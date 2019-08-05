ConocoPhillips: Risks Are Growing

I see considerable downside risks for COP as the company has a below-average diversification profile and the trade conflict just erupted again.

ConocoPhillips (COP) reported slightly worse-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Despite a decrease in year-over-year price realizations, ConocoPhillips was solidly profitable in the second quarter. Due to below-average business diversification, however, I see considerable downside risks for COP ahead, especially if the trade war between the U.S. and China further escalates.

ConocoPhillips - Second Quarter Earnings Review

ConocoPhillips reported $1.1 billion in second-quarter adjusted profits on July 30, 2019 compared to $1.3 billion in the second quarter a year ago. On a per-share basis, ConocoPhillips said it earned $1.01/share, which was down ~7 percent from $1.09/share in the same period last year. Analysts expected ConocoPhillips to report adjusted profits of $1.03/share.

A major driver of lower profits in Q2-2019 was a decrease in price realizations. The average realized price of a barrel of oil equivalent was $50.50/bbl compared to $54.32/bbl a year ago, reflecting a decline of ~7 percent.

Source: ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

Despite the decline in price realizations, ConocoPhillips was soundly profitable in the second quarter in terms of both earnings and free cash flow. ConocoPhillips pulled in $1.7 billion in free cash flow in the second quarter compared to $1.3 billion in FCF in the first quarter. The energy company easily covered its capital returns (dividends and share buybacks) which amounted to $1.5 billion, or 47 percent of ConocoPhillips' operating cash flow.

Source: ConocoPhillips

Production And Guidance

ConocoPhillips' bet on U.S. shale is paying off: The energy company's three large unconventional shale plays in The Eagle Ford, Bakken and the Delaware exploration field produced 26 percent year-over-year production growth. Total Q2-2019 production was 1,290 MBOED (excluding Libya) which surpassed the company's high-end of its second-quarter production guidance. Total underlying production growth in Q2-2019 was 4 percent.

For the next quarter, ConocoPhillips expects to produce 1,290-1,330 MBOED, and increased its capex guidance from $6.1 billion to $6.3 billion.

Source: ConocoPhillips

Valuation

ConocoPhillips may not be overvalued at today's price point, but the stock has more downside than upside, in my opinion, especially now that the trade conflict between the United States and China erupted again. ConocoPhillips' shares currently change hands for less than 14x next year's estimated earnings, but don't have an attractive risk/reward setup, as far as I am concerned.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

ConocoPhillips does not operate a downstream business which reduces the company's ability to hedge against a decline in price realizations in an energy down market. Companies with downstream businesses can offset price declines in the upstream businesses as input costs for their refining operations decrease (which improves margins). As a result, COP can outperform other energy companies with downstream businesses during energy bull markets, but will likely underperform its peers in a lower oil price environment.

Further, the trade war between the U.S. and China just got serious again with U.S. President Trump announcing a new 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports. The trade war has the potential to slow U.S. economic growth, which in turn could result in lower crude oil prices and lower profits/cash flow for pure-play upstream companies such as COP.

Your Takeaway

Though ConocoPhillips was solidly profitable in the second quarter and pulled in almost $2.0 billion in free cash flow, the value proposition is not that compelling, in my view. ConocoPhillips has above-average downside potential during a market correction/energy bear market, in my opinion, due to its below-average diversification profile (lack of a downstream business). Shares may not be overvalued today, but all it takes for a significant move lower is an escalating trade war or a signs of an impending U.S. recession. Hence, I don't think the reward is worth the risk here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.