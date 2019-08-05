ASM International: Strong Headwinds We Didn't Hear In Conference Call

Further headwinds include loss of overall semiconductor equipment market share, lower capex spend, and competition coming from Applied Materials and Lam Research.

I've identified several headwinds for the company that were not discussed in the earnings call, including loss of market share in its flagship atomic layer deposition technology.

ASM International NV (OTCQX:ASMIY) reported 2Q earnings on July 23, 2019. According to financial disclosures, net sales for the second quarter 2019 were €363 million. Excluding €103 million related to the patent litigation settlement, net sales were €260 million and increased 4.4% YoY compared to 1Q 2019.

Since the company’s earning call on July 23, its stock price has increased 13% through August 2. One of the key points brought out in the earnings call was ASMIY's CEO Chuck del Prado, who noted:

The current most advanced nodes 10-nanometer in logic and 5-nanometer in foundry have been a major inflection in terms of ALD needs, driven by further miniaturization, new materials, and by new more complex device architecture, that are on the industry's roadmap, the need for additional ALD applications at future nodes will only further increase. This will support continuing healthy growth in these segments of the ALD market over the longer term.

For investors, there are a multitude of headwinds that ASMIY faces in the near-term and long-term in its flagship ALD products used in semiconductor manufacturing. Not discussed in the earnings call, I present them in this article.

Background on ALD

Atomic layer deposition is one of several types of deposition methods and equipment types used in semiconductor manufacturing. The others include ECD (electrochemical deposition), PECVD (plasma chemical vapor deposition), PVD (physical vapor deposition or sputtering), and non-tube LPCVD (low-pressure chemical vapor deposition). Each has its own advantages and disadvantages for specific processes, and are collectively part of a $13 billion sector making up 22% of the WFE (wafer front end) equipment market.

ALD gained prominence in the mid-2000s when Intel (INTC) introduced HKMG (High-K Metal Gate) technology in its chips. Since then, it has been one of the fastest-growing deposition methods because of its superior thin film quality, and began being used for processes other than HKMG.

Headwind #1 – ASMIY’s ALD Revenue Flat

ASMIY’s ALD YoY revenue growth significantly underperformed the overall ALD market between 2015 and 2018, as shown in Table 1.

According to my report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” ASMIY’s ALD market share dropped from 50% in 2014 to 25% in 2018.

A major application for ALD is in the use of multiple patterning, which uses successive lithography-deposition-etch steps to extend DUV lithography. ALD replaced PECVD as a deposition process and grew strongly in 2014 and 2015 as TSMC (TSM), Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), and Intel (INTC) moved to the 12nm/16nm node. No YoY growth in ALD for multiple patterning occurred in 2016 as the market had passed the adoption stage the previous two years.

ALD for Multiple patterning and for HKMG each held 50% of the market between 2015 and 2016. Then in 2017, ALD for multiple pattering doubled due to increased mask levels, which increased from 18 at 10nm to 27 at 7nm. This is illustrated in Table 1 where ALD revenue increased 51% YoY. However, ASMIY's ALD revenue increased just 14%.

As the industry moves to 5nm, we will see additional mask levels and more ALD utilization, which will double again in 2021.

Headwind #2 – ASMIY’s ALD Revenue Growth Smallest Among Peers

According to our report, the overall ALD market increased 4% YoY in 2018, but ASMIY’s revenues decreased 7.5%, worse than any competitor. Smaller Korean companies gained the most, as well as AMAT, which moved to fourth place in 2018 because of strong YoY growth.

Chart 1

Headwind #3 – Semiconductor Capex Spend 2019 and 2020

For the full years 2019 and 2020, my forecasts for semiconductor capex are shown in Table 2 based on my report entitled “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence (NYSE:AI), 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips,” which incorporates a database of more than two dozen semiconductor manufacturers worldwide. I estimate the total capex spend to drop 17.6% in 2019, as a direct result of a 46.7% drop for NAND and 30.2% for DRAM.

ALD utilization varies by chip type. Memory capex spend is forecast to drop 34% in 2019 and increase 9% in 2020. Foundry is flat in 2019 and forecast to increase 7% in 2020. Logic is forecast to increase 14.1% in 2019 but grow just 1% in 2020.

ASML presented in one of its Q2 earnings call slides:

ASML has the strongest position in logic/foundry. Logic/foundry ALD market more than double from 12nm/16nm to 7nm.

The move to 5nm, as mentioned above, represents a tailwind for ALD because of a doubling of mask layers and increased use of multiple patterning. However, only TSMC and SSNLF are positioning themselves for 5nm, so much of the capex spend will follow growth outlined in Table 2.

Headwind #4 – New ALD Entrants and AMAT

A key factor impacting ASMIY's flat growth in ALD has been the entrance of two groups of equipment suppliers:

Large equipment companies – Lam Research (LRCX) entered the market in 2014 and Applied Materials (AMAT) entered the market in 2015. Small Korean companies – Korean deposition companies Eugene Technology, Jusung Engineering, and Wonik IPS, which introduced products to benefit memory companies Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (HCSCL).

Hours after ASMIY settled its patent litigation with Kokusai Electric, Applied Materials announced the acquisition of the Japanese company for $2.2 billion. Applied gains a foothold in batch processing equipment for atomic layer deposition. Applied’s traditional focus is on single wafer processing equipment.

The patent litigation was initiated in February 2018 by ASMI and Kokusai’s predecessor, Hitachi Kokusai Electric. The lawsuits centered around patent infringement of patents held by both companies. Under the terms of the settlement, Kokusai will pay ASMI an amount of $115 million. The $115 was recorded by ASMIY in 2Q 2019, inflating its revenues.

What this means: AMAT now has a new ALD technology in its portfolio. Initially supplying single wafer systems for logic and foundry, AMAT now can utilize Kokusai’s batch systems for memory. Batch ALD is provided by Japan’s Tokyo Electron, which targets the memory market.

Investor Takeaway

ASM International NV has a strong portfolio of semiconductor processing equipment. Of the company’s revenues in 2018, 55% were attributed to ALD. But that percentage has been decreasing because its share of the overall ALD market has been decreasing. In 2013, for example, 76% of ASMIY’s revenues came from ALD sales.

Not only has ASMIY’s ALD market share dropped, but the company’s share of the overall WFE equipment market has dropped, as shown in Table 3. ASMIY’s market share of the global WFE market in 2018 was 1.25%, down from 1.66% in 2014 and 1.75% in 2015 when its ALD revenues were at its peak (see Table 1). But even when ALD reached another peak in 2017, global market share dropped.

ASMIY faces significant headwinds, and in carefully reading the transcripts of their earning call, I could not find the mention of any. ALD, its flagship technology, is losing market share (Table 1), overall equipment share is dropping (Table 3), YoY ALD revenue growth for 2018 was the lowest of all competitors (Chart 1), semiconductor capex spend is weak (Table 2), and the company will face stronger competition from AMAT as it incorporates Kokusai technology into its ALD line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.