across the value chain, from collection of recycled material, to manufacturing of containerboard / cartonboard, to manufacturing of consumer packaging products.

Source: Investor day presentation, May 2019

Paper business- Strong Recovery Likely

The investment case for Mpact lies predominantly with the paper division. Earnings are currently below normalised level owing to several key events over the past few years:

The loss of two key clients in 2016 (Corruseal and Golden Era), which resulted in a substantial amount of excess capacity which management could not fill quickly. These clients chose to backward-integrate their operations and manufacture containerboard themselves.

The overhaul of the Felixton plant, which added an additional 60 000 tons of capacity. Pre the overhaul, Felixton accounted for ~30% of total Group paper production volumes. This has now increased to ~40%. The shutdown period during which the overhaul was completed resulted in lost volumes.

Record high domestic high OCC (Old corrugated containers) prices. Waste paper is a key cost input in the paper business as Mpact must buy this material from gatherers at rates determined by factors outside of management control. OCC is a globalised market and China is the primary influencer.

The drought in the Western Cape. The Western Cape experienced one of its worst droughts on record in 2017, with dam levels reaching catastrophic levels, and genuine fears over cities within the Western Cape running out of water. This had a material impact on fruit production in the province, an industry Mpact supplies various packaging materials into.

Source: Company financials, compiled by author, author forecasts

The impact of the above points is clear in the two charts, namely, volume headwinds, and a resulting substantial contraction in margins given the inherent operating leverage of the business. Low capacity utilisations at Felixton resulted in margins dropping to as low as 5.7% in FY 2017.

The issues are, however, mostly once off in nature, which bodes well for a recovery in paper margins back to pre-2016 levels. Management are confident they can achieve margins of 10 – 12%. I have erred on the side of conservatism and have them reaching the lower end of this range by 2021. Nevertheless, the margin growth is likely to result in substantial earnings growth, which does not appear to be priced into the share.

It is also important to point out some trends in OCC prices, which from a cost perspective make up 39% of paper revenues. OCC prices have been on a downward trend since the implementation of Chinese regulation on OCC imports at the beginning of last year. This regulatory change has had major implications for containerboard producers worldwide. China drastically increased restrictions on OCC imports, leading to a massive increase in OCC supply for the rest of the world (See this recycling article). This subsequently pushed down OCC prices in South Africa (See below graph), coinciding nicely with Mpact’s strategy to increase the proportion of paper manufactured from recycled material.

Source: FY 2018 results presentation, company data compiled by author, author forecasts

In addition to the low OCC prices margin tailwind, the Group should also be materially more cost efficient post the Felixton plant overhaul. A recent investor day at the plant highlighted a number of significant efficiency improvements (Below charts). The overhaul allowed for a change in the key input from bagasse to recycled paper, and will also allow Mpact to offer a higher quality paper product relative to competitors.

Source: Felixton investor day presentation, May 2019

Plastics – Some Potential Catalysts

Although only currently contributing 7% to group EBIT, plastics can move the needle. The plastics business can be broken up into two sub segments, the plastics converting business, and the plastics polymers plant. The converting business is currently profitable with margins at ~5.6%, while the Polymers business is loss making, generating losses of ZAR81m in FY 2018 (USD6m).

Source: Plastics Converters Association of SA, 2019

Plastics globally is under some pressure as substitution towards paper gains momentum. The trend is no different in South Africa, with consumption growth rates slowing in the past few years (Above table). The 11 year CAGR in consumption of 3.8% compares to a 2 year CAGR in consumption of 0.9%.This along with the drought in the Western Cape has contributed to Mpact's plastics volumes declining a whopping 7% in FY 2017 and 11% in 2018.

Source: Company financials, compiled by author, author forecasts

A sub trend of note is the shift towards recycled from virgin consumption. Mpact’s Polymers plant at least takes advantage of this trend, turning old used plastics into pellets that can then be used to make various plastics packaging materials, however the plant is loss making and operating at low utilisation levels.

The Polymers plant has the potential to at least break even. Doing so would add ~12% to Group EBIT. Management has previously guided that Polymers could earn an EBIT margin of 10 – 15%. Achieving this would yield a much more material boost to earnings, however given the issues experienced at the plant, I think such a step change unlikely. I have conservatively modelled for breakeven by 2021. Why any improvement at all? The issues being experienced are technical in nature and have to do with the washing and processing of recyclable material. New washing and grinding equipment has been ordered to deal with this (Source: Comments from CEO at last results presentation) and should already be installed. Evidence of improvement at the Polymers plant in the upcoming results will be crucial in reinforcing this part of the investment case. Source: Company financials, author forecasts

Group Financials- Turned the Corner

Source: Company data, compiled by author, author forecasts

What’s particularly comforting about this recovery play is that FY 2018 has already being reported and shows strong evidence that earnings and cash flows have turned the corner and started a recovery. Extrapolating this trend over the next three years (Given the tailwinds in the paper business) implies attractive earnings growth which doesn’t seem to have yet been priced into the stock. My conservative estimate on margin recovery in both paper and plastics implies a 3 year earnings CAGR of 20%. Free cash flows are also set to pick up materially, as the margin recovery story plays out and capex reverts back to normalised levels post completion of the major capex projects of the past few years (Felixton and Polymers plant).

Source: Company data, compiled by author, author forecasts

While I prefer to focus on cash earnings, the ROE profile is also set to improve, with ROEs likely to pick up from the current level of 8%. This will be driven by margin improvement. It is also worth noting a potential tax incentive on the Polymers plant. If management can extract some profits from the plant, they will be able to utilise the tax incentive. This could provide a material boost to earnings and cash flows in the year it is utilised. I have not factored this into my forecasts.

Source: Company data, compiled by analyst, analyst forecasts

Valuation – Earnings Growth Not Priced In!

Source: Author estimates

Three valuation methods employed show substantial upside to the stock, averaging 39%. My DDM assumes no increase in the payout ratio (Currently at a very low 36%), despite an improved cash flow outlook and a balance sheet that is not too indebted (Net debt to EBITDA at 1.8X). The exit PE used in the DDM is 11X (Long term average PE of the company is 12.7X).

The DCF shows the most upside (65%), reflecting the difference between accounting and cash earnings. Free cash flows relative to net income are likely to be higher than has historically been the case predominantly due to a higher depreciation charge due to the Felixton and Polymers projects. My WACC of 10.4% and implied exit EV / EBITDA multiple of 4.5X (Long term average of the company is 5.9X) is conservative.

Source: Author estimates

The sum of parts, based on FY 2019 forward accounting earnings, and discounted to today (Mpact's year end is December), shows 24% upside to the stock. The paper fair PE is assumed to be 12X, which I think is fair given the good self-help growth prospects of the business over the next few years, and the substitution story we are seeing play out between plastics and paper, however low enough to reflect the cyclicality and relative low quality of packaging businesses. A low PE of 9X has been applied to the plastics converting business, and a negative valuation to the Polymers business, given the losses the unit is currently generating.

Source: Author estimates

From a management perspective, the Group ROCE target is 15%. Mpact’s current ROCE according to management’s calculation methodology is 10.7%. What level of earnings does 15% imply? It implies an 83% increase in current earnings, which in turn applies a PE of 6.3X, which is certainly too cheap for the company. Management is confident of achieving this target, however even if they do not get all the way to 15%, there is still value in the stock. I have management reaching this level of earnings by FY 2021.

While consensus earnings estimates appear to incorporate the upside to earnings I see, the stock is not widely covered by the sell side, and this consensus is likely not reflective of the "true" consensus once the buy side is included. This is a fairly common phenomenon in the South African small and mid cap space. I do not think the current share price adequately reflects the potential operating leverage effect in the business as paper volumes improve and capacity utilisation at Polymers ramps up.

Primary risks- Macro and Political

I think the primary risks to the investment case relate to the macro and political environment in South Africa. Particularly if you are a dollar based investor, you do need to be aware of the currency risk you are taking on. The political situation in South Africa continues to deteriorate, and it is looking increasingly likely that the country will need an IMF bailout at some point in the future, however, the ZAR, along with other emerging market currencies has shown some strength in the past few months as real yields continue to be attractive for global investors.

Additionally, as a result of the macro and political situation, small and mid-cap equity risk premiums have continued to increase over the past year, resulting in broad price pressure on all small and mid-caps, regardless of company specific performances. My preference is therefore always for companies that pay reasonable / decent dividends, so that at least one source of your return is “guaranteed”, and you are not reliant on re-rating of the stock coming through. Mpact trades on a forward dividend yield of 4%, but as I mentioned there is scope for this to improve further if management increases the payout ratio.

Conclusion and Recommendation

From a stock perspective, it’s a clear buy. There are portfolio considerations in terms of exposure to the South African ZAR and liquidity (It’s a mid-cap), however Mpact could fit nicely into your portfolio allocation to the “currency diversification, medium to high risk” bucket. A forward PE of 9.8X on FY 2019 forecasted earnings, and a forward free cash flow yield of 12%, is difficult to ignore in the context of a 20% forward EPS CAGR driven by company specific levers. I rate the management team fairly highly, particularly the CEO, Bruce Strong, whom has been with Mpact since unbundling from Mondi, and held various positions at Mondi prior to that. Mondi has a culture of cost efficiency and focus on capital returns and cash flows, which is exactly what Mpact needs.

Watch out for the results this week, management is likely to give further details at the presentation on the recovery in the Polymers business, as well as details on trends in domestic OCC prices (Likely to continue to be favourable), demand in the Western Cape post the drought, and efficiency improvements at Felixton and associated financial impacts. Any of these details could provide the market with an excuse to adjust earnings expectations upwards and rerate the stock price.

Source documents:

South Africa plastics industry statistics

South Africa paper industry statistics

Mpact annual report and financial statements FY 2018

Mpact latest results presentation and Felixton investor day presentation

