9.5% Dividend Yield Plus 6-7% Growth: MPLX Earnings Review

Management "high grading" their capex projects following the MPLX / Andeavor merger could result in more cash being returned to shareholders.

It is also a well run firm with good dividend coverage, trading at multiples near historic lows.

MPLX LP's (MPLX) is the K-1 issuing master limited partnership 'MLP' child of Marathon Petroleum (MPC). Now that MPC merged its two children, MPLX and Andeavor Logistics (ANDX), the surviving entity MPLX represents midstream energy assets spread across the US.

Andeavor Logistics midstream assets:

MPLX midstream assets:

Source: Company presentation

MPLX Earnings:

However, the merger just closed on July 31st, and the earnings being reported is prior to closing of that merger, so unfortunately all numbers presented in the last earnings report were for the MPLX portion of the business only.

MPLX reported $920 million in adjusted EBITDA for the June quarter (+6% YoY). Dividend coverage was 1.36x or approximately a 12.4% DCF Yield. As you can see, MPLX has a history raising its well covered dividend.

Source: Author Calculations

In fact MPLX has raised that dividend every quarter for the last 6 1/2 years.

Debt:

Debt to EBITDA remains a respectable 3.9x thanks primarily to growth in EBITDA. Liquidity is also solid with MPLX having access to $1.6 billion through it revolver and another $1 billion if necessary from parent MPC.

Segments:

MPLX divides there business into two primary segments logistics and storage (L&S), and gathering and processing (G&P). L&S operations delivered a respectable 2-3% increase in volumes, while G&P operations saw larger 13% - 15% volume increases. Overall MPLX had a decent, if not spectacular, quarter.

Valuation

Meanwhile MPLX's share price is low, and a pretty decent buy for taxable accounts at the current ask ($28.02). Their RSI just hit 30, indicating an oversold condition. Meanwhile they offer an attractive 9.5% tax advantaged forward dividend yield (annualizing the dividend recently increased to 66.75¢) which I expect they can reasonably grow 6-7% a year over the long term (16% implied long term return).

Additionally, the "new" MPLX/Andeavor combination with no IDR's to worry about, should help lead to steady upside (a units for IDR simplification with Marathon occured at the end of last year). The parent will no longer be siphoning off a portion of future growth, the higher combined market cap will help with ETF and fund adoption, and the new combined entity is more diversified spanning the entire US with plenty of potential synergies and growth projects. In short, an investment in MPLX is more attractive than it has been in years.

MPLX is now and even more diversified, large cap, midstream energy firm with a solid sponsor in mega-cap Marathon ($36.5 billion). One which also has a history of good capital allocation, and trades at a discount to most of its peers.

Source: Intrinio.com

Other than a brief spike downward back in early 2016, MPLX is also trading at a more attractive Price / Distribution ratio than it has in years (note Price / Distribution is the inverse of distribution yield so lower is better).

Source: MLP Data

It's 13.6 trailing EV/EBITDA is reasonably attractive, as well as it's forward EV/EBITDA of 10.8. That 3 turn spread between the forward and trailing EV/EBITDA further indicates good upside potential if MPLX can just produce the EBITDA per share already contained in their forecast.

Data by YCharts

Last while I do not consider MLP's, even large diversified MLP's, as "bond substitute", MLPX is currently trading at the highest spread to the Treasury 10-year yield in its history (again with the possible exception of a brief spike in early 2016).

Project Rationalization could result in further upside:

As stated earlier, MPLX's merger with Andeavor (ANDX), another Marathon sponsored MLP, closed on July 31st. That merger results in a much larger market cap which could encourage greater ETF and fund ownership. Additionally, the merger is likely to provide synergies which should help the combined entity to achieve its EBITDA forecast. Among these synergy goals is what management termed "high grading" the project portfolio in their conference call (rationalization of the combined company project portfolio).

"We plan to focus on three strategic initiatives. First, streamlining our capital expenditures focusing on the most attractive returns. Second, working with MPC on a portfolio optimization initiative, which could include asset divestitures. And third, using proceeds from any divestitures for general purposes, such as investments in high-return projects as well as debt reduction." - Gary R. Heminger CEO

"High grading" implies they will look at all MPLX and Andeavor projects in conjunction with each other and seek to optimize them. They explicitly indicated a goal of that optimization would be to reduce the combined $1.6 billion capex spend. Additionally they stipulated they had already canceled / pushed out the Swordfish project (not enough commitments), are seeking to reduce capex in the NorthEast, and are looking to also potentially divest some other assets. Management is looking to increase free cash flow 'FCF'. FCF that can then be reassigned to either fund other higher ROI projects, or for other corporate purposes such as buybacks as capital allocation criteria and pricing warrants.

Management is recognizing Mr. Market has been focusing more on FCF lately. Particularly rewarding firms those who return capital to shareholders via buybacks and/or larger dividend increases, rather than re-investing most of it to fund growth (example: KMI's outperformance of MPLX this year).

Management seems to have recognized this, and is seeking to at least somewhat its response to this investor desire. So IF part of this "high grading" does indeed result in more cash being returned to shareholders, it could be a particularly opportune time to initiate a position in MPLX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX, ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article discusses a risky investment in the energy logistics sector. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.