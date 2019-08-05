Revolve Is The Retailer Of Tomorrow
About: Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)
by: Freyr Capital
Summary
Revolve is an attractive play on the influencer industry. Its use of data, value of owned brands, and use of social media has resulted in excellent results.
The company is at the beginning of a long growth journey. It has solid growth levers it can pull.
Revolve already has the attractive financials of a mature retailer.
The valuation is reasonable given the company's profitability, growth prospects, and operational differentiators.
We strongly recommend buying Revolve.
Investment Thesis
Revolve (RVLV) is the leading premium online fashion retailer targeting millennials and Gen Z. It is one of the best users of the social media landscape and data. This is reflected