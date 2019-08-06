Societe Generale: A Current Dividend Yield Of 10% More Appealing Than It Looks

With the bank trading at a 10% dividend yield and at less than 50% of its Tangible Book Value, this could be an opportunity.

The market still doesn't seem to care about SocGen despite the bank's efforts to strengthen its balance sheet as fast as possible.

Introduction

After checking up on Ingenico (OTC:INGIF) (OTCPK:INGIY) last week, we are staying in France for this week’s edition of Focus on Europe. All major French banks have now reported their earnings over the first semester and despite bolstering its capital position and strengthening its balance sheet, the market appeared to be indifferent to the results of Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY) (OTCPK:SCGLF).

Although SocGen is scoring points with investors that are focusing on how safe a bank is by aggressively increasing its CET1 capital ratios, it looks like both dividend investors and value investors are still ignoring the company despite its 10% dividend yield and 50% discount to its tangible book value.

About SocGen

Societe Generale is a French financial institution with approximately half of its ‘Exposure at Default’ in France while maintaining a very geographically diverse portfolio for the other half of its banking exposure:

Source: SocGen presentation

As it’s a European bank reporting its financial results in Euro, we will obviously use the Euro as base currency throughout the article. And considering the bank’s French listing on Euronext Paris is definitely more liquid than any secondary listing (the average daily volume in Paris is approximately 5.3M shares), it goes without saying you should try to trade in SocGen stock using the Euronext Paris facilities. The ticker symbol there is GLE.

Source: Yahoo Finance

A strong first semester...

Despite the complaints of most banks in the Eurozone about the negative impact of a declining net interest margin, Societe Generale was actually able to increase its net interest income. Although the bank didn’t provide a detailed result (it just lists the interest income and interest expenses), it looks like the net interest income increased from 5.45B EUR in H1 2018 to 5.57B EUR in the first half of this year.

Source: SocGen financial results

Despite this positive achievement, the net banking income did decrease by approximately 2.5% to 12.5B EUR, but this seems to be predominantly caused by a lower net gain on financial transactions, which fell by 500M EUR to just below 2.4B EUR. Apart from that, pretty much everything else on the income statement showed healthy growth numbers; the insurance income is up and the income from ‘other’ activities (which includes real estate development and real estate and equipment leasing) is up as well. Despite this, the operating income decreased even faster than the net banking income, as SocGen had to record a 200M EUR increase in the ‘cost of risk’ provision, which pushed the operating income to just 2.84B EUR in the first half of the year, and approximately 1.74B EUR remained on the bottom line as net income. Substantially lower than the 2.13B EUR in H1 2018, but it still is a result we should not be unhappy with.

Also keep in mind you cannot just divide the 1.74B EUR net income by the share count to derive the EPS. From the 1.74B EUR, one still needs to deduct the renumeration to the (deeply) subordinated noteholders as those expenses are not considered to be an operating cost but should be seen as some sort of profit sharing agreement.

Source: financial statements SocGen

… paves the way for SocGen to reach its capital ratio targets ahead of schedule

Give honor where honor is due. Societe Generale did an excellent job in making its balance sheet as robust as possible, as fast as possible. I still feel the French banks started their (high) dividend payouts too soon compared to their European counterparts which focused on fixing the balance sheet first and investor payouts later, but in the past 18 months, Societe Generale has made several decisions investors can only applaud.

First of all, Societe Generale decided to sell some non-core assets which have an immediate and direct positive impact on the CET1 ratio. The sale of Euro Bank had a positive impact of 0.08% on the CET1 capital ratio, while the sale of the OTP Bank had an impact of 0.02% and further helped the company to reduce the total size of risk weighted assets on the balance sheet.

Additionally, SocGen also took additional action to reduce the size of its RWA, as that usually indeed is the best way to quickly increase the CET1 ratio. Rather than raising more CET1 capital, reducing the denominator sometimes is a quick and relatively painless solution, and SocGen perfectly executed on its asset-shedding plan.

Source: company presentation

But the third decision SocGen’s management team took probably was the smartest. As mentioned before, I think the French banks restarted their generous dividend payouts too soon and it’s very difficult to walk back on previously made dividend promises. Even if you’d try to educate the market by explaining that the higher the retention rate of the generated net income is, the faster the Core Equity Tier 1 capital can increase resulting in an even safer bank. In fact, even if you’d explain there’s no immediate or urgent need to boost the CET1 buffers, the financial markets would see a dividend cut ‘to boost the capital position’ as a clear negative, a sign of weakness and a sign that ‘something has to be up’.

Source: company website

To avoid the negative perception of a dividend cut, SocGen took a decision I have been advocating for a long time (not just at SocGen but as a scenario that could help most companies that need to deal with either capital ratios or a debt situation while avoiding a dividend cut); it decided to offer a stock dividend in addition to the regular cash dividend. The dividend itself remained unchanged at 2.20 EUR per share, but shareholders were offered the choice to take the dividend either in cash or stock (the stock dividend wasn’t mandatory as this would have created a similarly negative perception). Shareholders who prefer a cash payout could still get their annual cheque but investors with a longer-term investment horizon who acknowledge Societe Generale was trading quite cheap would obviously be keen on taking the dividend in stock, thus reinforcing the equity side of the balance sheet and providing a direct boost to the CET1 ratio through a higher proportion of retained earnings.

And the optional dividend was a success. Roughly half of the shareholders decided to take the dividend in stock, causing the share count of Societe Generale to increase to around 848M shares. But more importantly, it allowed the bank to retain almost an additional billion euro in net profits, boosting the CET1 ratio by almost a quarter of a percent. And sure, there will always be people complaining about the dilution due to the higher share count. But A) everyone had the option to take the dividend in stock (or a mix of stock and cash) and B) investors wouldn’t have preferred a straight dividend cut either.

The impact of the contributions to the Single Resolution Fund

Also keep in mind the majority of the payments into the SRF (the Single Resolution Fund, the European Fund to ‘stabilize’ the financial sector) are required to be made in the first half of the year. During those first six months of the year, SocGen has contributed 343M EUR to the SRF, while it paid an additional 33M EUR into the National Resolution Fund. These elements are not tax deductible, and thus have a great impact on SocGen’s net income.

It will be interesting to see the required contributions to the SRF after 2023, which is the date the fund wants to have approximately 1% of all the covered (read: ‘guaranteed’) deposits in the Eurozone. As of July last year, the size of the fund reached almost 25B EUR, and it will very likely exceed the 32-33B EUR mark right now. It’s not unlikely the contribution requirements will decrease from then on which would have an immediate positive impact on the net income of every bank in the Eurozone as most countries do not allow the banks to deduct these levies from their taxable income.

Source: SRB website

Considering the current amount of covered deposits totals approximately 5.78 trillion, the SRF needs to have 58B EUR in assets to reach its 1% coverage goal. At the current pace of adding 7-8B EUR per year to the fund, it does look like the 2023 target date is feasible and achievable. That being said, the total amount of covered deposits did increase from the 5.34T mark in 2016, requiring the SRF to continuously adjust its required size. So while 57.8B EUR would be sufficient based on the 2018 situation, it’s not unlikely the required fund size will increase to 63-65B EUR in 2023.

Investment thesis

Societe Generale is doing all the right things to strengthen its balance sheet while avoiding to jeopardize its profitability (the Return on Tangible Equity is now reaching almost 10%), but for some reason the market doesn’t seem to care about it. I’m not expecting any dividend hikes in the near future as the current focus clearly tries to further improve the balance sheet. A smart decision as it will eventually help Societe Generale’s share price to close the gap to the book value per share (62.50 EUR per share, and a tangible book value of 54.5 EUR per share).

