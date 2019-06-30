Source: Saipem Castorone at the Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea. (Photo: Bo B. Randulff/Roar Lindefjeld/Equinor ASA)

Investment Thesis

The Norwegian-based Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) - formerly known as Statoil until recently - is part of my "big six oil majors" group. It includes Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), BP Plc (BP), TOTAL S.A. (TOT), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Chevron (CVX) that I cover on Seeking Alpha.

Equinor is an integrated energy company, which is also slowly building a portfolio, including renewable energy. The company expects that 15% to 20% of its capital expenditures will go to new energy solutions by 2030.

The investment thesis is still the same for these companies which are similar in terms of long-term investment. The general idea is to enter a long process of accumulation and profit from an attractive dividend. However, it is crucial to trade short-term about 30% of your position to take full advantage of the sector volatility.

One prominent factor is that the company plans to cut expenses and reduce its break-even cost for new projects until 2022, to as low as $30 a barrel with a RoACE reaching 14% in 2021. It will be some ups and downs, but the long term goal is achievable.

The new CFO Lars Bacher said the conference call:

Equinor delivered good overall operational performance in a quarter characterized by a record high project activity and many planned turnarounds. In addition, our financial results remain impacted by lower realized oil and gas prices and our production mix in the quarter. We have said that we expect price volatility and therefore, it is important to sustain and build up on the structural improvements achieved during the past years. I'm pleased to see that we continue to demonstrate strong cost focus and capital discipline.

Equinor ASA - Balance Sheet and Production 2Q'2019: The Raw Numbers

Equinor 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Revenues in $ billion 17.11 19.78 18.07 18.99 21.72 16.41 16.90 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 17.11 19.88 18.14 19.14 22.44 16.48 Net Income in $ Million 2,575 1,285 1,219 1,666 3,366 1,711 1,477 EBITDA $ Billion 7.792 6.712 5.600 6.829 9.570 7.425 6.085 EPS diluted in $/share 0.77 0.39 0.37 0.50 1.01 0.51 0.44 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 4.05 5.72 3.00 5.42 4.20 5.13 2.66 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 2.35 2.38 2.77 3.07 2.99 2.03 2.83 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,705 3,342 228 2,344 1,210 3,101 -173 Total cash $ Billion 12.40 14.94 12.10 13.54 14.09 15.78 15.57 Long term Debt in $ Billion 28.27 27.83 26.46 26.00 25.73 29.80 30.49 Dividend per share (Nasdaq.com) in $ per share - 0.168 0.168 0.168 0.168 0.19 (0.26) 0.26 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.343 3.316 3.330 3.329 3.329 3.331 3.331 Oil Production 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2,134 2,180 2,028 2,066 2,170 2,178 2,012 Group average oil price ($/b) 56.0 60.2 65.8 67.6 59.0 55.8 59.3

Note: Dividend paid can vary depending on your residence. Ask your broker about what is deducted to your dividend paid in your specific case.

Financials: Trend And Production Discussion

1 - Revenues and other

EQNR reported second-quarter 2019 on July 25, 2019. Revenues and others were $17.10 billion, down from the same quarter a year ago and down significantly sequentially (please look at the graph above). Net income was $1.477 billion or $0.44 per share down from $1.711 or $0.51 per share sequentially. The results missed analysts' expectations.

Two factors describe Equinor versus most of its supermajor peers.

1 - The first is that the company owns a sizeable upstream segment but has a smaller refining business than most of its rivals. Thus, EQNR does not suffer severe downstream setbacks such as lower refining margins as many other of its peers. However, it is more sensitive to oil prices fluctuation.

2 - The second element is that Equinor has a smaller presence in the US relative to its overall assets but growing. However, Equinor owns some good assets in the Gulf of Mexico and also onshore US (mainly natural gas in Eagle Ford).

Equinor's realized price for liquids was $59.3 per barrel during the second quarter of 2019. As we can see below, the adjusted earnings come from E&P Norway, E&P International, and MMP.

Source: Company presentation. (extract)

Cash from operating activities is now $17.41 billion yearly with $2.661 billion in 2Q'19.

2 - 2019 Guidance And Outlook (Source EQNR Presentation)

The company lowered its business outlook, including $10-$11 billion in capital spending in 2019, with an exploration CapEx of ~$1.7 billion.

Note: Organic CapEx is the same in 2020.

Chart and table Source: EQNR Previous Presentation extract.

3 - Free Cash Flow

Equinor's free cash flow was a loss of $173 million in the second quarter of 2019 or $6.482 billion yearly. Compared to an annual dividend payment of $3.46 billion based on $0.26 per share per quarter (US investors are getting less after-tax). It is a dividend yield of 6.01%.

The company didn't have a share buyback program in place but indicated that it could be a possible action depending on the future oil prices. However, Eldar Saetre said that the "priority is the cash dividend."

EQNR is passing the FCF test.

4 - Net Debt is $14.92 billion in 2Q'19

Note: Debt indicated above in the graph is the gross interest-bearing debt.

This quarter, EQNR reported lease liability of $4.2 billion reflected in the balance sheet with increased net debt due to new reporting.

Total cash as of June 30, 2019, was $15.57 billion compared with $12.10 billion as of June 30, 2018. Total net debt is now $14.92 billion ($14.36 billion in 2018) with a net debt-to-EBITDA ("ttm" is $29.909 billion) ratio of 0.50x, which is high-grade.

According to the company's presentation, the net debt ratio adjusted was now 19.9% from 22.2% in 4Q'2018.

Source: EQNR Presentation

5 - Production Upstream

It was a decent operational performance with sound production in the second quarter of 2019 of 2,012 K Boep/d, a slight decrease from 2,028K Boep/d from the same period in 2018 and down 7.6% sequentially.

Liquid represents 51.7% of the total output.

Source: EQNR Presentation (extract).

As we can see above, Equinor's domestic and international oil and gas production parts both weakened slightly.

The new CFO Lars Bacher said in the conference call about the deal with Lundin:

As announced earlier this month, we have agreed to sell 16% of our Lundin shares and increase our direct equity position in Johan Sverdrup from 40% to 42.6%. Our Lundin investment has been very profitable. Since 2016, we have more than doubled the value of our investment. We expect to receive around $1.5 billion in cash during third quarter, retain a 4.9% stake and book a gain of around $1 billion. We expect to finalize the acquisition of the 2.6% equity in Johan Sverdrup following government approvals in fourth quarter of this year.

A few achievements during the first half of 2019:

1 - The company made commercial discoveries on the NCS and secured new prospective acreage, including offshore Argentina.

2 - OMV agreed that Equinor would take over as operator of the Wisting field in the development phase.

3 - The company doubled its equity investment in the Caesar Tonga field deposit Gulf of Mexico to 46%.

4 - The company started production from the Chesterfield in the Norwegian continental shelf.

5 - Equinor brought Online Trestakk Oilfield in the Norwegian Sea

6 - Equinor was awarded the right to develop the largest off-shoring project to date for the company called the Empire Wind project, offshore New York. It is considered a breakthrough achievement for the development of Equinor's global renewables business. The project is twice the size of Equinor developed offshore wind projects to date. The company expects to start the Empire Wind development in 2021 with 60 to 80 bottom fixed turbines. The output will generate sufficient power to serve more than 0.5 million Europe households with renewable energy.

The selection of Orsted and Equinor continues the trend of European companies dominating the nascent U.S. offshore wind sector.

Commentary And Technical Analysis

Equinor SA posted disappointing second-quarter results due primarily to lower oil liquids output and weaker gas prices. The stock tumbled on the news and reached a low at $17.31 last week.

However, investors might be making a mistake by focusing solely on the second quarter of 2019 results, which were weak primarily due to short-term factors such as the price of natural gas.

The market has no memory and no patience.

It is particularly true in this case, but for the savvy investors who are interested in long-term investment, the recent downside offers an excellent opportunity, in my opinion.

On the positive side, the company is preparing for the start-up of the Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea, which is an essential project for Equinor. The company did an excellent job, and CapEx has been reduced significantly on the project and first oil coming in November.

Phase 1 of the Johan Sverdrup project is currently more than 90% complete. Hook-up and commissioning of the four platforms is progressing as planned together with tieback of the eight pre-drilled production wells. First oil should follow in November with ramp-up to plateau production levels expected to continue until next summer. Operator Equinor has reduced its capex estimate for Phase 1 further to NOK83 billion ($9.46 billion), due to improvements in project execution and delivery. This is a 30% saving compared with the original estimate in 2015 of NOK123 billion ($14 billion).

Technical Analysis

EQNR experienced a negative breakout of its descending wedge pattern on these perceived disappointing results and dropped to the first strong resistance at around $17.30 (early 2017).

I recommend starting buying at $17.25-$17.30 and then accumulate on any weakness from here. I see it as an excellent opportunity long term. The dividend yield is now above 6%, and the potential for a rebound is evident, while further weakness could see short-term depending on oil and gas prices, which are paramount for Equinor.

