Revolve Is The Retailer Of Tomorrow

Summary

Revolve is an attractive play on the influencer industry. Its use of data, value of owned brands, and use of social media has resulted in excellent results.

The company is at the beginning of a long growth journey. It has solid growth levers it can pull.

Revolve already has the attractive financials of a mature retailer.

The valuation is reasonable given the company's profitability, growth prospects, and operational differentiators.

We strongly recommend buying Revolve.