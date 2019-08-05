Leverage Amplifies Volatility - Building A Position In Iridium

We remain confident in our long-term positive outlook for Iridium and believe the current selloff presents an opportunity to add.

As we said in our initiating coverage note, Iridium's leverage means it will likely over-react to the market be it up or down.

We went to Buy - Long Term Hold on Iridium (IRDM) recently - you can read our note here. In that note we said that the ride would likely be bumpy due to the levered balance sheet. The investment thesis was that the balance sheet will delever and result in a more highly valued stock. If that proves correct, when IRDM over-reacts to market corrections, such dips will have been an opportunity.

Here's how we put it in our note:

"this company has some volatility in the stock – this is likely due to the leverage, which can be good on the way up and bad on the way down. If you want to hold for the long term you will likely have to ride out some volatility. We don’t comment on allocation sizes but we ourselves intend to take a small long-only position on a personal account basis – we won’t buy for at least 24hrs after this article is published – and we will be starting with a small position so that we can add through any dips that present themselves."

At the time of writing, IRDM is down to $22.40/share, about a 12% drop from where we went to Buy - Long Term Hold.

We added a small further position to our personal account today. As we disclosed last time around, we're building a position in IRDM for the long term. We're making very small bitesize additions each time.

Take a look at the 2-year stock history below. Looking at simple support/resistance lines - as usual for us, nothing complex, no Fibonacci retracements or Elliot waves, just the fundamentals - there has been historical support / resist at around $24-25/share, around $21-22/share, and around $17.50/share.

Now our use of these lines isn't granular enough for any kind of short term trading or options or the like - but they are useful guides when it comes to building a long term long equity position. They suggest that - the stock may recover from the current level because there's a market memory of a $21-22/share bounce. And that if it falls through that level, it might fall all the way to $17.50 before the next market memory kicks in.

Nobody knows what the price will do tomorrow. So we use small position additions to hedge our bets. We figure that by adding a little at around $22, if the stock is up tomorrow, we averaged down already - good. But if it keeps heading downwards, we can wait to see if it hits $17-18 before adding more.

There is no foolproof method to this in our experience. All you can do is not fight the market. If the market wants to go down, it's going to go down. Wants to go up, it's going to go up. We DO think that from now to the 2020 election the market will go up. And we DO think that some of these dips should be bought. But we can't be sure, nor can anyone else. Hence our method for our own personal account is - baby steps - and never lose sight of the fact that we are investing for a 3+ year win.

By the way - we did check in with company management before we posted this, just to check they're not aware of anything that has caused the stock to over-react like this. They aren't. So we assume it's as we said - it's a highly levered stock - leverage amplifies things - it's amplifying this drop.

Any questions, hit us up in comments, in chat on our "The Fundamentals" marketplace service here on SA, or on Twitter (@CestrianInc).

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 5 August 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRDM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long IRDM on a personal account basis.