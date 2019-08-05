QSR: Investors Should Focus On The Growth In Asian Markets

On Friday, Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) announced Q2 results, with EPS of $0.71 beating estimates by $0.04. The positive news caused the stock price to spike 6.1% in a day, reaching $77.22, an all time high. The company’s current valuation is not overly attractive, but if they can continue growing at a similar pace, I believe there is still more upside.

Earnings Call Highlights

Along with their earnings announcement, the company held their Q2 earnings call. Although there weren’t any groundbreaking announcements, there are still some things worth highlighting. The company experienced sales growth of over 8%, and has over 26.000 restaurants worldwide. Overall the company delivered good results. Below is a breakdown of some highlights by brand:

Tim Horton's

Loyalty program (Tim’s Rewards) seeing strong adoption with more than 7 million people using the program every month.

Established a partnership to bring Tim Horton's to Thailand, their third market entry in Asia.

Since launching the brand in Shanghai in March, they’ve already opened 14 locations in China.

Sales growth of just 1.5%.

Burger King

10% revenue growth, with 3.6% coming from comparable sales growth and 6% from restaurant growth. They now have over 18.000 locations globally.

Continued expansion in global markets, particularly in China, Russia, Spain, Korea and India.

Good response from the introduction of plant-based products.

Popeyes

Revenue growth of 9%.

New partnerships with the Popeyes brand in China and Spain.

The company also reported Q2 net income of $331 million, a 5.7% growth compared to last year. In terms of diluted EPS, the company saw a growth of 7.6%, reaching EPS for the quarter of $0.71. Free Cash Flow for the quarter was $312 million, and for the trailing twelve months $1,3 billion. For reference, the company’s current market capitalization is $33,57 billion, and the resulting P/FCF would be around 25,8.

Overall, I consider the company had a very solid quarter. They continue to execute the strategies I highlighted in my previous article. It’s great to see they continue growing both in terms of comparable sales and new restaurants. I’m particularly interested in their results in the Asian markets. They've had success on a small scale, but it’s crucial to see if they can scale things up effectively. If done correctly, I believe it could substantially elevate the company’s long-term value.

Financial Analysis

Since I last wrote about QSR fourteen months ago, the company has delivered a total return of 34.76%, outperforming the S&P 500 by 28.48%. In that article, I mentioned that based on a simple dividend discount model, the company had around 32% upside. Clearly a lot of time has passed and things have changed, so the question arises: Is there any more upside in the company? Or is it time to get out?

To get an idea of the company’s valuation relative to it’s peers, we can look at Seeking Alpha’s valuation metrics. In them we can see that QSR’s P/E (TTM) is 30.05, while the median for the consumer discretionary sector is around 15.66. In terms of P/Cash Flow, QSR has a ratio of 13.83 and the sector median is 9.76.

It’s clear that compared to the consumer discretionary sector, QSR is overvalued. Nonetheless, I believe it can be a bit misleading, since a lot of those companies have not exhibited the growth that QSR has over the last few years. If the company can continue delivering the growth numbers that they have, today's price will look really cheap a few years down the road.

2018 TTM CAGR (5yrs) Revenues $5,357,000,000 $5,426,000,000 36.12% Cost Of Revenues $2,240,000,000 $2,282,000,000 45.15% Gross Profit $3,117,000,000 $3,144,000,000 31.31% Total Operating Expenses $1,170,000,000 $1,182,000,000 40.13% Operating Income $1,947,000,000 $1,962,000,000 27.31% Net Income $612,000,000 $574,000,000 21.23% Basic EPS $2.46 $2.28 29.71% Cash from Operations $1,165,000,000 $1,353,000,000 29.07%

(Table made using Seeking Alpha’s Financial Tools)

In the last 5 years, the company has grown their revenue at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.12%, whereas their direct costs and operating expenses have grown at CAGR of 45.15% and 40.13% respectively. Given rising marginal costs and/or diminishing returns, it’s natural to see revenue grow at a slower pace than costs. This has resulted in the company’s gross and net margins dropping to around 58% and 11%.

While it's not great to see margins drop, I believe it's natural given the rapid expansion the company is seeing. Also, the company previously had amazing margins and right now they're still good, so there's nothing to worry about.

The two most important metrics to me, EPS and Cash from Operations, have also seen amazing growth. They both grew at a CAGR of over 29%. For reference, if they could replicate this success, EPS would grow from $2.46 to $8.14 in five years, and operating cash flow would go from $1.353 billion to $4.833 billion.

The company has had success in a small scale in Asian markets, and management has a plan to continue their amazing growth and strengthen their brands. For these reasons I believe there is still room for the company to grow, and if they execute their strategies correctly, I believe they will deliver strong results.

That is main reason I believe this stock still has some upside. And even if they only achieve half the growth of the last five years, I still think it would be a success.

Conclusion

QSR’s latest earnings report didn’t contain any big news, but that wasn’t needed for the stock price to go up over 6%. The company just continues to deliver great results, building on their success and surpassing expectations. The present valuation of the company is no doubt more expensive than similar companies, but with great execution of the company’s strategy and great potential growth, particularly in the Asian markets, I believe they are well positioned for the future. Without a doubt, there is still more upside in Restaurant Brands International.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.