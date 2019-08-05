Why Closed-End Fund Valuation Matters

This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers 1 month ago, so data may be out of date. Please check the latest data before making investment decisions.

Valuation matters when buying closed-end funds

I sometimes shake my head when I see recommendations for closed-end funds [CEFs] trading at historically high premiums. No matter how high-quality the fund's assets are, or how skilled management is, they cannot escape the mathematical force that is mean reversion.

Why not invest in a similar, but more undervalued fund instead and earn more money? This is the core approach of our "compounding income on steroids" strategy. One can gain the equivalent of months or even years of distributions by selecting the right fund from the sector.

We recently reiterated our strategy to our members here: "How Would You Like Your Free Shares To Be Served?", where we go through the step-by-step instructions that members would take to execute the strategy.

How apt it is therefore that two of the top 10 premium/discount losers from this week's Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup were funds that we have specifically warned were overvalued, and which could have saved investors months or even years of distributions if our advice to swap was taken.

Exhibit #1: PIMCO municipal bond funds

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) lost -3.15% in premium last week and was the 6th-largest decliner in valuation.

In December of last year, we recommended that of PIMCO's three national muni CEFs, only one, PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF), was worth owning (see "3 Excellent PIMCO National Muni CEFs, But Only 1 Is Fairly Valued Right Now" [public link]). We wrote at the time:

For investors that may wish to avoid potential capital losses and possibly take advantage of mean reversion to "compound income on steroids", why not swap out of PML or PMX and into PMF for a while? One can always buy back into PML or PMX once the valuation difference subsides. Don't let mean reversion catch you out!

Here's the performance of PMF versus PML and PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) since our note:

Simply put, our recommendation crushed it. Note that I'm not (only) talking about the +23.04% return of PMF, pleasant as it is. All muni funds have been buoyed by the unexpected (to the market, though not entirely to us) reversal of rates to the downside. What I'm focusing on is the 754 bps and 1249 outperformance of PMF versus its two sister funds PML and PMX respectively that was achieved in a span of only half a year, corresponding to annualized alphas of 15% and 25%.

The three PIMCO muni CEFs all yield around 5%. Therefore, the decision to pick the right CEF alone, PMF, was equivalent to the free gain of 1.5 years or 2.5 years (!) worth of distributions compared to having remaining invested in PML or PMX respectively.

Exhibit #2: Flaherty & Crumrine preferred funds

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO) lost -4.29% in premium last week, and was the 5th-largest decliner of valuation.

In November of last year, (see "Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: An Interesting Rights Offering From Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust [public link])", we suggested swapping out of PFO into Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC) or Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC):

Speaking of overvalued funds, anyone owning Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO) needs to be harvesting profits in the CEF right now. The fund has busted to over a 10% premium with a +6.69% gain in premium last week (top gainer), and its totally disconnected from the performance of its peers. Anyone of the other Flaherty & Crumrine preferred CEFs would be good swap candidates: FLC is currently the most attractively valued (-10.20% discount, -1.7 z-score), although it is a bit smaller and less liquid than FFC (-8.78% discount, -2.0 z-score), which we own in the Income Generator portfolio.

Let's see how this suggestion fared since the date of the recommendation:

This outperformance was even more ridiculous, over 1800 bps of alpha (!) in just over 7 months for an annualized alpha of ~30%. The decision alone to swap would have saved the equivalent about 2.5 years worth of distributions from these preferred CEFs. This is serious money that would have been left on the table for the buy-and-holder.

How do you spend capital appreciation?

Hold on, you might protest. "You can spend dividends, but you can't spend capital appreciation"! Well, actually you can. Here's the secret: you sell the overvalued fund and swap to the less overvalued fund.

Say you owned $10,000 of PMX when we recommended to swap to PMF. Half a year later, your position would have appreciated by 6.13% to $10,613, and you also collected 6 months of distributions along the way. Not too shabby, right?

But if you had taken our recommendation to swap to PMF, your position would have grown by +19.36% to $11,936 while still collecting your same 6 months of distributions along the way.

Even better! So you're effectively up $1,323, or +13.23%, on the swap, and you didn't have to sacrifice any income to do it. As we noted earlier, this is effectively the equivalent of gaining 2.5 years of distributions "for free". But how do you monetize this capital gain?

Here's how: sell your appreciated PMF and rotate into PMX. Keep your income stream constant by swapping only the amount required to maintain the same dividend level and withdraw the difference in cash. Congratulations! You just turned "paper gains" into "real gains" and are free to spend the "capital appreciation".

An alternative possibility is to rotate the entire amount of PMF ($11,936) into PMX in order to grow your share count and future income stream by ~13%. Who wouldn't say yes to getting 13% new shares in an existing position "'for free"?

(*Note: tax issues not considered for this trade.)

Summary

Remember, total return = income +capital appreciation. Just because we're investing in income CEFs doesn't mean saying no to capital appreciation!

Buy-and-hold with income CEFs produces mainly income, whereas CEF rotation allows you to harvest both income and capital appreciation. In the end, money in your brokerage account is money in your brokerage account, no matter where it comes from.

The nice thing about both of these recommendations, which both hit the ball completely out of the park, is that they swapped between funds from the same manager (PIMCO or Flaherty & Crumrine). This means that once the decision to invest in one of these funds was chosen, the actual act of swapping itself was very low-risk.

At CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we regularly engage in these types of rotation trades with funds that we actually own in our ~8% yielding income portfolios in order to generate market-beating returns. Crucially, we do not sacrifice present income nor future income in executing the "swap". Quite the opposite: our future income grows as a result of our supercharged income compounding strategy.

In a nutshell: valuation matters when buying CEFs!

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!





Disclosure: I am/we are long the portfolios. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.